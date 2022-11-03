The 7 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, Tested and Reviewed

We tested 21 cold brew coffee makers to find one for every budget — because you shouldn’t need to splash your cash at coffee shops to get a deliciously invigorating cup of cold brew coffee every morning. Our favorite is the OXO Compact Coffee Maker because it's so easy to use, but six other models earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

Not only does cold brewing your beans produce a less acidic cup of joe (which is great news for anyone with acid reflux), it can also provide a higher dose of sweet, sweet caffeine. “Cold brew can also easily be brewed at a higher strength to further increase the body and mouthfeel,” Phillips adds.

And no, cold brew is not the same thing as iced coffee. “Iced coffee tends to be brewed hot, then cooled with ice,” says Phillips. “Hot water does a better job at preserving brighter flavor notes but can bring out bitterness when cold if not done well, whereas cold brew focuses on body and sweetness.”

“Cold brew is among the most forgiving coffee preparations, typically resulting in smooth, full-bodied coffee,” says Michael Phillips, the global director of education and engagement at Blue Bottle Coffee . “Pretty much any coffee that tastes good hot also tastes wonderful cold,” Phillips says.

Cold brew coffee transcends the seasons. As much as we love to cozy up with a warm mug of drip coffee or tea, nothing can compare to a smooth, bold glass of cold brew — yes, even in the winter. Cold brew tastes fuller, deeper, and less acidic than typical coffee, but it’s actually just as easy to make at home as your traditional brew.

Best Overall: OXO Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales Pros Easy to use

Consistent results

Easy to take on the go Cons Smaller model only brews 16 ounces at time We are strong believers in the power of a strong cup of coffee — and that’s exactly what pours from the modern glass carafe of the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Sleekly designed and shockingly easy to brew, this device has the capacity to yield up to 16 ounces of cold, velvety coffee. Two primary components make up this cold brew maker: a glass, cork-topped storage carafe and a plastic brewing chamber with a rain-style drizzling system that distributes water evenly over coffee grounds. Pop the plastic brewing container in the fridge overnight, then pull it out in the morning to place it on the glass carafe while perfectly chilled coffee flows down. A fresh, strong batch of cold brew coffee is ready to enjoy. Did we mention how easy this device is to use?! "The assembly process is straightforward and quick,” noted one of our testers. “It takes about a minute to set up with water and ground coffee, and a batch of cold brew can be ready in as little as 12 hours.” Our lab tests proved this cold brew maker to be the clear winner for its consistently delicious results and ease of use. The only gripe we had with the 16-ounce brewer is that it didn’t give us more of the delicious dark stuff (something easily remedied by purchasing the larger model). Overall, this device is simple, smart, and brews a great cup of joe for a reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $34.95 Capacity: 16 ounces | Filter Type: Stainless steel mesh | Materials: Glass and plastic | Weight: 1.39 pounds | Dishwasher safe: Yes, partially People / John Somerall

Best Overall, Runner Up: Vinci Express Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Brews in as little as 5 minutes

Self-cleaning

Consistent results Cons Takes a little bit of time to set up Fresh, cloudless cold brew coffee in 5 minutes? We have to pinch ourselves to make sure we’re not dreaming. The Vinci Express Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker whips up a delicious batch of java in the time it takes to brush your teeth and floss. Although it is on the higher end of our price range, we think it’s absolutely worth its weight in gold. This cold brew system comes equipped with an electric pitcher fitted with a cold brew filter basket that uses a circular flow technology to evenly coat your coffee grounds of choice. A control knob with four brew strength settings sits on top of the carafe’s lid, which adjusts the amount of time the coffee spends brewing — 5 minutes for a light brew and up to 25 minutes for an extra bold one. This device even cleans itself (seriously!) by flushing out residual coffee with water. If you’re just as skeptical about this super brewer as we were, then our test results might change your mind. “I got light cold brew in 5 minutes and medium in 10,” our tester commented. “The coffee tastes strong but smooth. I actually really like it. It's less acidic than the cold brew I get from coffee shops, and there isn't an aftertaste.” The number of pieces that comes with this cold brew system might feel a bit intimidating at first, but trust us, as soon as you get started, you’ll never want to buy coffee shop cold brew again. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Capacity: 37 ounces | Filter Type: Stainless steel mesh | Materials: Borosilicate glass and plastic | Weight: 2 pounds | Dishwasher safe: Yes People / Fran Sales

Best Budget: Primula Burke 1.6-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Amazing value

Makes 52 ounces of cold brew Cons Bits of coffee grounds leak through the filter, which might result in a grainy coffee

Lighter brew than other models we tested You don’t need ample countertop space (or an ample budget) to enjoy cold brew at home, and this small device from Primula Burke proves it. This simple pitcher might look small, but it has an impressive capacity of 52 ounces, so you can have strong cold brew coffee within reach all week. A fine mesh core holds your ground coffee of choice inside the glass carafe pitcher. Our tester noted that although the Primula Burker Cold Brew maker produced a smooth, non-acidic coffee, they “did find bits of silt floating through” their cup of joe, so the mesh filter didn’t catch everything. Despite a little bit of debris, our tester thinks that this cold brew maker is worth the low price and says that they would readily recommend it to a friend who prefers a lighter brew of cold brew or buy it for themselves. Price at time of publish: $13.67 Capacity: 52 ounces | Filter Type: Stainless steel mesh | Materials: Glass and stainless steel | Weight: 6.57 pounds | Dishwasher safe: No

Best Splurge: KitchenAid Brushed Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker 4.3 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Makes 38 ounces (19 servings) of coffee

Easy to transport

Sleek design Cons Expensive

Bigger size might be cumbersome Level up your hosting game with this KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker that holds 38 ounces (19 servings!) of smooth, delicious coffee. The brushed stainless steel finishes look and feel elegant, and the built-in tap makes pouring yourself a luxurious cup of java as easy as flipping a switch. Testers reported that this device produced “strong and flavorful” coffee that tasted smooth and chocolatey even after sitting in the refrigerator for 24 hours. “Really smooth flavor with no bitterness or acidity!” one tester raved after brewing up a cup in this KitchenAid device. This device might be larger than a lot of other models we reviewed, but a handy hidden handle makes it easy to transport cold brew to your next picnic. We especially loved that the built-in stainless steel steeper comes marked with fill level indicators, so you know exactly how much coffee and water to pour in. Though it comes with a loftier price tag, our testers still think this cold brew maker is a decent value for its quality materials and large brewing capacity. “If you're serious about your cold brew, I'd say it's worth it,” the tester commented. The Cold Brew Coffee Maker from KitchenAid feels luxurious, and though the price reflects that quality, there are still plenty of great cold brew makers available that won’t break the bank. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Capacity: 38 ounces | Filter Type: Stainless steel mesh | Materials: Glass and stainless steel | Weight: 6.57 pounds | Dishwasher safe: No The 5 Best Stand Mixers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Automatic: Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker with 7-Cup Glass Carafe Amazon View On Amazon Pros Brews in as little as 25 minutes

Makes 56 ounces of cold brew Cons Doesn’t produce as strong of a cold brew as some other devices we tested Picture this: you wake up in the morning, overjoyed to pour yourself a tall glass of cold brew coffee and take that first life-giving sip, only to realize that you forgot to brew a new batch overnight. That nightmare will never again become reality once you get your hands on the Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffee Maker, which can deliver 56 ounces of fresh cold brew in as little as 25 minutes. This machine looks and functions like a traditional drip coffee maker and uses a proprietary spinning mechanism that extracts more flavor faster than traditional cold brew methods, which usually take 16 to 24 hours. While the Cuisinart cold brewer did produce a delicious cold brew coffee, our tester noted that it wasn’t as strong of a flavor as other cold brews they tried. Still, for a super speedy cup o’ joe, this automatic machine is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $99.87 Capacity: 56 ounces | Filter Type: Stainless steel mesh | Materials: Glass and stainless steel | Weight: 6 pounds | Dishwasher safe: No

Best Drip: Bruer Cold Drip Coffee System 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bruer.co Pros Gorgeous design

Brews coffee faster than most other cold brew devices (4 hours) Cons Only brews 20 ounces at a time

A bit expensive Drip coffee is a classic for a reason — it’s delicious and strong, yet often less acidic than traditionally brewed coffee. The Bruer Cold Drip Coffee System takes it a step further, allowing the user to customize the drip speed to their preference. The thoughtfully designed filter seems to float on top of the delicate glass carafe. We think that this cold brew maker would be the perfect gift for the coffee-obsessed person in your life. Our tester gave the Bruer system rave reviews. “This cold brew maker impressed me with consistently balanced, flavorful cups of coffee that had a dark but translucent color and a smooth, clean mouthfeel, free from grinds,” one tester noted. Not only can this magical little brewer serve up a perfect glass of cold brew in about 4 hours, it’s also a breeze to clean and dishwasher safe. The only downside we could find is that this system doesn’t brew much coffee at a time, so it might not be the best fit for larger households that have multiple coffee drinkers. Otherwise, we love this cold brew maker so much that it now tops our holiday wish list. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Capacity: 20 ounces | Filter Type: Paper | Materials: Glass and stainless steel | Weight: 1.76 pounds | Dishwasher safe: Yes People / Mary Claire Lagroue The 7 Best Food Storage Containers of 2022