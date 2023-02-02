Whether you want to ensure your pet gets enough exercise, are looking for a designated nap spot, or just want to keep them off your furniture, the perfect cat tower is out there. We tested over two dozen models with our own fur babies and evaluated each on setup, quality, and overall value. Our favorite was the Tucker Murphy Cat Tree because it provides many different scratch posts and nap spots for your feline friends.

Cat trees, cat condos, and other types of feline furniture are ideal for pets that spend all or most of their time indoors. "Cats love being in high places and love scratching too," says Dr. Hunter Finn , veterinarian and founder of Pet Method Animal Hospital. "Scratching is a natural behavior for them, and it allows them to stretch their digits."

Best Overall Tucker Murphy Pet Siegfried Cat Tree 5 Walmart View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Chewy Pros Sturdy yet lightweight

Multiple perches and nooks

Scratching posts and furballs Cons 50-minute assembly Earning perfect scores for setup, quality, size, and value, the Siegfried Cat Tree was, by far, the best option we tried. While assembly took about 50 minutes, our tester said the directions were clear and the process was straightforward. This cat condo has two padded perches, two roomy nooks for curling up, a soft hammock, six sisal-wrapped scratching posts, and two detachable furball toys. We were impressed with the thoughtful design and sturdy construction. All the materials seem high-quality, but the unit is still lightweight enough to move around as needed. You can make minor adjustments, like turning the caves so they are positioned better for your furry friend. It took our tester's cats a couple of days to get acquainted with the structure, but once they were familiar, they used it daily. He loved that it gave them several safe places where they could look into the room and out of his nearby window. In the end, we think the price is on point for a large cat tree and would recommend it to anyone with active indoor cats. Price at time of publish: $75.17 Dimensions: 62 x 24 x 19.5 inches | Material: Manufactured wood, polyester, sisal | Colors: Black, charcoal, gray, beige, pink People / Chris Tolan

Best Budget Amazon Basics Cat Condo Tree Tower with Hammock Bed and Scratching Post 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Simple setup

Sturdy construction

Plush hammock Cons Rope frays easily Amazon makes a great cat tree budget option. This tree has just a few parts and took only 10 minutes to put together. We are fans of the sturdy construction and soft, scratch-friendly outer materials. It has a carpet-covered base, two jute-wrapped posts, a plush hammock on top, and a ball toy for curious cats to paw at. The jute ropes frayed pretty quickly after our tester's two cats started scratching them — this isn't really a design flaw, though, but rather the nature of the material. She said they love lounging in the hammock and sometimes fight over who gets to lay there. While this compact cat condo might be too small for some households, it's perfect for apartments. Price at time of publish: $32.68 Dimensions: 20 x 16 x 16 inches | Material: Chipboard, jute, carpet, plush | Colors: Charcoal, beige People / Katlyn Moncada

Best Design The Refined Feline Metropolitan Cat Condo 4.8 Chewy View On Wayfair View On Chewy View On Therefinedfeline.com Pros Modern-glam appeal

Attractive height

250-pound capacity Cons Pricey

45-minute assembly If aesthetics are a priority, you'll appreciate the Metropolitan Cat Condo. Constructed primarily from metal with faux fur accents, this cat tree has a minimalist-modern appeal with a hint of glam. Though the finished appearance is pretty simple, it comes with quite a few pieces, so expect to spend about 45 minutes putting it together. The stable design boasts a 250-pound capacity, so you won't have to worry about multiple cats hopping on and off. While the Metropolitan Cat Condo stands 5 feet tall, it has a relatively small footprint, and the height makes it look more decorative (like a high-end bookshelf). This unit is undoubtedly pricey, but if you can swing it, you won't regret the investment. Price at time of publish: $349.99 Dimensions: 62 x 31 x 15 inches | Material: Metal, manufactured wood, faux fur | Colors: White, gray, brown, gold, black The 7 Best Cat Litter Boxes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed People / Jordan Davidson

Best for Multiple Cats Hey-Brother Extra Large Multi-Level Cat Tree Condo 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Good value

Multiple nooks and beds

Good for climbing and napping Cons 45-minute assembly

Not ideal for large cats Do you have more than one cat at home? The Hey-Brother Multi-Level Cat Tree might be your best bet. Due to the large size and various components, it took about 45 minutes to assemble. But once our tester finished setting it up, her cats were all over it, and now it's their favorite napping spot. While this unit seems sturdy and of good quality, the beds and hammock are a better fit for small- to medium-sized cats. This pet condo is reasonably priced for such a generous size. If you have room for it, it's an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $89.99 Dimensions: 58.5 x 21.5 x 16 inches | Material: Engineered wood, linenette, plush, sisal | Colors: Charcoal, gray, beige

Best for Large Cats Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo 4.8 Chewy View On Chewy Pros Durable and well-made

Multiple nooks and perches

Good for napping and scratching Cons 75-minute assembly

Not ideal for small spaces The Frisco Cat Tree & Condo is just the thing for large cats. It stands 6 feet tall and has a considerable footprint, so make sure you have the space for it. And while setup wasn't hard per se, it took an hour and 15 minutes to assemble. Still, this is a durable, well-made product with a reasonable price tag. More to the point, cats love it. This tower has seven tiers, including two covered nooks and three perches, plus several sisal-wrapped scratching posts, two ramps, and a few dangling toys. Our tester said it's ideal for homes with multiple cats, ensuring they always have a place to lounge, play, and exercise indoors. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Dimensions: 72 x 23 x 21.5 inches | Material: Engineered wood, faux fur, sisal | Colors: Black, brown, gray, blue, cream, cheetah We Tested the 7 Best Pet Cameras of 2023 To Keep Eyes on Your Pets From Afar

Best for Apartments Feandrea Cat Tree for Large Cats Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Small footprint

Multiple perches and nooks

Good for scratching and napping Cons Two-person assembly Apartment dwellers may want to consider something smaller, like the Feandrea Cat Tree. It's less than 3 feet tall and has a footprint of just 2 and a half square feet. But despite the compact size, it has everything cats need to nap, perch, scratch, play, and hide. This includes an upper bed that doubles as a perch, two covered nooks, a middle platform, a plush hammock, and two sisal-wrapped posts. It took roughly 30 minutes to set up, and while the instructions were easy to follow, our tester recommends recruiting a buddy to help. Once assembled, her cat took to the tower quickly and was particularly fond of the top bed. This unit isn't exactly budget-friendly, but it might be worth the investment to keep your cat entertained and off your nicer furniture. Price at time of publish: $83.99 Dimensions: 33 x 23.5 x 15.5 inches | Material: Engineered wood, plush, sisal | Colors: Charcoal, gray, beige People / Amber McAden

Best for Scratching AmazonBasics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Seven jute-wrapped posts

Small footprint

Stable and durable Cons Only one color We also like this taller option from Amazon Basics. Designed specifically for satisfying the claws of curious cats, it has a whopping seven jute-wrapped scratching posts, plus four carpeted tiers that double as scratching surfaces, lookout perches, and nap spots. This vertical cat tree stands nearly 4 feet tall and has a small footprint of just over 2 square feet. It took our tester only 15 minutes to assemble. He likes how it doesn't wobble when his cat hops on and thinks it'll hold up under years of daily use. While the only available color is beige, he said the simple design is a welcome addition to his apartment. Price at time of publish: $69.29 Dimensions: 46 x 17.5 x 17.5 inches | Material: Engineered wood, carpet, jute | Colors: Beige People / Unknown

Best for Naps Trixie Lilo Three-Story Cat Condos 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros Three-story design

Plush lining

Decorative appeal Cons Only one color

Cumbersome Looking for something your cats can take a snooze in? Go with the Trixie Lilo Condo. The three-story stacked design has — yes — three cushioned nooks your cats can cozy up in. It's made of engineered wood, wrapped and lined with ultra-soft plush fabric, and accented with sisal for scratching. With only five pieces to attach, it took our tester 15 minutes to assemble this cat tower. But bear in mind the unit is nearly 60 pounds, so you'll want to put it together where you plan to keep it. Still, it's decently sized and very sturdy, making it an excellent choice for multiple cats of any weight. The price is slightly steep, but since it has a modern, decorative appeal, think of it as both a cat tower and an accent piece for your home. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 48.5 x 18 x 18 inches | Material: Engineered wood, plush, sisal | Colors: Brown/white People / Taylor Thomas

Best Hammock Trixie Baza Grande Cat Tree with Hammock 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Small footprint

Soft and inviting

Non-shedding materials Cons Only one color Our favorite hammock-style unit is the Trixie Baza. This compact piece of cat furniture sits just 20 inches tall and has a notably small footprint of less than 2 square feet. With just four pieces to attach and all the hardware and tools included, it took under five minutes to assemble. The plush lining and faux fur accents are incredibly soft, making for a very inviting nap spot. There are also two sisal-wrapped scratching posts and a dangling pom toy. Cats love the design, and owners love that the materials don't shed. Our tester said the engineered wood frame is super sturdy and doesn't budge when her cat jumps on or claws at the posts. Price at time of publish: $29.48 Dimensions: 20 x 16 x 16 inches | Material: Engineered wood, plush, faux fur, sisal | Colors: Cream People / Erin Conroy

