10 Cycling Shorts for Every Type of Rider

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images When you take your bike out for a morning ride, you want to feel the wind in your face, your heart beating and your legs warming up… but not your shorts chafing. Biker shorts may have become a trend when it comes to street style, but when you strip back this fad, it boils down to the chafe-resistant, compressing attire that bikers wear to get the most out of their ride – cycling shorts. You may not think about what kind of fabric your clothes are made from before you purchase them, but it’s most definitely a deciding factor when it comes to these types of shorts. “[The] comfort and quality of materials (especially regarding fabrics and seat-pads) must never be missing,” muses Peter Sagan, three-time world championship winner and record holder of the Tour de France green jerseys. “For me it is very important to have the guarantee of wearing a product that performs over long distances but which, at the same time, allows me to be comfortable both in terms of wearability and breathability.” We compiled a list of picks from cyclists, fitness instructors, editors and our own research to create a diverse selection of shorts for your activewear wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for shorts fit to race or leisurely ride, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out which cycling shorts should join you on your next journey. RELATED: Avid Cyclists Love This Ultra-Supportive Oversized Bike Seat — and It's 65% Off Right Now Our Top Picks Best Overall: SUGOi RS Pro Bib Short at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Racing: Sportful's Bodyfit Pro LTD Bib Shorts at Amazon Jump to Review Sportful Women's Bodyfit Pro LTD Bib Shorts at Amazon Jump to Review Best Comfort: Castelli Prima Short at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Leisure: Sportful Classic Bib Short at Amazon Jump to Review Sportful Women's Classic Bib Short at Amazon Jump to Review Best Padding: Endura Pro SL Cycling Bib Short at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Offroading: Sportful Supergiara Bib Short at Amazon Jump to Review Sportful Women's Supergiara Bib Short at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Long Distance: Castelli Cycling Free Aero Race 4 Bib Short for Road and Gravel Biking at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: SUGOi RS Pro Bib Short Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Cyclists who are looking for comfort and breathability during long rides. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer regular cycling shorts over bib shorts. The most important aspects of a good pair of cycling shorts are the comfort and protection that they can provide in such a high-contact area. Christine Bullock, fitness expert and founder of Kayo Body Care, chose the Sugoi RS Pro Bib Short as her top pick overall due to the breathable material and extra layers of protection that these shorts provide. “They have an Ultra Aero fabric for an aerodynamic ride and pure breathable comfort (with bonus wicking capacity),” Bullock says, describing the nylon material and comfortable chamois. If you’re unfamiliar with cycling gear lingo, a chamois is a standard aspect of most cycling shorts (the professional kind, not the biker shorts you wear to the store). It provides additional padding for hours spent on the bike seat to keep the motion from becoming painful. Bullock specifically calls out the seat pads that are built into the shorts as a standout feature, along with the easy pull on and take off functions of the bib shorts. “There is the poron foam layer under the sit bones for comfort on long rides. Plus, these have added comfort features like a simple pull down bib when nature calls.” This pick from Sugoi is designed to make your trek a little less complicated, since your trail is hard enough as it is. With its thin Ultra Aero fabric for a large range of mobility and protected sit bone area, these shorts were made for the long haul. Whether you’re racing or training, these bib shorts are here to get you to the finish line. Material Nylon, spandex Seat Pad Yes Leg gripper Yes Best for Racing: Sportful's Bodyfit Pro LTD Bib Shorts Amazon View On Amazon Sportful Women's Bodyfit Pro LTD Bib Shorts Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s Good For Someone who will be participating in rigorous training and long races. Who it’s Not Good For The everyday or amateur biker who isn’t looking to splurge. When it’s time to get your head in the game, you’ll want to wear the kind of gear that can keep up. These cycling shorts from Sportful were named as Sagan’s favorite for racing due their dependability and performance. “Surely, when I am in the race and I find myself having to perform at the very best, my choice falls on Sportful's ‘Bodyfit Pro LTD Bib Shorts:’ a bib short that, thanks to an excellent seat-pad and a quality fabric, manages to combine maximum freedom of movement and extreme comfort for long hours in the saddle,” Sagan muses. This pair has been the preferred choice for many pros due to its freedom of movement, padded comfort and anatomic design for both men and women (or those who identify). Engineered for success with AeroFlow fabric for breathability, flat-lock stitching for ultimate comfort and a silicone grip to prevent rolling, these shorts were made to win trophies. Sagan vouches for the quality of the technological material, naming the AeroFlow fabric as one of the best he’s ever raced in. “This material allows you to have the right degree of compression and elasticity to have a product that is comfortable, adherent and breathable at the same time,” he says. Not to be forgotten is the TC Pro seat, a seat pad constructed into the bib shorts to provide extra cushion and comfort for regular cyclists who are looking to up the ante during a race. Material Spandex Seat pad Yes, TC Pro seat pad Leg gripper Yes Best Comfort: Castelli Prima Short Courtesy of Castelli View On Amazon View On Castelli-cycling.com Who it’s Good For The biker who wants shorts that fit comfortably at a reasonable price Who it’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a bib style for biking If there’s one thing that you’ll want as the miles go on, it’s comfort (or as much as you can get while training). The aerodynamic ability and flexibility of your shorts should be top priorities when investing in a new pair of cycling shorts, and the Castelli Prima Shorts fit the bill for these comfortable qualities. Bullock praised these shorts as the best for not just comfort, but price and performance as well. “They mix a soft, dry Lycra fabric and Kiss Air2 seat pad protection for comfort, fabric that clings but wicks away sweat, and a snug fit without pressure points (like on [the] thighs),” Bullock elaborates. She appreciates the $100 price tag as well, as many other professional pairs will soar over this number. Seat pads are a huge help when it comes to rigorous training and long hours in the saddle, so the stretchy yet soft and thin material that makes up these shorts’ chamois are a godsend. The Lycra-blend fabric promotes the utmost breathability with its sweat-wicking fabric and is perfected with a comfortable leg band, which holds the hem in place without squeezing the thighs. “I personally look for comfort on skin with fabric, seat comfort for longer rides, performance, and accessibility for pit stops,” Bullock states, finding all of these qualities within this pair from Castelli. If you’re someone who prefers the traditional biker short style without the bib straps, then this is the ultra-comfortable pair for you. Material Lycra Seat pad Yes, Kiss Air2 seat pad Leg gripper Yes Best for Leisure: Sportful Classic Bib Short Amazon View On Amazon Sportful Women's Classic Bib Short Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s Good For A seasoned cyclist Who it’s Not Good For Races or rigorous training For those days when you want to hit the road for fun and not for practice, you’ll want a pair that fits the mold. Sagan has named the Sportful Classic Bib Short as his favorites for these kinds of rides, stating that, “When I am engaged in training that lasts a few hours or I have to ride for pure personal pleasure, I always love to dress in [the] ‘Classic Bib Shorts.’” This pair is made to keep up with your stride thanks to its fabric blend of polyamide, polyester and elastane for the perfect storm of comfort and freedom of movement. The waist and hemlines are seamless, plus the bib straps are made from a very porous mesh, which prevents any uncomfortable edges from pressing into your skin as you bike. Sagan approved of the Classic Bib Short so much that he added them to his namesake line with Sportful, praising them for the excellent value for the price. With the sleek raw-cut hems, silicone leg grips and refined seamwork, this pair of bib shorts is made for the long haul (and long roads ahead). Sealing the deal is the multi-density Bodyfit Pro MD seat pad, which supplies that extra layer of comfort in the saddle. These shorts are also available for women or female-identifying people, so as to provide top-notch comfort for all cycling enthusiasts. Material Polyamide and elastane Seat pad Yes, Bodyfit Pro MD seat pad Leg gripper Yes Best Padding: Endura Men's Pro SL Cycling Bib Short Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s Good For Cyclists who enjoy off-roading and biking on gravel roads Who it’s Not Good For Those who plan to bike on flat terrain or for leisure Sometimes the flat road gets tiresome, so why not take to the trails? If you’re someone who enjoys off-roading or biking on the gravel, then you’ll need a pair of shorts that can take the heat of a rugged terrain. Sagan recommends the Supergiara Bib Short from Sportful for this type of cycling, calling them “one of the most comfortable and practical shorts” he has ever tried. Available in three shades – black, cacao, and galaxy blue – these shorts come with a few more bells and whistles than the common bib shorts do. This pair consists of two back pockets and one mesh cargo side pocket where you can conveniently store items like energy bars or gloves. The lower legs are also detailed with reflective bands for visibility while on and off the road. We’d be remiss to not touch on the breathable fabric and seat pad, each of which are specifically designed to take on these rougher roads. The fit of these shorts are designed to sculpt and fit the legs and midsection, compressing the body in the right areas while still offering breathability and a full range of motion. This particular seat pad is unique to off-roading, as it is engineered with a DMS gravel-specific seat pad that is meant to protect and pad the sit bones while you bike on rocky terrain. So whether you want to hit the trails during the day or bike the backroads at night, you have a pair that does it all with the Supergiara Bib Short. Material Polyamide, elastane and polyester blend Seat pad Yes, DMS gravel-specific Leg gripper Yes Best for Offroading: Sportful Supergiara Bib Short Amazon View On Amazon Sportful Women's Supergiara Bib Short Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s Good For A cyclist who prefers a very specific fit and style to their seat pads Who it’s Not Good For Someone who’s not looking to splurge One of the most important aspects of cycling shorts is undeniably seat pads, but not all padding is made equal. Sagan capitalized on the importance of padding, explaining its importance in efficient (and comfortable) racing. While most shorts come with a standard size that is expected to fit ‘everyone,’ the reality is that most people need an individualized style to truly be the most comfortable for their anatomy. The Endura Men's Pro SL Cycling Bib Short stands out from the rest thanks to its personalizable padding width, which allows you to choose from a narrow, medium or wide pad to best fit your sit bones and provide the right amount of comfort. These high-quality shorts are made from Italian Lycra and designed with ‘coldblack’ technology, which keeps the body cool by warding off heat buildup and UV radiation, thanks to its UPF50 protection. Riffing off of Sagan’s guidance, we appreciated the 700 series pad, which is made to go the distance with comfortable 4 hour wear, and computer cut stretch technology that makes this seat pad available in three different sizes to accommodate your pelvic shape. The ergonomic bib straps are made from a sweat-wicking Lycra as well and are designed to provide lumbar support while hunched over the handlebars. In addition to being totally comfortable, these bib shorts can be quite customizable to your own body and riding style. Material Premium Italian Lycra Seat pad Yes, 700 series seat pad Leg gripper Yes Best for Long Distance: Castelli Cycling Free Aero Race 4 Bib Short for Road and Gravel Biking Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s Good For A cyclist who is looking for long-lasting performance and isn’t afraid to invest in a quality pair Who it’s Not Good For Someone who prefers to mountain bike, BMX, or leisurely cycle If you’re looking to test your endurance in your new pair of cycling shorts, then you’ll need a pair that can go the distance. The Castelli Cycling Free Aero Race 4 Bib Short is the ideal short for long distance riding thanks to its breathable fabric, a trait that Sagan marked as paramount when looking for long-wear shorts. Stripe mesh makes up the porous bib straps that keep these shorts up (while keeping you cool) and the Lycra fabric is dimpled for effortless movement as you bike. This pair is specifically engineered for racing, so if you plan to take on a long-distance competition in your future, then this could be a pair worth investing in. This pair is the fourth reinvention of the Castelli Cycling Free Aero Bib Short, an ever-evolving pursuit of perfection when it comes to effective racing gear (as tested and tweaked by pros). But it wouldn’t be a proper bib short without the addition of padding, and this pair is outfitted with the Progetto X2 Air Seamless seat pad, which is molded in the shape of your saddle and features a layer of stretchy fabric that still feels supple on the skin after hours of cycling. Tying it all together is the Forza fabric on the inner thighs that keep your legs from chafing while you take on the long road ahead. With its ergonomic design and freeing fabric, these are the shorts you’ll want to wear as you crush those mile markers. Material Lycra Seat Pad Yes, Progetto X2 Air Seamless seat pad Leg gripper Yes Best for Mountain Biking: POC Resistance Ultra Shorts Backcountry View On Backcountry.com Who it’s Good For The cyclist who is only looking to use these shorts to mountain bike or wants a looser-fitting pair of bike shorts Who it’s Not Good For A biker looking for speed and aerodynamics You’ll notice that the POC Resistance Ultra Shorts are quite different from the rest of the cycling shorts on this list, and for good reason. This pair is built for mountain biking, a feat that requires much different features and functions than your typical road, gravel, or even spin cycling. Mountain biking comes in all sorts of competitive forms, from cross country to downhill, but the one thing that stays consistent is the need for an effective pair of shorts that will get you through the rough terrain. The aspect that stands out with this pair are the reinforced panels on the rear to prevent abrasion, which Bullock searches for in her shorts. “Since this is the area in high contact with your bike, comfort and protection is paramount to a successful and enjoyable ride,” she shares. These shorts are not only here to protect your legs, but keep them cool as well thanks to the quick-drying nylon and mesh inserts along the thighs to promote breathability. This fabric is also coated in a fluorocarbon-free DWR, or durable water repellent, which protects your skin from the elements as your rip through the mountains. But not only are they weather-proof and highly breathable, but they are versatile enough to wear over bib shorts and stuff necessities like energy bars or keys into thanks to the multiple pockets decorating the sides of these shorts. If a loose fit is more of your vibe or you simply want to break into the world of mountain biking, then these POC shorts are the way to go. Material Nylon Seat Pad No Leg gripper No Best for Spin: Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who it’s Good For A cycling enthusiast who prefers spin classes to the actual road Who it’s Not Good For A training cyclist who bikes for long distances or in rough terrain If you’re someone who prefers a stationary bike over a racing bike, then this is the category for you. Cycling shorts for spin require a few different features than road cycling shorts do, and the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts hit the marks that a spin enthusiast would look for. Peloton instructor, Camila Ramón, has a few golden rules to stick by when looking for a pair of shorts that are perfect for taking on those hills and flats. “I like to feel secure, and cannot feel like anything is digging into me so I don’t do elastic in the waistband. [And] if they have pockets that don’t distort the shape of the short and that can hold my phone, we’ve hit the jackpot,” Ramón shares, depicting her dream shorts. This dependable pair from Zella is made from a sweat-wicking performance fabric material that won’t irritate or chafe the skin thanks to its smooth flatlock seamwork. Fitting into Ramón’s qualifications are the thin side pockets that can hold your phone or keys while still sculpting your shape and a high rise waist that keeps you feeling secure and comfortable. These shorts are also available in a variety of sizes, from XXS-XXL, so as to find the fit that’s just right for you. But Ramón’s final advice consists of asking yourself, “What makes you feel the most confident? What's going to inspire you to wear them all the time? That’s what you should lean towards.” Note taken! Material Polyester, spandex Seat Pad No Leg gripper No Best Versatility: Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts Spanx View On Spanx Who it’s Good For People who want to be able to transition seamlessly from the bike to the weight rack Who it’s Not Good For Long-distance cyclists or anyone who will be in the saddle for an extended amount of time While not inherently made for a marathon, the Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts are structured to provide comfortable compression and a chafe-free experience on the bike. Elegant in design with a raw-cut hem and smart stitching, these bike shorts are made to sculpt the body and prevent any uncomfortable abrasions while in the saddle thanks to its seam-free center. “As someone who loves to switch up her workouts, I appreciate a pair of shorts that I can take from spin class to the squat rack,” says PEOPLE commerce writer, Alyssa Brascia. She praises the high-quality material of these shorts, thanks to its four-way stretch fabric that’s both ultra-breathable and sweat-wicking. “I love how comfortable this pair is, and I can always depend on Spanx for fantastic compression and shape,” Brascia shares. “There’s never an issue with chafing or uncomfortable rolling when I take a leisurely bike ride or do tabata intervals in the studio.” Be wary of the absence of seat pads in these shorts, however, as they are made for a wider net of activity than just biking. While not specifically tailored to serious cyclists, these shorts are the perfect storm for the occasional biker or someone who likes to incorporate spin classes into their workout regimen while training in other ways as well. Material Nylon and elastane Seat Pad No Leg gripper No RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. How to Pick the Right Cycling Shorts With a wide variety of cycling shorts on the market, from bib to biker shorts, it can feel daunting to begin your quest for the right pair. Take it from Sagan, who shares that, “Choosing a single pair of shorts is never easy; it depends on many factors such as the hours on the saddle, the outside temperature and the selected discipline.” To help you find your footing, we think you should keep these factors in mind to help narrow the search. Training Style Something to definitely take into consideration is your training style and what activities that may entail. For instance, road cycling requires a much different skill set (and terrain) from mountain biking, which means they require different attire. Road, gravel and off-road biking often calls for compression shorts with bib straps and seat pads so they stay fuss-free and comfortable during long rides. But on the other hand, mountain biking and even DMXing requires looser-fitting shorts (with the option to wear compression cycling shorts underneath. And if you choose to bike for leisure or spin classes, you can opt for a pair of biker shorts that are long enough to prevent chafing in high-contact areas but don’t need all the extra features like seat pads and leg grips. Design Some people look for comfort (amazing seat pads) while others look for utility (extra pockets), so pinpointing the design aspects that you really love will help narrow down the product pool. “I’d say finding the correct length and material for your comfort is absolutely key,” muses Ramón. The Peloton instructor went on to share that, “There are a couple of things that I look for in a cycling short – non-restrictive on the waistband or the thighs (your girl has very strong legs with muscles), [a] high waist, and dry-fit fabric for breathability so I don’t feel like my legs are being held captive, yet I still feel supported.” This feels pretty on point for us! Comfort Arguably the most important aspect of any sort of training gear is comfort, because the last thing you want to focus on is that digging waistband or saddle that hurts after a few hours. To battle the latter is the inclusion of a chamois, or a seat pad, which provides an extra layer of comfort and padding under the sit bones to make your ride more endurable and your training that much better. Comfort is also largely due to the fabric you choose, and no one knows this more than a trainer. “The best fabrics for shorts with gentle compression, moisture wick, [and] breathability are usually synthetic like Lycra, nylon, and spandex,” Bullock shares. A blend of these materials are sure to sculpt and sweat-wick just where you need them to, keeping you cool in the saddle and concentrated on the road. Frequently Asked Questions Why do you need cycling shorts? Cycling shorts serve a much different purpose than your regular workout shorts. Biking requires clothing that is tight to the body so the athlete can cut through the wind without fabric holding them back, resulting in compression shorts. The repeated motion of cycling also requires the fabric to be durable enough to withstand potential abrasion and protect the wearer from uncomfortable chafing. Speaking of uncomfortable, if you’ve ever spent a long enough time on a bike saddle, you’ll know how painful it can become. Many cycling shorts are equipped with seat pads to protect the sit bones for long periods of time spent on the bike, like during a race or long-distance ride. Last on our list of reasons you need cycling shorts (but most certainly not least) is bib straps, which are outfitted onto many pairs of these shorts as well. Bib straps keep the waistband up so that you don’t have to fidget with your shorts or feel any uncomfortable hems digging into your skin as you train. What is the difference between biker shorts and cycling shorts? Biker shorts and cycling shorts, though similar in name (and function) have a few key differences. Though you can use the two interchangeably to hit a quick bike ride or take a spin class, cycling shorts are used by those who train for marathons, compete in races or simply have a dedication to their craft. Cycling shorts often consist of a few of the aforementioned key features like bib straps, seat pads and leg grips, which are silicone linings on the inside of the hemline that keep the shorts from riding up as you ride. Biker shorts, on the other hand, are typically made from the same sweat-wicking materials but lack in those extra bells and whistles. They are the stripped-down version of cycling shorts and made for the more democratic trainer, who likes to go from the saddle to Pilates and not require a change of clothing in between. Do you wear anything under cycling shorts? Long story short: you can, but it’s not necessary! Since most styles are built with a breathable chamois and the material is typically sweat-wicking and compressing, you can rest assured that you will feel protected with or without undergarments on. Many bikers will use these shorts as undergarments and wear another pair of shorts over them if they are mountain biking or doing a ride that’s a little more intense for extra support. The addition of seat pads also provides an extra layer of protection for those high-contact areas, so you don’t have to worry about discomfort if you choose to forego undergarments. Take Our Word For It Alyssa Brascia is a commerce staff writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. When researching the best cycling shorts, she spoke with Peter Sagan, three-time world championship winner and record holder of the Tour de France green jerseys; Christine Bullock, fitness expert and founder of Kayo Body Care; and Peloton instructor, Camila Ramón for their expert picks and insight. She also took a close look at material, cost, design, and functionality while compiling the list to ensure that a diverse range of needs for every type of cyclist were met. Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking "Accept All Cookies", you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies