Keep reading to discover our picks of the best clay masks, according to rigorous testing.

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 22 popular clay masks in a range of prices to determine which ones are actually worth swiping your credit card. In the end, we narrowed our list down to 15 masks that performed effectively and maintained their value.

After using a clay mask, “skin will feel smoother, cleaner, and more refined,” says Rhea Souhleris Grous , esthetician and founder of La Suite Skincare, who also notes that clay masks can help minimize the appearance of pores and blackheads. (However, she warns that if you’re wanting to “truly clean out the entire pore,” professional extractions may be necessary.)

For anyone with clogged pores, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, or texture, oily skin, or inflammation, clay masks are an essential product for your skincare routine. Clay masks each have at least one common ingredient — clay, of course — but the type of clay(s), additional ingredients, and product texture all play a role in how the mask works for your specific skin type.

Best Overall Cetaphil Pro DermaControl Purifying Clay Mask 5 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Affordably priced and has a larger volume than many others on this list

Rich, creamy texture

Super easy to remove Cons Some pimples may appear after the first few uses A masterpiece of a mask, Cetaphil’s Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Face Mask made with bentonite clay earned top marks in every category we tested. We found an immediate difference in skin texture, which was noticeably softer and smoother, even for those who have large, congested pores. We immediately saw a difference in pore size appearance after washing off the mask; however, we also noticed that a few pimples popped up after the initial test, but this only occurred after the first time — no pimples since. We think it was just the effect of the pores initially decongesting (or could have been due to something else entirely). With the addition of apple fruit and cucumber seed extracts, the cooling benefits are pleasant. And while drying, the mask feels like it's hugging your skin — nothing uncomfortable or too tight. While it’s a little thick, the creamy texture glides right on without leaving clumps or patchiness. All this along with its excellent value made it a no-brainer to place this product as our top recommended clay mask, especially since it works with all skin types. Price at time of publish: $12.89 Size: 3 oz. | Star ingredients: Bentonite clay, apple fruit extract, cucumber seed extract People / Tamara Staples

Best Budget The INKEY List Kaolin Mask 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Theinkeylist.com Pros Effectively removes dead and dry skin

Makes skin look more evenly toned

Easy to remove Cons Not necessarily a deep-pore cleanse For those needing a basic clay mask that will make your skin feel cleaner and smoother, this kaolin clay mask from The Inkey List is the best budget choice at less than $8. It’s safe for sensitive skin, too. While drying , the mask was comfortable on the skin — no stinging, burning, irritation — and it applied smoothly too without any rough texture or cracking. Plus, we found it was super easy to wash off using a sponge round, which isn’t always the case for clay masks. We wouldn’t recommend this for anyone wanting to minimize the appearance of pores and blackheads, as this wasn’t super effective at removing buildup as others we tested. Rather, we praise this product for how good it was at removing dry and dead skin, cleansing the face, and making skin look more even-toned. Price at time of publish: $7.49 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star ingredients: Kaolin clay, smectite clay People / Tamara Staples

Best Drugstore L'Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Detox & Brighten Face Mask 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Formula has a nice texture and scent

Dries quickly and evenly

Left skin feeling velvety smooth and increased moisture levels Cons No instant difference in the appearance of the skin We love the L’Oreal Pure Clay Face Mask made with detoxing charcoal not only for its low cost, but also for its seamless application. The mask went on super smooth (it was particularly creamy blend), and despite drying quickly, it was easy to spread evenly on the face. Plus, it was also comfortable while it dried, not feeling too tight on the skin. While there wasn’t an immediate difference in the appearance of this skin after one use, it left the skin in a better state than it was prior to using this mask. After initial tests, skin felt velvety soft, clean, smooth, and hydrated. In fact, the skin was indeed more hydrated after using this mask according to the moisture readings we recorded prior to and during testing. Price at time of publish: $13.49 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star ingredients: Kaolin clay, montmorillonite clay, Moroccan lava clay, charcoal These Are the 9 Best Face Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed People / Tamara Staples

Best Investment Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask Exfoliating Pore Treatment 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On QVC Pros Japanese volcanic ash warms the skin when activated

Does not dry down to an uncomfortable level

Very easy to remove Cons Thick texture wasn’t the easiest to apply evenly While Tatcha’s clarifying clay mask costs a pretty penny, we don’t recommend it any less. Not your average clay mask, this is made with Okinawa kucha clay, Japanese konjac, and Japanese volcanic ash, which all work together to absorb oil and sebum as well as exfoliate and purify pores. But does it do what it claims? Our tests point to yes. After using, our pores appeared less congested and our skin more even-toned. While the texture was a little thick to apply evenly around the face, it felt incredible once on. We loved the added volcanic ash, which provided a warming effect after the mask was applied to help loosen the buildup in your pores. Once “activated,” the mask transforms from a stone gray/green color to a light sunburn hue. All in all, the mask felt luxurious and left skin wildly soft to the touch. Price at time of publish: $70 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star ingredients: Okinawa kucha clay, Japanese konjac, Japanese volcanic ash People / Tamara Staples

Best for Acne innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask 4.9 Sephora View On Innisfree.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Pros Dried quicker than the package instructions stated

Helped speed up blemish healing in addition to reducing pore appearance

Effectively removed dead skin Cons Thick, creamy formula took some effort to remove For those who experience congested pores — whether blackheads, whiteheads, or cystic acne — this pore-clearing clay mask from Innisfree can help. Made with volcanic clusters and lactic acid, this formula helps absorb extra sebum from your pores as well as exfoliate dead skin cells. This results in smaller-looking pores and clear, clean skin. During testing, we found that not only did this mask reduce the appearance of pore size, it also helped speed up the healing process of breakouts as well as residual scabbing. We noticed it effectively removed dry skin, which is a game-changer for anyone who has increased dryness in the winter or flaky skin as a result of acne. This mask completely dried down in about 9 minutes, which is less than the packaging stated. It did take a bit of extra elbow grease to remove the mask given its thickness, but this was nothing the sponge couldn't handle. For only $16, we thought this mask offered great results for the cost. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 3.38 oz. | Star ingredients: Jeju volcanic clusters, lactic acid (AHA) People / Tamara Staples

Best for Uneven Skin Texture Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask with Salicylic Acid and Charcoal 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Fentybeauty.com View On Kohls.com Pros Improved skin’s moisture levels

Reduced the appearance of pores

Effectively smooths and brightens skin Cons Messy application and removal

Doesn’t decongest larger pores Fenty Skin’s Cookies N Clean mask is formulated with salicylic acid which is meant to improve the skin’s texture — including acne scars as well as kaolin clay to absorb excess oil and dirt. It has a fluffy, whipped consistency with little flecks of charcoal which gives it that "cookies 'n cream" look. In our testing, we found this mask helped smooth and brighten skin, reduced the appearance of some pores (although the bigger cases of congestion were not fully removed), and it also increased the moisture levels in our skin which were measured by a moisture reader device before and after using the mask. The light, whipped texture is very pleasant, but we did feel like the application was messy if you didn’t have an applicator (which wasn’t included), and it took some effort to remove as well (we recommend using before showering for easy clean up). However, this was a great mask if you’re needing a quick skin detox while also evening out skin texture. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 2.5 oz. | Star ingredients: Clay, charcoal, salicylic acid, rhubarb and ginger extracts People/Tamara Staples

Best for Dry Skin Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask 4.9 Sephora View On Beautybay.com View On Belk.com View On Macy's Pros Left skin feeling soft and looking more youthful

Proven to increase the skin’s moisture levels Cons Harder to remove compared to other masks we tested The Super Collagen Mask by Mario Badescu is beloved by skincare professionals, and we can see why. Formulated with collagen and oatmeal in addition to kaolin clay, this mask left our skin feeling super-refreshed, smoother, softer, more hydrated. In fact, the latter was proven via our moisture reader devices: Our skin’s moisture levels increased more than 16 percent after using this mask, and it was so noticeable that we didn’t feel we needed to add moisturizer before proceeding on with our day. It’s worth noting that we did find this mask to be somewhat difficult to remove with just a wet sponge over the sink. Because of this, we instead recommend applying this mask before hopping in the shower once dried for an easier removal process. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 2 oz. | Star ingredients: Collagen, oatmeal, kaolin clay People / Tamara Staples

Best for Oily Skin Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask 4.9 fresh View On Walmart View On Fresh.com View On Kohls.com Pros Spreadable formula that’s easy to apply

Tightens pores to reduce their appearance

Dried quickly, in just 7 minutes Cons Tightens as it dries down making it more difficult to remove More so than any other clay mask we tested, the fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask performed the best in terms of balancing out oily skin without over-drying. Our results showed skin that was left dewy, soft, and supple — but not shiny. In addition to Umbrian clay, this mask features soothing lavender water and chamomile oil, as well as sandalwood oil, which is known to help shrink pores, tighten skin, and remove excess oil from the skin. It dries tightly as if to firmly grip onto the skin (but not in an uncomfortable way), making it a bit difficult to remove with just a wet sponge or washcloth. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 1 oz. or 3.3 oz. | Star ingredients: Umbrian clay, lavender water, chamomile oil, sandalwood oil People / Tamara Staples

Best Exfoliating Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask 4.7 Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Pros Effectively extracts dirt and oils

Pleasant watermelon scent

Results in fresh, bouncy skin Cons Slight stinging sensation when first applied For a good old-fashioned exfoliation, toss your dated face scrubs and pick up this clay mask by Glow Recipe. The beta hydroxy and polyhydroxy acids work together to help clear pores while gently exfoliating, while the watermelon enzymes exfoliate while brightening the skin. And our tests found this to be true: It effectively extracted dirt and oil and left the skin feeling smooth, soft, and bouncy, and not overly dry. One thing to note: we did feel a slight stinging sensation when we first applied the mask, but it only lasted a minute or so. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 2.03 oz. | Star ingredients: Clay, hyaluronic acid, watermelon enzymes, beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) People/Tamara Staples

Best Brightening Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask 4.6 Sephora View On Kiehls.com View On Macy's View On Sephora Pros Doesn’t dry out the skin

Results in a softer, more even-toned complexion

Feels lightweight and cooling when drying Cons Slight tugging at the skin during removal, which took around five minutes For those looking to improve dull-looking skin, this Kiehl’s mask is brightness in a bottle. The Amazonian white clay helps clear pores and impurities, while the aloe barbadensis helps soothe any existing redness or inflammation skin. Despite it effectively extracting oils, we were impressed that this mask is not at all drying. Since the formula is thick (we compare it to nonfat Greek yogurt), it did take some time to apply and make sure it was spread evenly throughout the face. After applying, it was extremely comfortable to wear while it dried; it felt lightweight on the skin with a slight cooling effect — no stinging or burning at any point, although it did feel tighter on the skin as time went on, which was expected. While it did take a bit of effort to remove, the end result was worth it: super soft skin that looked more even-toned, brighter, and with less redness. In the end, our skin felt like it could breathe. It immediately improved our complexion which is all the reason to invest in this mask. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 0.95 oz or 5 oz. | Star ingredients: Fair-trade Amazonian white clay, aloe barbadensis People / Tamara Staples

Best Moisturizing buttah Charcoal Detox Mask 4.6 Bloomingdale's View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom Pros Is hydrating thanks to sodium hyaluronate

Creamy consistency that’s easy to apply

Designed specifically for melanated skin tones Cons Slight tingle and tightness was observed

Smaller amount of product included compared to most others we tested Buttah by Dorion Renaud was developed with melanin-rich skin in mind, although all skin tones can benefit from this mask. During testing, we found that this charcoal detox mask kept skin moisturized and hydrated, thanks to the addition of sodium hyaluronate (a humectant, meaning it attracts water), shea butter, and argan oil. The activated charcoal is meant to eliminate impurities while the two types of clays (kaolin and bentonite) work to absorb excess oil. The mask has a pleasant, creamy texture with a consistency that makes it easy to apply evenly on the skin. Once applied, we did notice a slight tingle and tightness as time went on, but it was tolerable. While it comes in a small amount of 1 oz., it is on the lower end of the spectrum volume-wise when it comes to luxury skincare products in this category. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: Activated charcoal powder, argan oil, shea butter, sodium hyaluronate, bentonite and kaolin clays People / Tamara Staples

Best for Mature Skin Youth To The People Superclay Purify Clear Power Mask 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie Pros Effectively removes oil and impurities while exfoliating

Seamless, non-messy application

Increases skin’s moisture levels Cons A bit difficult to rinse off, leaving a bit of redness immediately after For a clay mask that also reduces the appearance of wrinkles, Youth to the People’s Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask is the answer, thanks to powerhouse ingredient niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin B3 that has a host of benefits, including softening fine lines and wrinkles, supporting the skin’s moisture barrier, and minimizing the appearance of large pores. The addition of BHA works with both niacinamide and the three types of clays to help unclog pores for noticeably cleaner, clearer skin. In our tests, this mask gave us those results, but it also increased the moisture levels in our skin, which we measured via a moisture reading device. The only minor drawback is that the mask was a bit difficult to remove once dried (a bit of scrubbing was involved which resulted in some redness, although not long-lasting). Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 2 oz. | Star ingredients: Volcanic, white, and French green clays, Kombucha, 2% niacinamide, BHAs People / Tamara Staples

Best for Sensitive Skin OLEHENRIKSEN Cold Plunge Pore Mask 5 Sephora View On Ecosmetics.com View On Kohls.com View On Olehenriksen.com Pros A little goes a long way

No irritation, redness, or stinging during use

Visibly reduces large pores and improves skin texture Cons Imparts a "minty tingle" which may not be for everyone The Olehenriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask is exactly what it sounds like: a mask that feels super cool on the skin once applied and visibly reduces the size of pores — this we can confirm. While it was indeed cold upon application, it offered a minty sensation that felt refreshing and comfortable — no stinging, burning, or redness present. While it did take a bit of effort removing the mask once dried, it wasn’t anything unexpected, and it left no irritation. In the end, the results included less noticeable pores, super soft skin with a more even tone, and a refreshing, moisturized feel with no side effects. In fact, our tester with self-proclaimed super sensitive skin experienced no irritation at all during and after using this mask, which pleasantly surprised us. Price at time of publish: $41 Size: 3 oz. | Star ingredients: Clay, snow lotus extract, alpine willow extract, Green Fusion Complex, lactic acid, salicylic acid People / Tamara Staples

