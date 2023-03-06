To help streamline your spring cleaning checklist, we’ve tested hundreds of the best cleaning products available today, including everything from vacuums and mops to air purifiers and stain removers, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorites so you can clean with confidence this spring.

“As you deep clean your home, you are getting rid of dust, dirt, and grime that may have built up over the entire year,” explains Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids . “Many people don’t clean under couches, beds, or behind TVs because they don’t want to move these heavy items, so dust and dirt accumulate significantly under and behind them."

When the last bits of winter snow melt away and flowers start to pop out of the ground, it’s time to start thinking about spring cleaning. Many people use the beginning of spring as an opportunity to deep clean their homes, and there are actually quite a few benefits to this practice.

Best Steam Mop PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Lightweight

Heats up quickly

Adjustable steam output

Affordable price Cons Mop head occasionally flips up Steam mops use high-temperature steam to loosen dirt and kill bacteria, and they’re a great spring cleaning tool, especially if you have lots of grout, windows, or flooring to clean. We tested 27 of the best steam mops, and our top choice is the PurSteam Steam Mop, which is surprisingly budget-friendly for such a versatile tool. It comes with 10 different attachments, including everything from an angle nozzle for tight corners to a window squeegee, and it can be used as both a full-size steam mop or a handheld steamer. When we tested this steam mop, it excelled at cleaning tile, concrete, and grout, effectively removing different stains. However, the mop head occasionally flipped up, which was a bit frustrating. Still, we loved that the mop is lightweight and easy to maneuver, and it’s actually one of the more affordable options we tested, making it an unbeatable value. Price at time of publish: $69.97 (orig. $80.99) Capacity: 12.8 ounces | Steam Output: On-demand | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Cord Length: 15.9 feet People / Dera Burreson

Best Carpet Stain Remover OxiClean Carpet & Area Rug Stain Remover 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Effective on a variety of stains

Minimal scrubbing required Cons 10-minute wait time

Not recommended for certain materials For old, dried-on carpet stains, the OxiClean Carpet Stain Remover is our top-performing product. It has a convenient spray-on formula designed specifically for area rugs and carpets, and in our testing, it was effective at removing a variety of stains, including dried-on red wine. In our testing, we found the OxiClean formula worked best across all the stains when compared to the others. When using this stain remover, you’re supposed to wait 10 minutes after applying to wipe away the stain, which is slightly inconvenient, but the stains came off with minimal scrubbing. Just keep in mind that you should always test a small swatch for colorfastness before using a stain remover on your carpet, and this product shouldn’t be applied to wool, leather, or silk. Price at time of publish: $4.98 Type: Spray-on | Volume: 24 fluid ounces | Uses: Pet messes, food, and drink stains People / Henry Wortock

Best Carpet Cleaner Bissell 25299 Jetscrub Pet Carpet Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bissell.com Pros Compact size

Effective stain removal

Removable brushroll Cons Not the best water extraction If your carpets are looking dingy, the Bissell JetScrub Pet is the best carpet cleaner we’ve tested. This upright model has a slim form and lighter weight than many other carpet cleaners, making it more convenient to move around your home, and it has two cleaning modes: deep clean and express clean. There’s also a handy pretreat button that sprays cleaning solution onto tough stains before you pass over them. During testing, this carpet cleaner was able to completely remove several stains in just three passes, and we thought it was easy to operate thanks to its three simple buttons. The noise level is similar to an upright vacuum, and the carpet took a few hours to dry after deep cleaning. (Less water is used in express clean mode, leading to faster drying time.) The Bissell also has a convenient removable nozzle and brushroll, making it easier to clean than other machines, and it’s sure to make a big difference in your spring cleaning routine, leaving area rugs and carpeting looking fresh and new. One of our editors who witnessed this carpet cleaner's magic during testing even gifted one of these to her parents. Price at time of publish: $234.99 (orig. $259.99) Style: Upright | Dimensions: 44 x 15 x 10 inches | Weight: 12.34 pounds | Capacity: 0.375 gallons | Cord Length: 20 feet | Cleaning Path Width: 9.5 inches People / Henry Wortock

Best Air Purifier Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros HEPA and activated carbon filters

Wi-Fi and Alexa compatible

Extra-quiet sleep mode Cons Nothing we could find When we tested the best air purifiers, we compared 38 different models head-to-head, and the winner was the LEVOIT Air Purifier. It uses an H13 True HEPA filter to remove particles like bacteria, mold, pollen, and pet dander from the air, while its activated carbon filter traps smoke, fumes, VOCs, and unpleasant odors. In our tests, it was extremely effective at removing both PM2.5 and VOC particles from the air in a matter of minutes, and we found that both its high and low settings were effective at purifying the air. This air purifier is recommended for rooms up to 990 square feet, and in a space that size, it will purify the air two times per hour. The unit also connects to your smartphone, allowing you to monitor its performance via the LEVOIT app or give it voice commands through Amazon Alexa. We thought the app was very easy to set up and user-friendly. We also love that this air purifier has a special sleep mode that’s practically silent — ideal if you plan to use it in a bedroom or nursery. The LEVOIT Air Purifier is also reasonably priced compared to other models, and overall, we think it’s a worthwhile investment to improve the air quality in your home — it will further your spring cleaning efforts without you having to lift a finger. Price at time of publish: $219.99 Dimensions: 10.79 x 10.79 x 20.47 inches | Weight: 12.79 pounds | Room size: 990 sq. ft. People / Henry Wortock

People / Henry Wortock





Best Upright Vacuum Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Powerful suction

Lift-away design

Good value Cons Pet hair wraps around brushroll

Somewhat bulky For heavy-duty cleaning tasks, the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe is the best vacuum cleaner we’ve tested. It’s surprisingly affordable as upright vacuum cleaners go, but don’t be fooled — this tool excelled in testing, easily tackling all sorts of debris across a variety of floor types. We thought the vacuum was easy to maneuver around obstacles, and its lift-away design makes it easy to use on stairs and in other awkward areas that need extra attention during spring cleaning. This vacuum is on the heavier side, weighing 15 pounds, but it has a large dust bin that can hold a lot of debris. It’s equipped with a HEPA filter that traps dust and prevents it from being blown back into your freshly-cleaned home, and its multi-surface brushroll works well on both carpets and hard floors. However, if you have pets, be warned that hair can get tangled around the brushroll, so you’ll need to clean it off periodically to keep the vacuum in top shape. Price at time of publish: $179.99 (orig. $219.99) Type: Corded | Dimensions: 45.66 x 9.64 x 12 inches | Weight: 15 pounds | Filter Type: HEPA | Capacity: 0.1 gallons | Cord Length: 25 feet

Best Cordless Vacuum eufy by Anker HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Effective on all types of debris

Lightweight and well-balanced

Good value Cons Loud during operation

Small dust bin Cordless stick vacuums are quite handy during spring cleaning, and with our top-rated pick, the lightweight Eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity, you’ll be able to easily suck up cobwebs, clean in awkward nooks and crannies, and pick up pet hair from furniture. We tested this vacuum on all sorts of debris, from Cheerios and popcorn kernels to coffee grounds and pet hair, and it aced every test, performing well on both carpeting and hard floors. It even handled upholstery and stairs with ease. The other thing we loved about the Eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity is its light weight—the cordless vacuum weighs less than 2 pounds and has a well-balanced design, making it easy to carry around your home and maneuver into tight spaces. However, the vacuum is quite noisy during operation, so you probably won’t be holding any conversations as you clean, and its dust bin is on the smaller side. You’ll likely have to empty the bin frequently if you’re sucking up a lot of debris or pet hair, but overall, this vacuum is a great value and a must-have tool for deep cleaning your home. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Dimensions: 16.5 x 3.5 x 3 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Canister Size: 0.25 liters | Battery Life: 21 minutes We Tested 15 Cordless Stick Vacuums on Very Dirty Floors — These 8 Stood Out

Best Car Vacuum Black+Decker 20V Max Flex Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Pros Convenient hose

Lightweight

Effective on pet hair Cons Short battery life Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home — if your car is full of dirt, dust, and pet hair, the Black + Decker 20V Max Flex Vacuum will have it clean in no time. This cordless model is the best car vacuum we’ve tested, and its unique design is what makes it so effective. The 4-foot flexible hose makes it easy to get underneath seats and into crevices, and the vacuum is lightweight enough to manage with just one hand: The base unit is small, lightweight, and easy to hold with one hand while the other uses the wand. This car vacuum comes with a 2-in-1 nozzle tool and a pet hair brush, and it was one of the most effective models we tested when it came to picking up dog hair. We also loved that its dust bin is quite large, saving you from having to empty it frequently as you clean. The one notable downside of this vacuum is that its battery only lasts for around 8 minutes per charge, so note that you may have to charge it mid-clean, but, hey, you deserve a break anyway. Price at time of publish: $109 Type: Handheld cordless | Dimensions: 14.88 x 10.68 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds | Dirt Canister: 0.5 liters People / Dera Burreson

Best Laundry Detergent Gain Original Liquid Laundry Detergent + Aroma Boost 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Pleasant scent

Superior stain removal

Good value Cons Not the best on oil stains You’ll likely end up washing quite a bit of laundry during spring cleaning — after all, your towels, curtains, bedding, and rugs should all be cleaned—and our top pick for laundry detergent is the Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Soap. The brand is known for its signature scent, and we fell in love with the pleasant smell during testing: “I've never actually smelled Gain Laundry detergent, and it was a whole experience!” our tester wrote. “It smells incredible — it's slightly sweet and fruity, but it also has a nice floral scent mixed into it.” The Gain also performed well when it came to removing stains from fabric without any pre-treatment. It did better than the competition when it came to removing chocolate, makeup, and wine stains, but it wasn’t as effective as we hoped on oil marks. Still, fabrics came out of the laundry feeling soft and smelling delightful, and the Gain has a lower cost-per-load than many other detergents, making it a great value for your spring cleaning needs. Price at time of publish: $16.99 for two Type: Liquid | Volume: 65 fluid ounces | Loads: 45 | Scent: Original People / Dera Burreson

Best Laundry Stain Remover Method Stain Remover 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Grove.co Pros Effective on most laundry stains

Built-in scrub brush

Free and clear formula Cons Nothing we could find You can get rid of the toughest stains with Method Stain Remover, which outperformed the competition in our testing. The plant-based formula is free and clear, meaning it doesn’t contain any dyes and perfumes, and it’s safe to use on both whites and colored fabrics. When we tested this stain remover, it was effective on all sorts of stains, including grass, markers, chocolate, makeup, and even oil! “The grass, marker, and syrup were all totally removed and no residue from the stain or cleaner remains,” our tester reported. “I was worried about the stain transfering based on the sudsy-ness of the application process, but it all washed away cleanly.” We also love that the 6-ounce bottle includes a built-in brush, making it easy to scrub the formula into your laundry. Price at time of publish: $16.97 Type: Liquid | Volume: 6 fluid ounces | Safe On: Whites and colors People / Henry Wortock