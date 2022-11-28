Shopping 30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals Get them before they’re gone forever By Erika Reals Erika Reals Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 09:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Charles & Keith / Shopbop / Ray-Ban To all the trend seekers, sneakerheads, and gift-givers who are just now shopping for Cyber Monday, have no fear, because there are still plenty of deals you can shop before the day is done. From a faux shearling jacket and Dr. Martens on Amazon to plenty of leggings (including Spanx’s faux leather pair, Beyond Yoga, and Fabletics), we’ve researched the best deals still available for Cyber Monday. Beyond Yoga The Best Overall Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Fabletics Trinity Motion365 High-Waisted Capri, $38.67 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings, $34.65 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Everlane ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew, $39 (orig. $78); everlane.com Reformation Bardot Knit Top, $36 (orig. $48); thereformation.com Alo Straight Leg Sweatpants $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $157.50 (orig. $210); amazon.com Sell-Out Risk: Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Duffle Travel Bag, $84.55 (orig. $155); amazon.com Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com If there’s one deal you should take advantage of this Cyber Monday, it’s the Beyond Yoga leggings — currently marked down 65 percent off in the lavender color. If you’re not big into pink shades, the green pair is also deeply discounted, coming in at only $48. Beyond Yoga’s leggings are known for their buttery-soft feel and comfortable fit, and they’ve been worn by the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez. Everlane The Best Cyber Monday Clothing Deals Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Shacket Jacket, $27.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Fabletics Trinity Motion365 High-Waisted Capri, $38.67 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com Reformation Bardot Knit Top, $36 (orig. $48); thereformation.com Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants, $77 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Everlane ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew, $39 (orig. $78); everlane.com Alo Straight Leg Sweatpants, $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com Sell-Out Risk: Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings, $34.65 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com Victoria’s Secret Short Cozy Robe, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); victoriassecret.com Sell-Out Risk: Skims Essential T-shirt Bodysuit, $48 (orig. $72); skims.com Get your credit cards out and ready, because these Cyber Monday clothing deals are definitely worth shopping. Jump on the bandwagon and snag a pair of Spanx faux leather leggings while they’re on sale (and still in stock) — you’ll save nearly $20 if you buy them now. Plus, the Skims T-shirt bodysuit is available for only $48 — but be quick, because it’s at risk of selling out any minute. Favorite buys also include Everlane, Reformation, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more — scroll down to get shopping. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com Skims Buy It! Skims Essential T-shirt Bodysuit, $48 (orig. $72); skims.com rothys.com The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals Sell-Out Risk: Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $32.47 (orig. $65); amazon.com Converse Chuck 70 Crafted Stripe, $49.97 (orig. $85); converse.com Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Boot, $150 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com Hunter Original Play Rain Bootie, $88 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $157.50 (orig. $210); amazon.com Sam Edelman Wells Ankle Bootie, $143.95 (orig. $170); samedelman.com Sell-out Risk: Ugg Classic Short II Boot, $118.99 (orig. $170); ugg.com Vans Ave Knit, $79.95 (orig. $120); vans.com Rothys The Point, $99 (orig. $149); rothys.com If you’re one with the trends, don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday shoe deals, with popular brands like Converse, Ugg, and Vans having sales. Both Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slipper and Classic Short II Boot make the perfect gift — the red color is 30 percent off today — while the Sam Edelman Wells Bootie is a classic staple for winter dressing. While it’s already on sale, you can use the code PRESENT40 for an extra 40 percent off, which brings the booties to a subtotal of only $87. Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com Uggs Buy It! Ugg Classic Short II Boot, $118.99 (orig. $170); ugg.com samedelman Buy It! Sam Edelman Wells Ankle Bootie, $143.95 (orig. $170); samedelman.com Levi's The Best Cyber Monday Accessories Deals Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com JW Pei Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Large Duffle Travel Bag, $84.55 (orig. $155); amazon.com Ray-Ban Beat Sunglasses, $75.50 (orig. $151); ray-ban.com Quay Front Runner Sunglasses, $40 (orig. $65); quay.com Le Specs Work It! Sunglasses, $38 (orig. $69); revolve.com Carhartt WIP Acrylic Watch Hat, $28 (orig. $16.80); shopbop.com Levi’s Ben Touch Screen Gloves, $11.70 (orig. $19.50); levis.com The Drop Women’s Standard @lisadnyc Wide Belt, $12.45 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com Tommy Hilfiger Womens Varsity Tommy Scarf, $27.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com Any fashion editor will tell you: Don’t sleep on accessories — they do, in fact, complete a look and can snazz up any outfit. These the best accessories deals still available on Cyber Monday still worth snagging, according to a fashion editor. Charles & Keith is an emerging retailer that offers design-forward bags and accessories at affordable prices. The online retailer currently is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide and 20 percent off all full-priced items. Amazon, of course, also has some great deals, including the covetable JW Pei bags at 20 percent off (with plenty of stock left!). There are also some great sunglasses deals, which are worth snagging if you happen to have a warm-weather vacation on the horizon. Hint: they also make great stocking stuffers. Charles & Keith Buy It! Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com amazon Buy It! JW Pei Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Ray-Ban Buy It! Ray-Ban Beat Sunglasses, $75.50 (orig. $151); ray-ban.com Do you love a good deal? 