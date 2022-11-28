30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals

To all the trend seekers, sneakerheads, and gift-givers who are just now shopping for Cyber Monday, have no fear, because there are still plenty of deals you can shop before the day is done.

From a faux shearling jacket and Dr. Martens on Amazon to plenty of leggings (including Spanx’s faux leather pair, Beyond Yoga, and Fabletics), we’ve researched the best deals still available for Cyber Monday. Treat yourself, buy a gift for the holidays, or both!

The Best Overall Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Fabletics Trinity Motion365 High-Waisted Capri, $38.67 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings, $34.65 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com

Everlane ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew, $39 (orig. $78); everlane.com

Reformation Bardot Knit Top, $36 (orig. $48); thereformation.com

Alo Straight Leg Sweatpants $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $157.50 (orig. $210); amazon.com

Sell-Out Risk: Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com

If there’s one deal you should take advantage of this Cyber Monday, it’s the Beyond Yoga leggings — currently marked down 65 percent off in the lavender color. If you’re not big into pink shades, the green pair is also deeply discounted, coming in at only $48. Beyond Yoga’s leggings are known for their buttery-soft feel and comfortable fit, and they’ve been worn by the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez.

The Best Cyber Monday Clothing Deals

PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Shacket Jacket, $27.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants, $77 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com

Sell-Out Risk: Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings, $34.65 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com

Sell-Out Risk: Skims Essential T-shirt Bodysuit, $48 (orig. $72); skims.com

Get your credit cards out and ready, because these Cyber Monday clothing deals are definitely worth shopping. Jump on the bandwagon and snag a pair of Spanx faux leather leggings while they’re on sale (and still in stock) — you’ll save nearly $20 if you buy them now.

Plus, the Skims T-shirt bodysuit is available for only $48 — but be quick, because it’s at risk of selling out any minute. Favorite buys also include Everlane, Reformation, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more — scroll down to get shopping.

The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Sell-Out Risk: Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Converse Chuck 70 Crafted Stripe, $49.97 (orig. $85); converse.com

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Boot, $150 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com

Hunter Original Play Rain Bootie, $88 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Wells Ankle Bootie, $143.95 (orig. $170); samedelman.com

Sell-out Risk: Ugg Classic Short II Boot, $118.99 (orig. $170); ugg.com

Rothys The Point, $99 (orig. $149); rothys.com

If you’re one with the trends, don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday shoe deals, with popular brands like Converse, Ugg, and Vans having sales.

Both Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slipper and Classic Short II Boot make the perfect gift — the red color is 30 percent off today — while the Sam Edelman Wells Bootie is a classic staple for winter dressing. While it’s already on sale, you can use the code PRESENT40 for an extra 40 percent off, which brings the booties to a subtotal of only $87.

The Best Cyber Monday Accessories Deals

Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com

JW Pei Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Large Duffle Travel Bag, $84.55 (orig. $155); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Beat Sunglasses, $75.50 (orig. $151); ray-ban.com

Quay Front Runner Sunglasses, $40 (orig. $65); quay.com

Le Specs Work It! Sunglasses, $38 (orig. $69); revolve.com

Carhartt WIP Acrylic Watch Hat, $28 (orig. $16.80); shopbop.com

Levi’s Ben Touch Screen Gloves, $11.70 (orig. $19.50); levis.com

The Drop Women’s Standard @lisadnyc Wide Belt, $12.45 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger Womens Varsity Tommy Scarf, $27.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Any fashion editor will tell you: Don’t sleep on accessories — they do, in fact, complete a look and can snazz up any outfit. These the best accessories deals still available on Cyber Monday still worth snagging, according to a fashion editor.

Charles & Keith is an emerging retailer that offers design-forward bags and accessories at affordable prices. The online retailer currently is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide and 20 percent off all full-priced items.

Amazon, of course, also has some great deals, including the covetable JW Pei bags at 20 percent off (with plenty of stock left!). There are also some great sunglasses deals, which are worth snagging if you happen to have a warm-weather vacation on the horizon. Hint: they also make great stocking stuffers.

