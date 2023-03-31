Shopping People Tested The Best Cotton Sheets of 2023 for a Cozy, Cool Night, Tested and Reviewed Parachute's Brushed Cotton Sheet Set is the winner By Theresa Holland Published on March 31, 2023 03:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Henry Wortock Cotton is the most popular choice for bedding — and for good reason. The fabric is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning it draws sweat away from your skin while you sleep. But not all cotton sheet sets are created equal. "The quality of the cotton, especially the length of the cotton fiber, affects the feel and performance of a sheet," says textile expert Saana Baker. "Look for long-staple cotton, such as Egyptian, Turkish, or Supima, for the best quality." We tested several best-selling, top-rated sheets to see which ones live up to their claims — both in the lab and in our homes. Each set was evaluated for texture, durability, breathability, quality before and after washing, and overall value. (Get more details about our in-depth testing process below.) These are the best cotton sheets PEOPLE Tested. Out of the box, we didn't see any imperfections. The fabric felt immediately smooth and exceptionally soft with a perfect medium weight — cozy but not too warm. (Brushed cotton is combed on one side to improve softness and insulation, but it's not as warm as flannel, which is brushed on both sides.) We were able to easily fit the 16-inch-deep fitted sheet onto a mattress and secure it on all corners. It was a taut fit, which helped prevent it from bunching up and slipping off during the night. These sheets seem to be plenty breathable and more absorbent than others, so they're a great choice for folks prone to night sweats. They also held up well in the wash, with no shrinkage, and are resistant to abrasion, showing no tears or pilling during our tests. Most stains came right out, save for an oil spot, which we weren't able to remove entirely. The price is above average for cotton sheets, but so is the quality. In the end, we think these are a great value and wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to a friend. Price at time of publish: $269 Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Plain/brushed | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Overall, Runner-Up Better Homes & Gardens 400 Thread Count HygroCotton Sheet Set 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Great value Breathable and moisture-wicking Cool to the touch yet cozy Cons Slightly stiff at first No twin or twin XL We were also thoroughly impressed by this sheet set from Better Homes & Gardens. Though these cotton sheets were slightly stiff out of the packaging, they felt soft and lightweight with a nice drape and a subtle brushed texture. We didn't notice any imperfections, either. After running them through the wash, they were even softer. Though these bed sheets are breathable and cool to the touch, they're also plenty cozy and would definitely be suitable for year-round use. They passed our absorbency and moisture-wicking test with flying colors, so you can bet they'll wick away sweat while you doze. Thanks to the extra-deep fitted sheet with top/bottom indicators, making the bed was super easy, and it stayed in place until we were ready to take it off. All things considered, this reasonably priced sheet set is an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $55 Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash warm, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Budget Comfort Classics Peached Percale 100% Cotton Sheet Set 4.4 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Affordable Breathable and cooling Consistent color Cons Slight fading in the wash Fitted sheet could be tighter On a budget? Go with Comfort Classics. Out of the box, the Peached Percale Sheet Set had consistent coloring and no noticeable imperfections. Though the fabric appeared to be about average in terms of quality, it got softer after we washed it. We should note the color faded slightly in the wash, but it was still uniform and didn't affect the appearance much. These sheets seem to be pretty absorbent, so you can count on them to help wick away sweat while you sleep. And although the material is somewhat thick, they're still breathable and cooling. One thing to note is that the fitted sheet was a little baggy, so the corners rode up a bit during the night. Still, considering the affordable price tag and all-around comfortable feel, this set is absolutely worth buying. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Percale | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Investment Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set 4.7 Boll & Branch View On Bloomingdales View On Bollandbranch.com Pros Extra-long-staple organic cotton Sturdy yet smooth and silky Taut, secure fit Cons Expensive No twin or twin XL Are you open to shelling out a bit more on high-end bedding? Boll & Branch won't disappoint. According to the brand, these sheets are woven from the "longest-staple organic cotton that can possibly be grown." The longer staples make for a stronger fabric, which means it's not only more durable but will also get softer over time. Sure enough, the fabric has a sturdy feel that's also smooth and silky to the touch. We noticed zero imperfections off the bat and thought the workmanship of each piece was pretty impeccable. Even after a few washes, the subtle luster of the silky organic threads remained — and the sheets were still remarkably soft. The fabric passed our breathability and moisture-wicking tests, and the deep fitted sheet offered a taut, secure fit. The price of this sheet set might be hard to justify, but if it's within your budget, you won't regret the investment. Price at time of publish: $498 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry medium People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Sateen Beautyrest Cotton Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheet Set 4.4 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Macy's Pros Reasonably priced Cozy yet cooling Excellent fit Cons Somewhat thin No twin or twin XL If you prefer sateen, go with Beautyrest. While the fabric appears somewhat thin, these silky-smooth sheets seem well-made with a dense weave structure and a subtle sheen. We thought they felt cool yet cozy — a perfect choice for hot and cold sleepers alike. They came out of the wash even softer than before, albeit a little wrinkly, and had no noticeable signs of damage. Stains came out pretty easily, except for the liquid foundation, but this isn't very surprising. And rubbing sandpaper on the surface didn't seem to cause any thinning or pilling. What's more, the fitted sheet was easy to get on the mattress and stayed secure throughout the night. Considering the overall high-quality design, we think this sheet set is very reasonably priced. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Sateen | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Organic Nest Bedding Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Pros Reasonably priced Soft, smooth look and feel Durable and stain-resistant Cons Not as silky after washing Prefer organic bed linens? Nest is your best bet. These sheets are loomed from certified-organic Fair Trade cotton and feature a silky-smooth sateen weave with a subtle sheen. After three washes, the surface wasn't quite as lustrous, but the fabric was softer than when we first took them out of the packaging. These bed sheets have excellent breathability and seem to do a good job of wicking away moisture. They stood up well to abrasion during our sandpaper test and didn't show any visible signs of damage each time we laundered them. Also, none of the staining substances we tested left a lasting mark. In the end, we were thoroughly impressed by this sheet set and think it's reasonably priced. Price at time of publish: $162 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Sateen | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Lightweight Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set 4.6 Target View On Target Pros Affordable Crisp, cool feel Moisture-wicking and airy Cons No twin XL If you like lighter-weight bedding, we recommend this sheet set from Threshold. The fabric is woven from certified-organic cotton and features a plain square weave with a smooth matte finish. Out of the box, these sheets had a crisp, cool, ultra-light feel, and upon washing them, they became slightly softer. The fitted sheet was easy to get on the mattress and stayed securely in place, thanks to the elasticized corners — extra points for the top/bottom indicators. Based on our absorbency test, these bed sheets seem to wick away moisture well, so you won't have to worry about night sweats. And as you'd expect, the lightweight material allows plenty of air to pass through. For such an affordable price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend this set to a friend. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Turkish Cotton The Citizenry Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Pros Naturally strong and durable Cool to the touch yet cozy Silky-soft feel Cons Slightly baggy fitted sheet No twin or Cal king Turkish cotton is a type of long-staple cotton known for its inherent strength and unique softness. Based on our tests, the best Turkish cotton bed sheets come from The Citizenry. The fabric is not only sourced from Turkey but also certified organic. Out of the box, these sheets felt exceptionally soft and silky, with a high-end look, reinforced seams, and no visible imperfections. The fitted sheet went on easily, but we'd prefer if it was a little tighter to prevent it from slipping during the night. Though they're cool to the touch, these sheets also feel nice and cozy. Not only that, but they feel breathable and passed our moisture-wicking test with flying colors. They also held up well in the wash and proved resistant to various types of stains. Due to the natural durability of Turkish cotton, it came as no surprise that they passed our sandpaper test too. In the end, we think the price is warranted. Price at time of publish: $249 Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock The 7 Best Turkish Towels of 2023, According to Textile Experts and Our Tests Best Size Range Riley Home Organic Cotton Sheet Set 4.2 Riley View On Rileyhome.com Pros Long-staple organic cotton Soft, silky feel Breathable Cons Some loose seams after washing Limited colors We also liked this sheet set from Riley, which is made of long-staple, certified-organic cotton with a sateen weave. Upon first inspection, the material was very soft and silky with no noticeable imperfections. It was slightly stiffer after washing, but this can sometimes be a matter of the type of laundry detergent (and how much of it) you use. We also noticed a couple of loose seams after washing, which appeared to be starting to unravel. Still, they seemed to be overall high-quality sheets and really stood out for softness, breathability, and aesthetic appeal. Unlike many other sets we tested, this one comes in all the standard bedding sizes, including twin, twin XL (extra-long), full, queen, king, and California king. While we wish these sheets came in more colors, we were all-around impressed. Price at time of publish: $245 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Combed sateen | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock The 11 Best Laundry Detergents of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Thread Count California Design Den 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets Set 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros 600 thread count Soft, breathable material Dried quickly Performed significantly better during at-home long-term testing than lab testing Cons Pillowcases didn’t have enclosure flaps Ripped during lab abrasion test To get the full picture of quality and value, we put the California Design cotton sheets to the test in our lab and at home. The quality was apparent in the little details like the stitching, high thread count, and feel. These sheets offer a light, breathable feel, and are super soft — almost like a sateen weave. During lab testing, these sheets proved breathable, durable, and smart in design. One of our team members runs hot when sleeping and appreciated that these sheets feel cool when lying on them, despite the high thread count (which usually leads to a thicker, less breathable material). These sheets dried fairly quickly, and showed no loose threads or snags after washing; though they got even softer. The only con found during lab tests was that we were able to rip the sheet slightly using sandpaper during the abrasion test. (Unless you frequently rub sandpaper across your sheets, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker). While we wish the design print existed on both sides of the sheet, and that the included pillowcases had enclosures to tuck the pillow behind, the rest of the qualities outweigh these small flaws. We think these are hotel-quality sheets, and consistently woke up feeling comfortable and cozy. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Weave: 100% extra-long cotton staple | Care: Machine wash and dry People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Things to Consider When Buying Cotton Sheets Weave The two most popular weaves for cotton sheets are percale and sateen. As with the Pottery Barn Everyday Percale Sheet Set, percale is a plain square weave with a one-over, one-under thread pattern. It has a crisp, cool feel and a smooth, matte finish. Sateen uses a three-over, one-under weave pattern, as with the Beautyrest Cotton Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheet Set. "Sateen sheets have a lustrous face and a softer drape than percale," says Baker. They're also usually slightly heavier and less airy than sheets with a plain square weave. Country of Origin "Country of origin means a lot, too," says Baker. For instance, sheets sourced from Turkish cotton are generally considered exceptionally soft, durable, and long-lasting, as with The Citizenry Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set. Egyptian cotton is also thought to be among the best in the world. Price Cotton sheets are available at a wide range of price points. On the higher end, you can get luxury sheets like the Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set for upwards of $400. But if you're on a budget, there are plenty of great affordable options, like the Comfort Classics Peached Percale Cotton Sheet Set. People / Henry Wortock How We Tested Cotton Sheets We started by unboxing the sheets and inspecting them for imperfections, like dye inconsistencies, uneven stitching, and snags. Then we made the bed, noting how easily and securely the fitted sheet went on and whether the pillowcases were a proper fit. Next, we washed the sheets to see if the look or feel changed and if laundering the fabric caused any shrinkage or damage. We also tested the sheets at home to see how they held up in real world settings. Additionally, we applied coffee, oil, and foundation to test for stain resistance. We also used a water dropper to evaluate the breathability, absorbency, and moisture-wicking abilities. Lastly, we used sandpaper to check for durability and resistance to abrasion. The cotton sheets we tested were scored for quality pre- and post-wash, breathability, durability, texture, and value. Those with the highest scores are featured in this story. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best type of cotton for sheets? Generally speaking, the best type of cotton for sheets is long-staple cotton, whether it's sourced from Turkey, Egypt, or another country. The extra-long plant fibers make for more durable threads, and once they're woven into fabric, you can count on a strong material that resists damage and gets softer with every wash. Is Supima or Egyptian cotton better? Egyptian cotton is sourced from cotton plants grown in Egypt, and Supima cotton comes from plants grown in the U.S. Both boast extra-long-staple fibers, which make the finished fabric notably strong, long-lasting, and soft. Many consider Supima to be slightly superior to Egyptian cotton, as the quality is more consistently regulated, though most people may not be able to tell the difference. What thread count is best for cotton sheets? Thread count is sometimes an indicator of quality, but it doesn't tell you the full story. "Typical percale thread counts range from 200 to 460," says Baker. "Sateen is a denser structure, so more threads are needed and this is reflected in higher thread counts that typically range from 300 to 600."If you like lighter-weight bedding, opt for a slightly lower thread count. And if you prefer medium-weight fabrics or run cold at night, a higher thread count might be a better choice. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. The 14 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Maximum Comfort and Style Sources PEOPLE uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. 