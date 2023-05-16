Keep reading to find the 10 best comfortable bras that are as cute as they are practical.

To find the best of the best, we at PEOPLE Tested slipped on over 40 of the best-selling bras that are marketed as being comfortable. In the end, we were left with 10 supportive and stylish bras that work for both large and small breasts, no nabbing or itching.

Comfortable bras can be soft, supportive, and beautiful — you shouldn’t have to settle for styles that don’t do anything for your shape or fall far outside your personal taste. The best comfortable bras should seamlessly contour your body and still provide enough shape and lift to allow you to move throughout your day feeling supported. Whether your bra has underwire, full coverage, or a deeper, sexy cut, there’s a comfortable bra out there for every person, no matter their bust size.

If the words “comfortable” and “bra” feel oxymoronic to you — don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many of us on the PEOPLE team agree that finding a comfortable, soft, and supportive bra is a near-impossible feat — at least, we used to think it was. After conducting countless wear tests across the whole gamut of sizing, we’re ready to convince you that comfortable bras do exist — you just have to know where to look.

Best Overall Aerie Smoothez Unlined Bra 4.8 American Eagle View On Ae.com Our Ratings Fit 4.8 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 Pros Silky fabric smooths the back and chest to create a flattering, lifted shape

Band and cup are so comfortable and cooling that we completely forgot we were wearing a bra at all

Provides great support on both A-cup and DD-cup chests

The best value for a bra that we’ve tried, with fabric and quality that stands up to (and trump) most of the expensive bras we’ve come across Cons It's only available in 5 colors, so if you’re looking for a specific color in your size, you might not find it Soft, smooth, and comfortable — the three words we’d use to describe the Smoothez Unline Bra from Aerie. The cup and band material feels silky smooth against the skin, and the cups molded perfectly to our shape across a variety of test sizes. It molded our shape without gaps on both A-cup and DD-cup chests, thanks to the stretchy fabric and light removable padding. Underwire provides a gentle lift, and (unlike most underwire bras we’ve worn) we felt completely comfortable wearing this bra for 12+ hour days in the summer heat. The Smoothez bra gives the full coverage of a supportive bra with the barely-there feel of a bralette (the best of both worlds, in our opinion). The bra is fully adjustable, with a four-row hook and eye closure and thick, slide-adjusting straps. True to its name, this bra looked so smooth under our T-shirt that it was basically undetectable on a variety of chest sizes. It doesn’t look bad without a T-shirt, either — the variety of neutral and pastel color options available can either disappear under clothing or provide a fun pop of color if desired. The pad inserts are removable, so you can choose to wear the bra however you please. Just when we thought that we couldn’t be more impressed with the Aerie bra, we began our jogging tests — and oh boy, this bra delivers. Even running across bumpy cobblestones in the heat, our DD-sized tester felt totally secure and comfortable. Even better: the bra showed no signs of any of the copious amounts of sweat we were producing. This bra is attractive, comfortable, and supportive, and though we wish there were a few more color options available, we’re really reaching to find any fault with this bra because it’s just that good. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Size range: 32-40, A-DDD | Cut: Full-coverage | Materials: Nylon, elastane People

Best Smoothing Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Wireless Bra 4.6 SPANX View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Zappos Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 4.8 /5

Quality 4.4 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4.9 /5 Pros The smoothing back is super comfortable and looked nearly undetectable under a T-shirt

Cups are lightly padded with shaping underwire that gave us a flattering lift and perky shape

Straps are wide and soft, and didn’t dig into our shoulders at all Cons The straps aren’t adjustable (but still fit comfortably on us across the entire range of sizes)

The size range is more limited than some of the other bras we tested (but we found that the 38DD in this bra was equivalent to a 38 E or F in other bras) We wouldn’t expect less than glowing results from the comfortable shapewear brand that Oprah loves, and the Spanx Bra-llelujah bra didn’t disappoint. The bra was designed with a smoothing front clasp, which allows the back panel to be made entirely from their super soft hosiery material. The effect is not only incredibly comfortable but also smoothing and flattering under T-shirts. The bra’s cups are lightly padded and gave us a flattering shape and lift across a variety of sizes. The straps are wide and soft, which was a major relief from classic bra shoulder pain for our DDD-chested tester. We were initially concerned that the lack of shoulder adjustability wouldn’t work for the whole gamut of bra sizes, but we were delightfully surprised that the straps sat comfortably without gapping or digging on all of us, no matter how big or small the cup size. A larger range of size options for the cups would make this bra our new best friend, but we found that the sizes may not correlate to traditional bra sizing (those of us who usually wear 36 to 38 E or F found the 38 DD in the Bra-llelujah to be a superb fit). Price at time of publish: $68 Size range: 32-40, A-DD | Cut: Full-coverage, front-clasp | Materials: Nylon, elastane, lycra People

People



Best for Large Busts Soma Intimates Perfect Coverage Bra 4.6 Soma View On Soma.com Our Ratings Fit 4.8 /5

Support 4.9 /5

Quality 4.7 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 Pros Provides full, supportive coverage, even on our size 38DD chest

Light padding is smoothing and provides a nice shape without increasing bust size Cons Fabric pilled slightly after machine washing and drying Finding a bra that fits well, fully supports larger chests, and feels comfortable enough to wear all day is a difficult feat, but we think that we might have struck gold with the Soma Intimates Perfect Coverage Bra. We had testers with 36DD and 38DD cup sizes test out the Perfect Coverage bra, and we couldn’t have been happier with the smooth and — most importantly — comfortable results. The padding is light and smoothing, with underwire that didn’t poke us at all during the multiple 8+ hour days we spent testing it. The back panel is smooth and comfortable, made from a soft elastic with three rows of closure. The cups are lined with soft brushed microfiber, which feels smooth against the skin and also helps to keep the breasts safely tucked inside without slipping. We also love that the Perfect Coverage bra is available in a large-band size range, plus a variety of neutral and fun colors. One negative that we’d like to note is that the bra fabric did pill slightly after machine washing, though the shape and fit remained as good as the very first wear. Price at time of publish: $49 Size range: 32-42, B-DDD | Cut: Full coverage | Materials: Nylon, spandex People

People



Best for Small Busts Pepper Classic All You Bra 4.5 Pepper View On Wearpepper.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 Pros Designed specifically for smaller chests, and fit a 34A cup comfortably without any gapping Cons Only available in cup sizes from AA to B Bras that were designed for people with larger cup sizes are often ill-fitting for smaller sizes, with cups that are too narrow or form gaps between the fabric and the breast. Well, good news for small-busted women: the Pepper Classic All You Bra was designed specifically for small breasts. In fact, it’s not even available in a cup size above B, although it’s available in a band size range from 30 to 40. No more gapping cups or wonky-fitting bands for us — the Classic All You Bra fit our size 34 A tester in all the right places. The cut has a moderate plunge, with a sleek mesh overlay on top of soft cups that provides just the right amount of coverage for small chests. We could barely feel the bra’s underwire, but appreciate the lifted shape and support it provided. At the end of a long day of testing out this bra, we forgot we were wearing a supportive underwire bra and not a cotton bralette. Price at time of publish: $55 Size range: AA-B, 30-40 | Cut: Plunge | Materials: Polyamide, elastane, mesh People

People



Best Soft Cuup The Scoop Bra 5 CUUP View On Bloomingdales View On Shopcuup.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros Silky-soft material feels lightweight on the skin and didn’t cause us to sweat or overheat

Lightly padding does not add extra bulk to the chest area

Features one of the best size ranges compared to most bras we tested

Scoop-neck cut provides medium coverage without causing spillage Cons Padding is so light that it did not provide great nipple coverage if you are conscious of this Who says that comfortable bras need to be full-coverage or out-of-style? Not the CUUP Scoop Bra, that’s for sure. It has just the right amount of plunge to make us feel sexy without creating any spillage. Our medium and large-breasted testers agreed: this is one of the most comfortable bras they've ever tried. Did we mention that it has one of the largest size ranges out of all the bras we’ve tested? Not only is the fabric super soft and supple against the skin — the straps are slightly thicker than normal bra straps so that they don’t dig into the shoulder at all, even on a size E chest. It boasts light padding and comfortable underwire support that provides a great lift without any discomfort. It also looks great under a T-shirt, and the silky material feels so lightweight against the skin that we’d be likely to reach for this bra on a hot summer day without worrying about sweating through it. One of the downsides to the lightweight cups is that we could slightly see the shape of the nipples poking through, which is something to keep in mind. Price at time of publish: $78 Size range: 30-44, A-H | Cut: Scoop | Materials: Polyamide, elastane People

People



Best Mesh Negative Sieve Demi Bra 4.9 Negative View On Negativeunderwear.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 4.9 /5

Quality 4.7 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 Pros Belgian power micromesh is more supportive than any mesh bra we’ve tried and smoothes to create a lifted shape

Mesh is so comfortable to wear and soft on the skin that we forgot we were wearing a bra at all

Sheer mesh design looks sleek and sexy yet simple Cons Fabric is sheer with no lining, so nipples are visible through the mesh Who knew a mesh bra could provide so much support? We truly didn’t — until we tried the Negative Sieve Demi Bra. Our expectations were blown out of the water with the bra’s soft, shaping support that gave us a flattering lift without any padding. Even on size 36C and 32D chests, the Negative bra provided ample support and was undetectable under even the flimsiest of T-shirts (and the size range goes up to a G!). We’ve tried many mesh bras before, but never any with this much support. That’s probably thanks to the “Belgian power micromesh,” which shapes and smoothes without any padding necessary. Because this is a sheer bra, nipples are visible through the cup fabric — though the fabric is smoothing enough that we couldn’t see the shape of the nipple while wearing a T-shirt over the bra. Price at time of publish: $75 Size range: 32-40 A-G | Cut: Demi | Materials: Belgian mesh, nylon, elastane People

People



Best Unlined Thirdlove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra 4.2 Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4.4 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 Pros Super soft, silky material feels lightweight and is easy to throw in the washer/dryer

No padding in the cups, but still provides a nice shape with underwire and is nearly invisible under clothes Cons Underwire might leave marks on the rib

No padding means that nipples may show through If you’re searching for a bra with a soft, silky material that wraps around you like a luxurious hug — well, this is it. With no padding and light shaping support, the Thirdlove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra is a full-coverage bra that’s nearly invisible under clothes. One of our favorite things about the ThirdLove bra is just how easy it is to take care of — even after a trip through the washer and dryer, the Second Skin bra looked good as new. Though this bra doesn’t have padding in the cups (which means the shape of your nipple might show through), it does have an underwire, which can be either a pro or a con. The underwire provides a little bit of lift and support, which is great if that’s what you’re looking for, but we also found it to be slightly uncomfortable and left a red mark on the rib after a 5-hour day of wear (which is also pretty standard with underwire). Overall, this bra has an amazing size range and provides great shape to the breast, so if you’re looking for something with underwire but no padding, this one is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $72 Size range: 32-44, A-H | Cut: Full coverage | Materials: Microfiber, nylon, spandex People

People



Best Adjustable Straps Harper Wilde Base T-Shirt Bra 4.2 Harper Wilde View On Nordstrom View On Harperwilde.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 2.5 /5

Adjustability 4.4 /5 Pros Front-adjusting straps can be worn in standard or racerback shapes with convenient J-hook

Made from soft microfiber fabric, with cups that mold to the shape of your breast Cons Band may dig into your back after a day of wear Whether you prefer to wear tank tops or racerbacks, the Harper Wilde Base T-Shirt Bra has you covered with adjustable straps and a convenient j-hook that easily transforms the straps into a racerback. Another smartly designed feature that we loved about the Base bra is the front-adjusting straps, which make it much easier to fit the bra to us than the standard back-adjust method, which can strain the shoulders and often requires you to take the bra off to adjust. The bra itself is made with soft microfiber fabric, with lightly lined cups that mold to the shape of your breast for a comfortable fit. At the end of the day, the one thing that held us back from giving this bra top marks was the band, which seems to run small (and dug into our backs after a few hours of wear). All in all, this bra would be a solid choice for someone looking for an easily convertible bra that looks great under a T-shirt or tank top but probably not the best if comfort is your #1 priority. But, because it’s so affordable in comparison to other bras we tested, we’d consider buying this bra just for the occasions when we wear racerback tops. Price at time of publish: $45 Size range: 32-42, A-DDD | Cut: Full coverage | Materials: Microfiber People

Best T-shirt Lively The T-Shirt Bra 4.4 Lively View On Wearlively.com Our Ratings Fit 3.9 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4.9 /5 Pros Smooth bands, straps, and cups are nearly invisible under a T-shirt

Band stayed put throughout the day and feels extra secure with three hook-eye closures Cons Cups may cause slight overspill of cleavage Bra lines that show through T-shirts can make your outfit feel frumpier. So, when it came to finding the best T-shirt bra, we wanted to make sure that our selection showed no lines under even thin tees. The T-Shirt Bra from Lively beat our expectations. The band fit snugly and comfortably without sliding and was clasped with a triple hook-eye closure that helped us feel more secure. The fabric feels soft and high-quality, despite the low price tag. We especially like the lacy fabric on the back of the straps, which looked completely smooth under clothes, felt soft against the skin, and adds a cute touch to an otherwise standard bra. The coverage is medium-to-full, with soft, opaque padding. Our DD-sized tester did notice that some of their breast spilled over the top of the cup, so if you have a fuller upper bust, we recommend going up a cup size. Price at time of publish: $45 Size range: 32-38, A-DDD | Cut: Full coverage | Materials: Nylon, spandex People

People

People



