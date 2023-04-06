With all that in mind, we set out to find the best cat litter and tested dozens of options until we found the best of the best. While testing, we considered all of the attributes Dr. Bruns says they are key to a cat’s comfort, plus looked at other factors like package design and how easy it is to refill a litter box based on things like cut-outs and built-in handles. We also paid close attention to odor control, since that is a major concern for cat parents and can make or break a litter box situation.

When it comes to buying cat litter, Joey Lusvardi , a certified cat behavior consultant, says buying low-quality cat litter is as enjoyable for your cat as using cheap toilet paper is for you, since “it may be uncomfortable for your cat to use or may not control odor as well as better quality litter.” In addition to quality, Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM at PetSmart Veterinary Services , says cat parents should prioritize the attributes of different litter types — think scented and unscented blends, clumping capabilities, particle sizes, and ingredients — since these factors can all contribute to a cat’s comfort when using a litter box. “If a particular litter formula is not a fit for a cat, it could lead to an increase in accidents around the house or a general avoidance of their litter box,” she explains.

One of the biggest cat parent woes is the litter box . If not cleaned and cared for properly, it can stink up your space and quickly become one of your most dreaded chores. Part of cleaning and caring for the litter box is choosing the right cat litter, especially one that is high-quality with excellent odor control.

Its scent and odor elimination aren’t the only things that make this a standout cat litter. The litter has a sand-like consistency that doesn’t create any dust when scooping or pouring into the box, plus it clumps really well making it easy to use.

It’s no secret that litter boxes can wreak havoc on your sense. While there are some excellent options for odor control — many of which are on this list — sometimes you need a little extra help to keep things smelling fresh. Our top pick for the best-scented litter is the Fresh Step Calm, which features a pleasant rose, chamomile, and hemp seed oil that provides a refreshing aroma. While not every cat takes to scented litter, this one is on the light side, so some kitties might not mind it. In addition to its scent, the litter is also formulated with activated charcoal for eliminating odor smells and definitely does a great job of keeping the stench at bay.

Scent is great for humans, but some cats may not take to it

The most mess-free cat litter we tested is the Tuft & Paw Really Great Cat Litter. This subscription-based cat litter comes in a 9.5-lb. resealable bag that is easy to pour into the litter box with minimal mess. Made from natural and non-toxic ​​white sorghum grass, the litter also makes clean-up easy since it’s 100 percent flushable and compostable, too (although, if you live in California, flushing used cat litter is prohibited). When testing this litter out, we found that the large pellets made for a much better pouring situation, since there was virtually no dust. Plus we found it was easy to clean out the cat waste since it easily separated from the pellets.

Doesn’t clump as well as other litters, but it clumps the best compared to other natural litters

Clumping isn’t the only thing we liked about this cat litter. We also loved the box it comes in, which we found was super easy to use. It’s easy to pour litter into the litter box (though there is a lot of dust when re-filling) and doesn’t create a lot of mess, which isn’t always the case with other kitty litter options.

The best clumping cat litter is the Fresh Step Outstretch Long Lasting Concentrated Clumping Cat Litter with Febreze Freshness. This lightly scented cat litter has a refreshing Febreze fragrance that helps keep bad odors at bay and keeps the room with the litter box smelling ultra-fresh. The litter itself has a thin and sandy texture that feels more lightweight than other options and boasts excellent clumping abilities — even larger clumps stay together well — that makes it really easy to scoop and keep the litter box clean.

The Arm & Hammer Super Scoop Cat Litter is another option we tested with outstanding odor control. This kitty litter is completely odorless, provides excellent odor control, and is unscented, so it basically goes undetected in your home. We found that, considering the odor control and the 40-lb. box, it is also a fantastic option for those with multiple cats, since it will last you a long time and helps keep litter box stench at bay. In addition to its odor control, we were also very impressed by how well it clumps, which made cleaning the box even easier. With that said, there was more dust compared to the other cat litters we tested, which could be an issue for those with carpet in their home. We also found that the box was a challenge to open and use. It’s meant to pour, but it was a bit of a struggle considering how heavy it is. Also, the box is designed with a cardboard opening that closes up easily when trying to pour (kind of like a box of baking soda). We would have much rather scooped it into the box.

In addition to its clumping, the budget-friendly cat litter also comes in a box that is super easy to use. To fill the litter box, it has an opening on the side along with a handle that helps you carry it while pouring. And, although there was some dust when pouring, it wasn’t too terrible to manage and didn’t take away from the fact that this is one of the best cat litters available, especially considering the price tag.

If you’re looking for the best budget-friendly cat litter that works just as well as some of its pricier counterparts, look no further than the Scoop Away Unscented Clay Cat Litter. The $11 box features a clay-based cat litter that is unscented (though, you can also purchase it in a “Clean Breeze” scent) and has incredible odor control. When testing this litter out, we were most impressed by the lack of smell as well as how easily it clumps. We also appreciated that the clumps didn’t get sticky and gross, which we can’t say the same for other litters we’ve tried.

Overall, we cannot recommend the Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Unscented litter enough. The impressive odor control alone is enough to make us want to re-purchase, as it truly worked wonders on targeting one of the biggest cat owner woes: a stinky litter box.

After testing dozens of cat litter options, the Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Unscented litter is our top pick. We were most impressed by its odor control and how switching to this cat litter significantly cut down the smell of the litter box, which cat owners are all too familiar with (seriously, you couldn’t even tell there was a litter box in the room). Apart from its odor control, the box it comes in makes it really easy to pour and fill the litter box with little hassle. It has an opening that’s designed specifically for pouring and doesn’t require any awkward grips or struggle that comes with re-filling the litter box compared to other designs, such as bags. Though it’s not the most impressive feature, the litter clumps well enough (just not as good as other options on our list, like the Fresh Step Outstretch Clumping Cat Litter with Febreze ) for those who change the litter box on a more regular basis.

Odor control so excellent that we couldn't even tell there was litter in the room

Things to Consider When Buying Cat Litter

Scent

When shopping for pet litter, Dr. Bruns says it’s important to consider scent. “While many litters come in both scented and unscented varieties, it is typically best to choose an unscented option as cats have very sensitive noses, and the strong chemical scent can discourage them from visiting their litter box or lead to an allergic reaction," she explains. With that said, many pet parents might be drawn to scented litter to help with odor control. If you wish to go the unscented route but want an odorless litter, Dr. Bruns says to look or litter made with ingredients like activated charcoal — such as the Fresh Step Calm litter which comes in scented and unscented. Cat litter with baking soda (like the Arm & Hammer Super Scoop Cat Litter) can also help contain scents and keep them from permeating a living space.

Odor Control

Speaking of scent, odor control is another important factor to choose from, as many unscented cat litters do an excellent job of keeping odor at bay without the inclusion of perfume. Erin DeAngelis, a cat product specialist at Pet Supplies Plus, recommends doing a five-day test to see if the litter lives up to the package claims and is truly odor-controlling.

If you don’t wish to test on your own, we did the testing for you and found that Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Unscented and Arm & Hammer Super Scoop Cat Litter both have outstanding odor control. We love also love the latter because it features absorbent clay and odor-diffusing baking soda crystals to help combat the litter box stench.

Pellet Size

While it’s not the most important thing to consider, it’s worth looking at the cat litter pellet size as this can often be the culprit for some cat parent woes. “Pet parents should consider a litter with large pellet sizes if they are tired of finding litter all over their house,” says Samantha Patterson, an educator at Pet Food Express. “The larger the pellet size, the less likely the stuff will stick to the cat’s paws,” she adds, noting that this means less tracking throughout the house. We tested small and large pellet cat litters for tracking and found that tracking can also depend on the quality of the litter and your litter box set-up. If your cat prefers smaller pellets, you can minimize tracking by placing a mat at the end of the litter box to catch any excess pellets on their way out.

How We Tested

Figuring out products your pet loves is no easy feat — especially when it comes to something like cat litter. To find the best cat litter (for us and our fur babies), we tried some of the most popular options, testing each over a four week trial period. During this time, we monitored our cats’ reaction to the litter and considered how well the litter performed, paying close attention to qualities like odor control, clumping, and how easy it is to scoop.

After performing all tests, we rated each cat litter on a 1-5 scale for the following categories: odor, design, clumping, and mess. We carefully reviewed the results of each to determine which ones we can most recommend for cat owners. The products with the highest average ratings earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list of the best cat litters.

Frequently Asked Questions What type of cat litter is best? “Each type of litter offers different benefits and will largely depend on the cat’s preference and lifestyle of the pet parent,” says DeAngelis. She explains that clumping clay litter is typically the most popular because it’s easy to scoop and conserves litter. However, some might also prefer natural litter since they are biodegradable and better for the environment. “No matter which forms you choose, unscented is best since cats have 14 times more smell receptors than humans so added fragrance can be overwhelming to your cat,” DeAngelis adds. After testing out dozens of litters, we recommend the Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Unscented, which has excellent odor control, is unscented, and doesn’t give off a lot of dust when changing the litter box. If you’re looking for a litter with outstanding clumping abilities, consider the Fresh Step Outstretch Long Lasting Concentrated Clumping Cat Litter with Febreze Freshness, which clumps easily and was proven to keep odor at bay.

Which cat litter is best for odor control? According to Lusvardi, clay litter is excellent for odor control since it is more absorbent and excels at clumping, making it easier to scoop and get all of a cat’s waste out of the box. In addition to clay and clumping, Dr. Bruns recommends looking for ingredients like activated charcoal for absorbing and neutralizing scent and baking soda for diffusing scent. With that said, cat litter is only as good as the cleanliness of the litter box. “The most important thing a cat owner can do to control odors is scooping their cat’s litter box at least once per day,” says Lusvardi.

Does the pellet size of the cat litter matter? Pellet size is an important thing to look for when shopping for cat litter. For humans, larger pellets might be preferred since they don’t track as easily throughout the house. However, Lusvardi says some cats prefer smaller particles, so it’s best to go with your cat’s preference (or else they might not use the litter box in protest). If your cat has joint pain, pellet size is especially important since “smaller particle litters are a bit softer and less likely to cause cats to be in pain when using the box,” says Lusvardi.

