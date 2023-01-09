March Through Winter with the 15 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023

Keep scrolling to discover PEOPLE's picks for the best combat boots for women.

According to Patrick Kenger , a celebrity and personal stylist, combat boots are the perfect shoe style to add a bit of edge to an outfit. “They work well if you’re putting together an already edgy outfit, but they also work to spice up an otherwise softer look by adding that rugged edge,” he explains. Whether you’re looking for a more functional utility boot — like that of its military ancestors — or want something a little more fashion-forward, we scoured the internet for best options.

Combat boots are an iconic shoe style that adds a touch of utility to virtually any look. With roots in the military, this shoe style was originally designed for function but has now become one of the most popular fashion shoe styles around, not just for its utilitarian purpose but also for its styling capabilities, too.

Best Overall Sam Edelman Garret Combat Platform Boots 4.6 Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It's Good For Anyone shopping for a pair of everyday combat boots in a classic silhouette that are durable enough to wear rain or shine. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a combat boot without a platform sole or is looking for something more utilitarian. Overall, the best combat boots are the Sam Edelman Garret Combat Platform Boot, which features a classic combat boot design with an elevated fashion touch. Inspired by military boots, these black leather lace-up boots feature a platform lug sole with lots of traction and durability, plus a waterproof finish so you can wear them rain or shine. Additionally, they’re super comfortable, come in several colors — including black, ivory, and beige — and have an inclusive size range of 5 through 14. Price at time of publish: $180 Construction: Waterproof leather upper | Size Range: US Women's 5-14 | Heel Height: 2.28 inches | Shaft Height: 5.5 inches

Best Budget Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a pair of classic combat boots at a super affordable price point. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a pair of boots with a platform or heel, or anyone wanting to invest in a pair they can wear more longterm. If you want a budget-friendly combat boot with a classic design, the Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boot is it. These boots come highly recommended by nearly 10,000 Amazon customers, many of whom rave about their quality of construction, sizing, and how comfortable they are after breaking in. And, for affordable combat boots, customers were also impressed by the amount of support they offer and how easy it is to add in additional supportive insoles as needed. The boots come in four timeless colors, too, including black, brown, green, and a black crocodile pattern, so you can easily find the one that fits your style needs. Price at time of publish: $39.30 Construction: Faux leather upper, rubber sole | Size Range: US Women's 5-13 | Heel Height: 1.125 inches

Best Investment La Canadienne Brendan Waterproof Combat Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Lacanadienneshoes.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a pair of waterproof leather combat boots that they can wear for years to come. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a less chunky sole style or anyone shopping on a budget. For a splurge-worthy pair of combat boots, consider this pair by La Canadienne. These timeless boots are everything we want in a combat boot and then some, with their lace-up design, side zipper so you don’t actually have to lace them up every time, and waterproof leather finish. The boots also boast lots of traction with their classic lug sole and are highly comfortable with their built-in platform. If you need a pair of boots for all weather, these are it and worth every penny. Price at time of publish: $550 Construction: Leather upper, synthetic sole | Size Range: US Women's 5-10 | Heel Height: 2 inches | Shaft Height: 6.25 inches

Best Classic Dr. Martens 1460 Slip Resistant Service Boots Amazon View On Amazon View On Drmartens.com Who It's Good For Anyone shopping for a classic pair of combat boots that are durable and come at an approachable price point for the quality. Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for something a little more budget-friendly or wanting a pair they don't need to break in. It’s impossible to think about combat boots without considering the Dr. Martens 1460s, which are also conveniently available via Amazon Prime. These iconic boots have the classic lace-up combat boot style with an air-cushioned sole for maximum comfort. They’re also made for trekking with their heavy-duty rubber lug sole, designed to grip the ground for slip resistance. On top of that, the inside of the boots features a breathable and moisture-wicking lining, so your feet stay dry and comfortable no matter how long you wear them for. The downside of Dr. Martens boots is that they definitely require a break-in period, so they may not be for anyone who prefers a pair they don't have to break in over time. Price at time of publish: $169.65 Construction: Coated full-grain leather upper, synthetic sole | Size Range: US Women's 5-15 The 10 Best Dr. Martens Shoes of 2023

Best Everyday Baretraps Aimee Combat Boot DSW View On Dsw.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a simple, everyday ankle bootie with a combat boot feel. Who It's Not Good For Anyone shopping for a more classic combat boot style with a taller shaft. For combat boots you can wear every day, we love the Baretraps Aimee Combat Boots from DSW. These boots have more of an ankle boot look with the same classic lace-up combat boot style. They’re simple, clean, and something that goes with virtually everything, even dresses and tights. On top of that, they’re under $100, giving them excellent value and a low cost per wear. The footbed also features a cushion for more padded support and long-lasting comfort, allowing you to wear them for hours on end. And, the lug sole gives them lots of good traction in all types of weather. Price at time of publish: $99 Construction: Synthetic leather upper, synthetic lug sole, textile lining | Size Range: US Women's 6-11 | Heel Height: 1.25 inches | Shaft Height: 5 inches The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to 16 Doctors and Experts

Best Knee-High KKP Women's Lace Up Knee High Riding Combat Boots Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone looking for a pair of warm knee-high combat boots at a budget-friendly price point. Who It's Not Good For Those wanting a pair of knee-high combat boots without a fur lining or people who need a wider size range. Knee-high boots are back in style and one statement-making way to rock the trend is with a stylish pair of knee-high combat boots. We love these combat boots from Amazon because they are a cross between combat and riding boots, giving them a more elevated look. Perfect for pairing over black skinny jeans, a plaid skirt, or even a flowy midi dress, these boots boast a ton of versatility and are sure-fire showstoppers. Plus, their $60 price tag makes them an incredibly good deal, considering how durable and well-constructed they are. On top of that, they feature a padded, faux fur interior that adds an extra layer of warmth, too. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Construction: Faux leather, rubber, microfiber, latex | Size Range: US Women's 5-9 | Heel Height: 1.57 inches | Shaft Height: 14.5 inches

Best for Wide Feet SOUL Naturalizer Ozzy Bootie DSW View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Famousfootwear.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable pair of combat boots made for wide feet and calves. Who It's Not Good For Those who have narrow feet or anyone with wide feet who prefers a combat boot made from genuine leather. If you’re shopping for a comfortable pair of combat boots for wide feet, you’ll find them in these combat boots by SOUL Naturalizer. These boots are made with wide-width sizing in mind and are available in sizes 5 through 12. Constructed from faux leather with a 1.75-inch heel, the boots provide a lot of comfort and stability. Plus, since the leather is vegan, they’re also water-resistant so you don’t have to worry about ruining them in wet weather. However, while they aren't made from genuine leather, it's hard to tell — these are a great option if you want the functionality of faux leather but prefer the look of genuine. Price at time of publish: $150 Construction: Faux leather upper, fabric lining, foam footbed, synthetic treaded sole | Size Range: US Women's 5-12 (wide width) | Heel Height: 1.75 inches | Shaft Height: 6 inches

Best Dressy Madewell The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather Madewell View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a sophisticated pair of combat boots that can be easily dressed up. Who It's Not Good For People wanting a pair of combat boots with a taller heel or those who are looking for something more budget-friendly. Depending on the design, combat boots can easily look dressy, too. Case in point: The Rayna Lace-Up Boot from Madewell has a slick and sophisticated style that feels dressy enough to wear with luxe fabrics and formal silhouettes (but can still easily be worn dressed down for more versatility, too). These combat boots are constructed from LWG-approved leather with a manmade sole that is 30 percent recycled, giving it an edge over similar styles. And, while the black is the dressiest, the boots also come in dark cabernet, a warm English saddle brown, and a stunning eggshell white color, too. Price at time of publish: $198 Construction: Leather, pigskin, manmade sole | Size Range: US Women's 5-12 | Heel Height: 1.75 inches The 15 Best Places to Buy Dresses of 2023

Best Platform A New Day Women's Erin Combat Boots Target View On Target Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a budget-friendly combat boot with a nearly solid platform sole. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a bit more of a heel in their combat boot silhouettes. Platforms are always a good idea when it comes to combat boots. We love these ones from Target because they have a more even platform shape with only a slight heel, giving them a chunky silhouette. Additionally, the Erin Combat Boots from Target are also constructed with a memory foam insole, making them ultra-comfortable and helping to relieve some of the shock with each and every step. Available in matte black, white, burgundy, and glossy faux patent leather look, there is a boot style for everyone, too. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Construction: Polyurethane upper, polyester lining, memory foam insole, thermoplastic rubber outsole | Size Range: US Women's 6-12 | Heel Height: 2 inches | Shaft Height: 6 inches

Best Heeled Universal Thread Women's Kolbi Combat Boots Target View On Target Who It's Good For People shopping for a high heel combat boot that's available in earthy colors and at an affordable price point. Who It's Not Good For Someone shopping for a combat boot in leather or faux leather. For a pair of combat boots with a show-stopping heel, the Universal Thread Women’s Kolbi Combat Boots are our favorite. These canvas combat boots come in a variety of earth-tone colors — including a gorgeous mossy green and terra-cotta color — and feature a chunky lug sole design with a comfortable yet stylish 2.5-inch heel. The shoes also have a memory foam insole, bolstering the overall comfort and making walking in heels a more supportive and pleasant experience, too. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Construction: Polyester and zinc alloy upper, memory foam insole, thermoplastic rubber outsole | Size Range: US Women's 5-12 | Heel Height: 2.5 inches

Best Canvas Palladium Pampa Hi Palladium View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It's Good For Someone looking for an eco-friendly canvas combat boot. Who It's Not Good For Someone shopping for a canvas combat boot without the lug sole style. Your search for the best canvas combat boots ends here with Palladium's Pampa Hi. These boots have a military-inspired design and come in a range of neutral tones, including black, tan, and brown, with comfortable rubber lug soles. The canvas upper and lining is made from 100 percent cotton while the product is 100 percent vegan. On top of that, the rubber sole boasts lots of traction and stability, so you can feel comfortable and supported as you stride. Price at time of publish: $60.90-$79.95 Construction: Canvas upper, textile lining, EVA footbed, rubber sole | Size Range: US Women's 5-11 | Shaft Height: 4.5 inches

Best for the Office Charles & Keith Tweed & Patent Combat Boots Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Shoppers looking for a stylish and statement-making pair of combat boots that are work-friendly. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a combat boot with a more classic and minimalistic design. For a combat boot style that is dressy enough for the office, consider the Charles & Keith Tweed & Patent Combat Boots, which feature a fun, Chanel-worthy tweed texture with a faux patent leather toe and heel. The boots are constructed with side zippers to make slipping in and out of them ultra easy and feature a classic (and functional) lace-up detail for added style. While we love the tweed design for the office, they might not be for everyone. In that case, the boots also come in a gorgeous monochromatic black as well as a two-tone green and black option that still feel dressy and sophisticated enough for work. Price at time of publish: $99 Construction: Faux patent leather and tweed upper, jersey lining | Size Range: US Women's 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.37 inches The 10 Best Insoles of 2023 for All-Day Comfort and Support

Best Sneaker-Inspired Palladium Pallabase Metro Boots Palladium View On Zappos View On Freepeople.com View On Journeys.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a pair of combat boots that resemble high-top sneakers. Who It's Not Good For Someone shopping for combat boots with a chunkier sole or a pair made of leather instead of canvas. Palladium is one of our favorite places to shop for combat boots and the Pallabase Boots are our favorite sneaker-inspired style. These boots have the look and feel of a classic high top, except with a more combat boot base and utility lace-up details. Available in black and white, along with all white, tan and white, and an all-black style, these boots have an overlapped shoelace for subtle yet unique detailing, a durable lug sole, and are constructed from cotton twill with a 100 percent cotton lining for breathability and comfort. They’re classic, casual, cool, and one of the best combat boot styles around. Price at time of publish: $100

Construction: Cotton twill upper, cotton lining, EVA footbed, rubber toecap and outsole | Size Range: US Women's 5-11 | Weight: 17 oz.

Best White Charles & Keith Chunky Sole Padded Combat Boots Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for more fashion-forward combat boots with a chunky sole and eye-catching design. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a more traditional style combat boot. White combat boots aren’t the most traditional style, but they are one of the most fashionable. For statement-making soles, consider these combat boots from Charles & Keith. These faux leather combat boots feature a tall shaft with a short yet chunky and highly designed heel for a touch of personality. The lug sole boots also feature plenty of good traction, making them a stylish boot you can wear while commuting or exploring the city. And, like some of our other favorites, they have an interior side zipper that makes slipping in and out of them much easier. Price at time of publish: $109 Construction: Faux leather upper, jersey lining | Size Range: US Women's 5-11 | Heel Height: 1.96 inches