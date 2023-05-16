Keep reading for PEOPLE’s picks of the best cuticle oils.

When it comes to cuticle oil, there’s just one problem: There are so many options to choose from. To narrow down your search — and help you choose cuticle oils that actually work — we researched and tested dozens of formulas to find the best cuticle oils to find the ones worth buying.

Whether you wear natural nails or go for enhancements like gels and acrylics, Elle Gerstein, a celebrity nail artist who has worked with Blake Lively, Mariah Carey, and Kelly Ripa, says cuticle oil is a key component of nail care, similar to applying serums and moisturizers to the skin. “It helps maintain the strength of the nail while delivering hydration which promotes flexibility,” she tells PEOPLE. “Your nails are like a sponge — when they’re dry, they crack,” Gerstein explains, noting that the best time to apply cuticle oil is after coming in contact with water, since it can help lock in moisture. Without flexibility, nails can become prone to breakage and might not bond as well with nail polish, gel, acrylic, or other nail enhancements and applications.

“Cuticle oil is essential in keeping your skin and your nail plate hydrated,” says Kristen Valdez-Dougherty, a San Francisco-based nail artist. Just like the complexion, hydrated nail beds have a more supple and healthy look. However, Valdez-Dougherty says it’s not all about looks as cuticle oil can also play an essential role in combatting uncomfortable side effects of dry skin on the hands and nails. “Hangnails are the first sign of dry skin, which could become painfully irritated, or even infected,” she explains. “Hydrated cuticles are your first line of defense to prevent that discomfort.”

The cuticles (along with the skin around the nail bed) are super susceptible to dryness, which is why using cuticle oil is highly recommended by nail experts. Often formulated with ultra-nourishing oils, cuticle oils don’t just hydrate the cuticle and skin — they also promote healthy and strong nails, too.

Best Overall Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Efficacy 5 /5 Pros Comparable to more expensive cuticle oils, but costs less than $10

Formulated with rose and jasmine extracts, the cuticle oil strengthens the nails while providing a deep conditioning effect

Includes vitamin E, which is healing, especially if you have little cuts around the cuticles and nails

Specifically formulated to reduce breakage and, after regular use, we noticed our nails weren’t as brittle Cons Takes about five minutes to fully absorb, which is longer than some others we tested For the best drugstore cuticle oil, we recommend the Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab, which is formulated with healing vitamin E for strengthening the nails and treating the skin around the nails. The drugstore cuticle oil also has rose and jasmine extracts which work together to strengthen the nails and provide a deep conditioning effect that, with regular use, can reduce breakage and reverse signs of brittleness, which we found to be true, as our nails were very dry, brittle, and prone to peeling at the beginning of the testing period. In addition to these perks, we also noticed that the cuticle oil helped address some pesky dry skin and flaking around the nail beds, which improved the overall appearance of our manicure. A little bit goes a long way with this cuticle oil, which only adds to its already great value. The only downside we found when testing this cuticle oil is that it took longer to absorb than other cuticle oils we tested — this one will take about five minutes to fully absorb, so keep that in mind if you're wanting to use it on the go. Price at time of publish: $7.19 (orig. $17.49) Size: 0.29 oz. | Star Ingredients: Jasmine extracts, rose extracts, vitamin E | Usage: Brush-on and rub in The 7 Best At-Home Gel Nail Polish Kits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Overall, Runner Up L'Occitane Shea Nail And Cuticle Oil

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5 Pros Applicator brush makes applying the formula simple and effective and ensures you don’t waste any product

Fast-absorbing, so you don’t have to worry about having greasy fingers after applying

With regular use, we noticed a significant difference in our nail and cuticle health

Gentle enough for sensitive skin, including those with eczema Cons A little pricey for cuticle oil (though not the most expensive option on our list) If you want a cuticle oil that is a little more on the luxe side of the spectrum, the L'Occitane Shea Nail And Cuticle Oil features a potent mix of oils, including shea oil, apricot oil, and sweet almond oil, which work together to target dehydrated and dry skin with an intense conditioning effect. When testing this product, we were immediately obsessed with the applicator brush, which made applying the formula to our nail beds super easy and made it possible to not waste any product (which we appreciated, considering this isn’t the cheapest cuticle oil on our list). We also loved how the formula felt on our skin and found that it has a very gentle ingredient makeup, which is safe enough for sensitive skin including eczema. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.25 oz. | Star Ingredients: Shea oil, apricot oil, sweet almond oil | Usage: Brush-on

Best Budget Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Efficacy 5 /5 Pros We could easily control the amount of product by wiping off some of the brush on the sides of the bottle

Helps promote strong and healthy nails and, with regular use, we noticed our nails weren’t as brittle

Formulated with apricot kernel, aloe, and vitamin E, the cuticle oil is ultra-hydrating Cons Takes a little bit of time to absorb, but that is relatively normal for cuticle oil When it comes to the best cuticle oil, the Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil takes the cake. This cheap drugstore formula is comparable to its luxe counterparts, thanks to its deeply nourishing formula that includes vitamin E, apricot kernel, and aloe. Upon first testing this product, we were thrilled to find out that you actually have a lot of control with the application, since it comes in a nail polish-like bottle where you can easily wipe some of the cuticle oil on the sides of the bottle to get the perfect amount. And, with regular use, we noticed that our nails and cuticles weren’t just hydrated, but the brittleness we once experienced was basically all gone by the end of the testing period. While it’s worth mentioning that it takes a little bit of time to absorb, the amount of time felt relatively normal for cuticle oil, so it’s definitely not a dealbreaker. Price at time of publish: $5.68 (orig. $6.31) Size: 0.45 oz. | Star Ingredients: Vitamin E, apricot kernel, aloe | Usage: Brush-on and massage People / Christina Lomonaco

People / Christina Lomonaco

Best Hydrating Cuccio Milk and Honey Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Efficacy 4 /5 Pros Ultra-nourishing formula, even on thick and stubborn cuticles

Amazing texture that feels more like a dry oil versus wet, so it doesn’t make a mess

Dries super quickly Cons Product comes out of the dropper very quickly, which took some getting used to While all of the cuticle oils on our list are hydrating, the Cuccio Milk and Honey Revitalizing Oil from Amazon is our top pick because it is formulated with a blend of nourishing ingredients — including vitamin E and sunflower oil — that are powerful enough to treat thick, stubborn, and dehydrated cuticles. In addition to providing effective hydration, we also love the texture because, despite having oils in the formula, it has more of a dry finish versus a wet one, so you don’t have to worry too much about it making a mess. We did notice that it comes out of the dropper rather quickly, which took some getting used to, but once we did we appreciated the efficiency. Price at time of publish: $8.01 (orig. $13.98) Size: 2.5, 0.5, and 8 oz. | Star Ingredients: Vitamin E, sunflower oil | Usage: Drop onto nail beds and massage People / Sarah Felbin

Best Oil OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 3.5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5 Pros With grape seed oil in its formula, this cuticle oil can reverse brittleness and strengthen nails

Despite being enriched with a collection of oils, it has a lightweight formula

Dropper applicator makes it easy to get an accurate application Cons It doesn’t absorb as well as others we tested For an oil that targets both the nails and the nail bed with a rich concoction of oils, we love the OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil. Formulated with grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower, and cupuaçu oils, this deep-conditioning cuticle oil can actually reverse signs of brittleness and also strengthen nails, in addition to protecting against dehydration. After testing out this OPI cuticle oil, we found that it worked effectively at hydrating our nails but also noticed a significant change in the overall health of our nail beds and how strong our nails felt after regular use. With all of the oil in the formula, we found that it doesn’t absorb as well as some other options on our list, however, that is to be expected with a rich formula like this. Price at time of publish: $10.89 Size: 0.29, 0.5, and 0.95 oz. | Star Ingredients: Grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower, and cupuaçu oils | Usage: Drop onto nail beds and massage People / Elise Wojczyk Wang

Best for Nail Growth Olive & June Cuticle Serum Duo

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Efficacy 4.7 /5 Pros Formulated with a powerful mix of botanical oils that deeply hydrate and soothe chapped cuticles

With the inclusion of jojoba oil, it promotes nail growth (and we experienced results!)

Cuticle oil absorbs in under 30 seconds, so it’s a lot more quick-drying compared to other formulas

Promotes nail growth, especially after nail extensions Cons Twist applicator takes a little while before the cuticle oil comes to the surface When testing the Olive & June Cuticle Serum Duo, we removed our nail extensions to get the full experience (and in hopes of it effectively reviving our damage-prone nail beds). Formulated with a blend of botanical oils — including avocado, apricot kernel, jojoba seed, and sunflower seed oil — this nail care product is not only hydrating but is jam-packed with tons of nutrients that soothe, protect, and revive the nails. Upon testing this product out, we were most impressed by how well it strengthened our nail beds and, over time, resulted in some noticeable growth. Also, we loved how easy the applicator brush was to use, though we didn’t love the twist-up design as it took a little while for the oil to come to the surface. Price at time of publish: $30 Star Ingredients: Avocado, apricot kernel, jojoba seed, and sunflower seed oil | Usage: Twist the pen, then dab onto cuticles and massage People / Elise Wojczyk Wang

Best Strengthening Deborah Lippmann It's A Miracle Intense Therapy Cuticle Oil Pen

Appearance 4.7 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Efficacy 4.7 /5 Pros Blend of shea butter and vitamin E help prevent the splitting of the nails

Applicator brush is ultra-precise and helps prevent a potential mess

Soothes flaky and dehydrated cuticles Cons Some might find the fragrance too strong Our top pick for the best strengthening cuticle oil is the Deborah Lippmann It’s a Miracle Pen, which is formulated with a blend of shea butter and vitamin E to prevent the splitting of nails. While testing this nail product, we found that the formula lived up to its expectation and, after just a few weeks, our nails were noticeably stronger and more sturdy. The application process was also super easy since the built-in brush (which sort of resembles a twist-up lip gloss) helps with precision and prevents the oil from going everywhere. And, in addition to stronger nails, we also saw that the cuticles and skin around our nail beds were much less dry and dehydrated, and by the end of the testing period, the flakiness we often experienced went away, too. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 1.2, 2, and 12 oz. | Star Ingredients: Shea butter, vitamin E | Usage: Twist pen and dab onto cuticles; brush onto cuticles and massage People / Rachel Lee

Best with Essential Oil Tenoverten The Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil

Appearance 4.7 /5

Absorption 4.5 /5

Efficacy 4.7 /5 Pros Formula is enriched with a potent collection of botanical oils that nourish, protect, and heal the skin around the nails

With its inclusion of jojoba oil, this cuticle oil promotes nail growth

With regular use, nails look and feel healthier and more nourished Cons We wish the applicator was a brush, which would make it easier to apply When it comes to cuticle oils, nail experts agree that essential oil is, well, essential to providing nourishment and promoting long and strong nails. Our top pick for the best cuticle oil with essential oils is The Rose Oil from Tenoverten, which is formulated with rose flower, jojoba, argan, pomegranate, sweet almond, and hemp seed oils as well as vitamin E. We love this cuticle oil because it’s formulated with 100 percent natural ingredients that all boast the power to strengthen nail beds, support growth, and protect and heal the skin around the nails for less flaky and dehydrated skin. After using this cuticle oil regularly, we found that our nails looked significantly healthier than before we added it to our routine. Price at time of publish: $31.99 Size: 0.27 oz. | Star Ingredients: Rose flower, jojoba, argan, pomegranate, sweet almond, and hemp seed oils, vitamin E | Usage: Dab onto cuticles and massage

Best Pen Candy X Paints Renew Delicate Cuticle Glow

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Efficacy 4.7 /5 Pros Applicator brush is very easy to use and gives you a precise application

Includes squalane oil, which is one of the best oils for nourishing cuticles

Made our nails look refreshed and helped get rid of dry skin with regular use Cons Takes a couple of minutes to absorb, (but once it absorbs, it’s not super greasy) Pens are one of the most convenient ways to apple cuticle oil in a mess-free manner. For the best cuticle oil pen, we love the Candy X Paints Renew Delicate Cuticle Glow, which features some amazing nail care ingredients, including squalane, which is one of the best oils for nourishing cuticles. It also includes pumpkin oil which is packed with nutrients that promote nail growth, reduce breakage, and soothe inflamed cuticles. After regular use, the nail oil made our manicure look more refreshed and helped get rid of dry skin. Price at time of publish: $20 Star Ingredients: Maracuja, pumpkin, sunflower, and squalane oils | Usage: Twist the brush and apply to cuticles People / Stephanie Lewis

Best for Dry Cuticles Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Efficacy 4.5 /5 Pros Easy to add a droplet to the nail bed without making a mess

Argan oil provides effective nourishment that heals dry cuticles

We found our cuticles looked healthy and hydrated with this oil, even during winter Cons Thicker than other formulas we tested, which might be too thick for some preferences If you have dry cuticles, the Argan Oil Cuticle Drops from Orly is our favorite remedy. As the name suggests, these drops are enhanced with argan oil, which can actually heal brittle nails in addition to hydrating. We love this cuticle oil because it has a thicker formula, which provides a deep conditioning effect to the dry cuticles and skin around the nails, even during the dry winter months when our nails have seen better days. The thick oil also makes it easier to apply since it makes little droplets on the nail bed that make it easier to nourish nails without making a mess. Price at time of publish: $8.89 Size: 0.6 oz. | Star Ingredients: Argan oil | Usage: Drop oil on cuticles and massage

Best Roll-On Sundari Neem Hand and Cuticle Hand Treatment Oil

Appearance 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5 Pros Cuticle oil is formulated with neem oil, which promotes nail growth

Oil helps strengthen brittle nails

Absorbs super quickly

Roller ball makes it easier to use on the go Cons Formulated with essential oils for fragrance, which some might be more sensitive to Application is almost as important as formula in a cuticle oil, and a roll-on option is one of the most convenient ways to massage oil into nail beds. Our top pick for the best roll-on cuticle oil is the Sundari Neem and Cuticle Hand Treatment Oil because, in addition to its convenient applicator, it’s formulated with neem oil which is connected to nail growth and, after regular use, we totally noticed a difference in our nail length. Additionally, this oil helps strengthen brittle nails for overall nail health, plus it absorbs fast so you don’t have to worry about getting it all over the place. Price at time of publish: $11.99 Size: 0.34 oz. | Star Ingredients: Neem oil | Usage: Roll onto cuticles and massage People / Daniela Galvez

People / Daniela Galvez

