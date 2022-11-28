The Best Cyber Monday Legging Deals Including Lululemon and Spanx

Don't wait to shop

By
Erika Reals
Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com.
Published on November 28, 2022 12:00 AM

best cyber monday leggings deals

For most of us, Cyber Monday calls for stocking up on leggings and other cozy staples — not TVs.

Luckily, there are plenty of leggings on sale from PEOPLE's favorite brands, including lululemon, Spanx, and Alo Yoga, that will save you some money this holiday season — whether you're shopping for yourself or buying as a gift. Some of these brands don't have deep discounts often, so now that they’re happening, it's worth stopping everything you're doing to make sure you don’t miss them.

Spanx and lululemon have garnered quite a cult following. Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian own butt-sculpting leggings from Spanx, while Camila Cabello (among many others) has been seen wearing Alo Yoga. Both brands have Cyber Monday deals on leggings for up to 75 percent off, so if you need to add a pair (or two, or three...) to your closet, the price is finally right to snatch them up.

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Leggings Deals

  • Satina High-Waisted Leggings; $13.30 with Prime (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
  • Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
  • Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com
  • Girlfriend Collective Compression Pocket Leggings, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com
  • Conceited High-Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings - High Waist, $18.84 (orig. $22.95); amazon.com
  • Topyogas Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants, $24.99 (orig. $29.89); amazon.com
  • Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging, $20 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

[Editor’s note: Sale prices at Amazon may vary by size, color, and style.]

Amazon is a leggings destination year-round, so naturally, it should be the first stop on your Cyber Monday shopping trip. Especially if you’re a Prime member — because right now, its best-selling pair is on sale just for you.

The Satina leggings are so popular partly because they come in three styles — capri, full length, and full length with pockets — and more than 20 colors. But the real reason they’ve racked up more than 17,000 five-star reviews is because they’re “soft,” “soft,” “soft.” (We’re quoting three different shoppers here!)

And psst: Check out these under-$25 holiday leggings from Satina before you go. So festive!

SATINA High Waisted Leggings for Women - Capri & Full Length Women's Leggings

Amazon

Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings; $13.30 with Prime (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Best Cyber Monday lululemon Leggings Deals

  • lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com
  • lululemon Align High Rise Pant, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com
  • lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Tight, $49 (orig. $98); lululemon.com
  • lululemon Base Pace High Rise Running Tight, $59 (orig. $98); lululemon.com
  • lululemon Invigorate High Rise Tight, $29 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

For anyone who loves lululemon's buttery soft, comfortable leggings, the brand's Cyber Monday event is basically made for you. The popular 25-inch Align leggings are on sale starting at $59, including the version with pockets. Lightweight and ultra-soft, these leggings are perfect for the yogis out there, but they're also wonderful as an everyday legging, too.

The Wunder Train leggings, starting at $49, are designed for those sweaty training sessions, from weightlifting to HIIT workouts. The performance fabric is sweat-wicking and cooling. But if your workout of choice is running (or jogging), we recommend buying the Base Pace High Rise Running Tight, which starts at $59. 

The main callout for the lululemon sale is that price is dependent on size and color, as some are more marked down than others. Those who aren't picky about colors will find the best deals: We recommend selecting your size first on your favorite style and then looking to see which of the available colors have the lowest prices.

lululemon align high rise leggings with pockets

Athleta

Buy It! lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

lululemon align high rise tights

Lululemon

Buy It! lululemon Align High Rise Pant, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

lululemon wunder train high rise tights

Lululemon

Buy It! lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Tight, $49 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

lululemon base pace high rise running tight

Lululemon

Buy It! lululemon Base Pace High Rise Running Tight, $59 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

lululemon invigorate high rise tight

Lululemon

Buy It! lululemon Invigorate High Rise Tight, $29 (orig. $128); lulelemon.com

Best Cyber Monday Spanx Leggings Deals

  • Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com
  • Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com
  • Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $55 (orig. $100); spanx.com
  • Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $98 (orig. $122.50); spanx.com
  • Spanx Velvet Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx is hosting its best sitewide deal of the year for Cyber Monday, according to the brand, with some of its most popular leggings now up to 50 percent off. We picked out the best leggings on sale, from Spanx's best-selling faux leather leggings to "booty-boosting" active leggings and even velvet and patent leather pairs. 

Well-known for its shapewear, the brand’s leggings feature many of the same qualities, including shaping waistbands, contoured rear design, compression and smoothing benefits, and no center seam (bye-bye, camel toe). What's also great is that Spanx is size-inclusive, offering petite, regular, and tall inseam lengths, as well as a size range from XS to 3X.

spanx faux leather leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

spanx booty boost active 7/8 leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

spanx faux leather side stripe leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $55 (orig. $100); spanx.com

spanx faux leather patent leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

spanx velvet leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Velvet Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Best Cyber Monday Athleta Leggings Deals

  • Athleta Transcend Capri, $34.99 (orig. $89); athleta.com
  • Athleta Salutation Cargo 7/8 Tight, $34.99 (orig. $109); athleta.com
  • Athleta Elation Over The Heel Tight, $34.99 (orig. $98); athleta.com
  • Athleta Transcend 7/8 Tight, $24.97 (orig. $99); athleta.com

Athleta is known for its high-quality leggings at approachable price points — and if you haven't yet tried them, now is the perfect time. Join the ranks of celebrity athletes who trust the brand, from Simone Biles to Allyson Felix. Not to mention, it happens to have some of the best sales for leggings among name-brand competitors: All of our favorite picks are below $40. 

The Transcend 7/8 Tight is comparable to lululemon's Align High Rise Pant with its lightweight, super soft fabric designed specifically for yoga. We found this chic mint green color still available in several sizes for only $25 — that is nearly 75 percent off — so add a pair to your cart before it sells out.

athleta leggings

Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Transcend Capri, $34.99 (orig. $89); athleta.com

athleta salutation cargo

Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Salutation Cargo 7/8 Tight, $34.99 (orig. $109); athleta.com

athleta over the heel tight

Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Elation Over The Heel Tight, $34.99 (orig. $98); athleta.com

athleta transcend 7/8 tights

Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Transcend 7/8 Tight, $24.97 (orig. $99); athleta.com

Best Cyber Monday Alo Yoga Leggings Deals

  • Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging, $39 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com
  • Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings, $58 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com
  • Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic '90s Capri, $35 (orig. $88); aloyoga.com
  • Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging, $54 (orig. $108); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga is a brand beloved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner, just to name a few. The Alo Yoga Cyber Monday sale includes tons of leggings up to 70 percent off.

The uber-popular Airbrush legging in black is 60 percent off — a staple pair of leggings you can wear to the gym and heading out for errands. For those who gravitate to Barbie pink, you'll love the Alosoft high-waist leggings and the Alosoft capris, available for 41 and 60 percent off, respectively, in a bold neon pink heather hue.

alo yoga airbrush legging

Alo Yoga

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging, $39 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com

alo yoga alosoft high waist highlight 7/8 leggings

Alo Yoga

Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings, $58 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com

alo yoga alosoft capri 90s icon

Alo Yoga

Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic '90s Capri, $35 (orig. $88); aloyoga.com

alo yoga lounge leggings

Alo Yoga

Buy It! Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging, $54 (orig. $108); aloyoga.com

Best Cyber Monday Beyond Yoga Leggings Deals

  • Beyond Yoga Heather Rib High Waist Midi Legging, $14.69 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com
  • Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $67.90 (orig. $97); beyondyoga.com
  • Beyond Yoga Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com
  • Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com

Get ready for some child's pose and downward-facing dog, because Beyond Yoga's Cyber Monday sale has popular leggings for perfecting yoga positions. Beyond Yoga keeps comfort and softness top of mind, and you'll notice the difference once you slip into a pair. 

The best deal we found on the site was the Heather Rib High Waist Midi Legging in this cute pistachio color. It’s on sale for $15 — otherwise known as a steal. We also love these more neutral colors on the Caught in the Midi and On Block High Waisted Mid styles.

beyond yoga heather rib high waisted midi legging

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Heather Rib High Waist Midi Legging, $14.69 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com

beyond yoga spacedye caught in the midi high waisted legging

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $67.90 (orig. $97); beyondyoga.com

beyond yoga on block high waisted midi legging

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com

beyond yoga spacedye commuter legging

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com

