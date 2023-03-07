The 9 Best Coffee Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

If you’re looking to elevate your at-home coffee experience or are already among the ranks of those for whom pre-ground coffee or — gasp! — prepared pods simply won’t do, keep reading to learn which coffee grinders made our list.

Our PEOPLE Tested team put more than 20 coffee grinders to the test, evaluating each one on its design, performance, ease of use, and overall value. Aside from noting the consistency of the grind, we also brewed the coffee to see which grinder made the best cup of coffee.

“When you grind your beans just before brewing, the coffee oils are still intact, providing a fresher and more flavorful cup of coffee,” she explains. “Pre-ground coffee, on the other hand, can lose its flavor and aroma quickly as the coffee oils degrade over time. Purchasing whole-bean coffee also allows for more control over the grind size, providing a more customized coffee experience.”

Why bother grinding whole beans when you can get high-quality pre-ground coffee? It all comes down to freshness, says Monica Russell, barista, nutritionist, and founder and CEO of Acquired Coffee .

True coffee lovers know the real meaning of rise and grind; that is, they brew their morning cup of joe from freshly ground beans. For those connoisseurs, a good coffee grinder is a kitchen staple on par with a frying pan or a cutting board.

Best Overall Bodum Bistro Premium Burr Grinder 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Intuitive settings make it easy to achieve a consistent grind

Simple to clean

Anti-static glass doesn’t stick to grounds

Rather quiet compared to other grinders Cons We didn't find any downsides to this coffee grinder This machine was very simple to use. There are three main grinding settings — fine, medium, and coarse — and each has four intermediate options of their own for a total of 12 settings, so you’re sure to get the right texture to brew your perfect cup, from espresso to a French press brew. We noted that the settings were quite intuitive (though there is an instruction manual), making the Bodum a good choice for beginners, though it would fit well into anyone’s coffee routine. It’s also rather quiet for a coffee grinder, so you don’t have to worry about waking up the whole house when it’s time for coffee. We were impressed with its clean design, but its performance is what nabbed the top spot for the Bodum; during testing, it produced very consistent grounds each time. The machine is also easy to clean. It doesn’t come with a brush, but you don’t necessarily need one to keep it clean — just a damp paper towel will do. All in all, we concluded it was a great value for the price. Price at time of publish: $99.95 Type: Burr | Dimensions: 7.6 x 7.1 x 12.5 inches | Settings: 12 | Capacity: 7.75 oz. People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore

The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Beginners OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Macy's Pros Precise grinding ability

Easy to clean

Intuitive settings with little setup Cons Might have some trial and error with grind settings This machine is far from complicated; the settings were intuitive and there was very little setup, though the detailed instruction manual is there if you need it. The stainless steel chamber made easy work of pouring the grounds out for use. The settings are numbered, making them easy to follow, plus the brewing methods are clear. In fact, the only thing that at first seems intimidating with this machine is the cleanup, but the directions were clear and the small brush and dry paper towel were all that were needed. Though the machine was impressive with its ability to grind the beans with consistency and created grounds to brew a cup with a rich caramel color, we did notice that you had to choose a higher setting than what was recommended in order to achieve those results. The dial is numbered precisely so you can get just the grind you want. We liked the sleek design of the grinder, as the stainless steel keeps the grounds from sticking, while the tinted hopper preserves the beans between grinds. Price at time of publish: $99.95 Type: Burr | Dimensions: 5.3 x 7.75 x 12.8 inches | Settings: 15 | Capacity: 12 oz. People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Investment Comandante C40 Nitro Blade Grinder 4.3 Prima View On Amazon View On Doubleshotcoffee.com View On Prima-coffee.com Pros Consistent grind

Easy to use

Nice wood and glass design Cons Expensive for a manual grinder

Time-consuming to use Despite the name, this manual grinder operates using burrs, not blades. We found that the long handle made for easier grinding and thought that this would a step up from an electric grinder for the home coffee aficionado. While it’s easy to use, beginners might have a bit of a learning curve. There is a video to watch on how to use it — and it’s a must-watch for cleaning purposes. This grinder has a click setting guide to adjust the level of coarseness. Don’t be intimidated, though; it encourages you to mess around to find your sweet spot, which we recommend anyway since the instruction manual isn’t that helpful. The wood and glass design is a departure from the stainless steel and black bodies that many other grinders have. While the design is simple and modern for every type of kitchen decor, the price point certainly won’t fit every budget. This is a luxury item, pure and simple, but a great one if it's what you're looking for. Price at time of publish: $325 Type: Manual burr | Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 4 inches | Settings: Manual

Best for Coffee Enthusiasts Breville The Smart Grinder Pro 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy Pros Highly precise settings

Consistent grind Cons Might be too complex for beginners Coffee connoisseurs who are ready to ramp up their at-home café experience would fare well with this model from Breville. For those who like their ground coffee just so, the settings were very precise — and maybe a little too precise — as it took some time to dial into exact settings. There’s a quick start guide to get you up and running and a coffee chart guide that simplifies the process. The brewed coffee had a light aroma with nice floral notes on the front. We had found the grind adjustment knob difficult to turn at first, though the settings themselves were easy to see, thanks to a backlit display that shows grind time, size, and cups clearly. There were some coffee bean remnants that stuck around the blade, but it was easy to clean in general. Overall, the performance was consistent and a strong match to the control samples for each of the brews, so if you don’t mind a more complex machine, you’ll be happy with the Breville. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Type: Burr | Dimensions: 8.5 x 6 x 15.5 inches | Settings: 60 | Capacity: 18 oz. People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore

The 9 Best Coffee & Espresso Machines of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Basic Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Simple and effective

Also good for dry herbs and spices

Very easy to use and clean Cons Quiet, but not exactly silent

Not as compact in size as other options If you’re new to coffee grinders and are concerned that you’ll have to break the bank on an expensive burr machine, this one from Krups will have you thinking differently. We liked the sleek design of this, though it is a bit tall. There’s just one button to operate it, so it’s super easy to get started. While it's not silent, it is quiet. We found that it produced an even grind without having to shake up the grinder to redistribute the beans, and it has a very consistent grind for the blade type — no need to agitate or manipulate beans mid-grind to ensure an even product. The result was a brew with a light and pleasant taste and a sweet finish. There aren’t many features on this budget-friendly coffee grinder, though the insert does lift out and has a lid to store the ground coffee. It’s also very easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $43.99 Type: Blade | Dimensions: 4.33 x 4.02 x 8.46 inches | Capacity: Enough for 12 cups of coffee People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Design Fellow Ode Electric Brew Grinder 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Crate & Barrel Pros Modern, sleek look

Easy to clean Cons Grinds a bit finer than intended During testing, we found that this grinder was simple to use, since the settings and markings on the machine are clear and intuitive. However, even with clear settings, it might take some trial and error to get the grind right; we initially ground the beans a bit too finely for our brewing needs. The coffee brewed was light in color and had a mild aroma. This one took the top spot for Best Design because of its clean, modern, and well-designed look. Visually, it would make a nice addition to any kitchen. The machine was simple to clean, thanks to the brush it comes with; just wipe the cup with a damp paper towel and you’re set for next time. Price at time of publish: $255 Type: Burr | Dimensions: 9.4 x 4.2 x 9.5 inches | Settings: 11 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Digital Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Seattlecoffeegear.com Pros Consistent grind

Easy to clean

Simple setup Cons Buttons tend to be sensitive

Pricey The Baratza Virtuoso+ is an impressive-looking coffee grinder though it’s simple to set up, thanks to a guide that offers clear instructions in more than 20 different languages. The backlit display makes it easy to see the timer countdown as well as the settings — there are 40 different ones so you can grind a variety of coffee beans. We found the buttons were a bit sensitive and kept turning on the pulse mode by mistake, so there might be a bit of a learning curve at first with that. Overall, this grinder performed very well and was consistent with the control for the various brews. The blind taste test found the Virtuoso+ produced coffee that had a nutty flavor with mild aroma and a slight hint of bitterness but very pleasant taste. The sleek design of the machine also makes it very easy to clean up. Price at time of publish: $249.95 Type: Burr | Dimensions: 6.69 x 6.69 x 12.6 inches | Settings: 40 | Capacity: 230 grams People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Manual 1Zpresso Q2 Manual Coffee Grinder 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Hand-crank design is easy to use

Easy cleanup

Quick and easy assembly Cons Very heavy

Might be hard at first for beginners The long handle of the crank makes this manual grinder easy to use, though it might take a beginner a bit of time to get used to the motion. For experienced at-home baristas, though, we feel like this is the next step up from an electric grinder for the home coffee aficionado. The grounds produced resulted in a cup of coffee that was a bit bready and bitter on the end and had a bit of an amber ale feel. We did think this grinder was quite heavy and felt like something for when you wanna be serious about coffee — so get ready for an arm workout if you don’t expect to leave this grinder out on a counter. A QR code takes you to instructions on their website, which makes for a quick and easy assembly. Cleanup is easy thanks to a dual ended brush (one side is fine and the other coarse) to get out all the coffee grounds in between uses. Price at time of publish: $109 Type: Manual burr | Dimensions: 7.52 x 4.49 x 2.8 inches People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore

