The 14 Best Clay Masks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Cetaphil's Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Face Mask with Bentonite Clay won over our hearts (and pores) By Erika Reals Updated on March 30, 2023 05:55 PM For anyone with clogged pores, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, or texture, oily skin, or inflammation, clay masks are an essential product for your skincare routine. Clay masks each have at least one common ingredient — clay, of course — but the type of clay(s), additional ingredients, and product texture all play a role in how the mask works for your specific skin type. After using a clay mask, “skin will feel smoother, cleaner, and more refined,” says Rhea Souhleris Grous, esthetician and founder of La Suite Skincare, who also notes that clay masks can help minimize the appearance of pores and blackheads. (However, she warns that if you’re wanting to “truly clean out the entire pore,” professional extractions may be necessary.) Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 22 popular clay masks in a range of prices to determine which ones are actually worth swiping your credit card. In the end, we narrowed our list down to 15 masks that performed effectively and maintained their value. Keep reading to discover our picks of the best clay masks, according to rigorous testing. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Cetaphil Pro DermaControl Purifying Clay Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: The INKEY List Kaolin Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best Drugstore: L'Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Detox & Brighten Face Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Acne: innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask at Innisfree.com Jump to Review Best for Uneven Skin Texture: Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Skin: Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask at Beautybay.com Jump to Review Best for Oily Skin: Fresh Umbrian Clay Face Mask at Walmart Jump to Review Best Exfoliating: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Facial Mask at Glowrecipe.com Jump to Review Best Brightening: Kiehl's Deep Pore Cleansing Mask at Kiehls.com Jump to Review Best Overall Cetaphil Pro DermaControl Purifying Clay Mask 5 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Affordably priced and has a larger volume than many others on this list Rich, creamy texture Super easy to remove Cons Some pimples may appear after the first few uses A masterpiece of a mask, Cetaphil’s Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Face Mask made with bentonite clay earned top marks in every category we tested. We found an immediate difference in skin texture, which was noticeably softer and smoother, even for those who have large, congested pores. We immediately saw a difference in pore size appearance after washing off the mask; however, we also noticed that a few pimples popped up after the initial test, but this only occurred after the first time — no pimples since. We think it was just the effect of the pores initially decongesting (or could have been due to something else entirely). With the addition of apple fruit and cucumber seed extracts, the cooling benefits are pleasant. And while drying, the mask feels like it's hugging your skin — nothing uncomfortable or too tight. While it’s a little thick, the creamy texture glides right on without leaving clumps or patchiness. All this along with its excellent value made it a no-brainer to place this product as our top recommended clay mask, especially since it works with all skin types. Price at time of publish: $12.89 Size: 3 oz. | Star ingredients: Bentonite clay, apple fruit extract, cucumber seed extract People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Budget The INKEY List Kaolin Mask 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Theinkeylist.com Pros Effectively removes dead and dry skin Makes skin look more evenly toned Easy to remove Cons Not necessarily a deep-pore cleanse For those needing a basic clay mask that will make your skin feel cleaner and smoother, this kaolin clay mask from The Inkey List is the best budget choice at less than $8. It’s safe for sensitive skin, too. While drying , the mask was comfortable on the skin — no stinging, burning, irritation — and it applied smoothly too without any rough texture or cracking. Plus, we found it was super easy to wash off using a sponge round, which isn’t always the case for clay masks. We wouldn’t recommend this for anyone wanting to minimize the appearance of pores and blackheads, as this wasn’t super effective at removing buildup as others we tested. Rather, we praise this product for how good it was at removing dry and dead skin, cleansing the face, and making skin look more even-toned. Price at time of publish: $7.49 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star ingredients: Kaolin clay, smectite clay People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Drugstore L'Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Detox & Brighten Face Mask 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Formula has a nice texture and scent Dries quickly and evenly Left skin feeling velvety smooth and increased moisture levels Cons No instant difference in the appearance of the skin We love the L’Oreal Pure Clay Face Mask made with detoxing charcoal not only for its low cost, but also for its seamless application. The mask went on super smooth (it was particularly creamy blend), and despite drying quickly, it was easy to spread evenly on the face. Plus, it was also comfortable while it dried, not feeling too tight on the skin. While there wasn’t an immediate difference in the appearance of this skin after one use, it left the skin in a better state than it was prior to using this mask. After initial tests, skin felt velvety soft, clean, smooth, and hydrated. In fact, the skin was indeed more hydrated after using this mask according to the moisture readings we recorded prior to and during testing. Price at time of publish: $13.49 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star ingredients: Kaolin clay, montmorillonite clay, Moroccan lava clay, charcoal People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Investment Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask Exfoliating Pore Treatment 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On QVC Pros Japanese volcanic ash warms the skin when activated Does not dry down to an uncomfortable level Very easy to remove Cons Thick texture wasn't the easiest to apply evenly While Tatcha's clarifying clay mask costs a pretty penny, we don't recommend it any less. Not your average clay mask, this is made with Okinawa kucha clay, Japanese konjac, and Japanese volcanic ash, which all work together to absorb oil and sebum as well as exfoliate and purify pores. But does it do what it claims? Our tests point to yes. After using, our pores appeared less congested and our skin more even-toned. While the texture was a little thick to apply evenly around the face, it felt incredible once on. We loved the added volcanic ash, which provided a warming effect after the mask was applied to help loosen the buildup in your pores. Once “activated,” the mask transforms from a stone gray/green color to a light sunburn hue. All in all, the mask felt luxurious and left skin wildly soft to the touch. Price at time of publish: $70 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star ingredients: Okinawa kucha clay, Japanese konjac, Japanese volcanic ash People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best for Acne innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask 4.9 Sephora View On Innisfree.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Pros Dried quicker than the package instructions stated Helped speed up blemish healing in addition to reducing pore appearance Effectively removed dead skin Cons Thick, creamy formula took some effort to remove For those who experience congested pores — whether blackheads, whiteheads, or cystic acne — this pore-clearing clay mask from Innisfree can help. Made with volcanic clusters and lactic acid, this formula helps absorb extra sebum from your pores as well as exfoliate dead skin cells. This results in smaller-looking pores and clear, clean skin. During testing, we found that not only did this mask reduce the appearance of pore size, it also helped speed up the healing process of breakouts as well as residual scabbing. We noticed it effectively removed dry skin, which is a game-changer for anyone who has increased dryness in the winter or flaky skin as a result of acne. This mask completely dried down in about 9 minutes, which is less than the packaging stated. It did take a bit of extra elbow grease to remove the mask given its thickness, but this was nothing the sponge couldn't handle. For only $16, we thought this mask offered great results for the cost. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 3.38 oz. | Star ingredients: Jeju volcanic clusters, lactic acid (AHA) People / Tamara Staples People/Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best for Uneven Skin Texture Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask with Salicylic Acid and Charcoal 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Fentybeauty.com View On Kohls.com Pros Improved skin’s moisture levels Reduced the appearance of pores Effectively smooths and brightens skin Cons Messy application and removal Doesn’t decongest larger pores Fenty Skin’s Cookies N Clean mask is formulated with salicylic acid which is meant to improve the skin’s texture — including acne scars as well as kaolin clay to absorb excess oil and dirt. It has a fluffy, whipped consistency with little flecks of charcoal which gives it that "cookies 'n cream" look. In our testing, we found this mask helped smooth and brighten skin, reduced the appearance of some pores (although the bigger cases of congestion were not fully removed), and it also increased the moisture levels in our skin which were measured by a moisture reader device before and after using the mask. The light, whipped texture is very pleasant, but we did feel like the application was messy if you didn’t have an applicator (which wasn’t included), and it took some effort to remove as well (we recommend using before showering for easy clean up). However, this was a great mask if you’re needing a quick skin detox while also evening out skin texture. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 2.5 oz. | Star ingredients: Clay, charcoal, salicylic acid, rhubarb and ginger extracts People/Tamara Staples People/Tamara Staples People/Tamara Staples Best for Dry Skin Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask 4.9 Sephora View On Beautybay.com View On Belk.com View On Macy's Pros Left skin feeling soft and looking more youthful Proven to increase the skin’s moisture levels Cons Harder to remove compared to other masks we tested The Super Collagen Mask by Mario Badescu is beloved by skincare professionals, and we can see why. Formulated with collagen and oatmeal in addition to kaolin clay, this mask left our skin feeling super-refreshed, smoother, softer, more hydrated. In fact, the latter was proven via our moisture reader devices: Our skin’s moisture levels increased more than 16 percent after using this mask, and it was so noticeable that we didn’t feel we needed to add moisturizer before proceeding on with our day. It’s worth noting that we did find this mask to be somewhat difficult to remove with just a wet sponge over the sink. Because of this, we instead recommend applying this mask before hopping in the shower once dried for an easier removal process. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 2 oz. | Star ingredients: Collagen, oatmeal, kaolin clay People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best for Oily Skin Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask 4.9 fresh View On Walmart View On Fresh.com View On Kohls.com Pros Spreadable formula that’s easy to apply Tightens pores to reduce their appearance Dried quickly, in just 7 minutes Cons Tightens as it dries down making it more difficult to remove More so than any other clay mask we tested, the fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask performed the best in terms of balancing out oily skin without over-drying. Our results showed skin that was left dewy, soft, and supple — but not shiny. In addition to Umbrian clay, this mask features soothing lavender water and chamomile oil, as well as sandalwood oil, which is known to help shrink pores, tighten skin, and remove excess oil from the skin. It dries tightly as if to firmly grip onto the skin (but not in an uncomfortable way), making it a bit difficult to remove with just a wet sponge or washcloth. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 1 oz. or 3.3 oz. | Star ingredients: Umbrian clay, lavender water, chamomile oil, sandalwood oil People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Exfoliating Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask 4.7 Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Pros Effectively extracts dirt and oils Pleasant watermelon scent Results in fresh, bouncy skin Cons Slight stinging sensation when first applied For a good old-fashioned exfoliation, toss your dated face scrubs and pick up this clay mask by Glow Recipe. The beta hydroxy and polyhydroxy acids work together to help clear pores while gently exfoliating, while the watermelon enzymes exfoliate while brightening the skin. And our tests found this to be true: It effectively extracted dirt and oil and left the skin feeling smooth, soft, and bouncy, and not overly dry. One thing to note: we did feel a slight stinging sensation when we first applied the mask, but it only lasted a minute or so. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 2.03 oz. | Star ingredients: Clay, hyaluronic acid, watermelon enzymes, beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) People/Tamara Staples People/Tamara Staples People/Tamara Staples Best Brightening Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask 4.6 Sephora View On Kiehls.com View On Macy's View On Sephora Pros Doesn’t dry out the skin Results in a softer, more even-toned complexion Feels lightweight and cooling when drying Cons Slight tugging at the skin during removal, which took around five minutes For those looking to improve dull-looking skin, this Kiehl’s mask is brightness in a bottle. The Amazonian white clay helps clear pores and impurities, while the aloe barbadensis helps soothe any existing redness or inflammation skin. Despite it effectively extracting oils, we were impressed that this mask is not at all drying. Since the formula is thick (we compare it to nonfat Greek yogurt), it did take some time to apply and make sure it was spread evenly throughout the face. After applying, it was extremely comfortable to wear while it dried; it felt lightweight on the skin with a slight cooling effect — no stinging or burning at any point, although it did feel tighter on the skin as time went on, which was expected. While it did take a bit of effort to remove, the end result was worth it: super soft skin that looked more even-toned, brighter, and with less redness. In the end, our skin felt like it could breathe. It immediately improved our complexion which is all the reason to invest in this mask. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 0.95 oz or 5 oz. | Star ingredients: Fair-trade Amazonian white clay, aloe barbadensis People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Moisturizing buttah Charcoal Detox Mask 4.6 Bloomingdale's View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom Pros Is hydrating thanks to sodium hyaluronate Creamy consistency that’s easy to apply Designed specifically for melanated skin tones Cons Slight tingle and tightness was observed Smaller amount of product included compared to most others we tested Buttah by Dorion Renaud was developed with melanin-rich skin in mind, although all skin tones can benefit from this mask. During testing, we found that this charcoal detox mask kept skin moisturized and hydrated, thanks to the addition of sodium hyaluronate (a humectant, meaning it attracts water), shea butter, and argan oil. The activated charcoal is meant to eliminate impurities while the two types of clays (kaolin and bentonite) work to absorb excess oil. The mask has a pleasant, creamy texture with a consistency that makes it easy to apply evenly on the skin. Once applied, we did notice a slight tingle and tightness as time went on, but it was tolerable. While it comes in a small amount of 1 oz., it is on the lower end of the spectrum volume-wise when it comes to luxury skincare products in this category. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: Activated charcoal powder, argan oil, shea butter, sodium hyaluronate, bentonite and kaolin clays People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best for Mature Skin Youth To The People Superclay Purify Clear Power Mask 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie Pros Effectively removes oil and impurities while exfoliating Seamless, non-messy application Increases skin's moisture levels Cons A bit difficult to rinse off, leaving a bit of redness immediately after For a clay mask that also reduces the appearance of wrinkles, Youth to the People's Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask is the answer, thanks to powerhouse ingredient niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin B3 that has a host of benefits, including softening fine lines and wrinkles, supporting the skin's moisture barrier, and minimizing the appearance of large pores. The addition of BHA works with both niacinamide and the three types of clays to help unclog pores for noticeably cleaner, clearer skin. In our tests, this mask gave us those results, but it also increased the moisture levels in our skin, which we measured via a moisture reading device. The only minor drawback is that the mask was a bit difficult to remove once dried (a bit of scrubbing was involved which resulted in some redness, although not long-lasting). Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 2 oz. | Star ingredients: Volcanic, white, and French green clays, Kombucha, 2% niacinamide, BHAs People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best for Sensitive Skin OLEHENRIKSEN Cold Plunge Pore Mask 5 Sephora View On Ecosmetics.com View On Kohls.com View On Olehenriksen.com Pros A little goes a long way No irritation, redness, or stinging during use Visibly reduces large pores and improves skin texture Cons Imparts a "minty tingle" which may not be for everyone The Olehenriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask is exactly what it sounds like: a mask that feels super cool on the skin once applied and visibly reduces the size of pores — this we can confirm. While it was indeed cold upon application, it offered a minty sensation that felt refreshing and comfortable — no stinging, burning, or redness present. While it did take a bit of effort removing the mask once dried, it wasn’t anything unexpected, and it left no irritation. In the end, the results included less noticeable pores, super soft skin with a more even tone, and a refreshing, moisturized feel with no side effects. In fact, our tester with self-proclaimed super sensitive skin experienced no irritation at all during and after using this mask, which pleasantly surprised us. Price at time of publish: $41 Size: 3 oz. | Star ingredients: Clay, snow lotus extract, alpine willow extract, Green Fusion Complex, lactic acid, salicylic acid People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples Best Deep-Cleaning Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask With Rose Clay 4.8 Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com Pros Restores skin’s clarity and improves skin texture Dries super quickly Refreshing, cooling sensation when applied Cons Sticky texture during application For those who need a deep-clean stat, the Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay will give you just that. The jojoba beads provide gentle physical exfoliation while the Mediterranean rose clay does its job at drawing out impurities and excess oil from the skin. Another notable ingredient, Canadian willowherb, is a natural anti-inflammatory, which is much needed after a deep-cleanse and exfoliation. During our tests, we found that this mask had a minty, cooling effect when applied that felt refreshing — it also dried really quickly (though it was slightly sticky which can make for a bit of a messy clean-up process). While we think this mask does a great job of getting your skin super clean of impurities, it does need to be moisturized after use to avoid dryness. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 2.5 oz. | Star ingredients: Mediterranean rose clay, Canadian willowherb, exfoliating jojoba beads People / Tamara Staples People / Tamara Staples How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team spent the day testing out 22 popular clay masks across a variety of price points to uncover which are worth buying. To test these products, we arrived at the lab with clean skin and measured our skins’ moisture levels with a moisture reading device. We then cleansed the skin again (and patted dry) to ensure the clay masks were applied on a clean foundation. For each product, we evenly applied based on the manufacturer’s instructions and left the mask on for the recommended time (if no time was listed, we left on for 15 minutes). During this time, we took note of any uncomfortable reactions that occurred (if anything was super uncomfortable, we removed immediately). We also took note of how the mask settled into the skin and how it dried. Once the recommended time was up, we gently wiped off the masks with a facial sponge and patted our skin dry with a cloth. After it was completely removed, we assessed the condition of the skin — whether it felt cleaner, more hydrated, softer, etc. and if our pores appeared less congested. Finally, we remeasured the skin’s moisture levels with the moisture reader device again and noted if the mask indeed increased our skin’s moisture. Following the test, we rated each clay mask on the following categories on a 1 to 5 scale: application, feel, comfort, efficacy, and skin's overall appearance. The clay masks with the highest average ratings made it to this list. People / Tamara Staples Things to Consider Before Buying Clay Masks Your Skin Type Rhea Souhleris Grous, esthetician and founder of La Suite Skincare, explains the most important thing to keep in mind when shopping for clay masks:“First look at your own unique skin conditions and goals,” she advises. “Are you sensitive and need something gentle? Are you oily and need something more exfoliating? Look for a mask that targets your needs.” If you're unsure which ingredients are best suited for your specific needs, consider an appointment with a dermatologist or esthetician to ensure you are a good candidate for the product. Added Ingredients In addition to clay, look for other key ingredients included in the mask for additional benefits. These can include AHAs and PHAs (chemical exfoliants), argan oil (to moisturize), niacinamide (to improve skin's overall tone and texture), volcanic ash (to calm inflammation and exfoliate), and hydrators like shea butter. For example, the Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask is made with volcanic ash as well as Japanese konjac a gentle exfoliator). These three active ingredients work together to refresh and soften the skin, even tone, and reduce the appearance of pores. Price Clay masks really run the gamut in terms of cost (and our list showcases that). However, there are effective options at every price point, starting with The Inkey List Kaolin Clay Mask which retails for under $8. This is a great basic clay mask that’s effective if you’re just needing a skin reset and refresh. The Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask, on the other hand, is our most expensive pick coming in at $70 — but offers a few more benefits. Frequently Asked Questions How often should you use a clay mask? “Depending on the mask ingredients and your skin type, current conditions and goals, clay masks may be used one to three times a week,” says Grous. Refer to the instructions on the product package for recommended use. What are clay masks good for? “In general, clay masks are great at absorbing excess oil and micro-exfoliating for a gentle polishing of the skin’s surface,” says Grous. “I have many of my clients using a clay mask as a second cleanser in the evening for a deep down clean.” Grous also notes how important it is to evaluate the other ingredients in the mask “to see what a particular mask may be targeting beyond oil control and exfoliation.” For example, some masks may include “hydrating ingredients like emollients or lactic acid” in addition to clay, while other ingredients like salicylic acid “are more suited for congested skin,” according to Grous. Do clay masks pull out blackheads? According to Grous, clay masks don’t literally pull out blackheads, but they can help minimize their appearance. “Clay’s micro-exfoliating action can help remove the oxidized black top of a blackhead, similar to cutting off the brown part of an apple that has been exposed to air,” she explains. “However, excess sebum and dead cells are still trapped inside that pore, poised to turn into a fresh blackhead upon oxidation." To get deep down into pores, Grous says professional extractions may be necessary. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. 