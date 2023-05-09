Shopping People Tested The 12 Best Cleansing Balms of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our overall winner was the Juno Skin Clean 10 Cleansing Balm By Rennie Dyball Published on May 9, 2023 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Cai Cramer When it's time to remove the day's makeup — and dirt, oil, and everything else you don't want to go to sleep wearing — a cleansing balm may be a great addition to your nighttime routine. "A cleansing balm is an oil-based formula that helps break down even the most stubborn makeup without any tugging," L.A.-based makeup artist and content creator Ourfa Zinali tells PEOPLE Tested. "It does the same thing a cleansing oil does, however, it's less messy; think of them as sisters. It can also be used on bare skin to remove any impurities, SPF, etc. at the end of your day." Cleansing balms can also do double duty and improve the look of your skin: At the 2023 Grammy Awards, makeup artist Kristine Studden used a cleansing balm in creating Maren Morris's Grammy glow. "I love how it leaves the skin clean, soft, and supple without drying," Studden told PEOPLE. With all the benefits of this dewy product, PEOPLE tested several cleansing balms for many different skin types, evaluating them for consistency, cleansing ability, oiliness, hydration, and appearance. See our favorites below. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Junoco.com Our Ratings Consistency 5/5 Oiliness 5/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 5/5 Skin Appearance 5/5 Pros This balm has a great consistency that melts into the skin and removes all traces of makeup, even heavy cosmetics. After using, skin feels clean, moisturized, and glowy. Cons This balm was so great, we just wish it came in a larger size! One of the coolest things about cleansing balms is how the consistency changes from the container to the palm of your hand. Our overall winner starts with a firm consistency when it's initially scooped out, but once rubbed into the skin, it becomes smooth and milky, and it practically melts away makeup in less than a minute. Out of all of the balms we tested, this product stood out to us the most for its consistency, cleansing ability, and for the way it left our skin feeling post-cleanse — in fact, it earned a perfect score across all of our testing categories. Compared with some balms on the market, we found there to be no oily residue left behind from this product. One tester even noted that the balm removed all traces of makeup, even that which was "baked and caked" on. We even found that our skin felt more moisturized and supple after using it; the same tester noted that her skin had been feeling extra dry due to retinol use, but that this balm has been "fantastic" for gently cleansing her sensitive skin while also restoring moisture. She also noticed an overall improvement in her skin's clarity and tone. While many people prefer to double-cleanse (using a cleanser following a balm), this product is effective enough to be used alone if desired. After use, the skin looks not only clean and free of makeup but also has a a nice sheen to it. Our only complaint: we wish it came in a larger size, as we can see ourselves reaching for this product every single day, whether we're wearing makeup or not. Price at time of publish: $20 Weight: 3 oz | Skin Types: All People / Daniela Galvez People / Daniela Galvez Best for Eye Makeup Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros The milky consistency of this balm is easy to work into the skin. The oils keep skin soft while dissolving even waterproof makeup. Cons While not a deal-breaker, we noticed no visible difference in our skin's appearance. Our tester raved that this popular cleansing balm "lives up to the hype". We found it easy to work across the skin, particularly as the consistency changed from balm to oil to cleansing milk for an enjoyable sensorial experience that effectively cleansed the skin as well. Due to nourishing oils like elderberry, sweet almond, and starflower, this balm cleanser helped keep our skin feeling soft and not stripped whatsoever. Our tester double-cleanses on a daily basis, even after wearing face sunscreen only. However, the Elemis balm did a great job of breaking down sunscreen and even waterproof makeup with ease on its own. As a result, we're giving this the award for Best for Eye Makeup as it completely melted away even stubborn waterproof mascara. While some products, like our best overall, make a noticeable difference in the appearance of your skin, we found that this one left us soft and moisturized, but there was no visible difference in tone or clarity. Price at time of publish: $66 Weight: 0.7 oz or 3.5 oz | Skin Types: All People / Caitlyn Martyn People / Caitlyn Martyn Best Budget Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 4.5/5 Oiliness 4.5/5 Hydration 4.5/5 Cleansing Ability 4/5 Skin Appearance 4/5 Pros This product is hydrating and performs well on oily skin. It does a good job of removing makeup. Our skin felt softer and looked more radiant after using this balm. Cons The slimy consistency takes a bit of getting used to. Given the consistency, a tube delivery would be preferred. Our best budget pick looks like it would have the consistency of a creamy lotion, but once you apply it to your face, it transforms into more of an oil. There's a bit of a "slimy" feel to it, but once our tester got used to it, she didn't mind at all. In fact, she likened it to her usual Cetaphil cleanser. Our tester also noted that this cleanser worked well with her oily skin — rather than leaving it feeling greasy, her skin was smooth, soft, and radiant, as though she had "done a whole cleansing routine instead of using just the one product." She also appreciated that while it appeared as though it might have pore-clogging properties, it did not seem to congest her skin at all during the trial period. One gripe is that the cleanser seemed to kind of smudge eye makeup around and make the eye area feel goopy rather than cleanly rinse away color cosmetics. As such, this is ideally used as part one of a two-part face cleansing routine, as it works best as a makeup remover. Also, the twist-top jar wasn't our favorite packaging, especially because of the creamy nature of the cleanser — a pump or tube would make for a less messy application. Price at time of publish: $15 Weight: 2 oz | Skin Types: All People / Jennifer May People / Jennifer May The 6 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Brightening True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Truebotanicals.com Our Ratings Consistency 4.4/5 Oiliness 4.4/5 Hydration 4.5/5 Cleansing Ability 3.8/5 Skin Appearance 4/5 Pros The oily, foamy consistency of this cleanser is ideal for dry skin types. The cleanser spreads easily and has a pleasant scent. It doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Cons It leaves behind an oily residue, meaning you may need to double-cleanse. It’s one of the more expensive balms on this list. Beloved by Brooke Shields, this cleansing balm is fortified with a multitude of oils like sunflower, avocado, and jojoba. Ingredients like turmeric help to brighten the skin while gentle exfoliating acids like lactic and azelaic help reveal smoother, more even skin. We found this balm to be particularly oily and creamy, which made its consistency especially pleasant on dry skin. It spread easily and left our skin feeling soft and smooth as well as deeply moisturized. One tester has sensitive skin that can appear red after cleansing, but the True Botanicals balm left her skin feeling noticeably soft with no redness. One drawback is that because it is so rich in oils, it can leave behind a residue — one tester noted that they needed to use a follow-up cleanser to remove any excess oiliness, and all testers noted that they probably would avoid this formula in the warmer months. While we loved the texture of this balm and its pleasant botanical scent, it's important to note that it is quite expensive. We also wouldn't recommend it to someone with particularly oily skin, as noted above. Price at time of publish: $48 Weight: 3.4 oz | Skin Types: All People / Alyssa Kingham People / Alyssa Kingham Best for a Glow-y Finish Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 4/5 Oiliness 4/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 4/5 Skin Appearance 5/5 Pros This cleansing balm left our skin softer and considerably glow-y. The price point is great for the quality of the product. Cons It left a slightly oily feeling, even after washing off. This ultra-nourishing blend of jojoba and avocado oil (among others) as well as vitamin E is especially kind to dry, sensitive skin. The consistency of this balm took a little getting used to, as it becomes practically invisible (rather than foamy) and leaves a slightly oily feeling behind, even after washing, making it hard to tell whether you've gotten it all off. On the plus side, this balm provides intense moisture. Our tester said that this balm left her skin feeling softer and with a considerable glow — something she doesn't typically notice with other skincare products. She was also shocked at the price point and couldn't believe how great of a value this balm is given the quality and the results. And since you only need a little bit of product to clean your entire face, the tub should last you a long time. Price at time of publish: $18 Weight: 2.3 oz | Skin Types: All The 14 Best Eye Makeup Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Dry Skin Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser 4.7 Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales View On Dermstore Our Ratings Consistency 4.5/5 Oiliness 4.5/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 5/5 Skin Appearance 4.5/5 Pros The consistency was great — it's oil-free and moisturizing, which is great for those with particularly oily skin. This cleanser was highly effective at removing several types of makeup. Cons None that we could find. This balm is delivered differently than others we tested as it comes in a tube rather than your typical pot. When first applied, it has the consistency of a gel-cream moisturizer, but as it's rubbed in, it has a clear, buttery texture that melts down into the skin, despite being completely oil-free. It's excellent for dry skin as it actually adds moisture back into the skin (oils only hold in existing moisture) with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe, marine algae, and glycerin. The final result left our skin feeling refreshed and smooth — never dry or tight. It's also quite soothing thanks to the aforementioned aloe to help calm redness and inflammation. This cleanser was effective at removing SPF, foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara (non-waterproof) in one go. We applied it to dry skin and then removed it with a warm, damp towel — no rinse necessary. Sometimes, formulas similar to this can leave makeup smudged around the eye area, but we were pleasantly surprised by how well this one dissolved and lifted dark pigments. Price at time of publish: $32 Weight: 5 oz | Skin Types: All People / Avery Stone People / Avery Stone Best for Double Cleansing Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm 4.6 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Cloud10beauty.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Consistency 5/5 Oiliness 4.5/5 Hydration 4.5/5 Cleansing Ability 5/5 Skin Appearance 4/5 Pros This cleanser is super effective without being harsh on our skin. The combination of a silky and grainy texture makes the skin feel extra clean. Cons None that we could find. Another tube iteration, this cleanser, while presenting as a cream, actually has a surprising grainy texture to it which we actually quite appreciated. This helped to not only soften the skin but also slough away makeup and residue even better. And, since it's not as oily as other balms we've tried, it didn't leave any greasy residue. The efficacy is what really impressed us — we were shocked by how easily this balm took off a full face of makeup. Just a dime-sized amount spread easily and evenly and removed every last bit of makeup or sunscreen. The balm was not at all harsh; we didn't notice any stripping or drying feeling, and actually were left feeling moisturized post-cleanse. We also love that it is fragrance-free and comes in a tube — we just wish that it came in a larger size! Price at time of publish: $29 Weight: 3.5 oz | Skin Types: All People / Michelle Parente The 18 Best Face Washes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Lightweight Waso Shiseido Shikulme Gel-to-Oil Cleanser 4.9 Sephora View On Walmart View On Fragrancenet.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Consistency 5/5 Oiliness 5/5 Hydration 4.5/5 Cleansing Ability 5/5 Skin Appearance 5/5 Pros The gel-to-oil consistency gives this cleanser a super-luxurious feel. In addition to cleansing and refreshing, it gives the skin a noticeable glow. Cons It feels slightly slimy, which could be off-putting to some users. Not just lauded for its beautiful packaging, this Shiseido cleansing balm has a malleable gel-to-oil consistency that feels luxurious as you rub it in. It does feel slightly slimy, but it wasn't bothersome to our testers; in fact, they preferred the consistency to the more oily balms we tested. Also, we're giving it bonus points for being yet another balm that's dispensed via a tube as opposed to a tub. Our tester noted that her skin felt deeply moisturized after using this product — it's uniquely formulated with Shikuwasa, or a Japanese lime from Okinawa that helps support the skin barrier (meaning it helps to trap moisture in). She said that while she could technically skip moisturizer altogether, she found that by applying her usual formula post-cleanse, the combination was divine, and her skin was "shiny (in a good way)." She loved the way this cleanser made her skin glow and thinks it's perfect especially as a pre-makeup step. In fact, she said that she's never used a product that made her skin this noticeably bright. Price at time of publish: $28 Weight: 4 oz | Skin Types: All Best for Oily Skin innisfree Pore Clearing Volcanic Cleansing Balm 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Innisfree.com Our Ratings Consistency 4/5 Oiliness 4/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 4/5 Skin Appearance 5/5 Pros Noticeably reduces skin redness. You only need a small amount for effective cleansing. Cons It works wonders on makeup, though mascara needs a little extra help to come off. We would prefer if the container came with a scoop or applicator. Formulated with volcanic clusters to absorb excess oil and impurities, this cleansing balm is a deep-cleansing product. While it's formulated for more oily skin types, our tester has self-proclaimed dry skin, but it was just as effective for her: "My face felt really hydrated... there was no leftover or excess grease from the product. It didn’t strip me of any oils or cause any dryness after cleansing." Throughout our testing, just a small amount of product worked wonders at removing face makeup, sunscreen, and eyeshadow, but we did need a wet washcloth to fully remove mascara. Overall, the skin is left feeling super hydrated, soft, and plump. We only wish that it came with a scoop or spatula to make the application process easier and more hygienic. There's a light scent to the balm as well — personal preference will dictate whether users enjoy this. Price at time of publish: $10 Weight: 1.05 oz | Skin Types: All People / Ivy Ford People / Ivy Ford The 14 Best Clay Masks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Waterproof Makeup Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm 4.9 Keys Soulcare View On Keyssoulcare.com Our Ratings Consistency 5/5 Oiliness 4.5/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 5/5 Skin Appearance 5/5 Pros The consistency is silky and luxurious. It’s notably effective on waterproof eye makeup. Cons It is a bit pricey for its size. A launch from founder Alicia Keys' brand, this super-soft balm feels silky to the touch and smooths on easily without any tugging; it's just the right balance of oil and balm. Only a light amount of rubbing produces a smooth, slippery oil on the skin that's very effective at removing sunscreen and makeup. This is in large part thanks to bamboo charcoal which works like a magnet to draw impurities from the skin. It's also got shea butter to help nourish the skin and restore the skin barrier. Our tester reports having very dry skin — "I haven't tried many cleansers that don't leave me feeling stripped and dry (yes, even cleansing balms)" — but this one left her feeling soft with “some of the most minimal drying that I've ever experienced." She's dubbed herself a huge fan. Even waterproof, smudge-proof graphic eyeliner didn't stand a chance against the Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm. Sunscreen and makeup were removed easily with minimal resistance after a few rubs. The end result is a clean, hydrated, and glow-y feel. "It's soft, luxurious, and takes off makeup so easily that I barely had to rub," says our tester. While it might be a bit pricey for its size, we believe it is well worth it. Price at time of publish: $30 Weight: 2.8 oz | Skin Types: All Best Splurge Kokoberna Divine Origin Cleansing Balm 4.6 Thirteen Lune View On Thirteenlune.com Our Ratings Consistency 5/5 Oiliness 5/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 4/5 Skin Appearance 4/5 Pros A little of this silky oil-balm goes a very long way. No oily residue is left behind — just super soft skin. Cons It may not fully remove waterproof mascara. Perhaps the most unique delivery system of all the balms we tested, this oil, which comes in a pump bottle, is very smooth and silky and feels great on the skin. It's handcrafted with quality West African oils, hence the high price point of $95. It spreads very easily, and a tiny bit goes a long way (which is great considering you get less than 2 ounces at a steep price). Rinsing well is required to fully remove the balm, and you'll be left with smooth and soft (not greasy) skin. Our tester has a balanced skin type (not too dry, not oily) and it made her skin feel very soft and moisturized. "I could go much longer without a moisturizer compared to other cleansing products that make your skin dry after you use them," she says. Makeup and grime easily melted away, though some waterproof mascara remained and needed a separate eye makeup remover to fully get off. "I've used other cleansers before that do take off the same mascara without fail. However, I would use this balm before those because of how well it [moisturizes]," our tester says. We recommend this splurge with the caveat that it may not fully remove all makeup; however, the delivery system, quality of ingredients, and the way it left our skin feeling is worth the trial. Price at time of publish: $95 Weight: 1.69 oz | Skin Types: All People / Anna Pattison Best for Glowing Skin Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Our Ratings Consistency 5/5 Oiliness 4/5 Hydration 5/5 Cleansing Ability 3/5 Skin Appearance 4/5 Pros Helps skin appear healthier and plumper. Reduces the appearance of large pores. Cons It has a slightly unpleasant chemical-like scent. This balm from Naturium, whose purple color is a nod to the hero ingredient, purple ginseng, melts smoothly and beautifully across the skin. While our tester has naturally oily skin and was wary of using what immediately felt to be an oily cleanser, she found that it melted beautifully into her skin and left it feeling plump and "happy." She did, however, notice a bit of residue that needed to be washed away with a double-cleanse. Eye makeup was easily removed without scrubbing, but our tester's sensitive skin did flare up a bit after the first use. However, once she acclimated to it, she was able to use it more regularly and her skin never felt the same sensation, just a notably refreshed feel. She also noticed that her skin had a healthy sheen to it and that her pores actually appeared to be less noticeable. "I think I'm a convert, and so now I'm going to recruit folks to come with me. " Though the product contains no synthetic fragrance, we found the scent to be slightly unpleasant, almost chemical-like. Price at time of publish: $20 Weight: 3.1 oz | Skin Types: All People / Elena Garcia The 15 Best Face Masks for Glowing Skin in 2023 Things to Consider Pricing Of all the cleansing balms available, there are plenty of inexpensive options. In fact, some of our experts' favorites are not the higher priced brands. "As a dermatologist who also formulates skincare products, I think a wide variety of products, from over-the-counter drugstore brands to medical-grade skincare, can be effective," says Mona Mislankar, MD, FAAD, a board certified dermatologist and co-founder of Oath MD. "The more costly it is does not tell us much about the product at all; the formulation is the most important." Ingredients Nourishing and moisturizing ingredients are key for cleansing balms. Jojoba oil, argan oil, avocado oil, sunflower oil, almond oil, and grape seed oil are some of makeup artist Zanialis' favorite base ingredients in cleansing balms. Dr. Mislankar agrees that jojoba oil is a great ingredient to seek out, along with ceramides, glycerin, and linoeic acid. As for ingredients to avoid, people with certain skin conditions and sensitivities should be extra mindful when reading ingredient lists. "I would steer away from any cleansing balm with a heavy fragrance, lanolin, or coconut oil in it," advises Zinali. "The fragrance can cause irritation (especially on the eyes), and the lanolin and coconut oil can clog the pores." If you have dry skin, sensitive skin, or rosacea, you may want to avoid ingredients such as alcohol, artificial fragrance, sodium lauryl sulfate, or menthol, adds Dr. Mislankar. These ingredients are additives that could be irritating if you already have a compromised skin barrier, she says. Skin Type Considerations As with most beauty products, keep your skin type in mind here. The key is to avoid certain ingredients (see above for the ingredients you'll want to look at closely) if you are prone to rosacea, eczema, or have sensitive skin, says Dr. Mislankar. "Those who are very sensitive should definitely stick to fragrance-free cleansing balms to avoid irritation or breakouts," adds Zinali. Additionally, oily or acne-prone skin types might steer clear of heavy oils like coconut oil or flaxseed oil, as well as shea butter. How We Tested We tested 30 cleansing balms in total. Over a two-week period, our testers used their assigned cleansing balm(s) and were instructed to use no other cleansers during this time. Following the manufacturer's instructions, testers used the balms daily as part of their skincare routine. They were to apply them to either dry skin or over a full face of makeup, and were to dispense potted balms with a spatula (if provided) or squeeze the formula into their hands if the product came in a tube. They analyzed how their skin felt before, during, and after application and went on to rate the balms in several areas: Testers assigned each balm a score of 1-5 for its consistency, oiliness, hydration, cleansing ability, and appearance. Frequently Asked Questions Is a cleansing balm better than a makeup remover? Absolutely. There's a double-duty element to cleansing balms — in addition to removing makeup, they are beneficial to your skin as an added step in your skincare routine. "Cleaning balms are extremely gentle and won't strip away your natural oils because they are oil-based," Zinali tells PEOPLE Tested. "It's amazing for those who are dry as well because it helps promote moisture in the skin with its skin-softening properties." Is double cleansing required or can you use a cleansing balm on its own?? It's recommended that most people use a traditional cleanser after removing makeup with a cleansing balm. Since balms are oil-based, they can leave a residue behind, so it's especially key for those with acne-prone skin to double-cleanse. The exception would be those with dry skin, who might feel more clean and comfortable cleansing with a balm only as the first step in a nightly skincare routine. For all but those with very dry skin, Zinali suggests a cleansing balm followed by a gentle foaming cleanser: "The aftermath is worth it — you feel so soft and supple." Do you use a cleansing balm on wet or dry skin? "Oil-based cleansing balms usually work better on dry skin by allowing the makeup, SPF, pollution, and skin debris to grip to the balm more effectively," advises Dr. Mislankar, though she personally will sometimes wet her hands before application. More than wet or dry skin, a key element with cleansing balms is to take your time massaging them into your skin. With this extra time spent, your skin will reap the benefits of the cleansing balm, whereas a traditional cleanser might be washed off too quickly before the skin can benefit, she explains. Why Trust PEOPLE? Rennie Dyball is an award-winning author who began her career at PEOPLE in 2002 as a reporter and remained on staff as a writer and editor until 2017; she now regularly freelances for the brand. 