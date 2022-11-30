The 10 Best Christmas Lights of 2022

Below, find the best Christmas lights to make your home sparkle.

Many Christmas lights are also suitable for outdoor use but look for those labeled "indoor/outdoor lights" if you plan to deck your exterior halls with them. Bulb sizes can range from small fairy lights that twinkle to large, vintage-style bulbs that look as good on a hipster tree as they did in your grandmother’s house.

It's time to add some sparkle to your home’s exterior. If you haven't already planned out your light show, this is your sign. If you haven't decked your tree, this is also your sign. Christmas lights can be used for your indoor tree, mantle, and anywhere else in your home you'd like to add some cheer. (If you need some inspiration, look to these celebrity-decorated trees from 2021 .)

Best Overall: Knonew 1000 LED Outdoor Christmas Lights Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for remote-controlled outdoor lights Who It’s Not Good For Those with small spaces or areas without access to electrical power The LED lights from Knonew are some of the best out there in terms of performance and utility. Not only do they bring a 1,000-light sparkle to your indoor or outdoor space, but they can also be adjusted and controlled with a handy remote control. If you have an especially large tree, such as Kelly Ripa’s 2018 beauty, this extra-long string of lights is just what you need. LED lights don’t get as hot as traditional incandescent bulbs, so you don’t need to worry about setting your tree on fire. (Although, we feel obligated to say that you should always use caution and common sense when decorating with lights.) These Knonew lights also make excellent outdoor decor. There are eight lighting modes, including twinkling, steady, waves, and combinations. You can also put them on a timer for 8 or 16 hours to help keep your electricity costs down. The lights and strands are waterproof, although the plug is not. You will need to plug it into an electrical outlet, and it is best to wrap it in plastic to ensure that water does not get inside. Price at time of publish: $55.99 Number of Lights: 1000 | Length: 394 feet | Color: Cool White | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best Budget: Minetom Incandescent Bulb Mini Lights Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone decorating individual Christmas trees and displays Who It’s Not Good For People who want adjustable lights or special effects You don’t have to be a Kardashian to have some glam Christmas decor. These affordable mini lights will twinkle in your tree like little holiday gems. The dark green strands blend in while the white lights offer a warm glow. You can also connect up to five strands together for an even longer and more luxurious display. These lights come with an extra fuse and two extra bulbs, making it easy to do minor repairs if needed. However, you will need to manually plug them in each time you want to turn them on or off since they do not have a remote control. They also do not have any special effects, such as pulsing or twinkling. But if you want a classic white holiday light, this is a great option. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Number of Lights: 100 | Length: 26.5 feet | Color: Warm White | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best Christmas Light Projector: Minetom Store Halloween Christmas Projector Lights Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those who want something for indoor parties and grand entrances, no matter the season Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a simple setup This light projector is great for all seasons because it's equipped with everything from Christmas displays to Halloween light shows. It can be used indoors or outdoors and is perfect for special events and parties as well as Christmas decor. You can also set it up to display a colorful background for a grand entrance. The included remote control gives you plenty of options, including rotation speeds, timers, flashing, and cycling. With so many options, however, it can get confusing. The buttons aren’t labeled very well, and you’ll likely need to consult the user’s manual a few times before you get the hang of it. The company does have a helpful how-to video that goes through some of the features, including how to set it up. Price at time of publish: $38.99 Color: Multi | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes



Best Indoor-Only Lights: Novolink LED Warm White Battery Operated Decorative String Light Home Depot View On Home Depot Who It’s Good For Anyone with small trees and displays not close to an power outlet

Who It’s Not Good For Those who want large strands and bulbs The big draw of the Novolink LED Warm White string light is that you don’t have to plug it in. That’s right, this light string runs on a battery so you can put it just about anywhere in your home. It’s great for small tabletop trees that make a statement or if you want to create an entire forest, like Rachael Ray’s amazing six Christmas trees. These lights are micro-dots and very small, so they create a nice effect overall but don’t make much of a statement on their own. You may want to string multiple strands together if you have a larger tree or big space to decorate, as they are ideal for wreaths and smaller trees. Price at time of publish: $13.98 Number of Lights: 100 | Length: 34 feet | Color: White | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best Mini-Lights: Home Accents Clear Incandescent Mini Lights Home Depot View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who It's Good For Those who want to reuse the same lights each year Who It's Not Good For Anyone that loves special effects or adjustable settings For a classic strand of mini lights, the Home Accents Incandescents are affordable and deliver a warm white glow that is perfect for outdoor use or indoor decorating. They can be wrapped around your tree, wound through your bushes, or attached to other holiday displays. They come in warm white or multi-colored strands, but keep in mind they are not adjustable. Each strand has 100 lights and is just under 70 feet long, but they can be connected to form longer strands. You can connect up to five strands, which is ideal for trees up to 12 feet tall. If you get a real tree each year, you can adjust how many strands you use based on the height. Price at time of publish: $14.98 Number of Lights: 300 | Length: 68.5 feet | Color: White or multi | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best LED Lights: Twinkle Star 66ft 200 LED Christmas String Lights Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those looking for eco-friendly Christmas decor Who It’s Not Good For People who want to control their lights remotely These LED lights are certified by the Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL), and they're energy-efficient, so they'll keep your costly holiday bills to a minimum. They also generate less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs, making them ideal for real Christmas trees. Plus, you can connect them safely to create a longer strand — up to 1000 lights! You don’t need to go without special features just because you’re opting for a safe, eco-friendly option. These lights still have eight modes, including twinkle, pulse, chasing, slow glow, and more. However, you do need to change them at the control box on the strand. They also need to be plugged in each time that you want to turn them on. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Number of Lights: 200 | Length: 66 feet | Color: Warm White | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best Large Christmas Lights: Noma LED Quick Clip Christmas Lights Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People who want easy installation and a vintage look Who It’s Not Good For Those who want twinkling lights or adjustable settings If you want a vintage Christmas look, the Noma LED Quick Clip Christmas Lights are perfect. Not only do the bulbs give off a vintage feel, but they also have a beveled outer portion that looks just as great when turned off as they do on. They still come with plenty of modern features, including energy-saving LED bulbs inside the C9s, an adjustable clip for easy placement, and a 3-year warranty. Keep in mind these are large bulbs that might look overpowering on small trees and wreaths. They are best for outdoor light displays and large trees. They only have a steady light, which gives a classic feel. If you want something adjustable, this isn’t for you. But if you prefer a vintage look with the easy installation of a modern quick-clip system, these lights are your best bet. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Number of Lights: 100 | Length: 66.8 inches | Color: Warm White | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best Lighted Netting: Wintergreen Lighting Constant White Christmas Net Lights Lowe's View On Lowe's Who It’s Good For Anyone looking to decorate bushes, walls, or other large areas Who It’s Not Good For Those with traditional Christmas trees or small light displays These lights will take center stage on bushes, grass, walls, and other large areas. They come in a net form that measures 4 by 6 feet, with the lights spaced evenly throughout. There are a total of 100 LED lights in the netting that can be draped over greenery without worrying about overheating. These aren’t great for putting on the edges of your roofline or using on your Christmas tree, but they look stellar on exterior landscaping. They have a steady warm white glow and look especially magical when the snow falls over them. Plus, this set has an average 60,000-hour bulb life, so you can use them for multiple years. Price at time of publish: $45.98 Number of Lights: 100 | Length: 6 feet | Color: Warm White | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes

Best Multi-Colored: Celebrations Indoor/Outdoor Light Set Multi-Colored Walmart View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants vibrant colors Who It’s Not Good For Those looking to decorate real Christmas trees These C7 bulbs are mid-sized and good for most uses, including outdoor displays and traditional Christmas trees. They have bright alternating colors and the bulbs are made of ceramic glass. This makes them a bit more fragile but the colors come out very vibrant when the lights are turned on. Each strand has 25 lights, which is not a lot, but fortunately, you can string two sets together to make them a bit longer. There are plugs at both ends of the strands, and they're certified safe through UL but are not energy-efficient like LED bulbs. They also get hot and aren’t the best option for real Christmas trees, but if you want the most colorful lights for your money, these are our top choice. Price at time of publish: $27.47 Number of Lights: 25 | Length: 25 feet | Color: Multi | Indoor/Outdoor: Yes