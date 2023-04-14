Here are top PEOPLE Tested picks for the best cat scratching posts, including the best cat condo, tower, and even a fun, interactive option with toys.

With so many cat scratching posts available, choosing the right one for your kitty can get a bit overwhelming — which is why we did the legwork for you. We tested 18 popular cat scratching posts and watched how our cats reacted to them over a two-week period, narrowing down to our top choices. We evaluated each one for cats’ preferences, ease of assembly, durability, sturdiness, and construction quality. We also considered the design and how the style would fit seamlessly into your home.

According to Joey Lusvardi , a certified cat behavior consultant, scratching is a natural behavior for cats and helps not only keep claws healthy but also serves as a communication tool and can even help them relieve stress. “Your cat is going to scratch things if you don’t give them a place that’s acceptable for them to scratch,” Lusvardia explains, noting that a cat scratching post is an excellent addition to the space and can ensure your furniture remains unscathed while providing your fur baby with an outlet for this important and healthy habit.

Cat scratching posts are an essential item for pet owners since they allow cats a way to scratch and play without destroying the sides of your furniture or walls.

After testing this product, we found that the material is durable enough for lots of play, it’s easy to move from room to room, and the ball feature helps captivate our cat’s attention, which is good for their mental health, too. However, you do need to buy and replace the scratch pads as they wear out after use.

Part scratching post, part toy, this round and standalone scratch pad features an insert for the cardboard scratchpads, which are easy to replace. This requires no assembly — simply take it out of the box, and it is ready to go. It also provides a nice scratch that isn’t too harsh on claws. We also liked that it included a ball on a track for hours of play. On top of that, the interactive cat toy comes with a package of catnip to add to the fun. (Catnip also protects cats against mosquitos , which is an added bonus!)

If your cat loves to scratch up high, but you don’t have the space for a standalone cat-scratching tower, this wall-mounted option is a fantastic alternative. This simple scratcher is aesthetically pleasing and would look nice with various home decor styles. We love how lightweight it is — yet, it’s still durable enough to withstand lots of scratching. It was easy to mount to the wall using Command Strips if you don’t want to put holes in the wall. It’s also constructed from high-quality and eco-friendly wood and natural woven sisal for a safe and effective scratch. And, if you want to switch it up for your cat, you can attach the included non-slip feet to the back of the post so your kitty can play with it on the floor, too. Important to note: If your cat likes to climb or perch, this post doesn’t have that option. We also found it to be a bit expensive for a relatively simple design.

In addition to its looks, we found it was easy to assemble, durable, and sturdy enough for even large cats to climb into. However, the rattan post may not catch the attention of some cats who prefer to scratch a sisal or carpet fabric. We used catnip spray on it at first before our cat took to it, but after he realized he was supposed to scratch away, he really loved it. Despite it being pricier, if you know your cat will take to the rattan, we think it's a good value for the design and durability alone.

Aside from function, design is also important to consider when shopping for cat scratching posts, since they have the potential to become an eyesore in your space if it doesn’t blend well with your home decor. Compared to all the cat scratching posts we tested, this option had the best design by far. It’s a beautiful and sturdy post that looks more like a sculptural piece of art than a cat scratcher, and it's made from a rattan material which is especially trendy right now in the interior design world.

If you want a simple and interactive cat-scratching tower, consider this sleek option. After testing this post out over the course of two weeks, we found that it was super easy to assemble, has a durable and sturdy base despite only being 2 lbs., and is an excellent choice for those looking for something that blends into home decor better than other cat accessories. Because of the vertical design, this tall tower is also perfect for cats who like to stretch while they scratch. This post does just contain one scratching surface, which is a sisal fabric that most cats enjoy. While not every cat will take to this post, those who love to stretch and climb on towers will get lots of use out of it.

Albeit on the more expensive side, we think this cat-scratching condo is totally worth it, considering all of its design features, durability, and how chic it looks.

There are several First, there is no assembly required, which is always appreciated in a cat condo. On top of that, it is aesthetically pleasing and won’t sacrifice your home decor for typically less-than-stylish cat accessories. Despite having a more minimalistic barrel design, the cat condo also boasts lots of play opportunities with three windows, two dangling toys, and a podium top that allows cats to sit up high and nap or peek out the window. Plus, it’s covered in a scratching material so there's plenty of space for multiple cats to get their frustrations out. We found it to be durable and sturdy enough not to be knocked over, even with larger cats.

Since it is on the shorter side, it’s possible that larger or more destructive cats will knock it over; however, we found that it was overall very sturdy. Its lightweight structure makes it easy to move around to different rooms as needed, although it would have been nice to have a few more color options to choose from.

Featuring three scratching posts in one, this option comes with several different dangling toys for cats to play with — ours especially took to the hanging mouse. We tested this out on a playful kitten who was completely obsessed with it and spent hours keeping busy and hunting the included toys. We also liked that when the cats got sleepy from playing, they could take a rest on the top perch or the bottom. It was also quick and easy to assemble.

Comes with multiple different dangling toys for cats to play with, which kept our kitten busy

One drawback? As this sits on the ground, some cats who love to climb may prefer a taller scratching post. The scratching post is an excellent value, as you get a scratching post and a toy for under $30 (when it's not on sale), which means it tops the list as one of our favorite pet products.

After testing more than a dozen options, we (and our cats) loved this cat scratching post the most. Its structural design allows cats to climb on it, and the felines loved the included feather toy. It also doesn’t require any assembly, which is a major plus. It felt sturdy, high quality, and very durable to withstand lots of scratching — it contains both sisal fabric and a carpeted surface to entice scratching. Plus, we loved the neutral color that could blend in with your home decor. Since it's super lightweight (less than 3 lbs.), it can be easily transported to different areas of the home to keep cats busy. On top of that, the design features a little tunnel that allows cats to hide out, which they loved, but they also enjoyed taking a cat nap on the curved top surface as well.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Cat Scratching Post

Design and Material

Before purchasing a cat scratching post, Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM at PetSmart Veterinary Services, says to consider the type of scratcher your cat might like best. “Cat scratching posts are most typically found in simple vertical and horizontal configurations, but pet parents can also consider mat scratchers for kitties that might prefer to scratch carpeted floors, or multipurpose scratchers such as cat trees that allow a cat to scratch, lounge, and play in one space,” says Dr. Bruns. If your cat prefers to scratch carpets, the 7 Ruby Road Wall-Mounted Scratcher may be a good option since it can be laid down like a mat, as well as being mounted on a wall.

In addition to design, Dr. Bruns says to also look at the scratching material. “Many scratching posts feature durable sisal rope or fabric, but pet parents can also opt for cardboard scratchers that might wear out faster but provide an option for replacement inserts,” she explains. If you think your cat might prefer to scratch a cardboard surface, the Frisco Scratch & Roll Scratcher Cat Toy is one of our top picks because it combines a toy and scratching pad in one, and you can easily replace the center cardboard scratch pad when it wears out.

Durability and Weight

Another thing to consider when shopping for cat scratching posts is durability. “Pet parents should ensure that any scratching post they purchase is sturdy enough to support their cat without tipping over to avoid injury to their pet as well as to themselves,” says Dr. Bruns. When looking at whether or not a cat scratching post is durable enough for your pet, it helps to consider the weight. Lightweight options might be best suitable for smaller cats and kittens, while heavier options like The Refined Feline Calypso Cat Scratcher, which weighs 9 lbs., can stay upright and stable with more weight on it.

Space and Fit

The right cat scratching post also needs to fit within your space. “Make sure you get one that can fit into an area in your home where your cat prefers to be and where your cat can engage in the post with plenty of space,” says Erin DeAngelis, a cat product specialist at Pet Supplies Plus. If your cat prefers to play in a few different rooms, it’s also a good idea to provide a couple of options, such as a condo style for your living room and a smaller post or wall-mounted style for your office.

When considering your space, it also helps to think about your decor — especially for those who want something that blends into your home with ease — and choose an option that matches your style. With so many options to choose from, Lusvardi says there are more design-friendly scratching posts out there (like the gorgeous The Refined Feline Calypso Cat Scratcher and the sleek PAWMONA 3-Story Cat Tree Condo Barrel Tower) that will match your preferences. “Ultimately, having a few scratching posts around is a much better look than having furniture that’s been shredded,” he notes.

How We Tested

To find the best cat scratching posts, we researched dozens of designs and then conducted real-world testing on 18 options, carefully monitoring how our cats took to the posts over a two-week period. In addition to our cats’ preferences, we also considered ease of assembly, durability, and sturdiness, as well as material and construction quality. And, since some cat scratching posts are essentially furniture, we also made note of the overall design and style of the scratchers to find ones that not only function well but also look nice within the home.

After two weeks of testing, we narrowed it down to the seven best cat scratching posts based on these key factors. The products with the highest average ratings earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best height for a cat scratching post? “The tallest cat tree you can afford and fit into your home is the right one for you,” says Samantha Patterson, an educator at Pet Food Express. “Cats love the ability to climb up, look over their space, and escape scary situations such as dogs or rambunctious children,” she explains. With that said, Lusvardi says the best height for a cat scratching post depends on your cat. “Kittens or cats that are naturally smaller may only need a small post, but, for most cats, you’ll want a post that is at least 30 inches tall,” he explains. This height will ensure that your cat can get a satisfying scratch in, as they prefer to stretch it out when doing so.

Should I get a vertical or horizontal cat-scratching post? According to Dr. Bruns, most cats prefer vertical scratching posts. However, horizontal scratching posts are a good option for senior cats or cats with mobility issues, illness, or injury. “Additionally, horizontal scratching posts can serve as a good starter post for kittens who are first learning how to use a scratching post and may be intimidated by a large vertical variation,” Dr. Bruns explains. With that said, Lusvardi says it doesn’t hurt to try both since cats like to have options, and it helps to have multiple cat scratching posts in the home so that cats can utilize them in different rooms. Consider trying a taller, vertical post in your largest space — such as your living room — and then placing a horizontal option in the bedroom or home office area.

How often should you change a cat scratching post? According to Lusvardi, this completely depends on the material. “Some materials such as sisal or wood are a bit more durable, while cardboard requires more frequent replacing,” he explains. While some cat scratching products — like the Frisco Scratch & Roll Scratcher Cat Toy — have scratching pads that are meant to be replaced, others feature scratching material as part of the design. If that’s the case, Lusvardi says it doesn’t mean you have to get rid of a well-loved cat scratching post since some materials can be replaced. “If you can find sisal rope online, you can replace the rope on a cat tower which will save you from having to fully replace a post that is otherwise in good shape.”

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, The Sunday Edit, Brit & Co, Romper, and more. For this article, she interviewed several experts, including certified cat behavior consultant Joey Lusvardi, Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, cat product specialist Erin DeAngelis, and Samantha Patterson, an educator at Pet Food Express. She also consulted PEOPLE Tested insights, where we evaluated dozens of cat scratching posts on ease of assembly, durability, construction quality, and (most importantly!) our cats’ preferences.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



