We Tested 24 of the Best CC Creams — These 10 Are the Winners

Not only does Greenberg use the PÜR 4-1 Tinted Moisturizer "every day" on herself — she also applies this lightweight product to the skin of her celebrity clients. "I’ve used this on Chelsea Handler . She loves a really natural look when she performs" she tells us.

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg is a personal fan of the product that we dubbed the Best Overall CC Cream. "My daily go-to is PÜR’s 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer with SPF ," Greenberg shared with PEOPLE. "It’s very rare that you find a product that will give you just the right amount of coverage but you feel like you’re wearing nothing."

With so many variations of CC cream on the market, it’s important to know what you’re looking for in a base product. Formulations can range from watery, hydrating serums to creamier, high-coverage balms, and everything in between. Many also offer a level of sun protection as well (though we do recommend a base layer of sunscreen for optimal coverage!).

Designed to correct redness and dark marks, CC cream provides a bit more coverage than its sister BB cream, while still allowing the skin to shine through.

Makeup trends may come and go, but glowing, lit-from-within skin is always in. While we’re all for rocking bare skin, occasionally, a bit of natural-looking coverage is just the thing to polish your glazed-donut look . In comes CC cream: the skincare-makeup hybrid of our dreams.

While the Just a Tint 3-in-1 does provide a small amount of sun protection with an SPF rating of 11, we wish that it included a higher factor. For the price, this vegan and cruelty-free CC cream does check a lot of our boxes!

“This was so lightweight, hydrating, and [I] love the coverage!” our tester commented. The hydrating, glowy finish is achieved through ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rosewater, cucumber extract, and Irish sea moss. Our tester noted that for days when they’d desire lighter coverage, they would probably add a bit of moisturizer to the product to sheer it out.

This product blew us away when it comes to shade range, price, and coverage. “Every dark spot was virtually gone. Even dark under-eye circles were concealed,” our tester noted. Although this cream comes in just 6 different shades, the range between the lightest and darkest shade, coupled with the product's unique ability to blend into the skin, makes this product a winner for a variety of skin tones.

This product manages to provide coverage that our tester described as “medium and dewy,” which can be a hard balance to achieve in such a lightweight formula. Housed in this purse-ready compact are uniquely soothing ingredients like bamboo sap and green tea. One con: We do wish that this CC cream was available in a wider range of shades. Overall, our tester was impressed enough with this product to want to purchase it themselves.

Though this is the most expensive CC cream on our list, our tester felt that the higher price was reflected in the quality of the product. “This product just feels like luxury,” the tester said. “It goes on very smoothly with immediate results and the color correcting is impressive right when it touches the skin.”

A cult favorite CC cream in the Korean beauty market, the Amorepacific Color Control Cushion Compact provides weightless coverage for a luxe, glass-skin finish. This product comes delivered in a convenient round compact with a built-in application sponge, making it perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.

Per our tester, the GlowWish MultiDew covered both dark circles and blemishes with a dewy finish. Our only note is that we wish this product included some added SPF.

“A little more coverage will do, but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing,” our tester said of this CC cream. The product claims to provide light coverage in a liquid formulation and works better as a skin tint than a foundation. But, to achieve the coveted no-makeup makeup effortless glow, this product absolutely delivers.

The GlowWish MultiDew Vegan Tint from Huda Beauty does exactly what its name suggests — it leaves skin with a radiant, luminous finish. Formulated in 13 different glowing shades, this product includes red bell pepper extract, which is said to protect against blue light, and Damascus rose oil to soothe and lock in moisture.

The application of this CC Cream was smooth and easy, with fingertips or a sponge. “It spread across the skin like water,” our tester raved. “It feels like nothing is on my skin at all.” Though it might feel like nothing, the powerful ingredients are definitely noteworthy — mineral SPF, apple extract to help the skin appear brighter and smoother, and Irish moss for anti-aging are among the most exceptional additions.

Our tester commented that the medium-coverage formula “evened out my complexion completely” and added that upon application, their “dark spots were visibly less noticeable and any redness I had was gone.” This product claims to be good for all skin types and was formulated without any potential skin sensitizers.

This SPF-makeup hybrid leaves the skin with a natural, lightweight finish. Available in 13 shades, this product comes from the sunscreen experts at Supergoop!, a brand loved by celebrities like Brooke Shields .

The ingredient list is almost as impressive as the budget-friendly price — after all, it was developed with dermatologists. Overall, we think that this matte-finish CC cream is a great choice for those seeking fuller coverage without clogging pores or further sensitizing the skin.

This CC cream is available in a wide range of 34 shades that impressed our tester. They did note that the product was slightly too thick for their preference, but admitted that their skin looked very smooth following application. Formulated to blur discoloration and minimize the appearance of pores, the product also has impressive staying power.

“You don't need a lot and my face looks flawless,” our tester said of this matte finish CC cream from Neutrogena, “It gave full coverage. I could use this as a foundation.” The oil-free formulation is great for those with skin that tends to get oily throughout the day and includes the powerhouse anti-inflammatory ingredient niacinamide (aka vitamin B3).

This tinted moisturizer provides “light-medium, buildable coverage.” Our tester pointed out that they desired more coverage from a complexion product, “especially for my cheeks because I still see blemishes and dark spots.” For those who desire a lighter coverage product with a natural, dewy finish, this could be the glow you’ve been looking for.

Packed in an adorable, minimalist tube and loaded with good-for-you ingredients like prickly pear to repair and soften skin, this fragrance-free product is great for those with sensitive or reactive skin. In fact, this product claims to be the “first only complexion makeup product with the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance .” Our tester enjoyed the calming effects of this product’s botanical ingredients, noting, “The white sage within the foundation did help with the redness.”

Our tester raved about the lightweight feel of this blendable foundation. “It's nice and breathable on my face, plus it's clean,” they raved. Available in 14 different shades, this product provides SPF 30 protection from a non-nano zinc oxide sunscreen that is suitable for sensitive skin.

The natural matte finish is perfect for people with combination or oilier skin types but might not be suitable for dry skin. Shoppers pointed out that the formula can stick unevenly to dry patches. But if your skin tends to be oily, this product might just be the proof you need that the CC cream trend is for everyone.

Upon application, our tester commented that it’s “Light, feels comfortable like a moisturizer, and [is] gentle on the fingertips.” Formulated with SPF 30, the ingredient list includes niacinamide to soothe and brighten. Shoppers have lauded this medium-to-high coverage formula as a more budget-friendly dupe for the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream.

The e.l.f Cosmetics Camo CC Cream proves that the drugstore makeup aisle can pack a high-coverage punch. This color-correcting formula comes in 16 shades and includes warm, cool, and neutral undertones.

Our tester pointed out that although it provides relatively high coverage, the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream might not cover all dark spots. This aside, the tester raved about the product’s ability to melt seamlessly into the skin. “It blends in very well with my skin and looks like I'm not wearing any makeup.”

The surprisingly high-coverage formula doesn’t sacrifice its lightweight feel. “Unlike most foundations, it would be easy to forget that this CC cream is on your face at all,” our tester said. The brand’s prestige does come with a slightly loftier price tag, but this is definitely a little-goes-a-long-way type of product. It’s infused with anti-aging ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, and niacinamide and promises to improve skin over time.

If foundation and CC cream had a baby, this would be it. A major player in the makeup and skincare space, IT Cosmetics’ redness-erasing formulas have become a cult classic for a reason. This silky cream leaves the skin with a natural, not-too-matte but not-too-dewy finish.

The dermatologist-tested formula has an ingredient list worth bragging about (hello, mineral SPF and vitamin C!). If your skin is sensitive to chemical sunscreens, the mineral formulation offers less irritation than many others on the market. To top it all off, this non-comedogenic CC cream is all wrapped in a sleek tube made of 51% post-consumer recycled plastic. And once you use every last drop (which you will), the packaging can be recycled again.

If the thought of slathering on any makeup product in the sweltering heat has you sweatier than a packed subway car without A/C at rush hour, this product might just change your mind. After trying this product in our PEOPLE Tested labs, our reviewer said, “I think it's a great fit for the NYC summer. I barely notice it on my skin.”

At this point, we’ll buy just about anything Jessica Alba makes, and the CCC Clean Corrective tinted Moisturizer from her brand Honest Beauty is no exception. Boasting medium coverage with a formula that our tester described as “creamy (bordering on watery) and lightweight,” this product is perfect for folks who are looking for a nourishing formula that easily cancels out dark spots and redness.

Available in 16 shades, the PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer claims to do the work of four separate products: moisturizer, primer, foundation, and SPF. Our tester loved that it “allows my freckles to show through while covering redness,” and rated this product 5 out of 5 stars for both coverage and feel. While it does offer broad spectrum SPF 20 coverage, an extra layer of sunscreen might be necessary to keep you protected. With makeup layered on top or without, the PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer is basically glowy skin in a bottle.

This lightweight tinted moisturizer is formulated with deeply nourishing ingredients like sodium hyaluronate to plump and hydrate and vitamin E to soothe the skin, on top of the fact that it’s cruelty-free and vegan. Our tester pointed to the weightless feel of the PÜR 4-1 Tinted Moisturizer, saying simply, “It feels like a second skin.” Though they hadn’t previously heard of the brand, our tester shares that they plan on purchasing this product for themselves.

Hydrating? Check. Skin-perfecting coverage? Double check. The 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20 from PÜR Cosmetics impressed our testers on every front. From its barely-there feel on the skin to its glowy finish, this tube of magic might just be our new go-to.

Things to Consider Before Buying CC Cream



Finish

"First off, how’s the texture?" Editorial makeup artist Ashley Rebecca says to ask yourself. "Since CC cream is formulated to cover things like hyperpigmentation, you want to make sure the texture is easy to blend." According to Rebecca, it's also important to consider your skin type (whether it tends to be drier or oilier) when deciding on the finish that's right for you. "Gauging how matte the finish is can aid in your decision on whether or not it’s best for you," she shares. CC creams come in a variety of finishes, from matte to extra dewy, and the right product for you depends on both your preference and skin type. Those with oiler skin who worry about becoming shinier throughout the day might prefer a more matte finish, while those with dehydrated skin might opt for a more hydrating, wetter finish to ensure that the product won’t stick to dry patches.



Coverage

Whether you love a sheer, freckle-baring makeup look or prefer an airbrushed, flawless finish, the right CC cream for you is out there. Make sure to look for the term “sheer” or “light” on the packaging if you’re looking for less coverage — or “full coverage” if that’s the finish you desire. Keep in mind that coverage doesn’t equal finish — there are plenty of dewy full coverage or matte light coverage options out there.



Shade

While some CC creams are sheer or blendable enough to fit a variety of skin tones, many options on the market today come in a wide range of shades to match your coloring. Some brands offer shades with specified undertones: “cool” for pink undertones, “warm” for yellow undertones, and “neutral” for those in between. To pick the perfect color for you, try testing out a dab of product on your jawline, cheek, and forehead. If the product blends out undetectably, you’ve picked the right shade for your skin tone!



How We Tested CC Creams



We chose 24 of the most popular CC creams on the market in a variety of formulations, prices, and finishes. We then asked 10 volunteers to try out a few of the CC creams each and provide us with feedback on the feel, application, and coverage of the product — plus notes on anything they particularly liked or disliked about each product. Testers were encouraged to apply the product with either their fingers, makeup brush, or sponge (whichever method suits them). If the testers had any blemishes or areas of pigmentation, they were told to place another layer of CC cream on the area to gauge the coverage. They then did a final buff of the CC cream all over their face using a makeup brush to ensure the product was distributed evenly. Finally, the testers took notes on finish, coverage, and feel. The results led us to our conclusion of the 10 best CC creams for any preference.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between BB cream and CC cream? Professional makeup artist Ashley Rebecca says, "Think of BB cream like a hydrating tinted moisturizer. It’s great for drier skin types and is ideal for warm summer months and all outdoor activities." Though CC cream offers many of the same skincare benefits as BB cream, Rebecca shares the biggest difference between the two: "CC cream is formulated to be a fuller coverage option."

How should you apply CC cream? This really depends on the formula and your preference. Due to their lightweight, creamy nature, most CC creams apply best with the warmth of your fingers or a damp beauty sponge. Greenberg shares that she likes to apply her favorite CC cream like you would an SPF with my hands "so you can really get it in there." She also relies on a foundation brush from time to time.



How often should you replace your CC cream? Check the packaging of your CC cream for an expiration date when you purchase it. Rebecca say to pay attention to changes in your product to understand when it's time to toss it. "You should replenish the product when it starts to separate in the tube or the smell changes — whichever comes first," she says.

What Is People Tested?



We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.



But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.



In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

