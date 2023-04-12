Searching for the best match for your hair type, color, and texture can be daunting, so we took to the PEOPLE Tested lab to try out a variety of clip-in extensions. We considered every set for ease of use, comfort, and quality and tested everything from 100 percent human hair to synthetic strands, sets with multiple pieces, and single-piece ponytail extensions to deduce which extensions are really worth the money. So, whether you’re looking to quickly switch up your look or add a bit of length, clip-in extensions are an easy and effortless way to do so.

We’ve all been there: You love your short hair at first, then eventually Google “how to grow out your hair fast” in the weeks that follow. While we can’t promise a magical serum that will make you start to sprout Rapunzel-like strands, we have a same-day fix that is guaranteed to add length and a little extra oomph to your locks — clip-in extensions. How do you think celebs get their long locks overnight?

Best Overall Hidden Crown Hair Extensions Crown Clip-Ins 4.8 Hidden Crown View On Hiddencrownhair.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.3 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros 36 natural-looking shades with plenty of length options to choose from

Super comfortable for long-term wear — no tangling, tugging, or pressure after wearing for 10 hours

Works well with hot tools Cons On the pricier end of the ones we tested, but we still think they offer great value The next time you’re glamming up for a fancy event or simply want to add a bit more length and volume to your hair, look no further than the Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins. These luscious Remy locks (which are the highest-quality human hair extensions with intact cuticles) come in a staggering 36 natural-looking shades and length variations from 8 to 26 inches, depending on the length you want to achieve on a given day (or how much you dislike that bob that you swore you’d love). We were thoroughly impressed by the very natural (and inclusive) shade options available for these clip-ins and felt that even the toughest natural tone to match, red, was a piece of cake for these effortless extensions. The lengthy pieces were easy to apply and style. The three included thin wefts slid seamlessly through our hair, pressing the clips flatly and comfortably against our scalps throughout the day, and didn’t even tangle as they were removed after a whole workday. Yes, you read that right — they were worn for more than 10 hours with no uncomfortable tugging or pressure at all. While these clip-in locks are not inexpensive (we tested the three-piece, 20-inch locks), we think the investment is well worth it — and even better if you can catch them on sale. Getting extensions installed in a salon will rack up more of a charge and won’t last as long as these reusable pieces, which could take you through months (or even years, if taken care of properly). They work beautifully with hot tools, are so comfortable that we forgot about them, and have shades that range from believable reds to gorgeous grays — what’s not to love? Price at time of publish: $199+ Type: Remy | Texture: Wavy | Length: 8-26 inches | Shades: 36 | Wefts: 3 People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

Best Budget Insert Name Here Ponytail Extensions 4.2 Insert Name Here View On Inhhair.com View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.5 /5

Comfort 3 /5

Quality 4.4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Simple and quick installation, only taking us a few minutes

Voluminous and long, measuring 26 inches

Kept same level of volume and curl even after washing Cons Velcro straps get slightly caught in hair

Looks less real compared to other options we tested A super easy way to achieve longer locks without clipping in several wefts of hair is by using a ponytail extension — a smaller, yet more densely packed piece that wraps around your elastic and forms a voluminous updo in seconds. We thought the Shayla ponytail extension was very easy to sweep around our existing ponytail, and it only took a few minutes to get the ponytail situated before going on about our day. These strands were soft to the touch, which kept them from tangling as we applied them, wore them around, and removed them later — a rare feat for synthetic extensions, as experienced wearers know. We watched as the hair blended seamlessly with our natural strands, giving us voluminous ponytails that you would probably never guess were clip-ins. We did notice after a few hours that the ponytail began to feel heavy (after all, they’re 26 inches long, so they add a bit of weight). A word of caution: the velcro straps can get caught in your hair and tug a bit. And though we thought the hair blended nicely, we could see and feel the difference between these synthetic wefts and the Remy versions we tested. Though you wouldn’t be able to tell they were fake unless you came up close, there was a slightly different experience with these synthetic ones than some of the others we tested. Even after washing it, we noticed that the hair kept the same curly texture and its level of volume, which makes us think that these could stand the test of time. The Shayla is easy to maintain with a comb or brush. This ponytail clip-in is ideal for anyone who wants a quick switch-up at a reasonable price without sacrificing quality. Price at time of publish: $59 Type: Synthetic | Texture: Loose spiral curls | Length: 26 inches | Shades: 21 | Wefts: None, 1 piece People / Tamara Staples

People / Jessica Juliao



Best Shade Range Luxy Hair Clip-In Extensions 4.4 Luxy View On Luxyhair.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 3 /5 Pros Superb color matching with a huge variety of undertones, highlights, and balayage options to choose from

Held curls better than our own hair

High-volume results that blended in seamlessly to natural hair Cons Longer application due to more pieces compared to others we tested If you have a hair color that’s particularly hard to nail, never fear because the Luxy Hair clip-in extensions are here. With 34 shades to choose from, these human hair extensions perform and look like real hair — silky and smooth — while also matching the undertones and dimensions of your current locks. We loved how seamlessly these extensions blended in with our hair, dyed and natural, because of the wide variety of options spanning everything from single-shade hair to multidimensional highlights and even balayage dyes. They felt secure throughout our application process and wear test, which made us confident that these wouldn’t be falling out after a full day. As with most extensions, we noticed a bit of weight on these as the hours passed, but this made sense due to the higher number of wefts and consequential volume. We curled and straightened these extensions just like our real hair and found that they held curls even better than our own — a total win in our book. Though it took more time to apply these extensions because of the higher number of pieces (10 total), we were satisfied with the overall feel, inclusive shade range, and high-volume results of these luxurious clip-ins. Price at time of publish: $205+ Type: Remy | Texture: Wavy | Length: 16-24 inches | Shades: 34 | Wefts: 10 People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

Best for Natural Hair ONYC Tight Kinky Curl 7 Piece Clip In 4.6 ONYC View On Onychair.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 4.3 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Super easy application with different weft lengths

Great length variety from 12 to 20 inches

Maintained quality after washing and putting in storage Cons Only two shades available, so they won't match every natural hair type People who love to embrace their natural hair will love these 3B to 3C (though they also blend with 4A and 4B hair) curl-matching clip-ins from ONYC. These strands are made from 100 percent Remy hair (cuticle intact, of course) to deliver the most natural-looking results that blend in with your hair beautifully. We loved the variety of lengths, which spans from 12 to 20 inches of curly locks, and were impressed by the great quality of these soft strands. After some wear, we noticed the slightest amount of weight but didn’t think it was anything to distract us throughout the day. We also appreciated that we could wear these extensions as a protective style and choose between five weft lengths to get the style that best suited us. Our one qualm was that only two shades were available — dark black and natural black — which makes it a bit harder for everyone’s unique shade to blend seamlessly with these voluminous extensions. We wished that there were a few more color options, but beyond that, we were extremely happy with how these easy-to-apply extensions felt, washed, and held up during storage. For everyone out there who likes to rock their natural curls but wants a touch of extra length, these clip-ins are calling your name. Price at time of publish: $110+ Type: Remy | Texture: Natural curls, 3B-3C | Length: 12-20 inches | Shades: 2 | Wefts: 7 People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best Investment RPZL Human Hair Clip-In Extensions 4.7 RPZL View On Rpzl.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Ultra-thin clip sits securely without pulling on your hair or scalp

Blends beautifully into your hair, creating a very natural look

Remy strands washed, styled, and brushed just like our real hair Cons Not a huge length range compared to others, so these are better for volume than if you're wanting really long strands Extensions are an investment in and of themselves, but when you’re getting a set that you can clip in for repeated use versus an especially pricey salon visit for just a few weeks of wear, the extra splurge is worth the long-lasting results. We found that these clips were very easy to snap open and close, and they felt nice and secure against our strands even when we flipped our hair around. The clips sit snugly against the scalp thanks to their ultra-thin design and showed no signs of uncovering the secret that we were actually wearing extensions. But the last thing to give away that these locks are not your own are the Remy strands themselves, which blend in with your natural hair effortlessly — washing, styling, and brushing just like yours does. While we did notice the slightest bit of weight, it was easily tolerable and wouldn’t hinder our desire to wear them out for a day. We’d recommend these extensions to people who already have long hair but want to add a bit of volume, as the pieces gave our hair a bit more oomph instead of any noticeable length. But if your main goal when it comes to extensions is a believable look and comfortable wear, then you’ve landed on the right ones — and yes, they’re worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $250+ Type: Remy | Texture: Natural wave | Length: 16-20 inches | Shades: 15 | Wefts: 7 People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best for Curly Hair Bebonia Ringlet Clip Extensions 4.5 Bebonia View On Bebonia.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 4.2 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Easy to apply, taking us mere seconds to install

Comfortable and undetectable throughout the day, with only slight weight noticeable

Silky hair that maintained its quality after wearing, washing, and air drying Cons Curls are not as tight as they claim to be; best suited for 3A or 3B curls Put your natural curls on display while adding an extra boost of volume with the Bebonia Ringlet clip-in extensions, a thick bundle of high-quality Remy hair said to be fit for people with springy 3C to 4A curls. These wefts took mere seconds to install and didn’t tug on our strands throughout the day in the slightest, though a very small bit of weight was added (though this has become normal at this point in the testing process). We ran our hands over our heads and twisted the curls around to see if we could feel any clips or slippage and were pleasantly surprised by how very undetectable these comfortable extensions were. And don’t get us started on the quality — these 100 percent human hair curls remained bouncy and silky smooth from the first try-on until after we washed and air-dried them. It’s hard to match everyone’s particular texture, and while Bebonia’s riglet wefts do a great job, we didn’t think they completely matched the pattern and tightness of 3C to 4A coils; 3A or 3B are a better comparison for these particular extensions. However, if you happen to have slightly looser spirals, then these extensions could be just the ones for you. Healthy, pristine-quality extensions with a great texture match are hard to come by, so the price is justifiable to us given the realistic results. Price at time of publish: $155+ Type: Remy | Texture: Curly, 3C to 4A | Length: 16-22 inches | Shades: 7 | Wefts: 6 People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

Best for Volume Bebonia Spiral Clip-In Extensions 4.6 Bebonia View On Bebonia.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Easy to apply, blending well with both natural and dyed hair

Stayed in place all day, without having to readjust or restyle

Held quality even after washing Cons May get a little tangled during removal No curls are made the same, so while the Bebonia Ringlet extensions work best for tighter coils, the Bebonia Spiral clip-in extensions are ideal for looser curls (ideal for 2C waves or 3A curls). We found these curls silky-soft to the touch and incredibly natural-looking, even down to the shade, which we were originally skeptical of due to our dyed hair. However, we clipped in these low-maintenance curls effortlessly, and the two shades blended together, creating a believable look of high and lowlights. They were comfortable to wear both around the office and at home and felt durable enough to where we didn’t worry about keeping them pristine throughout the day. We treated them like our natural hair, with all of the hair flips and tosses that come in a day, and still, they looked natural as ever. We did experience a bit of tangling as we removed them at the end of the day, which was a bit inconvenient for our next-day styling purposes. However, we think these clip-ins are extremely helpful for a quick boost of volume and length on any given day and can see them standing the test of time. For their superb silkiness, durability despite wear and wash, and natural blendability, we’d recommend these extensions wholeheartedly. Price at time of publish: $155+ Type: Remy | Texture: Loose spirals, 2C or 3A | Length: 16-22 inches | Shades: 10 | Wefts: 6 People / Jessica Juliao

People / Tamara Staples

Best for Textured Ponytails Kurly Klips Ponytail Fro 4.5 Kurly Klips View On Kurlyklips.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.6 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Value 3 /5 Pros Natural, blended look that's nearly undetectable

Lays very flat against the scalp without any tugging

Easy to install with two ribbons to securely tie around your natural pony

Cons Only one color option available, so it won't be a match for everyone (although you can dye it to your preferred shade) We were impressed with the Kurly Klips Ponytail Fro because of the delicate coils and volumizing strands that made our ponies quite the head-turners. It took almost no time to throw up our hair and add this single-piece extension, which features two soft ribbons that securely tie the hair in place around the elastic. Instantly, we noticed how natural this 100 percent human hair looked when combined with our own, becoming undetectable to the untrained eye (seriously, our coworkers had no idea). What was even better, though, was how flatly the extensions laid against our scalp and how little the ponytail pulled on our hair, making this a painless and generally unnoticeable experience. While we could sing praises for this pony all day, we did think it was slightly overpriced for what it is (after all, it’s a single piece as opposed to others that come with several wefts). However, we think this was one of the most natural-looking and feeling ponytails we tested and seemed incredibly comparable to an installation you’d get at a salon — though this one you can achieve at home for months to years on end if taken care of properly. And even though it’s only available in one shade (black/dark brown), its human hair makeup allows for any sort of dye treatment to get the shade that’s ideal for you. Price at time of publish: $179 Type: Remy | Texture: Natural, curly | Length: 18 inches | Shades: 1 | Wefts: None, 1 piece People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

