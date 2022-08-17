The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes, According to Running Experts

There’s no feeling quite like the adrenaline of running — the wind rushing past you, your strides hitting the ground, blood pumping in your veins — but like any sport, you have to have the right equipment to succeed, or in this case, the right pair of shoes.

Since every runner has a slightly different gait, there are thousands of running shoes designed to keep you balanced when you run. As a foot and ankle surgeon and co-founder of DoctorInsole, podiatrist Robert J. Joseph, DPM treats many runners in his practice. “A lot of runners have an uneven gait, and then twist their ankles,” Joseph tells PEOPLE. He says in many cases, this happens because one leg is longer than the other, and ends up compensating for the shorter one. In order to correct this and prevent injuries, you have to look for ways to adjust the subtalar joint (where your heel bone connects to your tibia and fibula bones) to a neutral position.

When you run, this neutral position — called pronation — lines your heel up with the back of your leg, so your heel hits the pavement first and then the sole of your foot, followed by the ball. These runners can use what’s called a neutral shoe. However, some runners’ feet slant inward and land on the inner part of the sole when they run — an effect called overpronation — and therefore must correct that with a structured or arch-supportive shoe. The opposite effect — called supination — happens when a runner’s feet slant outwards and can be fixed with a neutral shoe and added cushioning near the outside of the shoe.Regardless of your gait or where you like to run — be it trails, roads, or even the beach — the right cushioned running shoe can make or break your running experience. We’ve researched and spoken to experts and runners alike to find the best cushioned running shoes for every run.