30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals

Get them before they’re gone forever

Published on November 28, 2022 09:01 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

To all the trend seekers, sneakerheads, and gift-givers who are just now shopping for Cyber Monday, have no fear, because there are still plenty of deals you can shop before the day is done. 

From a faux shearling jacket and Dr. Martens on Amazon to plenty of leggings (including Spanx’s faux leather pair, Beyond Yoga, and Fabletics), we’ve researched the best deals still available for Cyber Monday. Treat yourself, buy a gift for the holidays, or both!

Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Legging

Beyond Yoga

The Best Overall Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

  • Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com
  • Fabletics Trinity Motion365 High-Waisted Capri, $38.67 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
  • Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings, $34.65 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com
  • Everlane ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew, $39 (orig. $78); everlane.com
  • Reformation Bardot Knit Top, $36 (orig. $48); thereformation.com
  • Alo Straight Leg Sweatpants $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
  • Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $157.50 (orig. $210); amazon.com
  • Sell-Out Risk: Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com
  • Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Duffle Travel Bag, $84.55 (orig. $155); amazon.com
  • Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com

If there’s one deal you should take advantage of this Cyber Monday, it’s the Beyond Yoga leggings — currently marked down 65 percent off in the lavender color. If you’re not big into pink shades, the green pair is also deeply discounted, coming in at only $48. Beyond Yoga’s leggings are known for their buttery-soft feel and comfortable fit, and they’ve been worn by the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez.

The ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew

Everlane

The Best Cyber Monday Clothing Deals

  • Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com
  • PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Shacket Jacket, $27.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
  • Fabletics Trinity Motion365 High-Waisted Capri, $38.67 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
  • Reformation Bardot Knit Top, $36 (orig. $48); thereformation.com
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants, $77 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com
  • Everlane ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew, $39 (orig. $78); everlane.com
  • Alo Straight Leg Sweatpants, $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
  • Sell-Out Risk: Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings, $34.65 (orig. $99); beyondyoga.com
  • Victoria’s Secret Short Cozy Robe, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); victoriassecret.com
  • Sell-Out Risk: Skims Essential T-shirt Bodysuit, $48 (orig. $72); skims.com

Get your credit cards out and ready, because these Cyber Monday clothing deals are definitely worth shopping. Jump on the bandwagon and snag a pair of Spanx faux leather leggings while they’re on sale (and still in stock) — you’ll save nearly $20 if you buy them now. 

Plus, the Skims T-shirt bodysuit is available for only $48 — but be quick, because it’s at risk of selling out any minute. Favorite buys also include Everlane, Reformation, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more — scroll down to get shopping.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Essential T-Shirt Bodysuit

Skims

Buy It! Skims Essential T-shirt Bodysuit, $48 (orig. $72); skims.com

Gift Ideas for Girlfriend: Rothyâs The Point Everyday Flats
rothys.com

The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

  • Sell-Out Risk: Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com
  • Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $32.47 (orig. $65); amazon.com
  • Converse Chuck 70 Crafted Stripe, $49.97 (orig. $85); converse.com
  • Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Boot, $150 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com
  • Hunter Original Play Rain Bootie, $88 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com
  • Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots, $157.50 (orig. $210); amazon.com
  • Sam Edelman Wells Ankle Bootie, $143.95 (orig. $170); samedelman.com
  • Sell-out Risk: Ugg Classic Short II Boot, $118.99 (orig. $170); ugg.com
  • Vans Ave Knit, $79.95 (orig. $120); vans.com
  • Rothys The Point, $99 (orig. $149); rothys.com

If you’re one with the trends, don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday shoe deals, with popular brands like Converse, Ugg, and Vans having sales. 

Both Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slipper and Classic Short II Boot make the perfect gift — the red color is 30 percent off today — while the Sam Edelman Wells Bootie is a classic staple for winter dressing. While it’s already on sale, you can use the code PRESENT40 for an extra 40 percent off, which brings the booties to a subtotal of only $87.

UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Uggs classic mini ii

Uggs

Buy It! Ugg Classic Short II Boot, $118.99 (orig. $170); ugg.com

WELLS ANKLE BOOTIE

samedelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Wells Ankle Bootie, $143.95 (orig. $170); samedelman.com

BEN TOUCH SCREEN GLOVES

Levi's

The Best Cyber Monday Accessories Deals

  • Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com
  • JW Pei Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
  • Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Large Duffle Travel Bag, $84.55 (orig. $155); amazon.com
  • Ray-Ban Beat Sunglasses, $75.50 (orig. $151); ray-ban.com
  • Quay Front Runner Sunglasses, $40 (orig. $65); quay.com
  • Le Specs Work It! Sunglasses, $38 (orig. $69); revolve.com
  • Carhartt WIP Acrylic Watch Hat, $28 (orig. $16.80); shopbop.com
  • Levi’s Ben Touch Screen Gloves, $11.70 (orig. $19.50); levis.com
  • The Drop Women’s Standard @lisadnyc Wide Belt, $12.45 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com
  • Tommy Hilfiger Womens Varsity Tommy Scarf, $27.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Any fashion editor will tell you: Don’t sleep on accessories — they do, in fact, complete a look and can snazz up any outfit. These the best accessories deals still available on Cyber Monday still worth snagging, according to a fashion editor. 

Charles & Keith is an emerging retailer that offers design-forward bags and accessories at affordable prices. The online retailer currently is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide and 20 percent off all full-priced items. 

Amazon, of course, also has some great deals, including the covetable JW Pei bags at 20 percent off (with plenty of stock left!). There are also some great sunglasses deals, which are worth snagging if you happen to have a warm-weather vacation on the horizon. Hint: they also make great stocking stuffers. 

Zadie Padded Shoulder Bag - Black

Charles & Keith

Buy It! Charles & Keith Zaddie Padded Shoulder Bag, $46 (orig. $73); charleskeith.com

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Ray Ban Beat Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

Buy It! Ray-Ban Beat Sunglasses, $75.50 (orig. $151); ray-ban.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

