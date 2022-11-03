The 8 Best Cooling Dog Beds of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

From cooling mats to elevated outdoor cots, here are the best cooling dog beds, tested and reviewed by pet parents (and their dogs).

“There are many types of cooling beds, including elevated, gel-filled, and water-filled, and they all come in a variety of thicknesses with different durability features,” says Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM at PetSmart . The type of cooling dog bed you purchase can matter, depending on your circumstances, which is why we tested nearly two dozen different cooling beds to find the best of the best — and help you narrow down the best option for your dog’s age, habits, and lifestyle.

Keeping dogs cool in the heat can be a bit tricky. On one hand, many of them seem to love to lounge in the sun, no matter how hot they are. And, on the other, some prefer a comfortable and cozy situation. Enter: Cooling dog beds. Specifically designed to support dogs’ natural cooling efforts — and do some extra heavy lifting during hotter heatwave months — cooling beds are the answer to keeping dogs’ temperatures regulated without sacrificing comfort for a hard, cold tile floor.

Best Overall: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Bed is incredibly durable

Easy to wash

For the best cooling dog bed we recommend the Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed which, according to our tester, can withstand even the hottest of summer days in Los Angeles. With sizes ranging from extra small to extra large, it's easy to find an option that works best for your dog, no matter how much room they require. The bed is made from a breathable mesh fabric which isn't machine-washable but, our tester says it is super easy to spot clean or even hose off for a quick and easy scrub. Our tester tried this bed out on their 75-pound golden retriever pup named George and found that he was not only ultra-comfy and cool, but he took to the bed immediately. And, although George sometimes likes to dig before lying down, the mesh was unaffected by this habit and resulted in no tears or holes. On a human note, our tester found the bed to be a "durable and affordable option for dogs that run hot or are more destructive with their beds." They also appreciate the value factor, especially for a bed they believe will last for years. Overall, this cooling dog bed meets most dog-owner needs. The only downside is that it's not ideal for travel. "If I could change one thing, it would be to make it easier to dismantle and pack into a carrying bag for traveling," says our tester. Since the legs screw into place instead of fold, it can be harder to pack it down. Price at time of publish: $29.73 for Large Dimensions: 27.6 x 21 x 7.3 inches (XS), 35.6 x 21.8 x 7.7 inches (S), 43.4 x 25.8 x 7.7 inches (M), 51.3 x 31.5 x 7.7 inches (L), 60.1 x 37.1 x 8.9 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Mesh

Best for Short-Haired Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros It’s super easy to wipe down and clean

No set-up required

Folds up for easy storage and travel Cons Not a cushioned dog bed Although it’s not technically a dog bed, this cooling mat is a highly effective solution for keeping short-haired dogs comfortable on sweltering days. The plastic mat comes in five sizes designed to fit any dog, ranging from teacup breeds to giant breeds and, our tester says, it’s “shocking” how well it cools. The cooling dog mat is made from plastic and designed to cool on contact, requiring zero assembly. According to our tester the material “it’s not luxurious but is sturdy enough to keep the inside [cooling] material locked in,” making it a durable option for short-haired dogs. “I think it would take more time to cool down a longer haired dog as the bed isn’t freezing, but it definitely cools,” our tester explains. Some of the most impressive aspects of this mat is how easy it is to clean and how well it works both inside and outside in direct sunlike. “The dog bed is so easy to clean, all you need is to soap it down and wipe it off,” our tester explains. It also boasts excellent value for the price point, as its easy to use, requires no assembly, and can be rolled up for storage or travel.

Price at time of publish: $39.99 for Small

Dimensions: 15.7 x 11.8 x 0.02 inches (XS), 19.7 x 15.7 x 0.02 inches (S), 30 x 20 x 0.02 inches (M), 35 x 23.6 x 0.02 inches (L), 43.3 x 27.5 x 0.2 inches (XL) | Assembly: No | Material: Plastic

Best Machine-Washable: K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros Cover is machine-washable

Can easily be taken apart for traveling Cons Sags a little in the middle after regular use

We wish it came with a carrying bag for travel Many dog beds in this particular style aren't machine-washable which, right off the bat, impresses us about the K&H Original Elevated Pet Cot. After trying it out for a couple of weeks, our tester says the washing option was a major perk, especially since they plan on using it for camping and it will definitely need a rinse after being outdoors. "I followed the instructions and ran a cold, gentle cycle, then hung it up to dry," our tester noted. "It came out with no issues." Another perk of this cooling dog bed is how easy it is to assemble and take apart, which makes it an excellent bed for traveling, too. "I love that it's durable, portable, and easy to clean, though I do wish it would have come with a carrying bag to keep all the parts contained during travels," says our tester of their experience with the bed. Price at time of publish: $54.20 for Large Dimensions: 25 x 32 x 23 inches (M), 30 x 42 x 1.5 inches (L), 50 x 32 x 0.18 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Polyester

Best Chew-Proof: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored™ Rip-Stop Elevated Dog Bed 5 K9 Ballistics View On Amazon View On K9ballistics.com Pros Material is high-quality and durable

Withstands chewing from large dogs

Waterproof Cons Not machine-washable

Pricier compared to other similar styles For a chew-proof bed that can withstand being gnawed on by a large dog, our testers recommend the K9 Ballistics Durable Chew-Resistant Raised Dog Bed. "My dog is usually not good with beds and tried to destroy them like his toys," says our tester. "He tried chewing on this one but you could barely see scratches or marks on the frame after." In addition to its durability, the bed is also made from a waterproof ballistic fabric that, albeit not machine-washable (due to the bed's design), can be easily wiped down or even hosed off to clean. The bed is also lightweight, making it easy to move around the house or backyard as needed — though, our tester warns that dogs who like to drag their beds around might have a little too much fun with the lightweight size of this one. Price at time of publish: $159 for Large Dimensions: 29 x 18 x 4.5 inches (S), 35 x 22 x 4.5 inches (M), 41 x 27 x 6 inches (L), 47 x 29 x 6 inches (XL), 50 x 33 x 8 inches (XXL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Ballistic fabric

Best Lightweight: Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Super lightweight for portability

Elevated design that keeps dogs off the hot ground and easy to vacuum under

Comes in lots of color options Cons Assembly might require two people to put together If you need a cooling dog bed that is lightweight and can easily move around the house, the Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed at Chewy comes highly recommended by our testers. This elevated dog bed is designed to keep dogs cool by keeping them off the hot ground and on a breathable material that is still ultra-comfortable. While our tester says the assembly was a bit challenging and might require two people, once it’s put together, it’s easy to move around the house since it’s so lightweight. And, because of its elevation, you can easily vacuum underneath it without having to pull it out. Price at time of publish: $44.99 for Large Dimensions: 34.75 x 22.75 x 8 inches (S), 42 x 25.5 x 8 inches (M), 51 x 31.5 x 8 inches (L), 60 x 37 x 8 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Polyethylene Yuansi Li

Best for Small Breeds: Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed 4.2 Veehoo View On Amazon View On Veehoo.com Pros Easy to clean with a hose

Great outdoor dog bed, in addition to being a cooling one

Comes in lots of color options Cons Legs wobble, so moving it around isn't ideal Small breeds who run hot will love the Veehoo Elevated Dog Bed. The cot-style bed is made from a breathable mesh material and comes in a great size for small dogs, plus options for bigger dogs, too. In addition to size, the cooling dog bed also boasts a hassle-free clean. "This dog bed was really easy to clean — there is just the material on top and it's a plastic material so hosing off worked great," our tester said of their experience with the bed. The only major downside is that the legs can be a bit wobbly so it's not great for moving around. "I had to keep readjusting every time we decided on a different spot," says our tester. However, it is easy to put together, which is always a nice bonus. Price at time of publish: $39.99 for Small Dimensions: 22 x 17 x 7 inches (S), 32 x 25 x 7 inches (M), 42 x 30 x 7 inches (L), 42 x 30 x 7 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Mesh

Best for Travel: YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed Cot Amazon View On Amazon Pros Durable enough to withstand the weight of large dog breeds

Easy to spot clean or hose off at needed

Comes with a carrying bag Cons Bed is a little on the tall side, which might pose a challenge for smaller breeds A camping chair for dogs is a genius idea for a cooling travel bed — and the YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed Cot pulls out all the stops. This travel-friendly dog bed is made from a lightweight and breathable polyester material that is similar to that of a human camping chair, making it easy to spot clean and hose off as needed. In addition to its fold-out style (which packs down easily for travel), our tester appreciated the carrying bag, making it all the more easy to transport. Although our tester says the height is necessary for the design, they found it to be a little tall for their dog, who would prefer to mount something shorter. With that said, their dog's fur bestie had no problem getting in it, so the height might be more of a personal preference for your pooch. Price at time of publish: $58.99 for smaller size Dimensions: 47 x 9.45 x 24.1 inches and 54 x 12 x 27.5 inches (when unfolded) | Assembly: No | Material: Polyester