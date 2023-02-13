Of course, not all vacuums are created equal. Becnel recommends getting a lightweight stick vac with excellent suction power and a long battery life — extra points if it has a HEPA filter to capture indoor allergens. To help you narrow down your options, we tested 15 models firsthand to see which ones stood out for ease of setup, low noise levels, portability, and effectiveness. Our favorite was the Eufy by Anker HomeVac 30 , thanks to its helpful attachments, powerful suction, and affordable price.

"Cordless stick vacuums are perfect for getting those hard-to-reach spots, such as under couches, tables, beds, or really any kind of furniture," says cleaning expert Hailey Becnel . "The possibilities are endless."

If you want to make your life easier, a cordless stick vacuum is where it's at. This cord-free cleaning gadget can be used anywhere in the home, on virtually every surface, and thanks to the slim design, it's a breeze to carry around.

Best Overall eufy by Anker HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Great suction power

Suitable for hard floors and carpets

Very lightweight Cons Noisy

Small dust bin The Eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity stood out from the moment we saw it. We were impressed by the look of the packaging — just unboxing it was a pleasurable experience, not unlike opening a brand-new computer. Not only that, but connecting the parts was a fun and easy process. This cordless stick vacuum did an excellent job sucking up hair, coffee grounds, and popcorn kernels. Though it struggled a bit to pick up Cheerios from carpet, there was no issue on hard floors. Other than the Cheerios, the compact design worked incredibly well cleaning up messes on both medium- and high-pile carpet, and there's virtually no user effort in transitioning it from one surface to another. The HomeVac H30 lasts for about 20 minutes on medium power and roughly nine minutes on high. The suction is really strong, considering the compact, lightweight design. (It weighs less than 2 pounds.) However, we found it extremely loud, so it might disrupt others while you're using it. Another thing to note is that the dust bin is pretty small, so we had to empty it multiple times to get through our tests. While the debris slid out without creating a mess, releasing the lid should have been easier. All things considered, we think the price is more than fair and wouldn't hesitate to recommend this product to just about anyone in the market for a stick vacumm. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Dimensions: 16.5 x 3.5 x 3 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Canister Size: 0.25 liters | Battery Life: 21 minutes | Attachments: Pet brush, crevice tool, pipe, mop head

Best Overall, Runner-Up Innova Cordless Stick Multi-Surface Vacuum 4.6 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Easy setup

Great battery life

Large, easy-to-empty dust bin Cons Heavier than other stick vacs

Not ideal for high-pile carpet The Eureka Innova was a close second to the HomeVac H30. Once we had all the pieces unwrapped, this vacuum was super easy to set up. Rather than a high and low power mode, the settings are based on floor type (hard surfaces or carpet). Though it picked up all the debris on both surfaces, it wasn't as efficient on high-pile carpet without using the crevice tool. The Innova ran for about 24 minutes before needing to be recharged, and the power held strong the entire time. The noise level wasn't particularly quiet but not disruptive either. At just over 8 pounds, it's a little heavier than most stick vacs, though it wasn't overly cumbersome. The dirt canister was not only generously sized but also easy to empty. In the end, we think the price is right on point for a high-quality stick vacuum. Price at time of publish: $229 Dimensions: 45.5 x 11 x 10 inches | Weight: 8.1 pounds | Canister Size: 1 liter | Battery Life: 24 minutes | Attachments: Pet tool, crevice tool, upholstery brush

Best Budget Belife V12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Suitable for hard floors and carpets

Long battery life

On a budget? Go with the Belife BVC12. This vacuum took just five minutes to set up, thanks to the straightforward instructions and pre-assembled design. It did an excellent job picking up messes on hard floors, grout, and medium- and high-pile carpet, though it seemed to perform a little better on carpets when sucking up larger pieces, like stuck-together Cheerios. With a built-in HEPA filter, it also helps remove dust, pollen, and other allergens from your indoor air. This vacuum moved around tight corners and reached small areas like a champ. It ran for a whopping 53 minutes on regular suction power and 13 minutes on high before needing to be recharged. The noise wasn't particularly disruptive, either — you can definitely hold a conversation while it's running. The only real downside is that the brush attachment wasn't very useful — hair kept getting stuck in the bristles — but it's hard to beat the affordable price. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Dimensions: 43.5 x 9.5 x 9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds | Canister Size: 0.7 liters | Battery Life: 53 minutes | Attachments: Crevice tool, upholstery brush

Best Investment Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Smart Stick Handheld Vacuum 5 Tineco View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Tineco.com Pros Powerful suction

Lightweight and easy to carry

One-handed emptying Cons Pricey

Hair gets stuck in roll If you're willing to spend a bit more in a high-quality vacuum, Tineco's Pure One S11 Tango won't disappoint. Aside from unwrapping all the attachments, it was really easy to set up. With powerful suction and handy attachments, this stick vac had no problem quickly picking up most of the debris during our tests, save for the Cheerios. And it ran for over 30 minutes without needing to be recharged. The Pure One was one of the quieter vacuums we tried — you can barely hear it through a wall. At under 6 pounds, this sleek cleaning companion is lightweight and easy to move around, transitioning smoothly from hard floors to carpet. We also like how the canister can be emptied one-handed. While some hair got tangled in the brush roll, it came out without a fuss using the included tool. The price is steeper than other cordless vacuums on our list, but considering the reliable, efficient design, we think it's well worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $349.99 Dimensions: 43.5 x 10.5 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 5.8 pounds | Canister Size: 0.6 liters | Battery Life: 31 minutes | Attachments: Mini brush, dust brush, crevice tool, hair tool

Best for Pet Owners Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Pros Excellent suction power

Captures pet dander

Easy-to-empty dirt cup Cons Complex setup

Pricey If you have fur babies at home, Becnel recommends getting a vacuum with strong suction power. "I am a pet owner, so I must have a vacuum that can get all that hair up," she says. Not only will the Samsung Jet 75 pick up pet fur and dirt, but it also has a built-in HEPA filter that promises to trap over 99.9% of pet dander and other allergens. This powerful stick vacuum did a great job picking up all the other debris, too, though we needed to use the crevice tool to suck up the popcorn kernels. The Jet 75 has a low, medium, and high setting. It runs for 27 minutes on the lowest suction power and about 10 minutes on high. This vacuum is pretty loud on high but otherwise not too disruptive. It maneuvers well on different flooring surfaces and around corners. The dust bin is also easy to empty — everything came out with one shake — and conveniently washable. Aside from the steep price, one of the only drawbacks is that the setup process was a little confusing — it took us 23 minutes to put it together. Price at time of publish: $395.99 Dimensions: 44.5 x 10 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 5.5 pounds | Canister Size: 0.8 liters | Battery Life: 27 minutes | Attachments: Dust brush, pet hair tool, crevice tool

Best for Hard Floors Dyson Omni-glide Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 4.4 Dyson View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Pros Ultra-lightweight

Transitions smoothly between surfaces

Good for small messes Cons Pricey

If you have hard floors at home, like tile or wood flooring, the Dyson Omni-Glide+ is your best bet. This vacuum was relatively easy to set up, though it doesn't have any worded instructions, only pictures. It sucked up most of the debris during our tests, including coffee grounds, Cheerios, and even cotton balls, but it struggled a bit on the popcorn kernels. The Omni-Glide runs for 21 minutes on regular suction power and eight minutes on high, and it's not too loud on either setting. It transitioned smoothly from hardwood to stairs to tile, and at just 2 and a half pounds, it's super lightweight and easy to maneuver. The biggest downside of this stick vacuum is the size of the dust bin. It's only 0.2 liters, so you'll have to empty it every time between uses — potentially multiple times, depending on how long you use it. Still, it's an excellent option for quick clean-ups and small messes. If you can swing the price, we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $378 Dimensions: 42.5 x 9 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Canister Size: 0.2 liters | Battery Life: 21 minutes | Attachments: Crevice tool, pipe tool, mini brush head

Best for Carpet Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Bissell.com Pros Long battery life

Works well on low- and high-pile carpet

Transitions smoothly between surfaces Cons No attachments For carpeted floors, we recommend the Bissell AirRam. The setup was straightforward and only took about six minutes. This cordless stick vacuum does excellent work on various flooring surfaces, including medium-pile carpet and even high-pile rugs. We didn't have to pick it up when transitioning it between surfaces, it rolled flat to reach under furniture, and it even glided effortlessly along the edges of the carpet. The AirRam ran for 42 minutes (nearly twice as long as many other models we tested), and the power didn't wane at all before dying. It wasn't too noisy, either, and the dust bin emptied with the push of a button. One thing to note is that this vacuum doesn't come with any attachments. But we thought it worked just as well as a standard upright vacuum and think it's a decent value, especially if you can find it on sale. Price at time of publish: $267.79 Dimensions: 44 x 12 x 10 inches | Weight: 7.2 pounds | Canister Size: 0.6 liters | Battery Life: 42 minutes | Attachments: None