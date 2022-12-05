The Best Concealers for Dark Circles, According to Our Testers

An effective dark-circle concealer is one that’s pigmented enough to hide the bluish shadows but lightweight enough to not look caked on. Since many, many concealers exist, we began our process by researching the most popular concealers for dark circles on the market. In doing so, we found 21 highly-touted products. To narrow down the list, we tested each of the concealers and analyzed them in seven key categories: application, staying power, coverage, pigment, texture, consistency, and value. Each concealer earned a rating of one to five in each category, and the concealers that scored the highest made this list. All in all, we found that the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer took the prize for best overall concealer for dark circles — but there are nine honorable mentions on this list.

Even with a perfectly-matched liquid foundation, if you have dark circles, there’s often the chance that you’ll need a bit more coverage. While plenty of under-eye concealers exist, they’re not all designed to mask the appearance of deep pigmentation or thin, translucent skin that showcases the blood pooling underneath the eyes (a common cause of dark circles). That’s why we set out to uncover the best concealers for helping to liven up and brighten the under-eye area (should you wish to do so).

Best Overall: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Harveynichols.com Pros Creamy, blendable consistency

No "caked-on" effect

It has buildable coverage but always feels weightless Cons There could be more shade options for dark skin tones The NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer is sold in an impressive 30 shades ranging from light to dark, with cool, neutral, and warm undertones. Thanks to its blendable and buildable formula that’s designed to even skin tone and blur the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles, the concealer has accumulated a jaw-dropping 1.1 million likes at Sephora. When we tested it out for ourselves, we found that the cult-favorite concealer is absolutely worth the hype. “The NARS Radiant Cream Concealer is not too liquid-y; it has the perfect consistency, so it stays in place,” says one tester. “The coverage is buildable, the pigment matches my skin perfectly, and it feels weightless during wear.” Best of all, it lived up to its long-wear claims. According to our tester, it did not crease for hours on end. Price at time of publish: $31 Shades: 30 | Coverage: Medium | Size: 0.22 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Color Corrector: EXA High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector Ulta View On Credo Beauty View On Jcpenney.com View On Ulta Pros Specifically designed to color correct dark circles

Very blendable

It dries down slowly, so you have time to perfect it Cons It's on the thicker side

It's so popular that it often sells out If you already have a concealer that you adore but are looking for a bit more dark-circle coverage, the Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector in Pink is a fantastic option for light skin tones, while the Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector in Red-Orange is best for darker skin tones. Since dark circles are bluish in tint, opting for a pinkish, reddish, orange color-correcting concealer can help cancel out the shadow — and you don’t have to apply a heavy layer to achieve your goal results. When we tested the Exa High fidelity Balancing Color Corrector in Pink, we found that while it’s on the thicker side consistency wise, it blends out easily for a weightless feel. “It brightened my eyes perfectly while covering almost all of my under-eye bags,” one tester reveals, marveling over how well it stayed in place once on. “There’s very little creasing.” The only downside of this color-correcting concealer for dark circles is that it’s so beloved by shoppers that it often sells out. That said, if you see it available online and your main goal is to cancel out your dark circles prior to applying your favorite concealer, be sure to click ‘Add to Bag.’ Price at time of publish: $27 Shades: Six | Coverage: Light-Medium | Size: 0.25 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best with Skin Benefits: Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer 4.7 View On Debenhams.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Sephora Pros Hydrating, serum-like formula

Buildable

Good pigment payoff Cons Some creasing

Limited shade range Treat your skin while you hide dark circles with this lightweight skincare-meets-concealer. Fortified with vitamin C and red algae extract, this product helps brighten the under-eye area both beneath the surface and cosmetically as it sits on the skin. Apply using the slim doe-foot applicator for lightweight, radiant coverage that's buildable without appearing cake-y. It's also waterproof for up to eight hours of wear, making it a perfect pick for warmer, sweaty months. Our tester said that this product "does what the name claims — brightens!". Also, because it's light and hydrating, they noted that it would be a great pick for someone with dry or mature skin. However, they did note that some creasing does occur as you layer on and recommends using less product to maintain the smooth application. Price at time of publish: $24 Shades: Twelve | Coverage: Light-Medium | Size: 0.17 oz.

Best Hydrating: Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Under Eye Concealer Saie View On Cultbeauty.com View On Saiehello.com View On Sephora Pros Easily buildable

Doesn't crease

Feels virtually weightless Cons It could be sold in a wider range of colors

It requires a few layers to get enough coverage When a makeup product has thousands of glowing reviews on Sephora, you know it’s worth taking note. That’s why we took the time to suss out the pros and cons of the Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Under Eye Concealer, which is beloved by over 40,000 Sephora shoppers. During our testing, we found that the popular concealer has a Goldilocks consistency. “It’s really soft; it doesn't come out of the bottle too thick or too light, it’s easily buildable, and it doesn’t run at all,” our tester raved. While our tester says that the concealer feels lightweight and looks natural once blended in, she admits that it’s not a one-stop-shop for eliminating the appearance of dark circles. “It covers up my dark circles decently but not fully,” she shares. “Still, I’d recommend it because it’s a 'clean,' buildable formula that offers seamless coverage. I can't feel it at all and I think it's good for everyday wear and special occasions.” Price at time of publish: $26 Shades: Nine | Coverage: Light | Size: 0.2 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Lightweight: ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer Dermstore View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Pros It's designed with skincare properties

It's sold in a wide range of colors and undertones

It effectively brightens the under-eye area Cons It's not a particularly large tube given the price The Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer stands out for its lightweight consistency and wear, as well as the fact that it’s a "clean" product with a skincare-first formula. The weightless concealer is infused with brightening and skintone-evening vitamin C and smoothing albizia julibrissin bark extract. Together, these ingredients transform the medium-coverage concealer into a serum-like under-eye treatment. “It looks natural (with no caking or smudging), feels smooth on the skin, and... still feels breathable,” our tester says. “I wouldn't know I had this concealer on my face if I didn't already see myself put it on. Right now, my face feels clean and refreshed with the concealer on. I also don't have a shiny or dewy appearance, which is a plus.” Price at time of publish: $30 Shades: 20 | Coverage: Medium | Size: 0.16 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson The 9 Best Under-Eye Concealers of 2022

Best Brightening: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer Sephora View On Sephora Pros Available in 48 shades, including 20 for medium-to-dark skin tones

Blends smoothly and evenly

Buildable coverage

Brightens the skin Cons It requires two or more layers to fully hide dark circles

The applicator could be smaller The Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, which has over 190,000 likes at Sephora, touts a liquid formula with medium, radiant coverage. “The product is nice and thin, so the coverage is buildable,” says our tester. “It blends out really smooth and even, and doesn’t seem to crease or settle into my face.” Widmer’s only complaints are the size of the brush and, when it specifically comes to dark circles, the sheerness of the formula. “I like the applicator sponge but I think it could be a little smaller because a little product goes a long way with this concealer,” she admits. “Also, the concealer is thin, so with additional applications/layers it can be full-coverage." She continues, "But I found that I had to do two layers... in order to get the coverage I was looking for.” Price at time of publish: $19 Shades: 48 | Coverage: Medium | Size: 0.25 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best for Dark Skin Tones: Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Concealer 4.4 Ami Cole View On Amicole.com View On Thirteenlune.com Pros Designed specifically for medium-to-dark skin tones

Has a natural finish

The applicator is slim, which makes targeting under the eyes less of a challenge Cons It's on the sheerer side, so it requires a few layers to adequately cover dark circles Many concealers, including those that are sold in wide shade varieties, don’t come in enough shades to cater to darker skin tones. Thankfully, the Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Concealer addresses that issue. Sold in 12 shades ranging from medium to rich, the concealer makes minimizing dark circles and spots a worry of the past for people with more melanated complexions. “This product was super smooth and the applicator made it easy to get into every spot,” notes our tester. “I love the water-like consistency of this concealer. It didn’t feel heavy at all — just very smooth and natural.” As much as she enjoyed the consistency and shade range, Murphy found that the coverage lacked a bit. While it works well to minimize the appearance of dark circles and spots, she found that it required multiple layers (specifically, about five dots) to make a major difference. Even with that much product, though, she found that the concealer never looked creased or caked on, nor did it make her skin look dried out. Price at time of publish: $24 Shades: 12 | Coverage: Medium-Full | Size: 0.2 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Budget: NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Blends easily

Doesn't crease.

It almost entirely hides dark circles with a single application Cons It could apply a bit more smoothly

The applicator is small According to one tester, the NYX HD Photogenic Concealer “works just as well as [her] ‘higher end’ products that are five times the price.” No wonder it has thousands of 5-star reviews at Ulta! “This concealer is easy to blend out, it stays on very well, and it doesn’t crease,” she says. Most notably, she points out that the lightweight formula has the perfect amount of pigment. However, the brush did not hold enough product for her to apply using her typical method of swatching on the back of her hand before dipping a sponge in to then apply onto her face, but it was easy to blend out once applied directly underneath the eyes. She notes that it stayed on very well and did not crease even after using a setting powder. “It has near-perfect coverage — once blended out, my dark circles were almost completely gone,” she marvels. Although the concealer is easy to blend out, our tester admits that the consistency of the concealer could be a bit more smooth, “But that could be at the fault of the small applicator,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $6 Shades: 22 | Coverage: Medium-Full | Size: 0.1 oz. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson