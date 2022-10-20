Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Comforters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The Utopia Bedding All Season Comforter is the winner By Theresa Holland Published on October 20, 2022 05:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider When to Buy How We Tested What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Dera Burreson When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, bedding is a critical part of the equation. Your duvet or comforter, in particular, keeps you cozy while helping you maintain a comfy body temperature. So, what makes a high-quality comforter? Sleep expert Nicole Shallow, M.Ed., BCBA, recommends looking for "something that will absorb body heat without causing you to get too warm." As for material, she says, "Down and feather are the most popular," though there are some excellent vegan-friendly options, too. We tested over 30 comforters and inserts to find the snuggliest, softest, fluffiest, most breathable designs. Our favorite is the lightweight and lofty Utopia Bedding All Season Comforter, which comes in seven colors. But several others also earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval. Scroll down for the best comforters that PEOPLE Tested. Best Overall: Utopia Bedding Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Down: APSMILE Goose Feather Down Comforter Duvet Insert at Amazon Jump to Review Best Down-Alternative: Linenspa All-Season Alternative Quilted Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Brooklinen Down Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hot Sleepers: Buffy Cloud Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Casper Down Duvet Insert at Amazon Jump to Review Best All-Season: TEKAMON Queen Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bamboo: Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter at Cozyearth.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Utopia Bedding All Season 250 GSM Comforter 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Soft feel Excellent breathability Reasonably priced Fibers sourced from recycled plastic Cons May not regulate temperature as well as natural down After trying 34 bed covers, the Utopia Bedding All Season Comforter was an all-around favorite. It felt light and smooth right out of the packaging, with no loose threads or other visible imperfections. The down-alternative design is filled with siliconized hollow fibers. Sourced from recycled plastic, the material mimics not only the loftiness of real down but also the cozy insulation. The All Season Comforter has box stitching to prevent the fill from bunching up or shifting around. As for the cover, you're looking at super-soft microfiber. Since this comforter comes in seven colors, you don't necessarily need a duvet cover. But if you do use one, it has handy tabs to secure the corners. We were impressed by the quality, especially considering the very reasonable price. Our tester said it's pleasantly lightweight with excellent breathability. It's also conveniently machine-washable and dryer-friendly. And the coffee we spilled during our tests came out with minimal effort. Price at time of publish: $31.99 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fill Material: Down-alternative siliconized hollow fiber | Shell Material: Microfiber | Fill Weight: 250 GSM People / Dera Burreson Best Down: APSMILE Goose Feather Down Comforter Duvet Insert 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Apsmilehome.com Pros Insulating yet breathable Natural moisture-wicking properties Cons Spot-clean or dry-clean only At first glance, the Luxurious Feathers & Down Comforter was soft, smooth, and extra-fluffy with no loose threads. While it looks ultra-plush, it folds easily like a standard blanket. The cotton-poly blend shell is filled with white goose feathers and down fibers. Brandon Palmer, marketing communications chair for the American Down and Feather Council (ADFC), explains that naturally breathable down wicks away moisture and prevents hot air from getting trapped. "This can lead to a more comfortable night's sleep." Indeed, our tester said this comforter helped prevent her from overheating. Bear in mind it's slightly noisy when it moves around but not so much that it'll disrupt sleep. And since it's not machine-washable, you'll definitely want to get a duvet cover. Price at time of publish: $165 Sizes: Twin, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, Cal king, super king | Fill Material: Goose down, feathers | Shell Material: Egyptian cotton-poly blend | Fill Power: 750 People / Dera Burreson Best Down-Alternative: Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jcpenney.com Pros Extra-soft feel Fluffy design Machine-washable Cons Not be as breathable or insulating as natural materials If you have feather allergies or just want a vegan-friendly design, the Linenspa Down-Alternative Duvet Insert might be your best bet. Inside the extra-soft, quilted microfiber shell are light and lofty poly fibers. While the synthetic materials may not be as breathable or insulating as their natural counterparts, this duvet is undoubtedly comfortable. Though it's notably fluffy, our tester said it's easy to lift and doesn't make noise when it moves around. Available in six hues, including some reversible colorways, this duvet can be used without a cover. But if you do opt for a cover, the corner and side tabs will hold it in place. We also appreciate that it can be machine-washed and tumble-dried. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, Cal king | Fill Material: Down-alternative poly fibers | Shell Material: Microfiber | Fill Weight: 300 GSM People / Dera Burreson Most Comfortable: Brooklinen Down Comforter 4.8 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen Pros Impressive fullness Very breathable Maintains its shape Cons Sizes are inexact Not machine-washable Brooklinen's Down Comforter takes the cake for comfort. Though we noticed a few loose threads, the premium quality was apparent right out of the packaging. Our tester said the cotton sateen shell is soft and cool to the touch, and the natural down fill has a nice fullness that maintains its shape. According to Palmer, down "offers the sleep-inducing benefits of warmth without weight." Sure enough, our tester said this comfortably breathable comforter didn't trap heat or feel heavy. It's not machine-washable, but we had no problem cleaning up the coffee stain during our tests. The only other thing to note is that the sizes are inexact, so you might have a few inches of slack on your duvet cover. Price at time of publish: $209 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Fill Material: Lyocell and recycled poly fibers | Shell Material: Tencel lyocell sateen | Fill power: Not listed People / Dera Burreson

Best Lightweight: Casper Down Duvet Insert 4.3 Casper View On Amazon View On Casper Pros Filled with ethically-sourced down Lightweight Breathable Cons Only available in three inexact bedding sizes On the pricier side Casper's Down Duvet is another great option for hot sleepers and summertime use. With no loose threads, a durable cotton weave, and a silky-soft texture, the high-quality design was evident out of the box. Our tester said it helped her maintain a comfy body temp and didn't feel hot or stuffy. We should note that although this comforter is machine-washable, we weren't able to remove the coffee stain — likely due to the highly absorbent materials. All things considered, we think the price is right on point and wouldn't hesitate to recommend this comforter. Price at time of publish: $209 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Fill Material: Lyocell and recycled poly fibers | Shell Material: Tencel lyocell sateen | Fill power: Not listed People / Dera Burreson Best Lightweight: Casper Down Duvet Insert 4.3 Casper View On Amazon View On Casper Pros Filled with ethically-sourced down Lightweight Breathable Cons Only available in three inexact bedding sizes On the pricier side Casper's Down Duvet is another great option for hot sleepers and summertime use. With no loose threads, a durable cotton weave, and a silky-soft texture, the high-quality design was evident out of the box. Our tester said it looks lovely as-is, though you're supposed to use it with a duvet cover. Since the sizes are inexact, it might be a couple of inches short of filling your duvet cover. This comforter is filled with ethically sourced down, so you can count on lightweight breathability that prevents you from overheating. Our tester didn't feel hot whatsoever while lying under it. We couldn't get the coffee stain out, but unlike many down-filled designs, this one is machine-washable. And while the price tag is steep, we think it's worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $299 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king | Fill Material: Down | Shell Material: Cotton sateen | Fill Power: 600 People / Dera Burreson

Best All-Season: TEKAMON All Season Queen Comforter 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros Keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer Soft feel Machine-washable Cons Synthetic materials may not be as breathable as real down Want something you can sleep with year-round? We recommend the Tekamon All Season Comforter. Though it needed to be fluffed up out of the box, our tester was impressed with the quality. She said it had a soft, cool-to-the-touch feel and no loose threads. Designed to keep you cozy in the winter and comfortably cool in the summer, this cloud-like duvet is the best of both worlds. In addition to plain white, it comes in three reversible colorways, giving you the option to forgo a duvet cover. Not only that, but it's super easy to get stains out, and you can toss it in your washing machine as needed. Price at time of publish: $48.90 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, Cal king | Fill Material: Down-alternative poly fibers | Shell Material: Brushed microfiber | Fill power: Not listed People / Dera Burreson Best Bamboo: Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter 4.5 Cozy Earth View On Cozyearth.com View On Nordstromrack.com Pros Naturally drapes your body Sweat-wicking Breathable Cons On the pricier side Spot-clean or dry clean only Cozy Earth has Oprah's stamp of approval, and we're here for it. The brand's luxurious bamboo comforter is made of naturally cooling bamboo-derived viscose. While it's easy to fold, it's slightly heavier than average, which makes it a little harder to situate when you're in bed. Still, it has a unique drapiness that contours your body, and thanks to the breathable material, it won't trap heat. Bamboo is also moisture-wicking, so it can help draw sweat away from your body. But this absorbency also means it's prone to soaking up stains. Keep this in mind, as Cozy Earth recommends spot-cleaning or dry cleaning only. Though this is one of the most expensive duvets we tested, the high-quality design is backed by a 10-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $455.20 Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king | Fill Material: Bamboo fibers | Shell Material: Bamboo-derived viscose | Fill power: Not listed People / Dera Burreson Best Memory Foam Mattresses of 2022, According to Sleep Experts Things to Consider When Buying a Duvet Insert or Comforter Fill Material When buying a comforter, pay attention to the material. Most are filled with real down (from the undercoat of ducks and geese) or down-alternative, which usually consists of lightweight polyester fibers. According to Palmer, naturally insulating down is tough to beat when it comes to temperature control and breathability. "It offers the sleep-inducing benefits of warmth without weight," he says. "Its breathability can contribute to sounder, more comfortable sleep because it wicks away body moisture rather than trapping it." However, some synthetic fills, such as siliconized hollow fibers, can mimic the qualities of real down. Shell Material The shell matters too. Skin-friendly cotton is a go-to material, though bamboo-derived viscose bedding is gaining popularity. Our best overall pick, the Utopia Bedding All Season comforter, has a microfiber shell. Microfiber is a type of polyester, and while it's generally not as breathable as natural fabrics, it's exceptionally soft. Fill Power and Fill Weight You should also look out for fill power and fill weight. Fill power measures the volume of a comforter. Ranging from about 400 to 900, this number tells you how many cubic inches of space one ounce of fill takes up. The higher the number, the lighter and loftier the duvet. Fill weight is — yep — how much the comforter fill weighs. Measured in grams per square meter (GSM), duvets are usually between 200 and 700 GSM. A higher number likely means the duvet is warmer, though it may also be on the heavier side. Corner Tabs Many comforters are meant to be used with a duvet cover. As such, they should ideally have tabs on the corners (and potentially the sides) where you can secure the cover ties to prevent the insert from sliding around inside the duvet cover. When to Buy a Comforter or Duvet Insert January is often a great time to buy all types of bedding, including comforters and duvets. Brands may offer discounts in an attempt to get last year's products off the shelves and may have new designs available. Beyond that, you can usually find sales on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day. Frequently Asked Questions What's the difference between a comforter and a duvet? Many people use the terms interchangeably, and these days, they're basically the same thing. However, some comforters can be used as-is (without a cover), in which case they'll often feature a color or pattern. Duvet inserts, on the other hand, are traditionally meant to go inside a duvet cover. What is the best material for a comforter? Cotton is the best material for a comforter or duvet insert's shell. Cotton is breathable, soft to the touch, and easy to clean. The best fill material is down or a down alternative that is breathable and moisture-wicking. How much does a comforter cost? Comforters can cost anywhere from $30 to over $500. Down comforters are usually more expensive than their alternatives, but that doesn't mean they are better. From our research, we found that many quality comforters are under $200. People / Dera Burreson How We Tested Comforters and Duvet Inserts We selected 34 comforters and duvet inserts to try first-hand. After taking them out of the packaging, our testers assessed the feel of the shell, examined the fill distribution, evaluated the loft, and noted any defects. Then we measured, weighed, and recorded the temperature of each cover. Our testers spilled a small amount of coffee on the surface to check for stain resistance. They also laundered the machine-washable designs and noted whether washing affected the integrity or fluffiness. We scored each comforter for quality, texture, durability, temperature regulation, breathability, and value. Those with the highest average ratings were selected for this story. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. 