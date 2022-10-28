To see exactly which clinical strength deodorant performed the best, our testers swiped on 34 different formulas, and put them through some real-world protocol, engaging in physical activity for 15 minutes to see just how sweaty they got. They left it on (without reapplying) and then evaluated the product’s efficacy after 24 hours, as well. Testers ultimately weighed in on how well each one worked and how nice it smelled, plus how easy it was to apply and whether or not it left behind any tell-tale streaks. At the end of the day, the Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid was the clear winner across the board, though there are also some other great options that our testers loved.

First, one major note. Clinical strength deodorant is a little bit of a misnomer. There are both deodorants and antiperspirants on the market, and it’s important to clarify the distinction between the two. “Deodorants contain perfumes and other ingredients that mask odors for those who want to avoid body odor,” explains Dr. Alicia Zalka , a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Surface Deep. “ Antiperspirants contain aluminum-based ingredients that block the release of moisture from sweat ducts for those who wish to avoid wetness. ” All of the "clinical strength deodorants" on the market contain these aluminum-based ingredients (more on those in a moment) to actually block sweat, so they’re technically clinical strength antiperspirants, Dr. Zalka points out. Most of them and the other antiperspirants on the market do also contain perfumes and fragrance that act like a deodorant and keep you smelling good as well. We’ll stick with the term “clinical strength deodorant” to keep things simple, but it’s just something to keep in mind.

Deodorant: It’s probably something that you use daily, but don’t think much about. Maybe you have one that you’re loyal to and have used for years, or maybe you just grab whatever is cheapest at the drugstore. If what you’re using is working for you, then by all means, stick with it. But if you’re dealing with serious sweating, the kind that actually impacts your day-to-day life, it may be worth considering a clinical strength deodorant.

Best Overall: Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon. View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Applies smoothly

Its "clean lavender" scent imparts just the right amount of fragrance

Dries down quickly Cons It didn’t block sweat entirely, especially after physical exercise This clinical strength deodorant solid is actually designed to be applied before bed to to take advantage of your body's natural temperature variations as well as in the morning for added sweat-stopping protection. It claims to reduce sweating three times the amount of other formulas. Designed in partnership with dermatologists, it's formulated with provitamin B5 to help protect the skin barrier and retain its moisture levels so it's caring for your skin while preventing excessive sweating. It also comes with a pleasant lavender scent to mask odors. Our tester raved about this formula: “I would be the spokesperson for this product, that’s how much I love it, and would recommend it to anyone I know." Even though it left her armpits “a little damp” after a 15 minute walk outside on a hot day, she still lauded it for how well it controlled odor. The scent (which even lingered after 24 hours) also earned rave reviews, as did the smooth and silky texture of the gel-based formula. Price at time of publish: $13 Active Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (20%) | Size: 2.6 fl. oz. | Type: Gel Jessica Juliao

Best Stick: Jack Black Pit Boss 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora Pros Fresh and woody scent is appealing to many

Effectively keeps odor at bay for a full 24 hours Cons It’s pricier than many other deodorants, ringing in at $21

The product may transfer a bit onto clothing Thanks to aluminum, this stick works to keep sweat at bay and is designed with sensitive skin in mind. It's also got aloe to help hydrate the skin and vitamin E to nourish the often agitated armpit area. Even after a “super sweaty day on the subway” our tester didn’t smell any odor coming from her underarms, a feat she deemed, “miraculous.” That being said, it didn’t entirely block sweat after 24 hours (scoring a four of five in the efficacy category), but given how well it masked any smell—and how smoothly it applied— our tester still said she’d recommend it. The fresh and woody scent was also a plus, though it did wear off somewhat quickly, and it also bears mentioning that this did transfer a bit to the inside of clothing. Price at time of publish: $21 Active Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrate | Size: 1.3 oz. | Type: Stick Tamara Staples Best Antiperspirant: DERMAdoctor Total Nonscents Ultra Gentle Antiperspirant 4.8 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Macy's The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Pros Ideal for those with sensitive skin

A large bottle provides about 90 applications Cons The concentration of aluminum is lower than in other clinical-strength formulas Even though this deodorant contains lower levels of a sweat-blocking active ingredient, it still scored a perfect score when it came to efficacy; our tester didn’t feel sticky or sweaty, even after a full day, nor did she smell any odor. Per the smell part of things, this option is fragrance-free, a nice choice for those with sensitive skin or who are prone to irritation: “I have very sensitive skin so most times scented products irritate my skin or don’t work well with my body chemistry. This deodorant was perfect for that and there’s absolutely no odor I can smell from my body, even with it not having a scent,” said our tester. She also pointed out that even though the roll-on felt moist upon application, which concerned her a bit, it dried clear and without feeling clumpy or leaving behind any residue, either on skin or clothing. Price at time of publish: $24 Active Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Glycine Complex 11.25% | Size: 3.04 oz. | Type: Roll-on Jessica Juliao

Best Wipes: SweatBlock Antiperspirant 4.7 Courtesy of Amazon. View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros One wipe can stop sweat for up to seven days

Wipe format is easy-to-use and convenient for travel Cons Even though these are fragrance-free, our tester noticed that there was a bit of a musty scent that emanated during physical exertion These wipes claim to offer some serious sweat-stopping power. According to the brand, one wipe can block sweat for up to seven days, an appealing premise for those who sweat excessively. While we only tested the products on this list for a 24 hours period, our tester was impressed by the fact that she stayed dry the entire time. The product is fragrance-free, and, but to that point, she did note a bit of a musty scent the following day. “I think combined with a stick deodorant after day one, this would be a great pick for super sweaters,” she said. (The brand also suggests pairing this with a deodorant for odor-masking purposes.) And even though the wipes felt wet going on, the dry-down was quick and they left behind no marks on clothing or skin. Price at time of publish: $19 Active Ingredient: Aluminum Chloride 14% | Size: 10 wipes | Type: Wipes Tamara Staples

Best Budget: Degree Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Excelled at preventing both sweat and odor for a full 24 hours

Fresh scent was still noticeable, even after 24 hours

Affordable Cons The scent of the product is strong, which may be off-putting to some This unique antiperspirant-deodorant hybrid is infused with Degree's MotionSense™ technology which releases a jasmine-rose-fruity fragrance every time you move. Of the formulas we tested, this one claimed to have the longest-lasting effect of offering sweat- and odor-defense for up to 72 hours. “I’m so impressed by these results. Not only am I stink-free, but my underarms also stayed dry the entire time, too. This would be a great product for hard workouts or marathon days,” said our satisfied tester. The fact that the scent lasted the entire day was also a plus, as this wasn’t always the case with many of the other deodorants tested. That being said, the fragrance is strong, so something to keep in mind. It also earned perfect marks for not leaving behind any white marks, as well as great price, given both the quantity and quality of the product. Price at time of publish: $15 Active Ingredient: Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate 16% | Size: 2.6 oz. | Type: Stick PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best Unscented: Clinique Antiperspirant-Deodorant Roll-On Ulta View On Ulta View On Clinique.com View On Macy's Pros Goes on smoothly and totally clear

Fragrance-free

Hypoallergenic

Dermatologist-tested Cons This wasn’t the most effective pick when it came to stopping sweat For many, the scent of a deodorant is part of the appeal, but if that’s not the case (or you’re sensitive to fragrance), this fragrance-free roll-on choice is a great option. It excelled when it came to texture and application; our tester loved that it went on smooth and clear and absorbed almost immediately, without leaving behind any visible streaks or residue. That being said, she did ding it a bit when it came to efficacy. After 24 hours, her underarms were damp and there was some body odor present. “This product is a good, lightweight deodorant for everyday use. If I were to work out or sweat more, I might want something with more of a scent and a stronger antiperspirant,” she said. Price at time of publish: $19 Active Ingredient: Aluminum Chlorohydrate | Size: 2.5 oz. | Type: Roll-on Jessica Juliao

Best Invisible: Harry's Odor & Enhanced Sweat Control, Extra-strength Antiperspirant 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On CVS Pros The fig scent is a unique option when it comes to deodorants

Residue-free Cons The scent of the deodorant does dissipate fairly quickly This option earned a (nearly) perfect score when it came to efficacy; it didn’t entirely block out sweat and body odor, but worked well enough that our tester was still impressed and noted that she would recommend the product. “My armpits were not nearly as sweaty as they usually are, and they didn’t smell, so this definitely did what it set out to do. It didn’t leave me dying to take a shower, even after a really hot day in New York City,” she said. The unique fig scent—described as light and fresh with a bit of sweetness—also earned rave reviews, as did the fact that it applied smoothly, felt cooling, and was completely clear, with no residue, even on a black shirt. Price at time of publish: $16 Active Ingredient: Aluminum zirconium trichlorohydrex GLY 16% | Size: 2.5 oz. | Type: Stick Jessica Juliao