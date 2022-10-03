Our favorite is the Yeti 65 Tundra , a durable cooler with dependable insulation that can hold up to 39 cans, plus plenty of ice. But to help you find the perfect option for your next excursion or outdoor event, we rounded up a few more worth considering.

We tested nearly 50 models to figure out which ones not only live up to their promise to chill beverages but that are also easy to maneuver, clean, and drain — extra points if they also look nice.

If you plan on hosting cookouts in the near future (may we suggest serving Valerie Bertinelli's pasta salad recipe ?), odds are you'll need a cooler to keep drinks cold while accessible. You might think a cooler is a cooler, but while they all offer the same basic function, you'd be surprised by how far modern iceboxes have come.

The Xspec Ice Chest has an extra-deep capacity that fits up to 40 cans, while a leak-proof drain plug makes emptying it a breeze. After 24 hours, most of the ice was still intact, and the temperature only went up 2 degrees. Although the lid doesn't have any cup holders, it has a fish ruler and a built-in bottle opener — and it makes a nice seat in a pinch. All things considered, we think the price is reasonable.

Large coolers are heavy when empty, let alone filled with ice and drinks. But thanks to its large, heavy-duty wheels and extendable tow handle, this 35-pounder is surprisingly easy to move around. (Just bear in mind packing it full to the brim might make it a bit harder to pull.) It's incredibly sturdy, too, passing our drop test with flying colors.

Even with the wheels, it's somewhat hard to move when packed full

Thanks to the magnetic seal, it didn't leak at all when knocked over either. While soft-sided coolers often don't work as well as their hard-sided counterparts, the Hopper M30 is another story. It chilled our drinks with ease, and there was a substantial amount of ice left after 24 hours. The price might be hard to justify for a cooler of this size, but if you have the budget for it or find it on sale, we say go for it.

The Yeti Hopper M30 is the best soft-sided option we tried. This cooler has a 27.5-liter capacity, which one tester said is the "perfect size for a 24-pack." It's got a super-sturdy textile exterior with a water-repellent coating that showed no signs of damage when we shoved it off a table.

The steep price might be hard to justify, especially for the size

After 24 hours, about two-thirds of the ice had melted, but our cans were still plenty cold. And the sturdy soft-sided exterior didn't scratch or scuff when we dropped it. The Cooler Bag is priced pretty steep for its size, but we think it's a decent value. It would also make a great gift for a recreationist.

For hikes, intimate picnics, outdoor concerts, and other day trips, we recommend The Get Out Cooler Bag. This backpack-style cooler has a retro Boy Scouts appeal, but that's not the only thing our testers liked about it. Compact and lightweight yet surprisingly roomy, there's enough space to fit 12 cans, and it's even tall enough for wine bottles. The straps are also comfy and conveniently adjustable. There's an exterior pocket, but it's too flat to fit anything more than a paper map — we couldn't even jam a smartphone in.

With a 42.5-liter capacity, it can easily hold a couple cases of beer or roughly 48 cans of your drink of choice . There are four cup holders and a handy fish ruler on the lid. Best of all, the large, durable wheels make it easy to transport, even when full. It might be a little hard for a child or shorter adult to pull, but it rolled pretty effortlessly over paved paths and grassy areas.

This rugged rotomolded option from Ozark Trail is ideal for camping. The durable design latches securely and seems to have a tight seal. And while it took a little while to cool down, it does a good job maintaining a chilled temperature.

This oversized cooler weighs 64 pounds when empty and gets quite a bit heavier when filled with drinks and ice. Since it doesn't have wheels, you'll want to recruit a buddy before lifting or moving it. All that said, the thermoplastic exterior is certainly durable, sustaining exactly zero scratches when we pushed it off a ledge. And although Orca coolers are undoubtedly expensive, the brand backs them with a lifetime guarantee.

Hosting a big outdoor event? The Orca 140 Quart Cooler might be your best bet. Boasting a generous 132.5-liter capacity, it can hold nearly 200 cans at once. Not only that, but after filling it up and waiting 24 hours, only about a quarter of the ice had melted, and the internal temp rose less than a degree.

There's also a hidden bottle opener and four somewhat shallow can holders on the lid. This durable icebox cooled down within a couple minutes of being filled with ice. The Pelican Elite doesn't have a drain plug, but the small size makes emptying and cleaning it a breeze. It's certainly not the most affordable option, but considering the lifetime warranty, we think it might be worth the price.

You'll be glad to have the Pelican Elite on hand next time you head to the beach . Resembling an oversized, heavy-duty lunchbox, it has a 19-liter capacity. While it's on the smaller side for a cooler, it can hold 15 cans (enough to get a family through a day in the sun) and is easy for one person to carry. The latch closes without a fuss, and you can release it one-handed with the press of a button.

One thing to note is that it doesn't have latches. However, the lid shuts tightly and seems to have a good seal. The side handles make it easy for one or two people to carry, and despite the lightweight design, it works well as a seat too.

On a budget? You can't go wrong with the Coleman Chiller. This classic cooler is a perfect mid-size option for tailgate parties and family get-togethers. While it doesn't have many bells and whistles, it certainly gets the job done. After filling it up and letting it sit for 24 hours, roughly half the ice had melted, and the temperature went up 1.8 degrees.

After 24 hours, only about half the ice had melted, and the internal temperature increased just 0.2 degrees. Needless to say, our drinks were still cold. We think this is a great choice for camping , boating trips, or hosting barbecues . The price is really steep for a cooler, but it's backed by a five-year warranty and might be worth the investment.

The heavy-duty plastic is made using a rotomolding technique to ensure dependable durability while allowing it to be hollow — just like a high-grade whitewater kayak. The 65 Tundra closes securely, thanks to the T-shaped latches. Although the lid doesn't have built-in cup holders, this makes it all the more comfortable to sit on. You could even use the large surface as a small table for picnicking or playing cards.

After trying dozens of models, the Yeti 65 Tundra was an all-around favorite. This spacious cooler has a generous 58-liter capacity. It can hold up to 39 cans with room to spare for plenty of ice. While it weighs 29 pounds when empty, the rope handles make it easy enough for two people to carry.

Pricier than others on the list, but we think it's worth the investment if you use it enough

Things to Consider When Buying a Cooler

Size



One of the most important things to consider when buying a cooler is the size, including the overall dimensions and capacity. Mid-size coolers measure roughly 25 x 15 x 14 inches on average, with capacities ranging from 30 to 50 liters (which comes out to about 35 to 55 cans, plus ice). Holding 200 or more cans, larger models are great for big gatherings and events — consider the Orca 140-Quart Cooler for this. And smaller options are ideal for intimate picnics, boating, hiking, and day trips.

Hard-Sided vs. Soft-Sided



Most coolers are hard-sided, as rigid construction is generally thought to do a better job of keeping things cool. Additionally, extra-large chests need to have hard exteriors in order for two people to carry them (this is true for the YETI Tundra 65). This type of icebox is typically made of plastic and often rotomolded for increased durability and better temperature retention.

Having said that, some soft-sided coolers do just as good a job chilling drinks and preventing ice from melting. A textile exterior can also hold up better in terms of scratch resistance.

Portability



Lastly, you'll want to consider portability. Large coolers can be nearly 70 pounds when empty, so you can imagine how heavy they are when filled with drinks and ice. Wheels and an extendable handle can make an icebox easier to move around (the Xspec Roto Molded Wheeled Hard Cooler has both). But if yours isn't wheelable, you'll definitely want to recruit a friend to help you lift and carry it. Backpack-style models and soft-sided designs often have padded straps to make them more comfortable to carry, like the Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler and the Get Our Cooler Bag.

Frequently Asked Questions How long do coolers keep food and drinks cold? It depends on the size and insulation, but when filled with ice, most coolers will keep food and drinks cold for at least a day, sometimes longer. The models we selected for this roundup still had a substantial amount of unmelted ice after 24 hours and kept our drinks cold the entire time.

How much ice should you add to a cooler? A good rule of thumb is a two-to-one (2:1) ratio of ice and drinks. This means you'll want to add twice as much as cans and bottles. Since ice cubes take up more space than larger slabs of solid ice, you can maximize space with freezer blocks or pre-frozen food.

When should you replace a cooler? Most coolers last anywhere from five to 10 years. Investing in a high-quality model might be a wise idea, as many are backed by warranties ranging from five years to lifetime guarantees. But generally speaking, if it closes securely and doesn't have any cracks or holes, the insulation should continue to work. However, if there's substantial damage, a lingering odor, or your cooler simply doesn't work as well as it used to, you should probably get a new one.

When to Buy

Coolers are most often used during the spring and summer. If you're hoping to get a newer model in a specific color, you might want to shop around in the late winter or early spring. However, if you're hoping to buy one on sale, start your search in the fall or early winter.

How We Tested Coolers

Our editors selected 48 coolers to try first-hand in the lab. We performed various tests and assessments on each model, including closing and unclosing them, measuring the interiors and exteriors, lifting them, carrying them, shoving them off tables, filling them with cans, and adding ice.

Testers also recorded the internal temperature after filling them with ice, then again 24 hours later, and checked how much had melted. Finally, we emptied, drained, and cleaned them out. Those that stood out in terms of design, capacity, insulation, durability, portability, and overall value were ultimately selected for this roundup.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square



