With all the benefits of this dewy product, PEOPLE tested several cleansing balms for many different skin types, evaluating them for consistency, cleansing ability, oiliness, hydration, and appearance. See our favorites below.

Cleansing balms can also do double duty and improve the look of your skin: At the 2023 Grammy Awards, makeup artist Kristine Studden used a cleansing balm in creating Maren Morris's Grammy glow . "I love how it leaves the skin clean, soft, and supple without drying," Studden told PEOPLE.

When it's time to remove the day's makeup — and dirt, oil, and everything else you don't want to go to sleep wearing — a cleansing balm may be a great addition to your nighttime routine. "A cleansing balm is an oil-based formula that helps break down even the most stubborn makeup without any tugging," L.A.-based makeup artist and content creator Ourfa Zinali tells PEOPLE Tested. "It does the same thing a cleansing oil does, however, it's less messy; think of them as sisters. It can also be used on bare skin to remove any impurities, SPF, etc. at the end of your day."

Best Overall Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Junoco.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Oiliness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Cleansing Ability 5 /5

Skin Appearance 5 /5 Pros This balm has a great consistency that melts into the skin and removes all traces of makeup, even heavy cosmetics.

After using, skin feels clean, moisturized, and glowy. Cons This balm was so great, we just wish it came in a larger size! One of the coolest things about cleansing balms is how the consistency changes from the container to the palm of your hand. Our overall winner starts with a firm consistency when it's initially scooped out, but once rubbed into the skin, it becomes smooth and milky, and it practically melts away makeup in less than a minute. Out of all of the balms we tested, this product stood out to us the most for its consistency, cleansing ability, and for the way it left our skin feeling post-cleanse — in fact, it earned a perfect score across all of our testing categories. Compared with some balms on the market, we found there to be no oily residue left behind from this product. One tester even noted that the balm removed all traces of makeup, even that which was "baked and caked" on. We even found that our skin felt more moisturized and supple after using it; the same tester noted that her skin had been feeling extra dry due to retinol use, but that this balm has been "fantastic" for gently cleansing her sensitive skin while also restoring moisture. She also noticed an overall improvement in her skin's clarity and tone. While many people prefer to double-cleanse (using a cleanser following a balm), this product is effective enough to be used alone if desired. After use, the skin looks not only clean and free of makeup but also has a a nice sheen to it. Our only complaint: we wish it came in a larger size, as we can see ourselves reaching for this product every single day, whether we're wearing makeup or not. Price at time of publish: $20 Weight: 3 oz | Skin Types: All People / Daniela Galvez

People / Daniela Galvez



Best for Eye Makeup Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros The milky consistency of this balm is easy to work into the skin.

The oils keep skin soft while dissolving even waterproof makeup. Cons While not a deal-breaker, we noticed no visible difference in our skin's appearance. Our tester raved that this popular cleansing balm "lives up to the hype". We found it easy to work across the skin, particularly as the consistency changed from balm to oil to cleansing milk for an enjoyable sensorial experience that effectively cleansed the skin as well. Due to nourishing oils like elderberry, sweet almond, and starflower, this balm cleanser helped keep our skin feeling soft and not stripped whatsoever. Our tester double-cleanses on a daily basis, even after wearing face sunscreen only. However, the Elemis balm did a great job of breaking down sunscreen and even waterproof makeup with ease on its own. As a result, we're giving this the award for Best for Eye Makeup as it completely melted away even stubborn waterproof mascara. While some products, like our best overall, make a noticeable difference in the appearance of your skin, we found that this one left us soft and moisturized, but there was no visible difference in tone or clarity. Price at time of publish: $66 Weight: 0.7 oz or 3.5 oz | Skin Types: All People / Caitlyn Martyn

People / Caitlyn Martyn



Best Budget Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 4.5 /5

Oiliness 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Cleansing Ability 4 /5

Skin Appearance 4 /5 Pros This product is hydrating and performs well on oily skin.

It does a good job of removing makeup.

Our skin felt softer and looked more radiant after using this balm. Cons The slimy consistency takes a bit of getting used to.

Given the consistency, a tube delivery would be preferred. Our best budget pick looks like it would have the consistency of a creamy lotion, but once you apply it to your face, it transforms into more of an oil. There's a bit of a "slimy" feel to it, but once our tester got used to it, she didn't mind at all. In fact, she likened it to her usual Cetaphil cleanser. Our tester also noted that this cleanser worked well with her oily skin — rather than leaving it feeling greasy, her skin was smooth, soft, and radiant, as though she had "done a whole cleansing routine instead of using just the one product." She also appreciated that while it appeared as though it might have pore-clogging properties, it did not seem to congest her skin at all during the trial period. One gripe is that the cleanser seemed to kind of smudge eye makeup around and make the eye area feel goopy rather than cleanly rinse away color cosmetics. As such, this is ideally used as part one of a two-part face cleansing routine, as it works best as a makeup remover. Also, the twist-top jar wasn't our favorite packaging, especially because of the creamy nature of the cleanser — a pump or tube would make for a less messy application. Price at time of publish: $15 Weight: 2 oz | Skin Types: All People / Jennifer May

People / Jennifer May

Best Brightening True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Truebotanicals.com Our Ratings Consistency 4.4 /5

Oiliness 4.4 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Cleansing Ability 3.8 /5

Skin Appearance 4 /5 Pros The oily, foamy consistency of this cleanser is ideal for dry skin types.

The cleanser spreads easily and has a pleasant scent.

It doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Cons It leaves behind an oily residue, meaning you may need to double-cleanse.

It’s one of the more expensive balms on this list. Beloved by Brooke Shields, this cleansing balm is fortified with a multitude of oils like sunflower, avocado, and jojoba. Ingredients like turmeric help to brighten the skin while gentle exfoliating acids like lactic and azelaic help reveal smoother, more even skin. We found this balm to be particularly oily and creamy, which made its consistency especially pleasant on dry skin. It spread easily and left our skin feeling soft and smooth as well as deeply moisturized. One tester has sensitive skin that can appear red after cleansing, but the True Botanicals balm left her skin feeling noticeably soft with no redness. One drawback is that because it is so rich in oils, it can leave behind a residue — one tester noted that they needed to use a follow-up cleanser to remove any excess oiliness, and all testers noted that they probably would avoid this formula in the warmer months. While we loved the texture of this balm and its pleasant botanical scent, it's important to note that it is quite expensive. We also wouldn't recommend it to someone with particularly oily skin, as noted above. Price at time of publish: $48 Weight: 3.4 oz | Skin Types: All People / Alyssa Kingham

People / Alyssa Kingham



Best for a Glow-y Finish Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 4 /5

Oiliness 4 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Cleansing Ability 4 /5

Skin Appearance 5 /5 Pros This cleansing balm left our skin softer and considerably glow-y.

Best for Dry Skin Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser 4.7 Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales View On Dermstore Our Ratings Consistency 4.5 /5

Oiliness 4.5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Cleansing Ability 5 /5

Skin Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros The consistency was great — it's oil-free and moisturizing, which is great for those with particularly oily skin.

This cleanser was highly effective at removing several types of makeup. Cons None that we could find. This balm is delivered differently than others we tested as it comes in a tube rather than your typical pot. When first applied, it has the consistency of a gel-cream moisturizer, but as it's rubbed in, it has a clear, buttery texture that melts down into the skin, despite being completely oil-free. It's excellent for dry skin as it actually adds moisture back into the skin (oils only hold in existing moisture) with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe, marine algae, and glycerin. The final result left our skin feeling refreshed and smooth — never dry or tight. It's also quite soothing thanks to the aforementioned aloe to help calm redness and inflammation. This cleanser was effective at removing SPF, foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara (non-waterproof) in one go. We applied it to dry skin and then removed it with a warm, damp towel — no rinse necessary. Sometimes, formulas similar to this can leave makeup smudged around the eye area, but we were pleasantly surprised by how well this one dissolved and lifted dark pigments. Price at time of publish: $32 Weight: 5 oz | Skin Types: All People / Avery Stone

People / Avery Stone



Best for Double Cleansing Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm 4.6 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Cloud10beauty.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Oiliness 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Cleansing Ability 5 /5

Skin Appearance 4 /5 Pros This cleanser is super effective without being harsh on our skin.

Best Lightweight Waso Shiseido Shikulme Gel-to-Oil Cleanser 4.9 Sephora View On Walmart View On Fragrancenet.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Oiliness 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Cleansing Ability 5 /5

Skin Appearance 5 /5 Pros The gel-to-oil consistency gives this cleanser a super-luxurious feel.

In addition to cleansing and refreshing, it gives the skin a noticeable glow. Cons It feels slightly slimy, which could be off-putting to some users. Not just lauded for its beautiful packaging, this Shiseido cleansing balm has a malleable gel-to-oil consistency that feels luxurious as you rub it in. It does feel slightly slimy, but it wasn't bothersome to our testers; in fact, they preferred the consistency to the more oily balms we tested. Also, we're giving it bonus points for being yet another balm that's dispensed via a tube as opposed to a tub. Our tester noted that her skin felt deeply moisturized after using this product — it's uniquely formulated with Shikuwasa, or a Japanese lime from Okinawa that helps support the skin barrier (meaning it helps to trap moisture in). She said that while she could technically skip moisturizer altogether, she found that by applying her usual formula post-cleanse, the combination was divine, and her skin was "shiny (in a good way)." She loved the way this cleanser made her skin glow and thinks it's perfect especially as a pre-makeup step. In fact, she said that she's never used a product that made her skin this noticeably bright.

Price at time of publish: $28 Weight: 4 oz | Skin Types: All

Best for Oily Skin innisfree Pore Clearing Volcanic Cleansing Balm 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Innisfree.com Our Ratings Consistency 4 /5

Oiliness 4 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Cleansing Ability 4 /5

Skin Appearance 5 /5 Pros Noticeably reduces skin redness.

You only need a small amount for effective cleansing. Cons It works wonders on makeup, though mascara needs a little extra help to come off.

We would prefer if the container came with a scoop or applicator. Formulated with volcanic clusters to absorb excess oil and impurities, this cleansing balm is a deep-cleansing product. While it's formulated for more oily skin types, our tester has self-proclaimed dry skin, but it was just as effective for her: "My face felt really hydrated... there was no leftover or excess grease from the product. It didn’t strip me of any oils or cause any dryness after cleansing." Throughout our testing, just a small amount of product worked wonders at removing face makeup, sunscreen, and eyeshadow, but we did need a wet washcloth to fully remove mascara. Overall, the skin is left feeling super hydrated, soft, and plump. We only wish that it came with a scoop or spatula to make the application process easier and more hygienic. There's a light scent to the balm as well — personal preference will dictate whether users enjoy this. Price at time of publish: $10 Weight: 1.05 oz | Skin Types: All People / Ivy Ford

People / Ivy Ford

Best for Waterproof Makeup Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm 4.9 Keys Soulcare View On Keyssoulcare.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Oiliness 4.5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Cleansing Ability 5 /5

Skin Appearance 5 /5 Pros The consistency is silky and luxurious.

It’s notably effective on waterproof eye makeup. Cons It is a bit pricey for its size. A launch from founder Alicia Keys' brand, this super-soft balm feels silky to the touch and smooths on easily without any tugging; it's just the right balance of oil and balm. Only a light amount of rubbing produces a smooth, slippery oil on the skin that's very effective at removing sunscreen and makeup. This is in large part thanks to bamboo charcoal which works like a magnet to draw impurities from the skin. It's also got shea butter to help nourish the skin and restore the skin barrier. Our tester reports having very dry skin — "I haven't tried many cleansers that don't leave me feeling stripped and dry (yes, even cleansing balms)" — but this one left her feeling soft with “some of the most minimal drying that I've ever experienced." She's dubbed herself a huge fan.

Even waterproof, smudge-proof graphic eyeliner didn't stand a chance against the Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm. Sunscreen and makeup were removed easily with minimal resistance after a few rubs. The end result is a clean, hydrated, and glow-y feel. "It's soft, luxurious, and takes off makeup so easily that I barely had to rub," says our tester. While it might be a bit pricey for its size, we believe it is well worth it. Price at time of publish: $30 Weight: 2.8 oz | Skin Types: All

Best Splurge Kokoberna Divine Origin Cleansing Balm 4.6 Thirteen Lune View On Thirteenlune.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Oiliness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Cleansing Ability 4 /5

Skin Appearance 4 /5 Pros A little of this silky oil-balm goes a very long way.

No oily residue is left behind — just super soft skin. Cons It may not fully remove waterproof mascara. Perhaps the most unique delivery system of all the balms we tested, this oil, which comes in a pump bottle, is very smooth and silky and feels great on the skin. It's handcrafted with quality West African oils, hence the high price point of $95. It spreads very easily, and a tiny bit goes a long way (which is great considering you get less than 2 ounces at a steep price). Rinsing well is required to fully remove the balm, and you'll be left with smooth and soft (not greasy) skin. Our tester has a balanced skin type (not too dry, not oily) and it made her skin feel very soft and moisturized. "I could go much longer without a moisturizer compared to other cleansing products that make your skin dry after you use them," she says. Makeup and grime easily melted away, though some waterproof mascara remained and needed a separate eye makeup remover to fully get off. "I've used other cleansers before that do take off the same mascara without fail. However, I would use this balm before those because of how well it [moisturizes]," our tester says. We recommend this splurge with the caveat that it may not fully remove all makeup; however, the delivery system, quality of ingredients, and the way it left our skin feeling is worth the trial. Price at time of publish: $95 Weight: 1.69 oz | Skin Types: All People / Anna Pattison