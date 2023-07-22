Ahead, we researched and tested the best curly hair products for all budgets and curl types, designed to help keep your locks hydrated, bouncy, and frizz-free.

“Curly hair usually lacks one or both of these: moisture or protein,” explains James Rosko, hair stylist and owner of Neon Avenue salon in Chicago. “Curly hair that has an uneven curl pattern, frizz, or is unruly needs protein to keep the curl pattern strong and healthy,” he says, while “curly hair that feels dry, dull, and lacks bounce needs moisture.” Whatever your hair is thirsty for depends on your specific curl pattern as well as a range of factors, from the climate to the kind of water in your shower.

Whether you’ve got curly, kinky, coiled, wavy, or frizzy hair, there’s an arsenal of tailored products and accessories that are trusted by our editors and celebrity hairstylists alike for bringing the bounce back to brittle strands.

Finding the right routine for your curls can bring out the Goldilocks in the best of us. Years of testing out serums that are too goopy, shampoos that are too stripping, or balms that are too scented can leave curls dried out and deflated. Luckily, we’ve done the research to pick the products that are just right for you and your whatever-kind-of-locks.

Best Detangler Aunt Jackie’s Knot on My Watch Instant Detangling Therapy Sallybeauty View On Target View On Walmart View On CVS Who It’s Good For Those with curls or coils who are looking for a fast-acting and affordable way to work through knots without breaking their hair. Who It’s Not Good For The product may weigh down thin hair, so use it sparingly. If you can’t brush or comb through your curls once in a while, it’s exceedingly difficult to achieve any sort of definition or curl memory. A strong detangler is key to easing the process and reducing any pressure on your scalp, which in turn minimizes breakage and split ends. Aunt Jackie’s Knot on My Watch Detangler is excellent quality at a super affordable price point, designed to infuse and trap moisture into your hair with shea butter and olive oil. The “silky slip” technology makes it a breeze to brush through tangles after applying a generous amount of product to particularly knotty areas. The creamy formula is ideal for thick or coarse hair that can stand up to a lot of product; on thin hair, this can build up fairly quickly and should be used sparingly. Those with thicker curls may want to layer this product with leave-in conditioner to maximize smoothness and avoid excess frizz. Price at time of publish: $8.89 Size: 12 oz. | Best for: Detangling, avoiding breakage

Best Styling Gel Briogeo Curl Charisma Frizz Control Gel Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Those with wavy, curly, or coily hair who are looking for a flexible hold that doesn’t weigh down their locks. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who needs a more substantial gel to tame unruly or ultra-frizzy curls. Styling gel is a non-negotiable in most curly hair routines, and a light-to-medium hold is typically the platonic ideal of what you should look for: It offers gentle definition without weighing down your curls, and will never leave them feeling hairspray-rigid. Briogeo Frizz Control Gel gets a gold star for its powerful and vegan-friendly ingredients, including rice amino acids and quinoa extract. Together, these superstars help seal your hair’s cuticles, which reduces frizz and enhances curl definition. While we love the balanced texture this gel provides — it’s flexible, so curls are still swingy but but slightly more tame — some hair types might require a stronger hold to achieve the level of definition you want. Plus, if you’re looking to fully lock out frizz, you may want to go with something a bit heavier as well, but know that in return you might end up with a slightly tacky residue. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 5.5 oz. | Best for: Gently defining curls, reducing frizz

Best Relaxing Balm Phyto Phytodéfrisant Botanical Hair Relaxing Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This relaxing balm is an excellent lightweight protective layer for those who regularly use heat styling. Who It’s Not Good For Since it's heat-activated, it won't work unless being styled or blow dried with a hot tool. Loaded with plant extracts (think calming chamomile and regenerative sage), this relaxing balm is designed to trap flyaways and gently smooth your curls. Guar gum works to protect the hair follicle from heat and humidity by wrapping it in a soft film-forming gum. While some balms approach pomade territory with their thickness and greasiness, this one feels lightweight yet still effective. It’s designed to protect hair from heat-styling damage, so it’s a must for anyone looking to achieve a silky, frizz-free blowout. The chemical-free formula smooths out wavy and curly hair thanks to mallow extraction, which locks out water while moisturizing your strands. As a result, your locks dry faster and won’t frizz up under the blow dryer. Price at time of publish: $22.23 Size: 4.4 oz. | Best for: Reducing frizz and ensuring a silky-smooth blowout

Best Texturizing Spray Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher 4.8 Credo View On Ceremonia.com View On Credo Beauty View On Sephora Who It’s Good For This texturizing spray is best for curls in need of a refresh without being weighed down. Who It’s Not Good For The light hold might not be strong enough for someone looking for a grittier texturizing spray. This best-selling texturizing spray has sold out on a number of occasions, and after one use, it’s easy to see why. While it could just be Ceremonia’s delightful signature scent alone, there’s a bevy of benefits to this revitalizing spray. Ultra lightweight and less gritty than other sprays, this is ideal for a gentle refresh in between wash days, or as a way to add some extra oomph before heat styling. When testing this product, we found that the spray is more of a gentle mist than a gritty powder, offering a healthy dose of moisture without feeling heavy. It also helped our tester achieve more bounce in her kinky, coily hair. When it comes to heat styling, this also offers great hold and added volume. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 6.7 oz. | Best for: Wavy, curly and coily hair

Best Style Milk SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk Ulta View On Target View On Walmart View On Riteaid.com Who It’s Good For This coconut oil-based style milk is perfect for anyone looking to avoid breakage and ease the detangling process. Who It’s Not Good For The scent is strong, so this isn’t a great choice for anyone who doesn’t love the smell of coconut. This style milk is incredibly high quality for its affordable price point, loading hair up with softening and hydrating coconut oil to maximize softness and movement. Crafted from ethically-traded, sustainable ingredients, the formula is also clean and paraben free. We love that it’s from a Black-owned business that supports communities of women in Africa who handcraft the Raw Shea Butter used in the formula, as well. While the scent may be too fruity and coconut-forward for some, those who enjoy a summery scent will be glad to have this product in their arsenal. Moisturizing and pleasantly thick in texture, it’s quick to lock in moisture and helps to reduce frizz thanks to smoothing silk protein and neem oil. Price at time of publish: $13.89 Size: 8 oz. | Cruelty-free: Yes | Best for: Textured and curly hair, detangling

Best Diffuser Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Drybar.com View On Hsn.com Who It’s Good For Its wide base is designed to help maximize volume and even out curl pattern while minimizing frizz. Who It’s Not Good For It’s fairly wide, so you may want to consider a collapsible diffuser if you’ll be traveling with it a lot. Sure, you could try the TikTok trend of blow drying your hair through a pasta strainer, but if you’re looking for a more tried-and-true drying method, the Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser is your new best friend. “The best part about using a diffuser over a typical hair dryer nozzle is that it gives your natural curls more shape, and is able to penetrate deeper,” says celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, who recommends using it on the cool setting. “A diffuser will evenly disperse the airflow from the hair dryer throughout the curls, which allows for more uniform and consistent curls.” I’ve tried many diffusers over the years and this has become my go-to, thanks to its widely-spaced teeth and deeply curved cup, which allows you to dry larger sections at once and speeds up the process without adding unnecessary frizz. The wide base also provides serious va-va-voom volume, which is usually what I’m looking for when diffusing. While it can detach occasionally, it’s generally very reliable and is compatible with most standard blow dryers — plus, it’s ultra lightweight, which makes it a cinch to maneuver. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 5.5 x 6 inches | Best for: All hair types, evening out curl pattern

Best Shampoo Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone who lives in a humid climate or suffers from frequent frizz will love this smoothing shampoo. Who It’s Not Good For If you have thinner hair, you may want to opt for a lighter formula. Curly girls know the struggle with shampoo: All too often it feels like it strips your strands of all their moisture, leaving them dry and stringy when you’re just looking for that squeaky-clean feeling. Whatever your curl type, it’s generally a good idea to wait a few days in between washes, as curly hair generally runs dry. A super hydrating, gentle and sulfate-free shampoo is key to protecting the healthy natural oils in your hair, and cult curl-brand Ouidad’s Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo does exactly what its name says it will — fights against humidity and dryness while getting rid of frizz. It’s also mega hydrating thanks to softening agents like shea butter and ceramides (the naturally occurring protective sheath that keeps the hair cuticle closed). We love the crisp floral scent too, which is feminine without feeling overpowering. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 8.5 oz. | Best for: Combating humidity, smoothing frizz

Best Conditioner Pantene Pro-V Curl Perfection Conditioner Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Pantene.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who lives in a humid climate or suffers from frequent frizz will love this smoothing shampoo. Who It’s Not Good For It has a soft vanilla and floral scent, so it’s not ideal if you prefer unscented products. Whether you opt for drugstore or designer formula, your conditioner will make or break your curls. Having tried my fair share of conditioners on either end of the spectrum, I’ve fallen firmly in the camp of preferring drug store brands for their affordability and efficacy. While there are a small handful of more expensive conditioners that have felt worth the price tag — like celeb-loved Olaplex’s No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner — those are ones that I treat more like hair masks, given their small size. For daily conditioning, I don’t want to feel overly precious about my product, so I turn to Pantene Pro-V Curl Perfection Conditioner. The family size bottle lasts weeks and the formula is so nourishing that it eliminates the need for detangler. The best part is the frizz calming complex, which seals the cuticle and ensures lasting hydration to maintain your moisture balance. If you tend to air dry your curls, this is key to bouncy, frizz-free perfection. Price at time of publish: $15 (orig. $15.95) Size: 17.7 oz. | Best for: Air drying, thick curls

Best Dry Shampoo OGX Extra Strength Refresh + Restore Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Safeway.com Who It’s Good For Curly hair that needs some extra TLC in between wash days will appreciate this nourishing dry shampoo made with frizz-fighting coconut oil. Who It’s Not Good For The vanilla scent may be off-putting to those who prefer unscented products. Dry shampoos are great for those in-between wash days when your hair starts looking a little too oily. Powder or aerosol based, they help to soak up the natural oils on your scalp — which can sometimes be problematic when they overly dry out curls. Thanks to the nourishing ingredients in this OGX dry shampoo, there’s no need to worry about that: The spray absorbs the resting oil on your scalp and replaces it with frizz-fighting coconut oil. Our testers reported that while hair didn’t feel completely oil-free afterwards, it looked freshly washed and didn’t feel unpleasantly dried out. This was a win for thinner and finer hair too, as our testers found that it adds a nice volume boost. For those with sensitive noses, take note that the vanilla scent might not be for everyone. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 5 oz. | Best for: Color-treated hair, dry hair The 8 Best Scalp Scrubs of 2023 for All Hair Types, According to Experts

Best Curl Cream Bumble & Bumble Curl Defining Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It’s Good For It adds shine, moisture and softness without weighing down even thinner hair. Who It’s Not Good For If you’ve got a looser curl pattern and are looking to define your curls, consider a product with a slightly stronger hold. If you’ve ever seen someone with swishy, salon-perfect curls, they’re probably using Bumble & Bumble’s Curl Defining Cream. “To be completely honest, as a hair stylist I do tend to stray and I like to try and switch up products, but [this is the] one product that I keep going back to,” says Toronto-based hair stylist Melissa Tran, who swears by this rich curl cream for all curl patterns. Packed with healthy oils like avocado, coconut and jojoba, as well as softening shea and cocoa butter, this curl cream adds immediate bounce and softness to hair while helping to gently define the curl. We love that it’s a flexible hold, so your curls can still flounce around to their fullest potential without any crunch. Note that a little goes a long way with this stuff, which means it will last you a while. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 8.5 oz. | Best for: Medium to coarse curls, all curl types

Best Rice Water Shampoo Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Briogeohair.com View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For All types of curly hair in need of extra strength and shine. Who It’s Not Good For Finer hair might require a slightly lighter shampoo. If you’re looking to strengthen your locks and add some extra bounce, a rice water shampoo is a no-brainer. While all hair types can benefit from amino-acid rich rice water, curly hair in particular does well with this extra dose of moisture. The beauty of Briogeo Curl Charisma Hydrating Shampoo is that it focuses on amino acids derived from rice, rather than the water itself, which helps penetrate strands and better seal the hair cuticle. As a result, hair looks glossier and less frizzy. We love the creamy formula’s rich lather, which feels ultra luxurious and worth the higher price tag. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 8 oz. | Best for: Wavy, curly and coily hair Rice Water Shampoo Helps Strengthen and Shine Your Hair — These Are the 9 Best

Best Leave-in Conditioner SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner Ulta Beauty View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Color-treated or frequently heat-styled hair, thanks to its natural ingredients that lock in long-lasting moisture and boost hair growth. Who It’s Not Good For Thicker curls will want to layer it with their typical cocktail of products, as it may not be hydrating enough on its own. Think of leave-in conditioner as the base layer of curl care, meant to come before the mix-and-match of creams, serums and oils that follow a wash day. Much like conditioner, it’s meant to hydrate and replenish the moisture the curly hair loses so quickly. But SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner goes beyond that and offers added protection against heat styling and damaging UV rays — plus it’s specifically formulated for damaged and color-treated hair with high porosity, delivering nutrients that help build back up the follicle. Hair-growth helpers like peppermint and castor oil also make this a great choice for anyone looking for some extra length. Price at time of publish: $9.47 Size: 11.5 oz. | Best for: Chemically processed or heat-styled hair

Best Oil Crown Affair The Hair Oil Sephora View On Crownaffair.com View On Sephora View On Violet Grey Who It’s Good For It's lightweight and will smooth your strands, plus the scent is absolutely addictive (seriously, ask anyone). Who It’s Not Good For Anyone with super unruly hair who might need more of a frizz-fighting formula. Crown Affair is a female-founded brand designed to turn the act of hair care into a mindful ritual. The Oil, lightly scented with an intoxicating blend of Italian bergamot, yuzu, lemongrass, plus base notes of amber and wood, invites you to linger a little longer over your curl routine. It’s silky without being sticky and immediately softens tresses while adding a subtle shine. The delicate, lightweight formula also helps slick back flyaways and tame frizz. Boasting natural smoothing agents like tsubaki seed and anti-frizz meadowfoam seed oil, this five-ingredient serum is great for all hair types — just play around with how much feels right for your hair. The dropper dispenses the ideal amount of product every time, and you’d do well to keep an eye on when you’re running low so that you can restock — your curls will thank you. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 1 oz. | Best for: All hair types, smoothing, anti-frizz

Best Pre-Wash Treatment Carol’s Daughter The Goddess Strength Ultra Shield Pre-Shampoo Treatment Amazon View On Amazon View On Sallybeauty.com Who It’s Good For This budget-friendly pick is made for dry and damaged curls that need a little perk-me-up. Who It’s Not Good For People who are looking for a product they can use every day. Pre-wash is a great addition to any curl routine, but is a must for beach bums, those with hard water or anyone with color-treated hair. Made to protect your strands from UV rays, stripping shampoos and other damaging chemicals, pre-wash is your secret weapon when it comes to hydration and improving hair strength. It’s best applied to damp hair, which helps lock in moisture and can reduce build up of oils and products, allowing your conditioner to better penetrate the strands. We love this creamy ginger-based formula as it’s made with castor oil, which is particularly great for hair growth. It’s also super affordable, which you’ll be grateful for once you realize how quickly it helps your curls thrive. Overusing a pre-wash can ultimately have the opposite of a desired effect, leaving hair greasy. While every product differs, most should be used at most twice a week for 20 minutes. Note that all-natural products often need longer (they can be left on overnight) to soak in. Price at time of publish: $12.34 Size: 10.2 oz. | Best for: Damaged, heat-processed hair

Best Co-wash As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner Sally Beauty View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Dry or textured hair that needs extra gentle cleansing could benefit from this conditioner. Who It’s Not Good For Since doesn’t strip away as many oils as traditional shampoo and may leave your hair feeling slightly greasy, this may not be the best option for those with oily hair and scalps. Co-washing is the best-kept secret of the natural hair community. It’s essentially the same thing as shampooing, but with a gentle, hydrating conditioner instead. By replacing shampoo with a clarifying conditioner, you can keep hair follicles healthy and happy while still cleaning your scalp. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner is one of the co-washes that will have other curly girls asking you to drop your routine. As it cleanses any buildup of styling products, it nourishes hair with coconut oil and stimulates hair growth with castor oil, all the while keeping curls hydrated and easy to comb through thanks to its no-suds formula. Price at time of publish: $9.59 Size: 16 oz. | Best for: Dry hair, textured curly hair

Best Reshaping Cream Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Loveamika.com Who It’s Good For Thicker hair will thrive with a bit of this nutrient-packed curl cream that adds definition and hold. Who It’s Not Good For If you have thinner hair, be sure to only use a small amount to avoid that greasy feeling. When going a few days between washes, it’s crucial to have a reliable reshaping cream that you can use to inject some life back into your locks. Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream is one of the rare ones that offers definition and a gentle hold to even thick curls. Packed with moisturizing oat peptides, this formula is designed to help hair move and shine more vibrantly, while sea buckthorn infuses vitamins and helps lock in hydration. Note that a little goes a long way, so finer hair types should be wary of overuse. Price at time of publish: $26.60 Size: 6.7 oz. | Best for: Thick hair, improving shine

Best Mask Andrew Fitzsimmons Fantasy Curls Nourishing Mask Ulta View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Thirsty curls in need of some extra moisture will drink up this hair mask. Who It’s Not Good For Finer hair types will want to only use a small amount of this product. Longtime hairstylist to the Kardashians, Andrew Fitzsimmons’ eponymous hair care line has an expansive range of curl products designed to nurture and nourish your natural hair. “My Fantasy Curls Nourishing Mask is packed with nutrients and only needs to be used around once a week — depending on how much TLC your curls need,” he explains. The mask is ultra deep-conditioning and packed with moisturizing shea butter and jojoba oil, plus reparative avocado oil and strengthening castor oil. It also boasts a unique bonding technology to improve curl elasticity. “It adds moisture to the curls, leaving the hair bouncy, defined and revitalized,” says Fitzsimmons. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 7.6 oz. | Best for: Deep conditioning, curly, coily and wavy hair

Best Styling Spray Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair Amazon View On Amazon View On Colorwowhair.com View On Sephora Who It’s Good For Dry, wavy, or curly hair in need of extra shine and less frizz, as this offers a glossy frizz-free sheen. Who It’s Not Good For While it’s a master de-frizzer, it doesn’t offer much support for thicker ringlets. Rosko raves about Color Wow Dream Coat Curly Spray, giving it pride of place as the number one product in his arsenal. “This product is extremely easy to use and is alcohol free,” he explains, adding that alcohol is a big no-no for curls. “Alcohol can dry out hair strands, causing hair to become brittle and lose its bounce. It can also irritate the scalp, causing a dry and flaky scalp.” The spray is a “one-stop shop for curls,” he says, noting that it “controls the curl pattern without overloading on protein.” It gives hair a glossy sheen without the crunch and is masterful at eliminating frizz when styling. Note that thicker curls will want to layer this with a product that offers more hold, as this is slightly more surface-level support. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 6.7 oz. | Best for: Wavy and curly hair, enhancing curls, fighting frizz

Best Blow Dryer Pattern Blow Dryer 4.4 Ulta View On Patternbeauty.com View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Anyone who prefers to blow dry or diffuse their curls rather than air dry will love this hair dryer from Pattern. Who It’s Not Good For It's not lightweight by any means, so it could start feeling heavy in your hand after using for awhile. If you’re not trying to shell out for the Dyson Airwrap, your best bet for curly hair is this specially-formulated blow dryer dreamed up by Pattern, a beauty brand founded by Tracee Ellis Ross for natural hair types. As one of the best hair dryers for curly hair, this tool comes with four attachments: a diffuser, brush attachment, wide tooth comb, and concentrator nozzle. The diffuser is meant to define curls or set Bantu knots, while the concentrator nozzle attachment is designed to elongate and lengthen to achieve salon-style blowouts. Price at time of publish: $180 Wattage: 1800 Watts | Weight: 1 lb. | Best for: Wavy, curly and coily hair

Best Scented Salwa Petersen Chébé Hair Milk Chébé Hair Milk Salwa Petersen View On Salwapetersen.com Who It’s Good For This hydrating detangler works well on all curl types, and it leaves behind a faint scent reminiscent of a spa. Who It’s Not Good For If you already use scented hair products, this hair milk could possibly clash with another scent. After you’ve spent time perfecting your curls with your chosen shampoo, conditioner, and creams, this chébé hair milk from Salwa Petersen is just what you need to top it all off. The hydrating detangler has a fresh scent that’s somehow reminiscent of a spa and a wildflower field, and it’s a nod to nostalgic scents from Petersen’s childhood. Chébé seeds are Petersen’s secret ingredient to her entire haircare line, and they’ve been used in Chad for many generations to produce silky, healthy curls. Spritz a bit of this hair milk on your ends for added protection and shine or coat your curls in this milk to easily work through knots and tangles. Price at time of publish: $18.95 Size: 8.5 oz. | Best for: All curl types