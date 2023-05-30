'Best' Father and 'Precious' 2 Kids Die in Crash on the Way to Pick Up N.J. Mom for Date Night

First responders attempted to save Andrew Benavente and kids A.J. and Madelyn, “but the flames had become too intense," authorities said

By
Published on May 30, 2023 05:41 PM
The Benavente family. Photo:

Facebook/Go Fund Me

A New Jersey mom is mourning the loss of her longtime fiancé and their two children after they were killed in a crash.

Andrew Benavente, 36, of Newton, and his two children, Andrew Jr., 13, and Madelyn, 5, were traveling down Newton-Sparta Road on Friday when they were involved in the head-on collision, according to a news release from the Andover Township Police Department (ATPD).

Police said a 2021 Jeep Rubicon was traveling westbound around 4 p.m. local time when it crossed the double yellow lines and veered into the eastbound lane, hitting a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup in the process.

The Ranger burst into flames following the crash, according to the ATPD. All three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rubicon was transported to Morristown Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Andrew Benavente.

Facebook

First responders attempted to save Andrew, A.J. and Madelyn on Friday, “but the flames had become too intense” for them to battle, according to the ATPD’s news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

Digna Melendez-Benavente, Andrew’s longtime love and the mom of their kids, was not in the car at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe campaign started in support of the family.

That day, she was waiting for him to pick her up from work so they could drop off the kids before going out for their weekly date night, according to NorthJersey.com.

"The entire Melendez and Benavente families are left completely devastated by this horrible loss," her brother wrote in a message shared on the fundraising page.

“Digna Melendez-Benavente is now faced with the overwhelming task of having to say goodbye,” he added. “She will need all the support and assistance we can offer."

AJ and Madelyn Benavente.

Go Fund Me

Andrew, a retired Newark police officer, and Digna, a makeup artist at Sephora, had been together for 15 years, according to NorthJersey.com. "There was no better father than Andrew,” the grieving mother said. “He was the best of the best. He took care of all of us.”

As for their children, "my babies were precious," she told the outlet. She remembered A.J. as “a smart boy” who made honor roll and wanted to be a police officer when he grew up "like the rest of the family."

She went on to describe her daughter as “a firecracker” who "was sassy and bossy and sweet" — and "wanted to rule the world."

Over $80,000 has been raised to support the family as of Tuesday.

Details of a funeral service "to honor and remember the lives of Andrew, AJ, and Madelyn" have yet to be announced.

