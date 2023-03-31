We tested several best-selling, top-rated sheets to see which ones live up to their claims — both in the lab and in our homes. Each set was evaluated for texture, durability, breathability, quality before and after washing, and overall value. (Get more details about our in-depth testing process below.)

"The quality of the cotton, especially the length of the cotton fiber, affects the feel and performance of a sheet," says textile expert Saana Baker . "Look for long-staple cotton, such as Egyptian, Turkish, or Supima, for the best quality."

Cotton is the most popular choice for bedding — and for good reason. The fabric is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning it draws sweat away from your skin while you sleep. But not all cotton sheet sets are created equal.

Best Overall Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Pros Exceptionally soft

Perfect medium weight

Resists shrinking, pilling, and tearing Cons Could be more stain-resistant

No twin or twin XL Of all the sets we tried, Parachute's brushed cotton sheets are definitely our favorite. Out of the box, we didn't see any imperfections. The fabric felt immediately smooth and exceptionally soft with a perfect medium weight — cozy but not too warm. (Brushed cotton is combed on one side to improve softness and insulation, but it's not as warm as flannel, which is brushed on both sides.) We were able to easily fit the 16-inch-deep fitted sheet onto a mattress and secure it on all corners. It was a taut fit, which helped prevent it from bunching up and slipping off during the night. These sheets seem to be plenty breathable and more absorbent than others, so they're a great choice for folks prone to night sweats. They also held up well in the wash, with no shrinkage, and are resistant to abrasion, showing no tears or pilling during our tests. Most stains came right out, save for an oil spot, which we weren't able to remove entirely. The price is above average for cotton sheets, but so is the quality. In the end, we think these are a great value and wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to a friend. Price at time of publish: $269 Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Plain/brushed | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock

Best Overall, Runner-Up Better Homes & Gardens 400 Thread Count HygroCotton Sheet Set 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Great value

Breathable and moisture-wicking

Cool to the touch yet cozy Cons Slightly stiff at first

No twin or twin XL We were also thoroughly impressed by this sheet set from Better Homes & Gardens. Though these cotton sheets were slightly stiff out of the packaging, they felt soft and lightweight with a nice drape and a subtle brushed texture. We didn't notice any imperfections, either. After running them through the wash, they were even softer. Though these bed sheets are breathable and cool to the touch, they're also plenty cozy and would definitely be suitable for year-round use. They passed our absorbency and moisture-wicking test with flying colors, so you can bet they'll wick away sweat while you doze. Thanks to the extra-deep fitted sheet with top/bottom indicators, making the bed was super easy, and it stayed in place until we were ready to take it off. All things considered, this reasonably priced sheet set is an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $55 Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash warm, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock

Best Budget Comfort Classics Peached Percale 100% Cotton Sheet Set 4.4 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Affordable

Breathable and cooling

Consistent color Cons Slight fading in the wash

Fitted sheet could be tighter On a budget? Go with Comfort Classics. Out of the box, the Peached Percale Sheet Set had consistent coloring and no noticeable imperfections. Though the fabric appeared to be about average in terms of quality, it got softer after we washed it. We should note the color faded slightly in the wash, but it was still uniform and didn't affect the appearance much. These sheets seem to be pretty absorbent, so you can count on them to help wick away sweat while you sleep. And although the material is somewhat thick, they're still breathable and cooling. One thing to note is that the fitted sheet was a little baggy, so the corners rode up a bit during the night. Still, considering the affordable price tag and all-around comfortable feel, this set is absolutely worth buying. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Percale | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock

Best Investment Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set 4.7 Boll & Branch View On Bloomingdales View On Bollandbranch.com Pros Extra-long-staple organic cotton

Sturdy yet smooth and silky

Taut, secure fit Cons Expensive

No twin or twin XL Are you open to shelling out a bit more on high-end bedding? Boll & Branch won't disappoint. According to the brand, these sheets are woven from the "longest-staple organic cotton that can possibly be grown." The longer staples make for a stronger fabric, which means it's not only more durable but will also get softer over time. Sure enough, the fabric has a sturdy feel that's also smooth and silky to the touch. We noticed zero imperfections off the bat and thought the workmanship of each piece was pretty impeccable. Even after a few washes, the subtle luster of the silky organic threads remained — and the sheets were still remarkably soft. The fabric passed our breathability and moisture-wicking tests, and the deep fitted sheet offered a taut, secure fit. The price of this sheet set might be hard to justify, but if it's within your budget, you won't regret the investment. Price at time of publish: $498 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry medium People / Henry Wortock

Best Sateen Beautyrest Cotton Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Sheet Set 4.4 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Macy's Pros Reasonably priced

Cozy yet cooling

Excellent fit Cons Somewhat thin

No twin or twin XL If you prefer sateen, go with Beautyrest. While the fabric appears somewhat thin, these silky-smooth sheets seem well-made with a dense weave structure and a subtle sheen. We thought they felt cool yet cozy — a perfect choice for hot and cold sleepers alike. They came out of the wash even softer than before, albeit a little wrinkly, and had no noticeable signs of damage. Stains came out pretty easily, except for the liquid foundation, but this isn't very surprising. And rubbing sandpaper on the surface didn't seem to cause any thinning or pilling. What's more, the fitted sheet was easy to get on the mattress and stayed secure throughout the night. Considering the overall high-quality design, we think this sheet set is very reasonably priced. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Sateen | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock

Best Organic Nest Bedding Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Pros Reasonably priced

Soft, smooth look and feel

Durable and stain-resistant Cons Not as silky after washing Prefer organic bed linens? Nest is your best bet. These sheets are loomed from certified-organic Fair Trade cotton and feature a silky-smooth sateen weave with a subtle sheen. After three washes, the surface wasn't quite as lustrous, but the fabric was softer than when we first took them out of the packaging. These bed sheets have excellent breathability and seem to do a good job of wicking away moisture. They stood up well to abrasion during our sandpaper test and didn't show any visible signs of damage each time we laundered them. Also, none of the staining substances we tested left a lasting mark. In the end, we were thoroughly impressed by this sheet set and think it's reasonably priced. Price at time of publish: $162 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Sateen | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock

Best Lightweight Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set 4.6 Target View On Target Pros Affordable

Crisp, cool feel

Moisture-wicking and airy Cons No twin XL If you like lighter-weight bedding, we recommend this sheet set from Threshold. The fabric is woven from certified-organic cotton and features a plain square weave with a smooth matte finish. Out of the box, these sheets had a crisp, cool, ultra-light feel, and upon washing them, they became slightly softer. The fitted sheet was easy to get on the mattress and stayed securely in place, thanks to the elasticized corners — extra points for the top/bottom indicators. Based on our absorbency test, these bed sheets seem to wick away moisture well, so you won't have to worry about night sweats. And as you'd expect, the lightweight material allows plenty of air to pass through. For such an affordable price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend this set to a friend. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry People / Henry Wortock

Best Turkish Cotton The Citizenry Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Pros Naturally strong and durable

Cool to the touch yet cozy

Silky-soft feel Cons Slightly baggy fitted sheet

No twin or Cal king Turkish cotton is a type of long-staple cotton known for its inherent strength and unique softness. Based on our tests, the best Turkish cotton bed sheets come from The Citizenry. The fabric is not only sourced from Turkey but also certified organic. Out of the box, these sheets felt exceptionally soft and silky, with a high-end look, reinforced seams, and no visible imperfections. The fitted sheet went on easily, but we'd prefer if it was a little tighter to prevent it from slipping during the night. Though they're cool to the touch, these sheets also feel nice and cozy. Not only that, but they feel breathable and passed our moisture-wicking test with flying colors. They also held up well in the wash and proved resistant to various types of stains. Due to the natural durability of Turkish cotton, it came as no surprise that they passed our sandpaper test too. In the end, we think the price is warranted. Price at time of publish: $249 Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Plain square | Care: Machine-wash, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock

Best Size Range Riley Home Organic Cotton Sheet Set 4.2 Riley View On Rileyhome.com Pros Long-staple organic cotton

Soft, silky feel

Breathable Cons Some loose seams after washing

Limited colors We also liked this sheet set from Riley, which is made of long-staple, certified-organic cotton with a sateen weave. Upon first inspection, the material was very soft and silky with no noticeable imperfections. It was slightly stiffer after washing, but this can sometimes be a matter of the type of laundry detergent (and how much of it) you use. We also noticed a couple of loose seams after washing, which appeared to be starting to unravel. Still, they seemed to be overall high-quality sheets and really stood out for softness, breathability, and aesthetic appeal. Unlike many other sets we tested, this one comes in all the standard bedding sizes, including twin, twin XL (extra-long), full, queen, king, and California king. While we wish these sheets came in more colors, we were all-around impressed. Price at time of publish: $245 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Weave: Combed sateen | Care: Machine-wash cold, tumble-dry low People / Henry Wortock

People / Henry Wortock

