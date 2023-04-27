We set out to see which charcoal grills could really handle the figurative and literal heat. While cooking up some ribeye steaks we looked at ease of assembly, design, temperature control, overall grilling experience, and cleanup. After testing, we found winners from popular brands like Weber, Char-Griller, and more.

As a chef and a father, Dissen looks for grills that “produce a lot of flavor without a lot of cleanup.” He particularly loves a charcoal grill for its flavor, high heat capabilities, and ease of use.

“Charcoal is inconvenient in all of the right ways,” says North Carolina-based chef William Dissen (who was once described by Chef Gorden Ramsay as “one of the best chefs in the country.”) “With the time it takes to start the charcoal, it gets you in the mindset to cook and helps you slow down and enjoy your time outside."

You have to keep the charcoal burning throughout a smoking session and occasionally will need to add more to the pile. Having a sectioned grate where you can lift one area up to access the coals is super efficient for this style of grilling — and this grill has one. The manual provided a super thorough explanation of the cleaning process, which we followed during our tests. The only instruction that was unclear was how to handle the ash bucket. Generally, it was easy to twist off and dump the ashes. The grate, however, proved tricky to remove when the coals were still on it. The cavity of this grill is quite spacious, so it could work well for a larger group — whether novices or experts.

Smoking is a popular grilling technique most commonly used for meat and seafood, but you can also smoke certain vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and onions. Smoking adds a rich flavor to the food you’re grilling, and certain types of charcoal grills really excel at this cooking style. With this kettle grill, the dampers were responsive and adjustable, so the temperature stayed in a good range for smoking throughout our grilling session.

The grate proved tricky to remove when the coals were still on it

The grate’s design offers three sectioned parts, so you can remove one or two of them for access to the charcoal beneath. To clean the grill, we removed the ashtray, and added a little vegetable oil to the grates, scrubbing any grease off with a brush. We love how well this grill performs, especially with smoking, but any slow-cooked food would be delicious on this grill.

A barrel grill is ideal for slow cooking, barbecue, and smoking large cuts of meat. During testing, we found the dampers easy to adjust, but they weren’t as responsive when it came to temperature control. The design has gaps that allow excess air to come and go, which makes the temperatures vary. This caused the temperature to exceed the target range even when we closed both dampers while smoking the steak.

During testing, we could easily adjust the dampers and maintain the temperature range (though it jumped higher than 245 degrees Fahrenheit a few times). The grill grate has several removable pieces for easy access to the charcoal, which is especially helpful if you’re smoking something or slow cooking because you can add extra as needed. To clean, you just use a scraper and a light coating of vegetable oil (to prevent rust) on the grates and a damp soapy cloth for the rest. You have to completely clean the coal tray since it’s not removable, but the ashes can be dumped from their container.

This cart-style grill offers a traditional barrel design with lots of versatility for different expertise levels and ways of cooking. The wider grate and barrel hood create the perfect environment for slow cooking, smoking, and grilling for large groups of people and large cuts of meat. The design also allows for the creation of three zones for smoking, grilling, and searing, and it has a warming rack for indirectly heating foods that burn easily. Plus, since it’s a cart style, there’s lots of space for storing tools, plates, and other items — and it’s mobile.

We found this grill quite easy to clean with a grill brush and soapy cloth. You can remove the ash trap to dispose of the burned material, but it’s a little tricky to put it back in the grill. If you like to smoke meat, this grill offers excellent smoking capabilities. We found the design and adjustable dampers to aid this process, and it created a consistent temperature for this style of cooking. And the lid can be rotated 360 degrees, so you can position the exhaust damper above whatever you’re cooking. We think this is a great starter grill, as kettle grills can be super versatile for different levels of expertise and styles of cooking.

A kettle charcoal grill is the perfect choice for everyday cooking — this option is ideal for those who like grilling out for dinner, with some veggies, chicken, and other summery bites. The kettle name has to do with the shape of the design, which is quite roomy. The dampers were super responsive during testing, and it was easy to adjust them to control the temperature. Once set, the temperatures stayed consistent throughout our grilling session. The grate is one solid piece which means the whole thing has to be removed in order to add coal; though not ideal, this isn’t a dealbreaker.

Given the barrel design, this is a really good grill for smoking and slow cooking (especially barbecue) because it allows for indirect heating. There aren’t any cleaning instructions, so we’ll advise you to make sure the coals are completely cooled off before trying to clean the ash. Various parts of the grill, like the lid and bottom, can be removed easily so you can dump the ash without making a mess. For the remainder of cleanup, we just used a damp cloth for most surfaces and a steel brush for the grate. Overall, this is a durable, versatile charcoal grill with a 20-year warranty — so it’s a grill worth investing in if you’re a serious grill enthusiast.

If you’re a seasoned griller, there’s a good argument for investing in a high-quality charcoal grill that will last over time. This PK grill is quite versatile with four well-placed dampers (which could be difficult to balance for beginners), a hinged grate for easy access to the charcoal, and simple temperature control. We did notice the grill lost a decent amount of heat when the lid was lifted but returned to the ideal temperature after a few minutes.

It’s the most expensive charcoal grill on our list, but if it’s within your budget, it’s worth it

Quite easy to remove pieces like the lid and belly of the grill, so it’s easy to clean

Made from a strong cast aluminum that’s easy to clean, and has a 20-year warranty so it will be long-lasting

In terms of cooking, this grill creates a good amount of smoke and heat, which thoroughly saturates the meat (or veggies) you’re cooking. And the high heat creates distinct grill marks and a nice sear. In general, you should use a damp cloth with soapy water to clean your grill, and that's how we cleaned this kettle grill quickly. For tough grease areas along the grate, you can use a steel brush. We removed the ashtray and then wiped everything down with a little bit of vegetable oil to prevent rust. Overall, we really loved that this under-$100 charcoal grill was user-friendly, affordable, and efficient.

If you want a simple kettle grill to kickstart your summer season, this budget-friendly pick is super accessible to beginners. Though the grill was a little too hot at first, the exhaust dampers worked efficiently to bring the grill back down within the right temperature range. We did have to adjust it quite a few times and add more coal, but the grill grates are hinged, so this process was easy.

Overall, this is an extremely versatile charcoal grill that’s user-friendly and made with durable aluminized steel that should last for a long time. While it is expensive, we believe it’s well worth the cost.

This was one of the most versatile grills our team tested in regard to smoking. The lid rotates, so you can put the damper wherever is needed for the best airflow. Once lit, the grill produces a decent amount of smoke which saturates the meat and then filters out of the damper. It cooked our meat beautifully, and when we were ready to clean, that process was simple, too. We followed the manufacturer instructions (removed ashes after the charcoal was extinguished, brushed the burner tubes, removed grease from the lid, etc.) and then used a mixture of warm soapy water to clean the outer surfaces, grates, and char baskets.

During testing, we found the temperature simple to control with an adjustable damper and an easy-to-read temperature gauge on the side of the grill. (If you’re new to grilling, a damper is a kind of vent that fuels the fire with oxygen.) We only had to make a few temperature adjustments while cooking steak, as it stayed between 240 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit without adding too much charcoal. This Weber grill does burn through charcoal fast, so you should monitor it while grilling to add more when necessary — which you can do through a removable section in the center of the grate. It should be noted, however, that you have to remove the whole grate to arrange the coals without burning yourself.

Charcoal grills have many benefits but are somewhat time-consuming to light — this high-performance charcoal grill from Weber has a push-start button that instantly lights the charcoal, which saves you time and effort. From ease of use to intuitive design, this Weber charcoal grill is honestly a great choice for beginners and experts alike.

You have to remove the whole grate to arrange the coal (to avoid burns)

It’s really expensive, but it’s easy for every member of the family to use, and it will last a long time

The parts are easy to remove for cleaning, and you can use soapy water to wash most of them

Temperature stayed consistent throughout testing and has an easy-to-read gauge on the side of the grill

Things to Consider Before Buying a Charcoal Grill

Material

The most common materials used in charcoal grills are cast iron, aluminum, and stainless steel. All three of these metals are highly durable and weather-resistant, but stainless steel stands out as being the most rust-resistant, like the SNS Grills Slow ‘N Sear Original Charcoal Kettle Grill. That said, most grill materials will hold up against the elements, as well as the grill’s flames, for many years.

Kettle or Barrel

The two main types of charcoal grills are kettle and barrel (which refer to their respective shapes). Kettle grills have a round grilling surface and a large hood, which is great for everyday grilling. “I love an old-school Weber kettle grill,” says Dissen. “They’re relatively lightweight and easy to maintain. There are air vents on the bottom and top of the kettle, which allow for great airflow. The lid allows you to achieve a stable temperature and to capture the smoke from the charcoal while you're cooking.” You really can't ask for more than that.

Barrel grills are better for cooking for large groups and work a little faster when cooking bigger cuts of meat, so they can be best for smoking or barbecuing meat. Both designs (kettle and barrel) can be attached to a cart for better mobility — and carts can also hold a shelf for extra storage.

Price

When you’re considering buying a charcoal grill, you should note that prices can range from under $100 to well over $600. Price isn’t always an indication of quality, but if you’re paying on the higher end, you’re going to see more bells and whistles than options geared toward a lower budget. For instance, our best investment pick, the PK Grills Original PK300 Grill & Smoker costs around $699 (though it’s on sale for $524.99 right now), and includes upgraded ventilation technology, a durable cart with extra storage space and a 20-year warranty. On the other hand, you can get the Expert Grill 22 in. Superior Kettle Charcoal Grill for $97 — a classic kettle charcoal grill with standard features and a one-year warranty. The rest of our picks fall somewhere in between that range.



Frequently Asked Questions Does meat taste better when cooked on a charcoal grill? Objectively, yes. “The high heat from the charcoal helps produce a sexy, smoky flavor,” says Dissen. That’s because when charcoal burns it releases an agent called guaiacol (also present in malt whisky) that produces a smokey, bacon-like aroma that saturates the food above. “The drippings from the meat or vegetables you’re cooking also fall directly onto the coals, producing more flavor,” adds Dissen.

What’s the difference between charcoal grills and gas grills? There are several differences between charcoal grills and gas grills. “Gas is all about efficiency and convenience,” says Dissen. Charcoal grills bring a smokiness and rich flavor to the foods you grill on them. “The smoke that comes off of charcoal is intoxicating and makes otherwise pedestrian food taste amazing,” says Dissen. Charcoal grills are also quite versatile because you can cook food directly over the coals on one side or place it opposite the coals to indirectly cook it (with less risk of burning).

Gas grills are more convenient because they cook quickly, have simple temperature control, and are usually easier to clean. However, this comes at the cost of a higher price tag and less intense flavors.

What are the best foods to cook on a charcoal grill? Charcoal grills bring a rich smoky flavor to lots of foods, making them great for various types of barbecue. Some common favorites are steak, salmon, shrimp, lamb chops, chicken, and pork butt. But don’t be fooled into thinking you can only cook meat on a charcoal grill — vegetables can also benefit from a little searing and smokiness. Try your hand at grilling zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and asparagus; add them together on a skewer for a

"The all-American cheeseburger is one of my favorites,” says Dissen. “The smoke and flavor from the charcoal really shines through. Another favorite is to cook chicken under a brick on the charcoal grill, and corn on the cob cooked in the husk.”

How We Tested Charcoal Grills

We put 17 of the most popular charcoal grills to the test to see which ones reigned supreme. After comparing models from brands like Weber, Char-Griller, and more, we found 11 charcoal grills that are worthy of a place in your backyard (or patio/wherever you do your grilling). From there, we narrowed it down to the seven best of the best.

First, we assembled the grills to see how easy they were to set up using the manufacturer’s instructions. Our team timed ourselves to see how quickly each assembly took and considered whether the included or mentioned tools were that helpful. We also looked at each grill’s design; we considered how mobile and stable each one was, and how much capacity it had for grilling. We also noted smaller design elements like the handle construction, grill weight, and materials.

Obviously, one of the most important factors with grilling is the heat component, so we also checked the temperature control of each grill between 45 minutes and an hour. To test this, we took the temperature before and 15 minutes after lighting the charcoal grill. Then we grilled some steak for about 12 minutes (flipping the meat halfway through), looked at grill marks, and cut into the meat to see how well it cooked. Our team also checked the state of the coal after grilling. Did it need more? How much did it burn down? Then we followed the manufacturer’s instructions to cool down each grill — opening the intake vent and closing the exhaust damper. Finally, we cleaned them and recorded the ease (or difficulty) of that process.

