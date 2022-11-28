Shopping The Best Cyber Monday Legging Deals Including Lululemon and Spanx Don't wait to shop By Erika Reals Erika Reals Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For most of us, Cyber Monday calls for stocking up on leggings and other cozy staples — not TVs. Luckily, there are plenty of leggings on sale from PEOPLE's favorite brands, including lululemon, Spanx, and Alo Yoga, that will save you some money this holiday season — whether you're shopping for yourself or buying as a gift. Some of these brands don't have deep discounts often, so now that they’re happening, it's worth stopping everything you're doing to make sure you don’t miss them. Spanx and lululemon have garnered quite a cult following. Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian own butt-sculpting leggings from Spanx, while Camila Cabello (among many others) has been seen wearing Alo Yoga. Both brands have Cyber Monday deals on leggings for up to 75 percent off, so if you need to add a pair (or two, or three...) to your closet, the price is finally right to snatch them up. Best Cyber Monday Amazon Leggings Deals Satina High-Waisted Leggings; $13.30 with Prime (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com Girlfriend Collective Compression Pocket Leggings, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com Conceited High-Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings - High Waist, $18.84 (orig. $22.95); amazon.com Topyogas Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants, $24.99 (orig. $29.89); amazon.com Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging, $20 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com [Editor’s note: Sale prices at Amazon may vary by size, color, and style.] Amazon is a leggings destination year-round, so naturally, it should be the first stop on your Cyber Monday shopping trip. Especially if you’re a Prime member — because right now, its best-selling pair is on sale just for you. The Satina leggings are so popular partly because they come in three styles — capri, full length, and full length with pockets — and more than 20 colors. But the real reason they’ve racked up more than 17,000 five-star reviews is because they’re “soft,” “soft,” “soft.” (We’re quoting three different shoppers here!) And psst: Check out these under-$25 holiday leggings from Satina before you go. So festive! Amazon Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings; $13.30 with Prime (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Best Cyber Monday lululemon Leggings Deals lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com lululemon Align High Rise Pant, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Tight, $49 (orig. $98); lululemon.com lululemon Base Pace High Rise Running Tight, $59 (orig. $98); lululemon.com lululemon Invigorate High Rise Tight, $29 (orig. $128); lululemon.com For anyone who loves lululemon's buttery soft, comfortable leggings, the brand's Cyber Monday event is basically made for you. The popular 25-inch Align leggings are on sale starting at $59, including the version with pockets. Lightweight and ultra-soft, these leggings are perfect for the yogis out there, but they're also wonderful as an everyday legging, too. The Wunder Train leggings, starting at $49, are designed for those sweaty training sessions, from weightlifting to HIIT workouts. The performance fabric is sweat-wicking and cooling. But if your workout of choice is running (or jogging), we recommend buying the Base Pace High Rise Running Tight, which starts at $59. The main callout for the lululemon sale is that price is dependent on size and color, as some are more marked down than others. Those who aren't picky about colors will find the best deals: We recommend selecting your size first on your favorite style and then looking to see which of the available colors have the lowest prices. Athleta Buy It! lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com Lululemon Buy It! lululemon Align High Rise Pant, $59 (orig. $128); lululemon.com Lululemon Buy It! lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Tight, $49 (orig. $98); lululemon.com Lululemon Buy It! lululemon Base Pace High Rise Running Tight, $59 (orig. $98); lululemon.com Lululemon Buy It! lululemon Invigorate High Rise Tight, $29 (orig. $128); lulelemon.com Best Cyber Monday Spanx Leggings Deals Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $55 (orig. $100); spanx.com Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $98 (orig. $122.50); spanx.com Spanx Velvet Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Spanx is hosting its best sitewide deal of the year for Cyber Monday, according to the brand, with some of its most popular leggings now up to 50 percent off. We picked out the best leggings on sale, from Spanx's best-selling faux leather leggings to "booty-boosting" active leggings and even velvet and patent leather pairs. Well-known for its shapewear, the brand’s leggings feature many of the same qualities, including shaping waistbands, contoured rear design, compression and smoothing benefits, and no center seam (bye-bye, camel toe). What's also great is that Spanx is size-inclusive, offering petite, regular, and tall inseam lengths, as well as a size range from XS to 3X. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $55 (orig. $100); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Velvet Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Best Cyber Monday Athleta Leggings Deals Athleta Transcend Capri, $34.99 (orig. $89); athleta.com Athleta Salutation Cargo 7/8 Tight, $34.99 (orig. $109); athleta.com Athleta Elation Over The Heel Tight, $34.99 (orig. $98); athleta.com Athleta Transcend 7/8 Tight, $24.97 (orig. $99); athleta.com Athleta is known for its high-quality leggings at approachable price points — and if you haven't yet tried them, now is the perfect time. Join the ranks of celebrity athletes who trust the brand, from Simone Biles to Allyson Felix. Not to mention, it happens to have some of the best sales for leggings among name-brand competitors: All of our favorite picks are below $40. The Transcend 7/8 Tight is comparable to lululemon's Align High Rise Pant with its lightweight, super soft fabric designed specifically for yoga. We found this chic mint green color still available in several sizes for only $25 — that is nearly 75 percent off — so add a pair to your cart before it sells out. Athleta Buy It! Athleta Transcend Capri, $34.99 (orig. $89); athleta.com Athleta Buy It! Athleta Salutation Cargo 7/8 Tight, $34.99 (orig. $109); athleta.com Athleta Buy It! Athleta Elation Over The Heel Tight, $34.99 (orig. $98); athleta.com Athleta Buy It! Athleta Transcend 7/8 Tight, $24.97 (orig. $99); athleta.com Best Cyber Monday Alo Yoga Leggings Deals Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging, $39 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings, $58 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic '90s Capri, $35 (orig. $88); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging, $54 (orig. $108); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga is a brand beloved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner, just to name a few. The Alo Yoga Cyber Monday sale includes tons of leggings up to 70 percent off. The uber-popular Airbrush legging in black is 60 percent off — a staple pair of leggings you can wear to the gym and heading out for errands. For those who gravitate to Barbie pink, you'll love the Alosoft high-waist leggings and the Alosoft capris, available for 41 and 60 percent off, respectively, in a bold neon pink heather hue. Alo Yoga Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging, $39 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings, $58 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic '90s Capri, $35 (orig. $88); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga Buy It! Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging, $54 (orig. $108); aloyoga.com Best Cyber Monday Beyond Yoga Leggings Deals Beyond Yoga Heather Rib High Waist Midi Legging, $14.69 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $67.90 (orig. $97); beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Get ready for some child's pose and downward-facing dog, because Beyond Yoga's Cyber Monday sale has popular leggings for perfecting yoga positions. Beyond Yoga keeps comfort and softness top of mind, and you'll notice the difference once you slip into a pair. The best deal we found on the site was the Heather Rib High Waist Midi Legging in this cute pistachio color. It’s on sale for $15 — otherwise known as a steal. We also love these more neutral colors on the Caught in the Midi and On Block High Waisted Mid styles. Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Heather Rib High Waist Midi Legging, $14.69 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $67.90 (orig. $97); beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging, $69.30 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon 125 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals of 2022 The 515 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon Right Now