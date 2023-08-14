See All the Clever Signs from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Lines

Stars are using their past work to fight for fair contracts alongside their fellow Hollywood union members

By
Zoey Lyttle
Updated on August 14, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Actor Mandy Patinkin seen marching in solidarity with the WGA
Photo:

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty

Stars are getting extra creative while labor disputes continue keeping them on the picket lines.

Since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May and the Screen Actors Guild followed in July, Hollywood's finest have rallied to show their solidarity and commitment to fair contracts. Both unions are vying for better pay and protection from new artificial intelligence technology, among other contract points, in their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

While away from the writers' room and off screens, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members have channeled their creativity into their picket signs. From Jon Hamm's Mad Men quote to Billy Crystal's nod to When Harry Met Sally..., see all the ways stars are referencing past work to fight for their labor rights.

01 of 07

The Cast of 'Parks and Recreation'

(L-R) Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz, alongside members of SAG-AFTRA and their supporters, pose for a photograph while picketing

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG-AFTRA

The cast of Parks and Recreation reunited during the strike with some pointed references to their former NBC series. They went even further above and beyond clever writing with the help of the miniature horse who stole hearts on the show. Lil Sebastian joined Aubrey PlazaNick OffermanAdam ScottBen SchwartzSam Elliott, Jim O'Heir, Retta and Alison Becker on the picket lines outside of the Amazon offices in L.A.

Plaza carried a poster claiming, "Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP,” referencing her own character's on-screen nemesis (played by Rashida Jones). Beside her, Retta's sign read, "I sold that little red thing for health insurance."

02 of 07

Jon Hamm

Jan Hamm SAG Strike

Sarah Silverman/ Instagram

The actor took to the picket lines with a nod to his Emmy-winning performance as Don Draper in Mad Men. Hamm's sign read, "That's what the money is for," a direct quote from his business-savvy character in an explosive scene from the Emmy-winning series.

He held the poster alongside his fellow union members, including comedian Sarah Silverman, who shared a snap of Hamm on her Instagram. "PAY UP AMPTP!!" she wrote in her caption.

03 of 07

Seth Green

Actor Seth Green joins members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket line at Fox Studios

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Green paid homage to his Family Guy character, Chris Griffin, and the animated teen's long-running standoff with a sinister primate secretly occupying his closet. "The AMPTP is more evil than the evil monkey," Green's sign read alongside an illustration of the character.

04 of 07

Ben McKenzie

Ben McKenzie SAG strike sign

Ben McKenzie/ Instagram

McKenzie, who played Ryan Atwood on The O.C., made a case for writers' creativity with a pointed reference to the teen drama's pilot 20 years after its premiere. On his Instagram, McKenzie shared a sign addressing the network directly: "Fox," the message read. "You know A.I. couldn't come up with 'Welcome to the O.C. b----.' "

05 of 07

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal walks the picket line in front of Paramount Pictures Studios

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Crystal stood proudly on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines with an iconic When Harry Met Sally... reference in hand. His sign read, "We'll have what they're having," pulling from the famous scene in which Meg Ryan's Sally stages a fake orgasm in the middle of a restaurant.

06 of 07

Mandy Patinkin

Actor Mandy Patinkin seen marching in solidarity with the WGA

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty

While marching in solidarity with the WGA, Patinkin conjured his character Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride. "You killed residuals," his sign read. "Prepare to pay!"

The Hollywood mainstay also voiced his support for the striking writers on Instagram, sharing a few photos from the N.Y.C. picket lines. In one photo, he swapped out the Inigo Montoya reference for a poster with the words, "I didn't even write this sign."

07 of 07

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell SAG picket line

Troian Bellisario/ Instagram

Mitchell met up with the writers behind Pretty Little Liars at the WGA strike outside of Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Mitchell — who played Emily Fields in the mystery series — showed her support with a sign that said, "Without writers, there are no secrets!!!"

Mitchell's former costar Troian Bellisario posted photos from the strike on her Instagram, including one with Mitchell and their showrunner Marlene King. "Pay up, b------," King's sign said, followed by a "-A" signature in a nod to the show's anonymous antagonist known only by one initial.

In her Instagram caption, Bellisario wrote that without the writers, her Pretty Little Liars character Spencer Hastings "wouldn’t have had a single good line and A never would have kept you guessing with every episode."

