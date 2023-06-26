Read on for the best cooling sheets that PEOPLE Tested, even for sleepers that run extra hot.

Throughout four separate lab tests and months of at-home testing, our team compared 114 (not a typo!) different sheet sets — including percale, bamboo, eucalyptus, cotton, satin, and sateen — to evaluate their quality, texture, breathability, durability, and overall value.

Cotton, satin, and other materials have long been known for breathability, but now there are many alternatives with silky finishes — like bamboo and eucalyptus — that can help regulate your body temperature for that cooling sensation all night long. “Cotton alternatives have been on the rise lately because they are extremely comfortable and come from recycled materials that won’t hurt the environment,” celebrity interior designer and TV personality Mikel Welch tells PEOPLE. He also notes that many of these fabrics are “hypoallergenic and great for any skin type.”

Whether you prefer to bundle under your sheets or sleep on top of your comforter, some of us just run hot while we sleep — and that’s when cooling sheets can save the night. Cooling sheets offer breathability and comfort, making your good night’s sleep last a little longer .

Best Overall Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Tencel Fiber Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Smooth and cool to the touch; a hot sleeper’s dream set

Has especially deep pockets to fit on thicker mattresses Cons Does not feature any bed-making labels such as “top/bottom” or “side” to help you make the bed

Eucalyptus takes longer to dry than cotton sheets, and the pillowcase construction started to lose threads after three months The Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets were the clear winners out of the 114 sheet sets we tested. We found them to be the softest, smoothest, coolest sheets, and we feel confident any hot sleeper would breathe a sigh of relief once snuggled up in these. Our team has several hot sleepers, and these sheets kept them cool and comfortable all night long. In fact, they earned perfect scores in all of our tests. The high-quality soft texture and breathability were evident, and we detected no defects or flaws when inspecting these sheets. After washing, we noticed the sheets shrunk slightly, but they still fit perfectly fine on the bed and didn’t have any stray threads or signs of wear. Our only complaint is the lack of bed-making tags, so you’ll have to figure out which end is the top and which is the side when you’re putting the sheets on the bed. That aside, these incredibly soft cooling sheets are still the new obsession of our team. Given the wide range of colors, solid construction, and overall value, these sheets are well worth the spend. How they've held up: After three months, we still love the cooling sensation of these sheets. Our teammate’s partner actually requested these sheets to continually go back on the bed after washing because they got a better night’s sleep with these sheets than the others they own. These eucalyptus sheets have a really silky feel, which is luxurious to sleep on, but we did notice a few loose threads on the pillowcase after a few months, and we observed that the fabric took longer to dry than cotton sheets. Price at time of publish: $119.99–$169.99 Material: Eucalyptus, silk | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, split king, California king | Colors: 8 | Special Features: Moisture-wicking eucalyptus fiber, extra deep pockets to fit larger mattresses, made with sustainable materials and OEKO-TEX® 100 Standard-certified People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Affordable and well-made with a snug fitted sheet and sizable top sheet

Felt soft and cool to the touch and remained breathable throughout the night

Durable; held up without wear or tear after washing Cons Texture makes them wrinkle easily We loved this budget-friendly sheet set from Amazon because of its high-quality silky texture and durability. We found the fitted sheet was snug around the mattress, and the top sheet is sizable, providing plenty of coverage for those who share a bed with sheet thieves. Plus, bamboo sheets in general are known for their lightweight, soft feel at an affordable price. The texture of these sheets proved a little wrinkly, but the bamboo material was soft and cool-to-the-touch. We found them to be moderately breathable and didn’t succumb to wear and tear after washing. If you’re looking for luxury sheets at a low price, these are a strong bet. Given all the qualities of these silky and durable bamboo sheets, we believe the low price makes them a great value. How they've held up: These bamboo sheets soon became bedding staples for a few of our teammates, and there hasn’t been any discoloration or wear after a month of washes and use. The material feels great throughout the night and is lightweight without feeling cheap. There was slight shrinkage after a few washes, but the fitted sheet still fit snugly around our mattress and the set kept us cool throughout the night. Price at time of publish: $59.99 (orig. $94.99) Materials: Viscose from bamboo | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 11 | Special Features: Moisture-wicking material, deep pockets People / Dera Burreson

Best Breathable Molecule Sateen Performance Sheets 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Onmolecule.com Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros The most breathable, airy sheets we tested

Features a luxurious feel — a good blend of silky and smooth

No issues after washing or any sign of wear

Comes with direction labels for making the bed Cons Remained pretty wrinkled throughout testing Hot sleepers, rejoice! These water-wicking sheets were a hit during testing. We have several hot sleepers on our team, and this set held up to their cooling reputation. After five minutes, the area where we laid down was hardly warm to the touch. The silky and smooth sateen material also felt so soft to lie on. We appreciate that these sheets come with direction labels for the “top” to simplify the bed-making process; it’s a small detail, but it really helps. Our team didn’t struggle whatsoever putting on the sheets and pillowcases, and noticed that they had a cool, crisp feel while still allowing a great deal of air circulation. The only hesitation was the amount of wrinkling, though we acknowledge an iron or steamer would fix that if it was really important to you. Overall, when considering the material, texture, and design, we think these sateen sheets are an excellent value for the price. How they've held up: Three months into testing these affordable sateen sheets at home, we still appreciate the luxurious comfort they bring to bedtime. The fabric offers a nice blance of silky and smooth, like a blend between silk and cotton. They have consistently felt lightweight and breathable throughout each night, and are easy to wash without signs of wear. Price at time of publish: $32.78 Materials: TENCEL™️ Lyocell sateen | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Colors: 4 | Special Features: Eco-friendly, 300-thread count, OEKO-TEX® Certified, 30-night sleep trial People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson





Best Investment Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Silky feel that’s cool to the touch and does not slide off of the mattress

Embroidered logo makes the sheets feel more high-end

Breathable and thin material feels high-quality

Wrinkle-free pillowcase after drying Cons These were one of the more expensive sets that we tested Receiving a nearly perfect score in our tests, this Oprah-favorite sheet set proved stellar on all fronts. The bamboo material felt silky (without sliding around on the bed) and didn’t have any loose threads or flaws upon inspection. These sheets are pricey, but we can assure you: They feel very high-end. We found that the Cozy Earth sheets were so thin and breathable that they felt cool to the touch and stayed cool after laying on them. We also washed the sheets to test durability, and were happy to find that they remained very soft and held up well. We did notice that the sheets shrunk slightly after washing and fit more snugly on the bed, but loved how wrinkle-free they were right out of the dryer. The price seems high compared to other sheets we tested, but for someone with a larger budget, the cost isn’t unreasonable, and you’re getting what you pay for — high price for high quality. How they've held up: Our team fell in love with these Cozy Earth sheets over six months of home-testing. We used them every day (with lots of washing in between). Though we noticed a few stray threads over time, we attribute that to a lot of well-loved wear every night for half a year with washings every two weeks. They truly feel like silk, are so soft, and keep the bed cool throughout the night. Price at time of publish: $271.20 (orig. $339) Materials: 100% Viscose from bamboo | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Colors: 5 | Special Features: Pill-proof enhanced weave, moisture-wicking material, responsible production People / Dera Burreson

Best Percale Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Kohls.com View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Percale gives way to a soft, silk-like feel

Durable after washing with no shrinkage or wrinkles Cons Doesn’t provide as noticeable of a cooling effect as other materials Percale is a type of weave that makes cotton sheets more breathable, and these percale sheets meet that task head on. We thought these sheets felt amazing during our percale sheet testing — they’re extremely soft and almost silky, so they feel luxurious against your skin when you lie between them. We didn't notice the sensation of heat getting trapped underneath as we laid down, and overall the sheets felt cool (though not as cool as some of the other winners on this list). The sheets’ quality remained top-notch before and after washing, as there weren’t wrinkles post-dryer and they still fit the bed quite well (no shrinkage). All in all, we think this is an excellent set of percale sheets for a good price. They feel extremely comfortable and high-quality, and we feel confident they would last a long time. How they've held up: We really liked these Lands’ End sheets after a month of use — the color vibrancy and softness continued to impress us. These cooling sheets were simple to wash and held up without any wear over time. We found them soft and comfortable to sleep on, but, as mentioned, not as cooling as others we tested. Price at time of publish: $49.98–$188.95 Materials: Supima cotton percale | Sizes: Twin, extra long twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 7 | Special Features: 300 thread count People / Rachel Marek

Best Bamboo Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Very roomy — they will fit even thicker pillowtop mattresses

Material didn’t wrinkle and had a nice sheen Cons Slight shrinkage after washing, but nothing significant These bamboo sheets left our team quite impressed for their quality design, soft texture, and durability. We appreciated the cool bamboo material and the nice stitching with an extra flap on the pillowcases to cover the opening. This set hardly wrinkled compared to others in our test, and they also had a nice sheen. We especially liked the silky and smooth texture and how breathable these cooling sheets are. They were an absolute delight to slide into at the end of the day. And durability was a high note, too: There were no signs of wear or tear after washing them, and only minimal shrinkage (which wasn't a huge deal considering how roomy the fitted sheet is). We also loved that the bamboo sheets retained their soft feel even after washing them. In addition to the spacious fitted sheet, this set also comes with an extra elastic band to hold the sheet in place even when you toss and turn. Overall, our team felt these sheets offered a high quality for a good price. How it’s held up: Over the course of six months, these bamboo sheets continued to impress us — offering a refreshing coolness at night, maintaining their texture and quality (despite many washes), and feeling lightweight and silky while we slept. And as an added bonus: bamboo doesn’t wrinkle as easily as cotton, so your sheets will come out of the dryer with minimal wrinkling. Price at time of publish: $99.98 (orig. $109.99) Materials: 100% organic bamboo | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 12 | Special Features: Deep pocket, breathable, odor-resistant People / Dera Burreson

Best Eucalyptus The Company Store Legends Hotel Tencel Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet 4.8 The Company Store View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Silky material keeps the bed cool throughout the night

Durable fabric has held up against one of our testers' dogs who likes to dig in the sheets

No wear or loose threads after washing Cons The material wrinkles super easily after drying Earning a nearly perfect score, this creamy sheet set from The Company Store gave us ultimate softness, impressing all of our testers. Everyone who trialed these sheets commented on how soft they were. In addition to their smooth silky surface, these sheets also feel super lightweight and thin, so if you’re a hot sleeper, you won’t overheat in these sheets. They were among the most comfortable sheets we tested, and we were surprised at the juxtaposition of price and quality — these eucalyptus sheets are actually quite affordable despite the luxurious feel and design. Our only qualm was with how easily the sheets wrinkle, but that’s not a dealbreaker for us. They survived the wash test beautifully and impressed our team given there were no loose strings or dye changes — we also appreciated the tags labeling the top and bottom for easy bed-making. How they've held up: After one month of testing these sheets at home, we continued to be impressed with the quality of these eucalyptus sheets. They are luxurious and comfortable to sleep in, and the silky fabric keeps the bed (and us!) cool throughout the night — helping us sleep better. We haven’t had any issue with washing these sheets, and they’ve proven quite durable as one tester's black Labrador likes to dig in the sheets, and there have been no signs of wear or tear. Price at time of publish: $41.97 (orig. $84) Materials: 100% certified TENCEL™ Lyocell sateen | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Colors: 5 | Special Features: 300 thread count, deep pockets, breathable People / Dera Burreson

Best Organic Saatva Percale Sheet Set 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Pros Fitted sheet has directional tags for bed-making

Washed without tears, stretching, or shrinkage Cons None that we could find Between their plush feel and durability, these Saatva percale sheets were a favorite among our team. Made from a soft organic long-staple cotton, these sheets have a softness that makes you want to wrap up in them. During testing, we found these sheets to be cool and breathable, if only slightly less than others on this list. Upon inspection, we didn’t notice any stretching, tears, or shrinkage after washing. The texture maintained its softness, and most of the wrinkles from heavy sleeping had smoothed out post-drying. And, when you’re ready to make up the bed again. there are intuitive directional labels to let you know which end goes where. These are the perfect sheets for someone who likes to sleep with the AC blasting while still bundled up — they offer the perfect balance of cool and cozy. And while the price is somewhat high, we think the quality of these sheets justifies that cost. Price at time of publish: $115–$225 Materials: Percale, long staple cotton | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Colors: 3 | Special Features: 200 thread count, deep pockets, machine-washable People / Dera Burreson

People / Rachel Marek

People / Dera Burreson





Best Cotton Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.8 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Smooth, crisp feel that kept us cool all night, even when a tester was feeling feverish

Highly absorbent (great for sweaty sleepers)

Retained softness post-wash

Stains came out well, including coffee, foundation, and oil Cons We did notice loose threads post-wash (but no shrinkage!)

Higher price than some of the winners on this list, but we think it’s justified Cotton is a tried-and-true material for sheets due to its softness and breathability — these sheets were no exception. They arrived in perfect condition and had a smooth crisp feeling to them. They weren’t too heavy or too light, and they felt soft to the touch. They retained their softness post-wash, and actually even softened a bit more. These cotton sheets performed well during the majority of our tests. In terms of wicking away moisture, when we dropped water on them, the water droplet was absorbed into the sheet within three seconds (much faster than the 10-second benchmark we set for testing). During our abrasion and color transfer tests, there was only a slight white cast left behind. We also experimented with stain removal: the coffee stain proved no match for these sheets, though the oil and foundation were a bit harder to erase, but they eventually came out, too. Considering durability, we noticed a few loose threads after washing the sheets, but no shrinkage. Overall, this sheet set is a high-quality investment for your bedroom. They’re a bit pricey, but for what you’re getting, we think they're worth the cost. How they've held up: We used these sheets regularly for several months and washed them every two weeks, and they only got softer after washing them. The breathability was consistent — cool to start, but not too chilly throughout the night. These cotton sheets kept our teammate cool even while she was sick and feeling feverish. They were very soft and soothing to wrap up in and turned out to be quite durable. Price at time of publish: $169–$189 Materials: OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certified Cotton | Sizes: Full, queen, kind, California king | Colors: 7 | Special Features: Machine-washable People / Henry Wortock

People / Henry Wortock

People / Henry Wortock





Softest Set Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set 4.9 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.6 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Softer than most of the sheets we tested and has a solid construction

Water dispersed quickly (simulating the sheet’s ability to wick away sweat)

Durable against abrasions, color transfer, and washes

Kept us cool throughout lab and long-term testing Cons Not all stains were easily removed While you might be reading this article because you need cooling sheets, chances are, you probably want soft ones, too. These percale sheets from Nordstrom are our softest pick because throughout testing, the most consistent feedback was about the plush feel of this bedding. They arrived with a softness that usually only comes about after washing sheets several times. The construction was also notably impressive — not one thread was out of place. The percale sheets scored well across most of our tests: When testing its sweat-wicking capabilities, the water droplet expanded quickly for about six seconds and then slowed down for the next 20. In terms of fit, the sheets wrapped easily around the mattress and stayed snug while we rolled around on the bed. And in terms of laundering, we were able to lift the coffee stain with a wash, but the foundation and oil stains proved more difficult. The sheet also passed the abrasion test with no issues, and no color was transferred. Overall, these are well-made, durable, and ultra-soft percale sheets. We think they align with their price in terms of value, and they would be a great fit for those who like a cozy sleep without overheating. How they've held up: These sheets fit well on our bed at home, with plenty of extra room to tuck them under the mattress, though the corner did roll up initially. We’ve washed them on several normal cycles and there hasn’t been any visible wear or texture changes (or color, for that matter). They do wrinkle easily, but the fitted sheet becomes more crisp when stretched over the mattress. The cooling element was definitely felt, and we were comfortable falling asleep every night. Price at time of publish: $109–$119 Materials: OEKO-TEX®–certified percale cotton | Sizes: Queen, king, California king | Colors: 3 | Special Features: 200 thread count, machine-washable, deep pockets

Best Satin Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Extremely affordable

Silky and cool to the touch

No color transfer and held up against weekly washes Cons Pilled slightly after washing A satin sheet brings the silky feel of luxury to your sleep routine, and this set feels like high quality silk, but it’s only $32. Of all the silk and satin sheets we tested, these were our favorite. There were no flaws upon opening the sheets — seams were smooth, stitching was tight, and threads were all in place. The texture is smooth and soft, and the satin sheet is lightweight. Amid our tests, no color transferred, but the stains were hard to lift. It fit easily around the bed and the fitted sheet stayed secure. The top sheet got a little tangled when we rolled around, but if you’re used to silk or satin sheets, you know they can be a bit slippery. The sheets have a cool and silky silky feel that should help regulate your body temperature throughout the night. During testing, the water droplet stayed concentrated in one area, indicating that it might not wick away or distribute moisture as well if you sweat in your sleep. How it’s held up: One of our testers owns a thick pillow top mattress and these sheets had no issue fitting over everything and remained mostly snug throughout the testing period. The satin sheets remained in good shape despite weekly washes; no fading or staining — though they did pill a little. That said, they don’t wrinkle easily, which is a bonus. We definitely felt the cooling sensation and appreciated how comfortable the sheets were to sleep in between. Price at time of publish: $31.99 Materials: Silk satin | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 13 | Special Features: 400 thread count, OEKO-TEX Standard-certified, deep pockets to fit even thick mattresses People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson

