Shopping People Tested The 9 Best Clip-In Extensions of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our hair was luscious and long thanks to the Hidden Crown Original Clip-Ins By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 02:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Tamara Staples. We’ve all been there: You love your short hair at first, then eventually Google “how to grow out your hair fast” in the weeks that follow. While we can’t promise a magical serum that will make you start to sprout Rapunzel-like strands, we have a same-day fix that is guaranteed to add length and a little extra oomph to your locks — clip-in extensions. How do you think celebs get their long locks overnight? Searching for the best match for your hair type, color, and texture can be daunting, so we took to the PEOPLE Tested lab to try out a variety of clip-in extensions. We considered every set for ease of use, comfort, and quality and tested everything from 100 percent human hair to synthetic strands, sets with multiple pieces, and single-piece ponytail extensions to deduce which extensions are really worth the money. So, whether you’re looking to quickly switch up your look or add a bit of length, clip-in extensions are an easy and effortless way to do so. Read on to discover the best clip-in extensions worth skipping the salon for. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Hidden Crown Hair Extensions Crown Clip-Ins at Hiddencrownhair.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Insert Name Here Ponytail Extensions at Inhhair.com Jump to Review Best Shade Range: Luxy Hair Clip-In Extensions at Luxyhair.com Jump to Review Best for Natural Hair: ONYC Tight Kinky Curl 7 Piece Clip In at Onychair.com Jump to Review Best Investment: RPZL Clip-In Extensions at Rpzl.com Jump to Review Best for Curly Hair: Bebonia Ringlet Clip Extensions at Bebonia.com Jump to Review Best for Volume: Bebonia Spiral Clip-In Extensions at Bebonia.com Jump to Review Best for Textured Ponytails: Kurly Klips Ponytail Fro at Kurlyklips.com Jump to Review Best for Straight Ponytails: Barely Xtensions Ponytail at Barelyxtensions.com Jump to Review Best Overall Hidden Crown Hair Extensions Crown Clip-Ins 4.8 Hidden Crown View On Hiddencrownhair.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.3/5 Comfort 4/5 Quality 4.8/5 Value 5/5 Pros 36 natural-looking shades with plenty of length options to choose from Super comfortable for long-term wear — no tangling, tugging, or pressure after wearing for 10 hours Works well with hot tools Cons On the pricier end of the ones we tested, but we still think they offer great value The next time you’re glamming up for a fancy event or simply want to add a bit more length and volume to your hair, look no further than the Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins. These luscious Remy locks (which are the highest-quality human hair extensions with intact cuticles) come in a staggering 36 natural-looking shades and length variations from 8 to 26 inches, depending on the length you want to achieve on a given day (or how much you dislike that bob that you swore you’d love). We were thoroughly impressed by the very natural (and inclusive) shade options available for these clip-ins and felt that even the toughest natural tone to match, red, was a piece of cake for these effortless extensions. The lengthy pieces were easy to apply and style. The three included thin wefts slid seamlessly through our hair, pressing the clips flatly and comfortably against our scalps throughout the day, and didn’t even tangle as they were removed after a whole workday. Yes, you read that right — they were worn for more than 10 hours with no uncomfortable tugging or pressure at all. While these clip-in locks are not inexpensive (we tested the three-piece, 20-inch locks), we think the investment is well worth it — and even better if you can catch them on sale. Getting extensions installed in a salon will rack up more of a charge and won’t last as long as these reusable pieces, which could take you through months (or even years, if taken care of properly). They work beautifully with hot tools, are so comfortable that we forgot about them, and have shades that range from believable reds to gorgeous grays — what’s not to love? Price at time of publish: $199+ Type: Remy | Texture: Wavy | Length: 8-26 inches | Shades: 36 | Wefts: 3 People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples The 13 Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Budget Insert Name Here Ponytail Extensions 4.2 Insert Name Here View On Inhhair.com View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.5/5 Comfort 3/5 Quality 4.4/5 Value 5/5 Pros Simple and quick installation, only taking us a few minutes Voluminous and long, measuring 26 inches Kept same level of volume and curl even after washing Cons Velcro straps get slightly caught in hair Looks less real compared to other options we tested A super easy way to achieve longer locks without clipping in several wefts of hair is by using a ponytail extension — a smaller, yet more densely packed piece that wraps around your elastic and forms a voluminous updo in seconds. We thought the Shayla ponytail extension was very easy to sweep around our existing ponytail, and it only took a few minutes to get the ponytail situated before going on about our day. These strands were soft to the touch, which kept them from tangling as we applied them, wore them around, and removed them later — a rare feat for synthetic extensions, as experienced wearers know. We watched as the hair blended seamlessly with our natural strands, giving us voluminous ponytails that you would probably never guess were clip-ins. We did notice after a few hours that the ponytail began to feel heavy (after all, they’re 26 inches long, so they add a bit of weight). A word of caution: the velcro straps can get caught in your hair and tug a bit. And though we thought the hair blended nicely, we could see and feel the difference between these synthetic wefts and the Remy versions we tested. Though you wouldn’t be able to tell they were fake unless you came up close, there was a slightly different experience with these synthetic ones than some of the others we tested. Even after washing it, we noticed that the hair kept the same curly texture and its level of volume, which makes us think that these could stand the test of time. The Shayla is easy to maintain with a comb or brush. This ponytail clip-in is ideal for anyone who wants a quick switch-up at a reasonable price without sacrificing quality. Price at time of publish: $59 Type: Synthetic | Texture: Loose spiral curls | Length: 26 inches | Shades: 21 | Wefts: None, 1 piece People / Tamara Staples People / Jessica Juliao Best Shade Range Luxy Hair Clip-In Extensions 4.4 Luxy View On Luxyhair.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 3/5 Pros Superb color matching with a huge variety of undertones, highlights, and balayage options to choose from Held curls better than our own hair High-volume results that blended in seamlessly to natural hair Cons Longer application due to more pieces compared to others we tested If you have a hair color that’s particularly hard to nail, never fear because the Luxy Hair clip-in extensions are here. With 34 shades to choose from, these human hair extensions perform and look like real hair — silky and smooth — while also matching the undertones and dimensions of your current locks. We loved how seamlessly these extensions blended in with our hair, dyed and natural, because of the wide variety of options spanning everything from single-shade hair to multidimensional highlights and even balayage dyes. They felt secure throughout our application process and wear test, which made us confident that these wouldn’t be falling out after a full day. As with most extensions, we noticed a bit of weight on these as the hours passed, but this made sense due to the higher number of wefts and consequential volume. We curled and straightened these extensions just like our real hair and found that they held curls even better than our own — a total win in our book. Though it took more time to apply these extensions because of the higher number of pieces (10 total), we were satisfied with the overall feel, inclusive shade range, and high-volume results of these luxurious clip-ins. Price at time of publish: $205+ Type: Remy | Texture: Wavy | Length: 16-24 inches | Shades: 34 | Wefts: 10 People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples We Tested Texturizing Spray in Our Lab to See Which Gives the Most Volume and Lift Best for Natural Hair ONYC Tight Kinky Curl 7 Piece Clip In 4.6 ONYC View On Onychair.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 4.3/5 Value 5/5 Pros Super easy application with different weft lengths Great length variety from 12 to 20 inches Maintained quality after washing and putting in storage Cons Only two shades available, so they won't match every natural hair type People who love to embrace their natural hair will love these 3B to 3C (though they also blend with 4A and 4B hair) curl-matching clip-ins from ONYC. These strands are made from 100 percent Remy hair (cuticle intact, of course) to deliver the most natural-looking results that blend in with your hair beautifully. We loved the variety of lengths, which spans from 12 to 20 inches of curly locks, and were impressed by the great quality of these soft strands. After some wear, we noticed the slightest amount of weight but didn’t think it was anything to distract us throughout the day. We also appreciated that we could wear these extensions as a protective style and choose between five weft lengths to get the style that best suited us. Our one qualm was that only two shades were available — dark black and natural black — which makes it a bit harder for everyone’s unique shade to blend seamlessly with these voluminous extensions. We wished that there were a few more color options, but beyond that, we were extremely happy with how these easy-to-apply extensions felt, washed, and held up during storage. For everyone out there who likes to rock their natural curls but wants a touch of extra length, these clip-ins are calling your name. Price at time of publish: $110+ Type: Remy | Texture: Natural curls, 3B-3C | Length: 12-20 inches | Shades: 2 | Wefts: 7 People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Investment RPZL Human Hair Clip-In Extensions 4.7 RPZL View On Rpzl.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.4/5 Comfort 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 4/5 Pros Ultra-thin clip sits securely without pulling on your hair or scalp Blends beautifully into your hair, creating a very natural look Remy strands washed, styled, and brushed just like our real hair Cons Not a huge length range compared to others, so these are better for volume than if you're wanting really long strands Extensions are an investment in and of themselves, but when you’re getting a set that you can clip in for repeated use versus an especially pricey salon visit for just a few weeks of wear, the extra splurge is worth the long-lasting results. We found that these clips were very easy to snap open and close, and they felt nice and secure against our strands even when we flipped our hair around. The clips sit snugly against the scalp thanks to their ultra-thin design and showed no signs of uncovering the secret that we were actually wearing extensions. But the last thing to give away that these locks are not your own are the Remy strands themselves, which blend in with your natural hair effortlessly — washing, styling, and brushing just like yours does. While we did notice the slightest bit of weight, it was easily tolerable and wouldn’t hinder our desire to wear them out for a day. We’d recommend these extensions to people who already have long hair but want to add a bit of volume, as the pieces gave our hair a bit more oomph instead of any noticeable length. But if your main goal when it comes to extensions is a believable look and comfortable wear, then you’ve landed on the right ones — and yes, they’re worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $250+ Type: Remy | Texture: Natural wave | Length: 16-20 inches | Shades: 15 | Wefts: 7 People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best for Curly Hair Bebonia Ringlet Clip Extensions 4.5 Bebonia View On Bebonia.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 4.2/5 Value 5/5 Pros Easy to apply, taking us mere seconds to install Comfortable and undetectable throughout the day, with only slight weight noticeable Silky hair that maintained its quality after wearing, washing, and air drying Cons Curls are not as tight as they claim to be; best suited for 3A or 3B curls Put your natural curls on display while adding an extra boost of volume with the Bebonia Ringlet clip-in extensions, a thick bundle of high-quality Remy hair said to be fit for people with springy 3C to 4A curls. These wefts took mere seconds to install and didn’t tug on our strands throughout the day in the slightest, though a very small bit of weight was added (though this has become normal at this point in the testing process). We ran our hands over our heads and twisted the curls around to see if we could feel any clips or slippage and were pleasantly surprised by how very undetectable these comfortable extensions were. And don’t get us started on the quality — these 100 percent human hair curls remained bouncy and silky smooth from the first try-on until after we washed and air-dried them. It’s hard to match everyone’s particular texture, and while Bebonia’s riglet wefts do a great job, we didn’t think they completely matched the pattern and tightness of 3C to 4A coils; 3A or 3B are a better comparison for these particular extensions. However, if you happen to have slightly looser spirals, then these extensions could be just the ones for you. Healthy, pristine-quality extensions with a great texture match are hard to come by, so the price is justifiable to us given the realistic results. Price at time of publish: $155+ Type: Remy | Texture: Curly, 3C to 4A | Length: 16-22 inches | Shades: 7 | Wefts: 6 People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples The 13 Best Detanglers of 2023 That Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly Best for Volume Bebonia Spiral Clip-In Extensions 4.6 Bebonia View On Bebonia.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.4/5 Comfort 4/5 Quality 4.8/5 Value 5/5 Pros Easy to apply, blending well with both natural and dyed hair Stayed in place all day, without having to readjust or restyle Held quality even after washing Cons May get a little tangled during removal No curls are made the same, so while the Bebonia Ringlet extensions work best for tighter coils, the Bebonia Spiral clip-in extensions are ideal for looser curls (ideal for 2C waves or 3A curls). We found these curls silky-soft to the touch and incredibly natural-looking, even down to the shade, which we were originally skeptical of due to our dyed hair. However, we clipped in these low-maintenance curls effortlessly, and the two shades blended together, creating a believable look of high and lowlights. They were comfortable to wear both around the office and at home and felt durable enough to where we didn’t worry about keeping them pristine throughout the day. We treated them like our natural hair, with all of the hair flips and tosses that come in a day, and still, they looked natural as ever. We did experience a bit of tangling as we removed them at the end of the day, which was a bit inconvenient for our next-day styling purposes. However, we think these clip-ins are extremely helpful for a quick boost of volume and length on any given day and can see them standing the test of time. For their superb silkiness, durability despite wear and wash, and natural blendability, we’d recommend these extensions wholeheartedly. Price at time of publish: $155+ Type: Remy | Texture: Loose spirals, 2C or 3A | Length: 16-22 inches | Shades: 10 | Wefts: 6 People / Jessica Juliao People / Tamara Staples The 10 Best Flat Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Textured Ponytails Kurly Klips Ponytail Fro 4.5 Kurly Klips View On Kurlyklips.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.6/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Quality 4.8/5 Value 3/5 Pros Natural, blended look that's nearly undetectable Lays very flat against the scalp without any tugging Easy to install with two ribbons to securely tie around your natural pony Cons Only one color option available, so it won't be a match for everyone (although you can dye it to your preferred shade) We were impressed with the Kurly Klips Ponytail Fro because of the delicate coils and volumizing strands that made our ponies quite the head-turners. It took almost no time to throw up our hair and add this single-piece extension, which features two soft ribbons that securely tie the hair in place around the elastic. Instantly, we noticed how natural this 100 percent human hair looked when combined with our own, becoming undetectable to the untrained eye (seriously, our coworkers had no idea). What was even better, though, was how flatly the extensions laid against our scalp and how little the ponytail pulled on our hair, making this a painless and generally unnoticeable experience. While we could sing praises for this pony all day, we did think it was slightly overpriced for what it is (after all, it’s a single piece as opposed to others that come with several wefts). However, we think this was one of the most natural-looking and feeling ponytails we tested and seemed incredibly comparable to an installation you’d get at a salon — though this one you can achieve at home for months to years on end if taken care of properly. And even though it’s only available in one shade (black/dark brown), its human hair makeup allows for any sort of dye treatment to get the shade that’s ideal for you. Price at time of publish: $179 Type: Remy | Texture: Natural, curly | Length: 18 inches | Shades: 1 | Wefts: None, 1 piece People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples The 8 Best Dry Shampoos of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Straight Ponytails Barely Xtensions Ponytail 4.2 Barely Xtensions View On Barelyxtensions.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.4/5 Comfort 4/5 Quality 4/5 Value 4.5/5 Pros Super quick installation, taking us only 5 minutes to wrap around our natural ponytail Undetectable velcro closure Blends well with natural hair, even if the shade matching isn't exact Cons Feels less real than other extensions we tested Not everything that meets the eye is real, but you wouldn’t guess that when you see someone wearing the Barely Xtensions Ponytailm — a 22-inch, single-piece extension that wraps around your updo to give you Rapunzel-esque tresses. It was incredibly easy to install this extension, taking only five minutes to wrap around our pre-existing ponytail and secure it in place with velcro strips. You can effectively cover up the band by wrapping a thin section of hair around the band for a seamless look that blends with your hair and makes everyone wonder whether or not your hair grew overnight. We thought the color match was great, even though it was a little darker than our natural hair underneath — though our friends thought we’d just gotten highlights. While the look of the hair was realistic, the feel of it fell a little short due to its synthetic makeup. But this can easily be overlooked due to its believable look, gorgeous length, and even prettier price for the long ponytails of our dreams. Price at time of publish: $60 Type: Synthetic | Texture: Straight | Length: 22 inches | Shades: 3 | Wefts: None, 1 piece People / Tamara Staples The 8 Best Dyson Hair and Home Products Things to Consider When Buying Clip-In Extensions Hair Type Your natural hair is the first thing to assess when selecting the extensions that are right for you. Whether you have fine or thick hair, coils, or waves, your self-grown strands are point A. “For thicker hair, you are going to want to find clip-in sets that have several wefts or ‘double wefts’ (meaning that each clip has double the hair) to help create a natural blend,” says Nick Stenson, award-winning celebrity hairstylist and founder of Nick Stenson Beauty. “For finer hair, finding clip-in sets that have less density at the clip will allow for a seamless blend.” He also recommends that if your goal is to increase volume and thickness, your extensions shouldn’t surpass your natural length any more than one to two inches (or the weight may drag your hair down). Shade Range Your hair is unique, from the length to the texture and most importantly, the shade. Whether you have virgin hair or are a seasoned highlighter, you’ll need extensions that blend with the tone that you’re currently rocking. Look for a style that not only fits the look you’re going for (i.e. straight, wavy, curly) but also provides ample options for the shading of your hair. “Many companies offer rooted and multidimensional options that will blend nicely with balayage and highlighted hair,” Stenson says. Whether you’re matching a single-tone hair color or blending them in with your highlights, you’re bound to find the right color for you — and our pick with the best shade range from Luxy Hair is the ideal place to start your search. Weft If you’re wondering what a weft is, you’re not alone. This is the technical term for the bundles of hair sewn into the thin lining that makes up your clip-ins. They often vary in thickness (like Stenson’s earlier explanation of “double wefts”) and length, so they are often staggered around the head to create a natural result. “The number of wefts that you will need depends on the density of your hair,” Stenson explains. “If you have thicker hair, you are going to want to invest in sets that have around eight pieces (or more), and if you have finer hair, you can invest in sets with three to four pieces.” Picks like the Luxy Hair extensions have a higher amount of wefts (10 total) for our friends with denser hair, whereas options like the Hidden Crown clip-ins (with three wefts) are best for those with thinner hair. Styling If you prefer to use your extensions as a protective hairstyle, as we considered with the ONYC Kinky Curl clip-ins, then the clips themselves are the style. But more often than not, you may want to use heat tools to style your extensions in tandem with your natural hair, which requires special strands. “If you regularly use heat styling, I suggest going with high-grade [Remy] human hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Ashley Gomila. The stylist explains that these types of extensions can be safely used with high-heat tools due to the “process that Remy hair undergoes to ensure the cuticle has not been compromised nor damaged.” While synthetic hair may be more economical, these extensions should not be treated with heat to prevent damage to the hair. If you do happen to go for synthetic hair, Gomila recommends adding a shine-enhancing product to your natural hair (like hair oil, for instance) to better match your natural strands to the shininess of the synthetic hair. How We Tested To get the full experience of how these extensions work in real life, we tested each product on freshly cleaned and conditioned hair in two rounds of testing: one in the lab, where hairstylists showed us the proper way to install them, and then another at home, where we applied the extensions ourselves. We followed the manuals for each individual brand and product (things were different based on the number of wefts and styles) and evaluated each set’s ease of use, value, comfort, and quality in the lab and at home. Each category was rated on a scale of 1 to 5, from lowest-performing to best, and the averages of both the at-home and controlled lab test scores were taken to rate each product’s performance fairly. We kept careful notes regarding every stage of the process, from how the hair felt in our hands before installing to the way the clips fit against our scalps and how secure the extensions stayed throughout the day. In the writing process, we consulted with celebrity hairstylists to give us their tried-and-true tips for successful clip-in extension installation as well as advice for shoppers as they search for their best match. We analyzed our testing scores and feedback regarding the products we tried and combined that with our expert insights to give you a comprehensive guide to buying clip-in extensions (and which ones are worth it) for your next foray with long locks. People / Tamara Staples Frequently Asked Questions How long can you wear clip-in hair extensions? Typically it’s recommended that clip-in extensions, as opposed to salon-installed extensions, are only worn for a day at a time. “Sleeping with clip-ins can cause unnecessary damage and tangling and general stress on the hair,” Stenson explains. While there is no definitive shelf life for clip-in extensions, Stenson recommends replacing them after around four to six months (if being used daily) or when they start to show signs of wear or heat damage. How do you take care of extensions? Keeping your extensions hydrated is key to extending the lifespan of your extensions, so treating them with a moisturizing product, like conditioner, after washing will help aid this process. “Your hair has the opportunity to absorb natural oils, so you want to be able to mimic that when caring for extensions,” says Stenson. How do you color-match your extensions to your hair? Nothing beats the in-person experience of holding up extension samples next to your hair to really get a good color match. But if you can’t try shades out in person, then Stenson recommends getting a quick consultation with your hairstylist to determine the correct level and tone that your extensions should have. And if you want to sell the real facade, Stenson’s tip is to use a temporary root color spray at the base to create “a customized, seamless blend.” What types of clips should you look for? The last thing you want is to either feel the clips in your hair or see them creating ridges near your scalp, so thin clips are the magic trick. “Clips that are slim and comb-like with silicone coating are the best,” Stenson says. Thin clips allow for a closer fit to the scalp, and clips with small comb-like prongs keep everything nice and secure. Stenson also recommends clips with silicone coating which will keep the extensions from pulling or snagging — another sensation we’d prefer to avoid. Try to match your clip color to the shade of your hair (or as close you can get to it), as Gomila says this helps hide their presence if your hair happens to fall funny and expose them. She also recommends looking for a pack with “two to three large pieces for the back, and two to four pieces for the sides,” which helps smoothly blend the hair. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Up Next: These Are the 13 Best Hair Dryers for a Salon-Worthy Blowout, Tested and Reviewed