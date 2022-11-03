Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Cooling Dog Beds of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our top pick is the Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed based on durability, size range, and how easy it is to wash By Jessie Quinn Published on November 3, 2022 12:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews What to Consider How We Tested What is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Taysha Murtaugh Keeping dogs cool in the heat can be a bit tricky. On one hand, many of them seem to love to lounge in the sun, no matter how hot they are. And, on the other, some prefer a comfortable and cozy situation. Enter: Cooling dog beds. Specifically designed to support dogs’ natural cooling efforts — and do some extra heavy lifting during hotter heatwave months — cooling beds are the answer to keeping dogs’ temperatures regulated without sacrificing comfort for a hard, cold tile floor. “There are many types of cooling beds, including elevated, gel-filled, and water-filled, and they all come in a variety of thicknesses with different durability features,” says Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM at PetSmart. The type of cooling dog bed you purchase can matter, depending on your circumstances, which is why we tested nearly two dozen different cooling beds to find the best of the best — and help you narrow down the best option for your dog’s age, habits, and lifestyle. From cooling mats to elevated outdoor cots, here are the best cooling dog beds, tested and reviewed by pet parents (and their dogs). The 10 Best Calming Dog Beds of 2022 Our Top Picks Best Overall: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Short-Haired Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Cooling Mat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Machine-Washable: K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot at Amazon Jump to Review Best Chew-Proof: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Elevated Dog Bed at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Breeds: Veehoo Cooling Elevated Bed at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed Cot at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Large Breeds: Furhaven Plush Cooling Gel Bed at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Bed is incredibly durable Easy to wash Size range is inclusive of most dog breeds Cons Hard to dismantle for travel For the best cooling dog bed we recommend the Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed which, according to our tester, can withstand even the hottest of summer days in Los Angeles. With sizes ranging from extra small to extra large, it’s easy to find an option that works best for your dog, no matter how much room they require. The bed is made from a breathable mesh fabric which isn’t machine-washable but, our tester says it is super easy to spot clean or even hose off for a quick and easy scrub. Our tester tried this bed out on their 75-pound golden retriever pup named George and found that he was not only ultra-comfy and cool, but he took to the bed immediately. And, although George sometimes likes to dig before lying down, the mesh was unaffected by this habit and resulted in no tears or holes. On a human note, our tester found the bed to be a “durable and affordable option for dogs that run hot or are more destructive with their beds.” They also appreciate the value factor, especially for a bed they believe will last for years. Overall, this cooling dog bed meets most dog-owner needs. The only downside is that it’s not ideal for travel. “If I could change one thing, it would be to make it easier to dismantle and pack into a carrying bag for traveling,” says our tester. Since the legs screw into place instead of fold, it can be harder to pack it down. Price at time of publish: $29.73 for Large Dimensions: 27.6 x 21 x 7.3 inches (XS), 35.6 x 21.8 x 7.7 inches (S), 43.4 x 25.8 x 7.7 inches (M), 51.3 x 31.5 x 7.7 inches (L), 60.1 x 37.1 x 8.9 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Mesh Taysha Murtaugh These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians Best for Short-Haired Dogs: The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros It’s super easy to wipe down and clean No set-up required Folds up for easy storage and travel Cons Not a cushioned dog bed Although it’s not technically a dog bed, this cooling mat is a highly effective solution for keeping short-haired dogs comfortable on sweltering days. The plastic mat comes in five sizes designed to fit any dog, ranging from teacup breeds to giant breeds and, our tester says, it’s “shocking” how well it cools. The cooling dog mat is made from plastic and designed to cool on contact, requiring zero assembly. According to our tester the material “it’s not luxurious but is sturdy enough to keep the inside [cooling] material locked in,” making it a durable option for short-haired dogs. “I think it would take more time to cool down a longer haired dog as the bed isn’t freezing, but it definitely cools,” our tester explains. Some of the most impressive aspects of this mat is how easy it is to clean and how well it works both inside and outside in direct sunlike. “The dog bed is so easy to clean, all you need is to soap it down and wipe it off,” our tester explains. It also boasts excellent value for the price point, as its easy to use, requires no assembly, and can be rolled up for storage or travel. Price at time of publish: $39.99 for Small Dimensions: 15.7 x 11.8 x 0.02 inches (XS), 19.7 x 15.7 x 0.02 inches (S), 30 x 20 x 0.02 inches (M), 35 x 23.6 x 0.02 inches (L), 43.3 x 27.5 x 0.2 inches (XL) | Assembly: No | Material: Plastic Hanna Watt Best Machine-Washable: K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros Cover is machine-washable Can easily be taken apart for traveling Cons Sags a little in the middle after regular use We wish it came with a carrying bag for travel Many dog beds in this particular style aren’t machine-washable which, right off the bat, impresses us about the K&H Original Elevated Pet Cot. After trying it out for a couple of weeks, our tester says the washing option was a major perk, especially since they plan on using it for camping and it will definitely need a rinse after being outdoors. “I followed the instructions and ran a cold, gentle cycle, then hung it up to dry,” our tester noted. “It came out with no issues." Another perk of this cooling dog bed is how easy it is to assemble and take apart, which makes it an excellent bed for traveling, too. “I love that it’s durable, portable, and easy to clean, though I do wish it would have come with a carrying bag to keep all the parts contained during travels,” says our tester of their experience with the bed. Price at time of publish: $54.20 for Large Dimensions: 25 x 32 x 23 inches (M), 30 x 42 x 1.5 inches (L), 50 x 32 x 0.18 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Polyester Taysha Murtaugh Best Chew-Proof: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored™ Rip-Stop Elevated Dog Bed 5 K9 Ballistics View On Amazon View On K9ballistics.com Pros Material is high-quality and durable Withstands chewing from large dogs Waterproof Cons Not machine-washable Pricier compared to other similar styles For a chew-proof bed that can withstand being gnawed on by a large dog, our testers recommend the K9 Ballistics Durable Chew-Resistant Raised Dog Bed. “My dog is usually not good with beds and tried to destroy them like his toys,” says our tester. “He tried chewing on this one but you could barely see scratches or marks on the frame after." In addition to its durability, the bed is also made from a waterproof ballistic fabric that, albeit not machine-washable (due to the bed’s design), can be easily wiped down or even hosed off to clean. The bed is also lightweight, making it easy to move around the house or backyard as needed — though, our tester warns that dogs who like to drag their beds around might have a little too much fun with the lightweight size of this one. Price at time of publish: $159 for Large Dimensions: 29 x 18 x 4.5 inches (S), 35 x 22 x 4.5 inches (M), 41 x 27 x 6 inches (L), 47 x 29 x 6 inches (XL), 50 x 33 x 8 inches (XXL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Ballistic fabric Elsa Saatela We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch Best Lightweight: Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Super lightweight for portability Elevated design that keeps dogs off the hot ground and easy to vacuum under Comes in lots of color options Cons Assembly might require two people to put together If you need a cooling dog bed that is lightweight and can easily move around the house, the Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed at Chewy comes highly recommended by our testers. This elevated dog bed is designed to keep dogs cool by keeping them off the hot ground and on a breathable material that is still ultra-comfortable. While our tester says the assembly was a bit challenging and might require two people, once it’s put together, it’s easy to move around the house since it’s so lightweight. And, because of its elevation, you can easily vacuum underneath it without having to pull it out. Price at time of publish: $44.99 for Large Dimensions: 34.75 x 22.75 x 8 inches (S), 42 x 25.5 x 8 inches (M), 51 x 31.5 x 8 inches (L), 60 x 37 x 8 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Polyethylene Yuansi Li Best for Small Breeds: Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed 4.2 Veehoo View On Amazon View On Veehoo.com Pros Easy to clean with a hose Great outdoor dog bed, in addition to being a cooling one Comes in lots of color options Cons Legs wobble, so moving it around isn’t ideal Small breeds who run hot will love the Veehoo Elevated Dog Bed. The cot-style bed is made from a breathable mesh material and comes in a great size for small dogs, plus options for bigger dogs, too. In addition to size, the cooling dog bed also boasts a hassle-free clean. “This dog bed was really easy to clean — there is just the material on top and it’s a plastic material so hosing off worked great,” our tester said of their experience with the bed. The only major downside is that the legs can be a bit wobbly so it’s not great for moving around. “I had to keep readjusting every time we decided on a different spot,” says our tester. However, it is easy to put together, which is always a nice bonus. Price at time of publish: $39.99 for Small Dimensions: 22 x 17 x 7 inches (S), 32 x 25 x 7 inches (M), 42 x 30 x 7 inches (L), 42 x 30 x 7 inches (XL) | Assembly: Yes | Material: Mesh Jennifer May The 5 Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best for Travel: YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed Cot Amazon View On Amazon Pros Durable enough to withstand the weight of large dog breeds Easy to spot clean or hose off at needed Comes with a carrying bag Cons Bed is a little on the tall side, which might pose a challenge for smaller breeds A camping chair for dogs is a genius idea for a cooling travel bed — and the YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed Cot pulls out all the stops. This travel-friendly dog bed is made from a lightweight and breathable polyester material that is similar to that of a human camping chair, making it easy to spot clean and hose off as needed. In addition to its fold-out style (which packs down easily for travel), our tester appreciated the carrying bag, making it all the more easy to transport. Although our tester says the height is necessary for the design, they found it to be a little tall for their dog, who would prefer to mount something shorter. With that said, their dog’s fur bestie had no problem getting in it, so the height might be more of a personal preference for your pooch. Price at time of publish: $58.99 for smaller size Dimensions: 47 x 9.45 x 24.1 inches and 54 x 12 x 27.5 inches (when unfolded) | Assembly: No | Material: Polyester Taysha Murtaugh Best for Large Breeds: Furhaven Plush & Suede Cooling Gel Top Sofa Dog Bed 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros High-quality construction Comes in lots of color options Machine-washable cover Can purchase additional covers separately Cons Not the best cooling bed on our list, so may not be the choice for large or older dogs that overheat Larger dog breeds require big beds, and the Furhaven Plush Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed has some great sizes to choose from. In addition to its size options, this cooling bed is made from a gel memory foam making it ultra comfy, plus it boasts great value thanks to its high quality construction. “In comparison to other cooling dog beds I have seen in the past, this feels and looks a lot more expensive than it is,” our tester notes. “You definitely get your bang for your buck in quality, cooling effectiveness, and aesthetic,” they add. With that said, this isn’t the most cooling style on our list, so older dogs or large dogs that run hot might prefer something that is more elevated and gets them away from the hot ground. Nonetheless, our tester says it doesn’t hold heat in the same way as other beds of similar cozy construction, which makes it a good option for dogs who don’t love the mesh cooling beds and want something with more cushion. Price at time of publish: $84.99 for Jumbo Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 5.5 inches (Small), 30 x 20 x 6.25 inches (Medium), 36 x 27 x 6.5 inches (Large), 40 x 32 x 8 inches (Jumbo), 53 x 40 x 9.5 inches (Jumbo Plus) | Assembly: No | Material: Polyester Alara Yildizlar The 4 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2022 What to Consider Before Buying Cooling Dog Beds Bed Type As Dr. Bruns mentioned, there are lots of different types of cooling dog beds for you to choose from. She recommends considering your dog’s age, habits, and lifestyle to help you determine what type of dog bed to invest in. “For older dogs or dogs who prefer more cushion, orthopedic cooling beds are a great option,” she notes. The Furhaven Plush Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed would be an excellent pick for these needs. “If your pet is prone to chewing or scratching their bed, be on the lookout for options with enhanced durability,” Dr. Bruns adds. The K9 Ballistics Durable Chew-Resistant Raised Dog Bed, Ballistic Fabric (elevated) was designed specifically for those scenarios. Additionally, if your dog loves to lounge outdoors, Dr. Bruns says to look for waterproof options that are built to withstand the elements. Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed at Chewy (elevated) is the perfect outdoor dog bed style. Your Dog's Age According to Dr. Jennifer Lopez, DVM at URvet Care, senior and very young dogs will be more sensitive to heat compared to average adult dogs and a cooling mat can be essential for them in the hot summer months. With that said, she says no matter what age your dog is, they can benefit from a cooling bed, especially if they are exposed to heat regularly. Material and Care “Regardless of cooling features, pet parents should consider the ease with which they can clean their dog’s bed,” says Dr. Bruns. “Dirt, hair, and other particles are likely to end up in your pup’s sleeping space which can lead to a less than ideal hygienic environment over time, so always look for a bed that is easy to clean or one with a machine washable cover." Sun Safety If you’re purchasing a cooling dog bed so that your pup can spend more time in the sun, Dr. Ginger Benham, DVM from the Northeast Animal Hospital Clinics, says to consider whether or not your dog is healthy enough to do so first. “If you have a brachycephalic dog or one with laryngeal paralysis, tracheal collapse, or heart disease, it may be safer for them to minimize their time in hotter temperatures as much as possible,” she explains. Carolyn Malcoun How We Tested Our testers assembled and analyzed 22 cooling dog beds, carefully considering how comfortable the materials are, how easy they were to put together, and how well they matched up to their product descriptions. Then, they observed their dogs experience with the cooling beds for two weeks, monitoring for how their fur babies respond to the beds, including how often they sleep in the beds, how well they respond to the cooling technology, and how easy it is for them to climb in and out of them (especially the more elevated styles). They also looked at the quality of materials and how durable the beds are to ensure they would hold up over time. After the first week, they followed the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to get a better scope of how effective and easy they are to wash. They then gave each bed a rating from 1 to 5 for its quality, cooling properties, size, ease of cleaning, and value. The individual and cumulative scores were all considered, along with our testers’ notes on their dogs’ experiences with the beds, in naming the PEOPLE Tested winners. Frequently Asked Questions What are the best dog beds to buy? We rated the Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed as our best overall pick (rated 5/5) due to the bed's durability, size options, and ease of cleaning. It's also super affordable, making it accessible to nearly any budget. However, our testers wishes it was easier to pack for travel, since the legs screw on instead of fold. So if you're looking for a bed for camping or traveling specifically, we recommend the YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed Cot instead. Otherwise, though, you really can't beat the value for the price. Are expensive dog beds worth it? It certainly depends on your dog's needs. If you need a high-quality bed that's chew-proof, you'll likely have to invest in a more expensive dog bed (like the K9 Ballistics Durable Chew-Resistant Raised Dog Bed). While it's a larger upfront investment compared to cheaper options, it should last you and your teethy pup a lot longer, making it worth it in the long run. If your dog doesn't have any particular needs other than being cooled down, any of our more affordable picks should work just fine. What temperature is too hot for a dog? “While different breed types, sizes, and general health all play a role in what is considered too hot for a dog, I generally advise avoiding outdoor activity when temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit and above,” says Dr. Bruns. If you do plan on taking your dog out in high temperatures (including in the 80s), Dr. Bruns says to make sure they have access to plenty of water and shade and to allow ample activity breaks to rest and cool down. “Keep in mind that just because a temperature may not be classified as dangerous for your dog, if the outdoor heat or humidity is uncomfortable for you, it is likely uncomfortable for your pup as well and long periods of exposure should be avoided,” she adds. Some signs of overheating to look out for are excessive panting, salivation, and lethargy. What is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.