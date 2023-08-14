Stars are getting extra creative while labor disputes continue keeping them on the picket lines.

Since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May and the Screen Actors Guild followed in July, Hollywood's finest have rallied to show their solidarity and commitment to fair contracts. Both unions are vying for better pay and protection from new artificial intelligence technology, among other contract points, in their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

While away from the writers' room and off screens, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members have channeled their creativity into their picket signs. From Jon Hamm's Mad Men quote to Billy Crystal's nod to When Harry Met Sally..., see all the ways stars are referencing past work to fight for their labor rights.