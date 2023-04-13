To test the best checked luggage, we weighed each bag and considered the capacity when packing a week’s worth of clothing, undergarments, and toiletries. We looked at the overall design, its potential for organization, and overall storage space. To assess maneuverability, we ran each bag through an obstacle course. And the cherry on top of the sundae: Our team had the pleasure of shoving luggage off of counters and hitting them with baseball bats (which might sound extreme unless you’ve watched your baggage get loaded onto a plane… *thud*).

Transportation Security Administration regional spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tells PEOPLE that the TSA is “able to screen all checked baggage” so that means most materials are fair game. In terms of size and material, if you travel more frequently you might prefer a smaller hard-shelled suitcase for easy mobility and long-term durability, but infrequent fliers might prioritize design and capacity.

Most of us have at least one story of things going awry with airport travel and while it may be a fun story now, it is certainly not enjoyable when it’s playing out in real time. Checked bags bring their own set of challenges since the luggage leaves your sight for most of your journey, but having durable, maneuverable, and well-designed checked luggage can help ensure a smooth journey.

Best Overall Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Great for overpackers because it has a large capacity, a compression feature, and when we stuffed it to the brim, it kept its shape and size

Effortless to maneuver across different floor types and around our makeshift testing obstacles

The suitcase survived our durability test and had no scratches or dents Cons Though the price is in the median range among the luggage we tested, it may be too high for some budgets When we tested checked luggage, we really wanted to simulate the struggles real travelers face and how these bags handle those issues. Like many folks, we can be guilty of overpacking, and this bag accommodates (enables?) that habit beautifully. Even when we stuffed this bag to max capacity with clothes and toiletries, it maintained its shape and size. It also has a compression feature to keep everything as compact as possible, and a divider to separate clean clothes from used items throughout your trip. (So, pack the extra shoes!) This suitcase’s capacity is very forgiving and even expands should you need more room. To test durability, we hit this suitcase with a baseball bat and shoved it off a counter for good measure. It stayed intact without a single scratch or dent. Most polycarbonate luggage will scuff a little when roughly handled, but you can buff these marks away easily. The set of four spinner wheels moved around our obstacle course without catching on any carpet or simulated “gravel.” This design helps keep the suitcase upright as well so you can pull it alongside you without too much difficulty. The handles are also quite sturdy and it feels secure when you lift it to throw it in the back of a car or to place it on a scale at the bag counter in an airport. We think this would be an excellent suitcase for any travel — domestic or international. The price is a little higher than you may want to spend, but Samsonite is a quality brand, and this piece of checked luggage proves that. Price at time of publish: $229.84 Dimensions: 31.0 x 20.0 x 12.75 inches | Weight: 11.5 lbs. | Material: 100 percentage polycarbonate construction | Colors: 14 | Expandable: Yes | Features: Side-mounted TSA locks, compression feature, divider for organization, expansion feature People / Vicky Wasik

People / Vicky Wasik



Best Budget Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 28-Inch Hardside Suitcase 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstromrack.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Amazing with storage, fitting an absurd amount of clothing in what looks to be a compact space

Received only a few scuffs in our baseball bat test, so we’d bet our money on its longevity

Even when fully packed, the suitcase feels lightweight when pulled behind or next to you (bad backs, rejoice!)

It’s in the lower range of pricing for most luggage (under $150) Cons The wheels caught on the gravel during tests, so it’s not a parking lot-friendly suitcase (which could also translate to cobblestone roads in Europe) This Kenneth Cole luggage is a bit of a Mary Poppins bag because it looks tiny on the outside, but based on how much we packed in it, it could easily fit a month’s worth of clothes (with room to spare). There’s no expansion feature, but this bag doesn’t really need one given its impressive capacity. The inner section is also separated into two compartments which allows for better organization, should you want to store shoes and toiletries on one side and clothing on the other, for instance. Throughout our tests, this suitcase proved tough but not infallible. However, the corners are reinforced with rubber which helped soften the blows of our extreme durability tests. The outer shell is made with ABS (a tough engineering grade plastic), so while it scuffed a little post-test, this hard shell bag will hold up against a lot of rough handling, rain, and other elements it might face in transit. The spinner wheels created swift mobility navigating our obstacle course, apart from catching slightly on the gravel portion. We loved how light it felt (even when packed), so it shouldn’t be too arduous to pull alongside you on your next trip. Overall, this is a high value suitcase selling for just over $100 — a bargain when you look at most luggage pricing. Price at time of publish: $128 Dimensions: 29.5 x 20.5 x 11.75 inches | Weight: 9.8 lbs. | Material: ABS (an engineering plastic) | Colors: 19 | Expandable: No | Features: No notable extra features Travel & Leisure / Vicky Wasik

Travel & Leisure / Vicky Wasik

Travel & Leisure / Vicky Wasik





Best Investment Tumi Alpha 3 Short Trip Expandable Packing Case 4.6 Tumi View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros There’s a zippered security feature that’s TSA-compliant for extra protection

The capacity and storage is extensive with varying sized pockets for organization, and a removable garment sleeve

The bags also come with a unique tracer number so you can easily find them when airport mishaps occur Cons This is by far the most expensive bag on our list, but it’s considered a luxury item so that’s not too surprising

It’s rather heavy at 15.4 pounds which might put you at risk for exceeding the 50 pound weight limit when the suitcase is filled If you see a celebrity in an airport, chances are they’ll have a Tumi suitcase by their side. Julianne Hough, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are all considered fans of the brand, and so are we. Though stylish in nature, it’s the functionality of this bag that really dazzles. This piece of Tumi luggage comes in chic colors like black and navy and can even be customized with your monogram. We appreciated the capacity, which fit many items of varying size during our tests. All of the zippers had smooth mobility, and there’s even a security zipper that’s TSA-compliant for added security. There are also extensive pockets, a removable garment sleeve, and an expandable exterior with bumper rails for added protection. Plus, each bag comes with a unique tracer number for easy recovery. During our durability assessment, it only sustained minor injuries: some dirty marks, but no dents or scuffs. We noticed it was rather heavy when empty, which could get you to the 50 pound weight limit faster than preferred, but it proved easy to maneuver around the cones. Though the wheels did stick a little when we ran it over gravel. Overall, we think this is a highly functional (and fashionable) bag that would work for long or short trips. While it is expensive (and would leave Tiffany from Love Is Blind speechless), if it’s within your budget, we think it’s a worthwhile investment for a seasoned traveler. Price at time of publish: $1,195 Dimensions: 26 x 19 x 13 inches | Weight: 15.4 lbs. | Material: Ballistic nylon | Colors: 3 | Expandable: Yes | Features: TSA-compatible lock, customization, Tumi tracer, security zipper People / Vicky Wasik

Tripsavvy / Vicky Wasik



Best Hardside Travelpro Platinum Elite Large Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Super maneuverable, scooting across rugs, gravel, and all the bumps in our obstacle course with ease

Durable enough to survive the swings of a baseball bat with no dents or dings

Internal organization is top notch with a water-resistant pocket and zippered panels to keep everything sorted

Expandable, which isn’t super common for hard-sided luggage Cons The price could be a con for some budgets, but it matches the value this luggage provides Hardside luggage is often the most durable type of suitcase, and our tests confirmed that reputation with this Travelpro bag. We shoved it off a countertop a few times and took a couple swings at it with a baseball bat, and there were only a few scuff marks after — no dents or dings. The spinner wheels allow for easy maneuverability, too. The suitcase had no trouble scooting around our makeshift obstacle course; it even rolled over bumps, rugs, and gravel smoothly. Beyond its ease of use, this bag is also quite spacious, and it includes an expansion zipper for even more room if needed. It fit the mass amount of clothing we packed without issue, and despite not having external pockets, there was plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and toiletries. To help organize your things, there are some straps and zippered panels on either side of the case which also keep things from shifting when in transit — as well as a water-resistant pocket for dirty or wet clothing. Plus, it’s quite sleek, making it a functional and stylish hardside luggage option. Price at time of publish: $399.49 Dimensions: 30 x 18 x 13.5 inches | Weight: 12.3 lbs. | Material: Polycarbonate shell | Colors: 5 | Expandable: Yes | Features: TSA-compatible lock, water-resistant pocket People / Vicky Wasik

People / Vicky Wasik

Best Softside SwissTech Executive 29-Inch Softside Luggage 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Thoughtful storage with organization pockets as well as a removable wet pocket for dirty clothes or damp items

After the impact of a baseball bat, this bag only suffered one tiny dent (and no damage after being shoved off a countertop)

Great price point compared to many luggage options we tested Cons It’s not a fashion-forward bag, so the design might be too simple for those prioritizing style The beauty of softside luggage is generally more storage, organization, and expansion options. We found this bag to be super spacious, with large pockets for sorting different types of clothes, as well as a removable wet pocket for damp swimsuits or other dirty clothes. Despite our large load of clothing and toiletries, this expandable bag fit everything we packed with space leftover. This bag is all business — it’s not the most glamorous on the conveyor belt, but it’s sturdy, and will get your belongings from point A to B effectively. It’s the suitcase your dad might gravitate toward because it’s the practical option; it comes with lots of extra pockets, easy gliding zippers, and it’s super durable. There was no damage after pushing this suitcase off a countertop and only a tiny dent in the fabric after being hit with a baseball bat. Basically, we think it will last you quite a while. This piece of checked luggage maneuvered around our obstacles with ease, as well as over gravel, rugs, and hard floors. Considering the lower price, this bag is a great value and practical option for everyday travelers. Price at time of publish: $103.99 (orig. $129) Dimensions: 32 x 19.5 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 10.9 lbs. | Material: Ballistic nylon | Colors: 2 | Expandable: Yes | Features: TSA-compatible lock, reinforced padded handles, removable wet pocket Vicky Wasik

Vicky Wasik



Best Design Roam The Check-in 4.6 Roam View On Roamluggage.com Our Ratings Capacity 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Offers complete customization on every inch of the bag, so you can pair any colors together for a design entire unique to you

Moved with ease around our obstacle course, across both smooth surfaces and gravel

There were no signs of impact, despite a hard fall off a counter and the smack of a baseball bat Cons Not the most spacious bag of those we tested, but it does come with compression boards to help conserve space

The price is on the higher end of our list, but the value stacks up For those who appreciate the art of customization, this suitcase lets you choose every color on every part of the bag, including the lining, wheels, and zipper — as well as a monogram patch. While we appreciate the compact design, which was somewhat spacious, we do wish there was just a slightly larger capacity. Everything fit, but there wasn’t much room leftover (let’s say for souvenirs or clothing you might buy on a trip to bring back with you). That said, it comes with compression boards to make what you’re packing as compact as possible. For long journeys or short, this bag is along for the ride: It proved to be super sturdy during our tests, with no scuffs, nicks, or destruction after some rough handling. Plus, it was extremely lightweight and easy to move around, both on smooth surfaces and gravel. And the zipper is waterproof for added protection on rainy travel days. The bag definitely has a higher price tag, but this makes sense in light of the customizations, and we think it’s worth it. Price at time of publish: $595 Dimensions: 26 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches | Weight: 9.3 lbs. | Material: Polycarbonate shell | Colors: 9 | Expandable: Yes | Features: TSA-compatible lock, compression boards, customization People / Vicky Wasik

People / Vicky Wasik



Best Style Paravel Aviator Grand 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4.7 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Bold, sophisticated style that’s really aesthetically-pleasing

Sustainable design, comprised of entirely recycled materials and a carbon-neutral production

Fit everything that we packed with plenty of space leftover, and had well-organized compartments Cons Some minor dings and scuffs after our durability tests, in spite of the scuff-free material claim

It might be a little overpriced when comparing features to others on our list, but if you’re willing to spend the money, it’s a gorgeous and sustainably-made bag We’ll call it like it is — this bag is downright Instagrammable. It’s the bag that will be front and center in your trip photos, and the one everyone will be eyeing in envy. We especially love the faux leather details of this Paravel suitcase, and the other recycled materials as well as the brand’s promise of carbon neutral production. In terms of capacity, this suitcase fit everything we packed with plenty of extra space; the sides are deep with added zipper sections for organizing your belongings. This Paravel luggage piece boasts a textured finish to prevent scuffs, but we did see a few tiny marks after both of our durability tests. That said, nothing inside the suitcase was affected and it feels sturdy when you’re moving it around. The wheels rolled beautifully around our “airport” setup, navigating various cones, bumps, and floor types. It did catch slightly on the gravel, however. While this bag is stunning, it doesn’t stand out from others on our list in terms of features, so the price could be a dealbreaker for some. Price at time of publish: $475 Dimensions: 18.25 x 28 x 11 inches | Weight: 11.8 lbs. | Material: Recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, recycled zippers, vegan leather, and nylon lining made from plastic bottles | Colors: 5 | Expandable: No | Features: Removable laundry bag, TSA-compatible lock People / Vicky Wasik

People / Vicky Wasik



Best Lightweight July 26-Inch Checked Bag 4.3 July View On July.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 3.5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Weighs less than 10 pounds when empty, making it a great lightweight option

It comes with a dust bag and a pamphlet that walks you through the ins and outs of the suitcase

Despite its medium size, it’s spacious and has quite a few compartments to help store your clothing for a shorter trip Cons It’s not the sturdiest bag and did have some marks and dings after our durability tests

The wheels also caught a bit on carpet and gravel flooring When it comes to checked bags, the lighter, the better. Not only will a lightweight bag save you money (no overweight fees at check-in), it will also save your back when you have to lift it off the baggage carousel, into cars, etc. And this July bag weighs less than 10 pounds when empty. Despite its small stature, it has many compartments as well as a compression pad to help you store a decent amount of clothing. We also liked that it arrived with a dust bag to store it in when not in use, and that you can personalize it (for an additional cost). Given its light materials, the bag did succumb to a few dings and scuffs when we tested the durability; every time we hit the bag with the bat, it left a mark. That said, we tested the baby pink shade, so buying a dark color might prevent some of these visible scuffs. The wheels were more effective on hardwoods than on carpet (less so on gravel). Given its medium size and light weight, we think this would be the perfect suitcase for someone who doesn’t travel as often (so the durability wouldn’t be an issue), because it’s really light and easy to pull around. Price at time of publish: $325 Dimensions: 26 x 18.75 x 11 inches | Weight: 8.3 lbs. | Material: Polycarbonate shell | Colors: 16 | Expandable: No | Features: Personalization, TSA-compatible lock People / Vicky Wasik

People / Vicky Wasik



Best Durable Briggs & Riley ZDX Medium Upright Duffel Bag 4.6 Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros Made from extremely durable fabric that showed no damage after our intense durability tests

Super light to tout around, with wheels that navigate gravel, hard surfaces, and carpet with ease Cons It’s a little expensive, but we think the value matches the price because this bag will last a long time Made of a ballistic nylon that’s extremely tough to damage (short of using a chainsaw), this luggage is without a doubt the most durable of any we tested. This Briggs and Riley duffle bag was vigorously pushed off a countertop and hit with a baseball bat, and showed no signs of damage. Interestingly, despite its strength, this bag’s material is kind of soft. The wheels maneuvered easily around hard surfaces, carpet, and gravel, and the bag felt super lightweight when we pulled it behind us. The design of the bag also lends itself to durability with two dark colors — green and black — that won’t easily show dirt or scuffs. It also comes with three different-sized compartments to help you organize your clothes, shoes, and toiletries. The interior is really spacious, with straps to help keep everything in place. It’s definitely expensive, but if you like backpacking or traveling with a light but durable bag, this is a great option. Price at time of publish: $499 Dimensions: 25.75 x 15 x 14 inches | Weight: 8.6 lbs. | Material: Ballistic nylon | Colors: 2 | Expandable: No | Features: Monogramming People / VICKY WASIK. Vicky Wasik

People / Vicky Wasik


