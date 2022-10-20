We tested over 30 comforters and inserts to find the snuggliest, softest, fluffiest, most breathable designs. Our favorite is the lightweight and lofty Utopia Bedding All Season Comforter , which comes in seven colors. But several others also earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

So, what makes a high-quality comforter? Sleep expert Nicole Shallow , M.Ed., BCBA, recommends looking for "something that will absorb body heat without causing you to get too warm." As for material, she says, "Down and feather are the most popular," though there are some excellent vegan-friendly options, too.

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, bedding is a critical part of the equation. Your duvet or comforter, in particular, keeps you cozy while helping you maintain a comfy body temperature.

Best Overall: Utopia Bedding All Season 250 GSM Comforter 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Soft feel

Excellent breathability

Reasonably priced

Fibers sourced from recycled plastic Cons May not regulate temperature as well as natural down After trying 34 bed covers, the Utopia Bedding All Season Comforter was an all-around favorite. It felt light and smooth right out of the packaging, with no loose threads or other visible imperfections. The down-alternative design is filled with siliconized hollow fibers. Sourced from recycled plastic, the material mimics not only the loftiness of real down but also the cozy insulation. The All Season Comforter has box stitching to prevent the fill from bunching up or shifting around. As for the cover, you're looking at super-soft microfiber. Since this comforter comes in seven colors, you don't necessarily need a duvet cover. But if you do use one, it has handy tabs to secure the corners. We were impressed by the quality, especially considering the very reasonable price. Our tester said it's pleasantly lightweight with excellent breathability. It's also conveniently machine-washable and dryer-friendly. And the coffee we spilled during our tests came out with minimal effort. Price at time of publish: $31.99 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fill Material: Down-alternative siliconized hollow fiber | Shell Material: Microfiber | Fill Weight: 250 GSM People / Dera Burreson

Best Down: APSMILE Goose Feather Down Comforter Duvet Insert 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Apsmilehome.com Pros Insulating yet breathable

Natural moisture-wicking properties Cons Spot-clean or dry-clean only At first glance, the Luxurious Feathers & Down Comforter was soft, smooth, and extra-fluffy with no loose threads. While it looks ultra-plush, it folds easily like a standard blanket. The cotton-poly blend shell is filled with white goose feathers and down fibers. Brandon Palmer, marketing communications chair for the American Down and Feather Council (ADFC), explains that naturally breathable down wicks away moisture and prevents hot air from getting trapped. "This can lead to a more comfortable night's sleep." Indeed, our tester said this comforter helped prevent her from overheating. Bear in mind it's slightly noisy when it moves around but not so much that it'll disrupt sleep. And since it's not machine-washable, you'll definitely want to get a duvet cover. Price at time of publish: $165 Sizes: Twin, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, Cal king, super king | Fill Material: Goose down, feathers | Shell Material: Egyptian cotton-poly blend | Fill Power: 750 People / Dera Burreson

Best Down-Alternative: Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jcpenney.com Pros Extra-soft feel

Fluffy design

Machine-washable Cons Not be as breathable or insulating as natural materials If you have feather allergies or just want a vegan-friendly design, the Linenspa Down-Alternative Duvet Insert might be your best bet. Inside the extra-soft, quilted microfiber shell are light and lofty poly fibers. While the synthetic materials may not be as breathable or insulating as their natural counterparts, this duvet is undoubtedly comfortable. Though it's notably fluffy, our tester said it's easy to lift and doesn't make noise when it moves around. Available in six hues, including some reversible colorways, this duvet can be used without a cover. But if you do opt for a cover, the corner and side tabs will hold it in place. We also appreciate that it can be machine-washed and tumble-dried. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, Cal king | Fill Material: Down-alternative poly fibers | Shell Material: Microfiber | Fill Weight: 300 GSM People / Dera Burreson

Most Comfortable: Brooklinen Down Comforter 4.8 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen Pros Impressive fullness

Very breathable

Maintains its shape Cons Sizes are inexact

Not machine-washable Brooklinen's Down Comforter takes the cake for comfort. Though we noticed a few loose threads, the premium quality was apparent right out of the packaging. Our tester said the cotton sateen shell is soft and cool to the touch, and the natural down fill has a nice fullness that maintains its shape. According to Palmer, down "offers the sleep-inducing benefits of warmth without weight." Sure enough, our tester said this comfortably breathable comforter didn't trap heat or feel heavy. It's not machine-washable, but we had no problem cleaning up the coffee stain during our tests. The only other thing to note is that the sizes are inexact, so you might have a few inches of slack on your duvet cover. Price at time of publish: $269 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Fill Material: Down clusters | Shell Material: Cotton sateen | Fill Power: 650–750 People / Dera Burreson The 9 Best Queen Mattresses of 2022, According to Sleep Experts

Best for Hot Sleepers: Buffy Cloud Comforter 4.6 Courtesy of Buffy View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Buffy Pros Very fluffy

Sweat-wicking

Helps maintain comfy body temperature Cons Sizes are inexact

Stains are tricky to remove If you run hot or are prone to night sweats, the Buffy Cloud Comforter has your name on it. We noticed a couple of loose threads upon taking it out of the packaging, but it felt soft and smooth. Our tester said the fill was evenly distributed, and according to the brand, the lyocell and poly fibers are fluffier than real down. The shell is also lyocell, a naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking material. Our tester said it helped her maintain a comfy body temp and didn't feel hot or stuffy. We should note that although this comforter is machine-washable, we weren't able to remove the coffee stain — likely due to the highly absorbent materials. All things considered, we think the price is right on point and wouldn't hesitate to recommend this comforter. Price at time of publish: $209 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Fill Material: Lyocell and recycled poly fibers | Shell Material: Tencel lyocell sateen | Fill power: Not listed People / Dera Burreson

Best Lightweight: Casper Down Duvet Insert 4.3 Casper View On Amazon View On Casper Pros Filled with ethically-sourced down

Lightweight

Breathable Cons Only available in three inexact bedding sizes

On the pricier side Casper's Down Duvet is another great option for hot sleepers and summertime use. With no loose threads, a durable cotton weave, and a silky-soft texture, the high-quality design was evident out of the box. Our tester said it looks lovely as-is, though you're supposed to use it with a duvet cover. Since the sizes are inexact, it might be a couple of inches short of filling your duvet cover. This comforter is filled with ethically sourced down, so you can count on lightweight breathability that prevents you from overheating. Our tester didn't feel hot whatsoever while lying under it. We couldn't get the coffee stain out, but unlike many down-filled designs, this one is machine-washable. And while the price tag is steep, we think it's worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $299 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Fill Material: Down | Shell Material: Cotton sateen | Fill Power: 600 People / Dera Burreson The 10 Best King Mattresses (2022)

Best All-Season: TEKAMON All Season Queen Comforter 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros Keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer

Soft feel

Machine-washable Cons Synthetic materials may not be as breathable as real down Want something you can sleep with year-round? We recommend the Tekamon All Season Comforter. Though it needed to be fluffed up out of the box, our tester was impressed with the quality. She said it had a soft, cool-to-the-touch feel and no loose threads. Designed to keep you cozy in the winter and comfortably cool in the summer, this cloud-like duvet is the best of both worlds. In addition to plain white, it comes in three reversible colorways, giving you the option to forgo a duvet cover. Not only that, but it's super easy to get stains out, and you can toss it in your washing machine as needed. Price at time of publish: $48.90 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, Cal king | Fill Material: Down-alternative poly fibers | Shell Material: Brushed microfiber | Fill power: Not listed People / Dera Burreson