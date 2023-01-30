From minimalist leather Chelsea boots to styles with little Western influence or chunky lug soles, keep scrolling to see PEOPLE’s picks for the best Chelsea boots on the market.

If you’re searching for your own pair, getting a feel of the market before you buy is necessary, suggests celebrity wardrobe specialist Denise Styless — luckily, we did that work for you. After scouring the internet, we landed on the best pairs of Chelsea boots worth buying (including the iconic Dr. Martens 2976 Smooth Leather Chelsea Boot ), comparing different styles, functions, and price points.

Today, Chelsea boots can be seen everywhere on everyone. The shoe, named after the posh neighborhood in London, originated in the early 1800s but shot to fame when popularized by The Beatles in the late '50s and '60s. Since then, the style has evolved to include boots with chunky soles, tall heels or shafts, and some Western details, while keeping the traditional elements alive, most notably the stretchy gore side panels that make them easier to pull on. Basically, Chelsea boots are as classic as you can get when it comes to footwear.

Best Budget Athlefit Women's Chelsea Platform Ankle Boots Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers seeking a trendy platform Chelsea boot under a $100 price point Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a pair of Chelsea boots with a lower heel Chelsea boots can cost a pretty penny, but believe us when we say you won’t have a bad case of buyer’s remorse with this pair. After all, they are reasonably priced and boast a stunning heel, trendy sock lining, plus a supportive sole that provides grip and support with every step. Above all, these boots are super flattering, according to Los Angeles-based personal stylist Jasie Style. “I love how the bulky sole is the perfect match for oversized layers like sweaters, shackets, and blazers,” she tells PEOPLE. “These boots also look amazing with a neutral-tone outfit and are versatile and easy to style.” Price at time of publish: $48.99 (orig. $68.99) Size Range: Women’s 5.5-11 | Construction: Thermoplastic Elastomers sole, sock lining, elastic side panels, back pull tabs | Colors: Cream, Apricot, Nude, Black The 13 Best Work Shoes for Women of 2023, Starting at $14

Most Versatile Dr. Martens 2976 Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Somebody who is looking for a durable pair of Chelsea boots in a traditional style Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a more maximalist pair of Chelsea boots When scouring the internet for the best Chelsea boots, Dr. Martens boots are bound to pop up in your search — and it’s definitely for good reason; While the brand may bring thoughts of timeless combat boots to mind, Dr. Martens Chelsea boots are equally stylish, well-constructed, and supportive. What’s more, these boots go with everything you own, says celebrity wardrobe stylist Pilar Scratch. “These are edgy yet sophisticated,” Scratch tells PEOPLE. “You can style them with wide-leg pants, skinny jeans, or bootcut jeans, and they will mesh effortlessly.” Price at time of publish: $135 (orig. $170) Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Construction: Leather upper, air-cushioned sole, grooved sides, scripted heel-loops | Colors: Black, Cherry Red, White

Best Chunky Charles & Keith Lenox Stitch-Trim Chelsea Boots Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For Someone wanting a fashion-forward pair of Chelsea boots with cutting-edge chunky heels at an affordable price point Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a Chelsea boot with a thinner sole and or a pair that can properly withstand the elements These shoes have a lot going for them — a dramatic chunky heel, comfortable fit, and intricate stitch detailing that keeps them cutting edge. That said, these boots are the perfect shoe to wear on all your nights on the town when you need to make maximum impact. I mean, pair them with a leather moto (or aviator) jacket and a little black dress, and you’ve got an outfit that’ll knock ‘em dead. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Construction: Covered round toe, platform soles, double pull tabs, jersey lining, faux leather material | Colors: White, Black | Heel height: 2.5 inches

Today’s Deal Best Mid-Calf Rilista Mid-Calf Lug Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a pair of stylish mid-calf Chelsea boots with a streamlined silhouette and chunky heel Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a shorter Chelsea boot that sits at the ankles If you like your boots on the taller side, then you’re going to love these. As they offer a mid-calf height, streamlined silhouette, and on-trend chunky heels, they will spice up any outfit, says Wardrobe Apparel stylist Sarah Sommer. “I love how streamlined, chic, and sleek these boots are,” Sommer tells PEOPLE. “The height of the boot mixed with the chunkiness of the heel makes them a great option to help elongate the legs when paired with jeans and a sweater, while adding just the right amount of stylish edge. Pair them with your full-length party dresses, mini skirts, and everything in between.” Price at time of publish: $28.88 (orig. $63.98) Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Construction: Thermoplastic Elastomers sole, elastic side panels, suede/artificial leather exterior, leather lining | Colors: Brown, Light Brown, Khaki, White, Black | Heel Height: 1.8 inches

Best High Heel DKNY Block Heel Chelsea Boot DKNY View On Dkny.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a classic-style Chelsea boot with a high block heel Who It's Not Good For Those wanting a more casual Chelsea boot or something more utilitarian PEOPLE Commerce Editor Erika Reals recommends this Chelsea boot for anyone looking for a non-platform high heel version for those dressier everyday occasions. "This boot is both sleek and chic; while the heel is high (for me), the block design adds stability and comfort so your feet and back aren't screaming at you by the end of the day." This Chelsea boot is a versatile option that's still wearable and walkable despite its refined design and height. Complement with slacks or a black sweater dress for a winter commute to the office or pair with jeans and a sweater for a casual but elevated date night. It's also available in off-white or brown if you want to venture from a classic black Chelsea.

Price at time of publish: $150 (orig. $269)

Size Range: Women’s 6-10 | Colors: Black, Ivory, Sand

Best Waterproof Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Chelsea Boot Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for affordable Chelsea boots that provide adequate waterproof protection Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a dressier pair of Chelsea boots with a higher heel There’s a reason why these waterproof Chelsea boots are a customer favorite; they offer a true-to-size fit and sleek design while keeping your feet dry through every splash or snowfall. But that’s not all: Reviewers love that this pair provided comfortable wear with no blisters or rubbing and appreciate that they can go with anything in their closet. Above all, they are relatively affordable (especially when on sale), so go ahead and splurge on two pairs if you can't decide between the myriad of color options. Don’t mind us while we go on ahead and do just that. Price at time of publish: $98.95 (orig. $170) Size Range: Women’s 6-11 | Construction: Memory foam construction, side gorings, back tab, closed toe, medium width, and 5.5-inch shaft height | Colors: Black, Ivory, Frontier Brown, Desert Olive, Sesame, Black Suede, Pebble Grey, Tawny Brown, Chinchilla, Mineral Green, and more | Heel height: 1.5 inches

Best Western-Style Everlane The Western Boot Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a pair of unique Chelsea boots with Western flair Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more classic-style Chelsea boot More of a cowboy boot fan? You can trust these Chelsea boots offer that Western twist you’re behind without sacrificing comfort, says style coach Kimberly Hancher. “These boots are high quality, comfortable and stylish,” Hancher tells PEOPLE. “The stackable heel makes these walkable, and the pointed toe (and detailing) in the transition from the shaft to the leather uppers are the subtle but effective western detailing. The short shaft and pull-on feature keep them in the Chelsea boot spectrum.” Price at time of publish: $147 (orig. $245) Size Range: Women’s 5.5-11 | Construction: Leather upper with elastic side panels, rubber outsole | Colors: Black, Russett (suede) | Heel Height: 2.17 inches

Best Lug Sole Reformation Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot Reformation View On Reformation Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a pair of Chelsea boots with a smaller heel and textured detailing that leaves a smaller carbon footprint Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a more utilitarian Chelsea boot that can withstand elements or a pair made with genuine leather Reformation excels in making outstanding clothing items that produce a smaller carbon footprint than other similar brands. That said, it’s hard not to fall in love with this pair of Chelsea boots — they are available in a classic black colorway, offering a classic Chelsea-style boot style you love but with a textured twist. As a bonus, these boots go with everything, says New York City-based personal stylist Alison Bruhn. “You can wear these boots in multiple looks — from jeans to dresses — making them a practical, comfortable, and chic choice,” she tells PEOPLE. Price at time of publish: $209.95 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Construction: Lug sole, elastic side panel, heavy tumbled leather with pebbled surface texture, recouro-regenerated leather welt, recycled SBR and natural rubber blend outsole | Colors: Black Tumbled | Heel height: 1.4 inches

Best Investment Bottega Veneta Lug Chelsea Boot Bottega Veneta View On Bloomingdales View On Bottegaveneta.com View On Fwrd.com Who It’s Good For Anyone that wants to add a quality designer pair of Chelsea boots to their shoe collection Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers seeking a pair of Chelsea boots that are less expensive We’d happily splurge on a Bottega Veneta bag, and these Chelsea boots are another luxury pick we’re moving right to the top of our wishlist. If you need more convincing, these are also beloved by professional stylists like Scratch. “I love the lug Bottega Veneta in the chic black color,” she tells PEOPLE. “They match any outfit that involves jeans, chinos, slacks, or suiting. Plus, they're versatile and transition from daytime to evening wear.” And yes, we will acknowledge that these boots are expensive — but because they boast an elegant silhouette and high-quality materials, keep in mind that these boots won’t break down as quickly as most other pairs. However, if you love the look but can't get past the price tag, the Scarosso Naomi boots are darn near identical (and about a third of the cost). Price at time of publish: $1,450 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Construction: Calfskin upper, calfskin lining, micro rubber outsole | Colors: Bottle Green, Sea Salt, Nero, and more | Heel height: 2.17 inches

Best with Zipper The Frye Company Carly Zip Chelsea The Frye Company View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Neiman Marcus Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a pair of Chelsea boots that boast hardware detailing at the sides Who It’s Not Good For Someone after a more traditional pair of Chelsea boots without zippers or those looking for something more affordable In our opinion, some zippered detailing on the sides can give Chelsea boots some added edge, so if you’re after a pair that flaunts some eye-catching hardware, these boots are worth a look. “While classic Chelsea boots usually do not have zippers, these boots offer a cute play on the traditional style,” says Holly Chayes, a personal style coach, and consultant. “The best thing about these boots is they go with practically anything — they can dress up a casual look or dress down a dressy look. They also look great styled with a dress and a cropped jacket.” Price at time of publish: $209.95 Size Range: Women’s 5.5-11 | Construction: Leather lining, leather outsole, 10-inch shaft circumference, 5-inch shaft height, antique metal hardware | Colors: Cognac, Ash, Black | Heel Height: 1 inch

Best Lined Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boots With Faux Fur Dr. Martens View On Walmart View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Anybody who would like a pair of lined Chelsea boots to keep their feet warm in cold weather Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a pair of Chelsea boots with no (or lighter) lining One-up the classic Dr. Martens Chelseas by adding a cozy faux shearling lining, and you've got the Leonore boot. “These boots are completely on trend and a classic at the same time,” says stylist Kriena Nederveen. “Lug soles are all the rage at the moment, and this boot can be styled casually with jeans and can add a great edge to dresses and skirts. Above all, these boots always make a statement. Besides, if you need a lined boot, you might as well make it a stylish one.” While they're only available in a black leather, these are bound to be your go-to boots for those cold and blustery winter days. Price at time of publish: $180 Size range: Women’s 5-11 | Construction: Faux fur lining, leather with subtle grain upper, 10-inch shaft circumference, 5-inch shaft height | Colors: Black Burnished Wyoming | Heel Height: 1.25 inches



Best Work Boot Blundstone Women's BL500 Original 500 Chelsea Boot Blundstone View On Amazon View On Blundstone.com Who It’s Good For Anyone that is looking for a durable pair of Chelsea boots that will last years Who It’s Not Good For Someone who likes a fashion-forward Chelsea boot with a chunky (or platform) heel These top-rated Chelsea-style boots are the perfect addition to your outdoor shoe arsenal. They are easy to slip on (and take off) and provide adequate protection to feet, so whether your outdoor adventures include walking the dog or tackling the latest long-distance trail, you won’t have to worry about wet feet spoiling the fun. We also love these boots for the extensive color range, which includes nine flattering shades that pop without taking attention away from your outfit. Finally, these boots prioritize support (thanks to the cushioned midsole, SPS Max comfort system, removable footbed, and steel shank features), so you stay comfortable with every step. Price at time of publish: $209.95 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Construction: Water-resistant leather, elastic side, TPU outsole, cushioned midsole, SPS Max comfort system, removable footbed, and steel shank | Colors: Stout Brown, Black, Black/Rainbow, Black/Gray, and more The 8 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2023

Best Square Toe Ganni Square-Toe Chelsea Boot GANNI View On Ganni.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Ssense.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a classic leather Chelsea boot with a square toe for extra width Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a budget-friendly Chelsea boot available in an array of colors Much like an LBD, everyone needs a classic pair of boots that can put the finishing touches on any outfit. So if you’re in the market for a timeless pair you can style with dresses, workwear, denim, and more, these Chelsea boots are worth adding to the cart, says fashion stylist Tara West. “The Ganni square-toe Chelsea boot is a modern take on an all-time classic boot,” West tells PEOPLE. “The 3-inch heel dresses these boots up while keeping them comfortable and versatile enough to style with cargo pants, skirts and tights, midi-length dresses, and jeans.” Price at time of publish: $311 (orig. $495) Size Range: Women’s 5-10 | Construction: Calf leather, Chelsea-style elastic panels, pronounced wide welts, pull tabs, and low-block heels | Colors: Black | Heel Height: 3 inches