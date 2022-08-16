10 Cycling Shorts for Every Type of Rider

This dependable pair from Zella is made from a sweat-wicking performance fabric material that won’t irritate or chafe the skin thanks to its smooth flatlock seamwork. Fitting into Ramón’s qualifications are the thin side pockets that can hold your phone or keys while still sculpting your shape and a high rise waist that keeps you feeling secure and comfortable. These shorts are also available in a variety of sizes, from XXS-XXL, so as to find the fit that’s just right for you. But Ramón’s final advice consists of asking yourself, “What makes you feel the most confident? What's going to inspire you to wear them all the time? That’s what you should lean towards.” Note taken!

If you’re someone who prefers a stationary bike over a racing bike, then this is the category for you. Cycling shorts for spin require a few different features than road cycling shorts do, and the Zella ​​Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts hit the marks that a spin enthusiast would look for. Peloton instructor, Camila Ramón , has a few golden rules to stick by when looking for a pair of shorts that are perfect for taking on those hills and flats. “I like to feel secure, and cannot feel like anything is digging into me so I don’t do elastic in the waistband. [And] if they have pockets that don’t distort the shape of the short and that can hold my phone, we’ve hit the jackpot,” Ramón shares, depicting her dream shorts.

“I love how comfortable this pair is, and I can always depend on Spanx for fantastic compression and shape,” Brascia shares. “There’s never an issue with chafing or uncomfortable rolling when I take a leisurely bike ride or do tabata intervals in the studio.” Be wary of the absence of seat pads in these shorts, however, as they are made for a wider net of activity than just biking. While not specifically tailored to serious cyclists, these shorts are the perfect storm for the occasional biker or someone who likes to incorporate spin classes into their workout regimen while training in other ways as well.

While not inherently made for a marathon, the Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts are structured to provide comfortable compression and a chafe-free experience on the bike. Elegant in design with a raw-cut hem and smart stitching, these bike shorts are made to sculpt the body and prevent any uncomfortable abrasions while in the saddle thanks to its seam-free center. “As someone who loves to switch up her workouts, I appreciate a pair of shorts that I can take from spin class to the squat rack,” says PEOPLE commerce writer, Alyssa Brascia. She praises the high-quality material of these shorts, thanks to its four-way stretch fabric that’s both ultra-breathable and sweat-wicking.

Long-distance cyclists or anyone who will be in the saddle for an extended amount of time

People who want to be able to transition seamlessly from the bike to the weight rack

How to Pick the Right Cycling Shorts

With a wide variety of cycling shorts on the market, from bib to biker shorts, it can feel daunting to begin your quest for the right pair. Take it from Sagan, who shares that, “Choosing a single pair of shorts is never easy; it depends on many factors such as the hours on the saddle, the outside temperature and the selected discipline.” To help you find your footing, we think you should keep these factors in mind to help narrow the search.

Training Style

Something to definitely take into consideration is your training style and what activities that may entail. For instance, road cycling requires a much different skill set (and terrain) from mountain biking, which means they require different attire. Road, gravel and off-road biking often calls for compression shorts with bib straps and seat pads so they stay fuss-free and comfortable during long rides. But on the other hand, mountain biking and even DMXing requires looser-fitting shorts (with the option to wear compression cycling shorts underneath. And if you choose to bike for leisure or spin classes, you can opt for a pair of biker shorts that are long enough to prevent chafing in high-contact areas but don’t need all the extra features like seat pads and leg grips.

Design

Some people look for comfort (amazing seat pads) while others look for utility (extra pockets), so pinpointing the design aspects that you really love will help narrow down the product pool. “I’d say finding the correct length and material for your comfort is absolutely key,” muses Ramón. The Peloton instructor went on to share that, “There are a couple of things that I look for in a cycling short – non-restrictive on the waistband or the thighs (your girl has very strong legs with muscles), [a] high waist, and dry-fit fabric for breathability so I don’t feel like my legs are being held captive, yet I still feel supported.” This feels pretty on point for us!

Comfort

Arguably the most important aspect of any sort of training gear is comfort, because the last thing you want to focus on is that digging waistband or saddle that hurts after a few hours. To battle the latter is the inclusion of a chamois, or a seat pad, which provides an extra layer of comfort and padding under the sit bones to make your ride more endurable and your training that much better. Comfort is also largely due to the fabric you choose, and no one knows this more than a trainer. “The best fabrics for shorts with gentle compression, moisture wick, [and] breathability are usually synthetic like Lycra, nylon, and spandex,” Bullock shares. A blend of these materials are sure to sculpt and sweat-wick just where you need them to, keeping you cool in the saddle and concentrated on the road.



Frequently Asked Questions Why do you need cycling shorts? Cycling shorts serve a much different purpose than your regular workout shorts. Biking requires clothing that is tight to the body so the athlete can cut through the wind without fabric holding them back, resulting in compression shorts. The repeated motion of cycling also requires the fabric to be durable enough to withstand potential abrasion and protect the wearer from uncomfortable chafing. Speaking of uncomfortable, if you’ve ever spent a long enough time on a bike saddle, you’ll know how painful it can become. Many cycling shorts are equipped with seat pads to protect the sit bones for long periods of time spent on the bike, like during a race or long-distance ride. Last on our list of reasons you need cycling shorts (but most certainly not least) is bib straps, which are outfitted onto many pairs of these shorts as well. Bib straps keep the waistband up so that you don’t have to fidget with your shorts or feel any uncomfortable hems digging into your skin as you train.

What is the difference between biker shorts and cycling shorts? Biker shorts and cycling shorts, though similar in name (and function) have a few key differences. Though you can use the two interchangeably to hit a quick bike ride or take a spin class, cycling shorts are used by those who train for marathons, compete in races or simply have a dedication to their craft. Cycling shorts often consist of a few of the aforementioned key features like bib straps, seat pads and leg grips, which are silicone linings on the inside of the hemline that keep the shorts from riding up as you ride. Biker shorts, on the other hand, are typically made from the same sweat-wicking materials but lack in those extra bells and whistles. They are the stripped-down version of cycling shorts and made for the more democratic trainer, who likes to go from the saddle to Pilates and not require a change of clothing in between.

Do you wear anything under cycling shorts? Long story short: you can, but it’s not necessary! Since most styles are built with a breathable chamois and the material is typically sweat-wicking and compressing, you can rest assured that you will feel protected with or without undergarments on. Many bikers will use these shorts as undergarments and wear another pair of shorts over them if they are mountain biking or doing a ride that’s a little more intense for extra support. The addition of seat pads also provides an extra layer of protection for those high-contact areas, so you don’t have to worry about discomfort if you choose to forego undergarments.

Take Our Word For It

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce staff writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. When researching the best cycling shorts, she spoke with Peter Sagan, three-time world championship winner and record holder of the Tour de France green jerseys; Christine Bullock, fitness expert and founder of Kayo Body Care; and Peloton instructor, Camila Ramón for their expert picks and insight. She also took a close look at material, cost, design, and functionality while compiling the list to ensure that a diverse range of needs for every type of cyclist were met.

