Shopping People Tested The 7 Best Cat Litter Boxes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The Catit Hooded Cat Pan was our favorite By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on October 7, 2022 01:32 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Your cat might think they're the center of the universe, but they still need you to clean out their litter box. If you're a devoted cat parent like Alison Brie and Dave Franco, you'll want to find the best cat litter box that's easy for your favorite felines to do their business and easy for you to clean. It might be a bit of trial and error when it comes to finding the best litter box for your feline’s needs, says Dr. Bryce Zietz, DVM and Team Veterinarian at Fuzzy, a digital pet care company. He suggests setting up a range of options in box styles, sizes, and litter types for two weeks. “Think of it as a litter box buffet,” he says. If your cat(s) use more than one litter box, you might have to extend the trial to see which comes out as a clear winner. Need some assistance in creating your own litter box buffet at home? Our PEOPLE Tested team has done a lot of the leg work for you. We tested 20 litter boxes in order to find the best cat litter box that’s purr-fect (we had to say it) for your pet. The pick of the litter for our PEOPLE Tested team is the Catit Hooded Cat Pan, which allows cats plenty of privacy while keeping your home tidy and sanitary. Dr. Zietz notes that plastic boxes are typically the easiest to clean, which is why you’ll find that all the boxes on our list are indeed made from plastic. Read on for the best cat litter boxes that PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Catit Hooded Cat Pan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Tuft and Paw Cove Litter Box at Tuftandpaw.com Jump to Review Best Low-Entry: Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Petphabet Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Easy Cleaning: Purina Tidy Cats Litter Box System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Discreet: ModKat Flip Litter Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan 5 Chewy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros Door allows for more privacy Handle for easy carrying Built-in bag anchor makes it easy to clean Cons Your cat may have to get used to the door A bit pricey You need your privacy when you’re doing your business, and so does your cat. The Catit scores the top spot on our best cat litter box list because it has both a hood and a door to cover up your cat’s business, but you can easily remove both when it’s time to clean the box. It also has a built-in bag anchor, making it even easier to scoop out old litter and add new. In addition, you can add the included carbon filter to keep odors at bay. If you’ve got a cat who likes to kick up litter, the front door on this box does an excellent job of keeping the litter in the litter box and not on your floors. “I love the handle for carrying the box because it makes it easy to transport,” our tester said. If your cat is not used to a door on a litter box, it might take a bit of time for them to get used to it, as it did for one of our tester’s kitties. It’s worth the time, though, because our tester said that the door helped contain their cat's mess and odor. Overall, this litter box got top scores across the board due to its high quality and great value. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Type: Covered pan | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 22.44 x 19.69 x 18.31 inches | Weight: 1.7 lbs. Maddy Newton__Brooke_Kane Best Budget: Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Easy to clean Made from recycled materials Excellent value, especially for a multi-cat household Cons Must sift the pan, which may not be your preferred method Not great for high-kicking cats Skip the scooping with this affordable Arm & Hammer sifting pan, which is actually made up of three boxes: one sifting and two regular. The whole system is made from recycled materials, so this is an eco-friendly option for cat owners. It has Microban protection to prevent bacteria from forming and causing odors, so it’s a win for your household, too. Our tester was surprised at how easy it was to clean this box. There was some concern that the holes in the sifting tray would become clogged, but that wasn’t the case. However, one feline tester did seem to kick out more litter than usual after jumping out of the box, so this might not be the best choice if you’ve got a high-kicking cat. There’s a bit of a learning curve if you’re not used sifting or having this many pans, but overall, our tester found it functional and a good value. The tester did say that it’s best for cat owners “who aren’t afraid to get a bit closer to the product,” so keep this in mind before you purchase. The tester did note, however, that litter did get into the scoop holder, which was harder to clean out. Aesthetics do come with a higher price tag, which is indeed the sticking point with this one. It might be a splurge if you’ve got just one cat, but if you’ve got multiple cats or would simply prefer a more generic-looking litter box, consider another option on our list. Price at time of publish: $199 Type: Open | Material: Plastic with rubber base | Dimensions: 6.5 x 16 x 26 inches | Weight: Not listed Lindsay Boyers Best Low-Entry: Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Pros Great for small or senior cats Rubber grips make it easy to move Back wall is high enough to contain the litter Cons Doesn’t have a cover Plastic is a bit shiny for something that should be more discreet Your cat is a lucky champ indeed with this low-entry cat litter pan that’s a particularly good choice for smaller cats or cats with limited mobility. “This litter box is great for cats who need space in their litter,” said our tester. They found the easy entry and exit space especially good for their senior cat — but it was also perfect for their younger cat. While the front is low enough to allow your cat to step in rather than jump in, there’s a high back wall that helps the box contain the litter. The plastic pan is large and easy to clean, plus it has rubber grips on the side that make it easy to move the box whenever and wherever you need it. There’s no lid for this cat litter box and the tester did note with some dismay that the plastic is shiny, so it might not work if you’re looking for something more discreet. Still, if you are looking for a low-entry litter box for cats with limited mobility, this is the box for you. This litter box comes in bright colors like teal and purple, though there is a light gray color if you want something a little more discreet. Unlike others on this list that have hoods and lids, this one is clear. Depending on how much your cat likes his or her privacy and how much you want to keep your litter box hidden, the clear lid might not work for you. At the end of the day, this is really just a large plastic box with a clear lid, so it might feel a bit pricey if your cat is not super picky. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Type: Covered | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 25 x 19 x 17 inches | Weight: 3.12 lbs. Alicia Long Best for Easy Cleaning: Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Cat Litter Box System 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Petcarerx.com Pros Liner pads for easy cleaning Pellets are very effective Whole system is a “game changer” according to our tester Cons Only one of the three versions of the box is covered You’ll need to keep pads on hand “This system is worth every dollar” raves one of our testers about the Purina Tidy Cats litter box system. While cleaning out your cat’s litter box might not be high on your list of favorite household tasks, this litter box is much easier to clean than others. One tester noted that the litter box stays cleaner longer, and the pellets are “the best possible litter.” Though it’s easier to clean — a “game changer” according to a tester — you might find that you won’t have to clean it nearly as often, which is indeed a great value. This Purina system features a BREEZE System Starter Kit that comes with a litter box, litter pellets, and pads. And while there are a number of excellent cat litter boxes with hoods that allow for privacy, they don’t hide the fact that you’ve got a litter box in the corner of your house — unless the litter box in question is this flip litter box from Modkat. It’s got a boxy shape that makes it look more like a storage bin, so it’s much more discreet than your ordinary litter box. Our testers really liked the design of this litter box, but they loved the easy-to-clean liner even more: You just unhook and wash it. The litter box walls are high enough to contain the kickback of litter, and it comes with a liner and a scoop (the Katch Litter mat is sold separately). The scooper also got high praise during testing: “This is everything I want in a scooper” said one tester, noting that it was durable but lightweight. This litter box has a top and front entry. If your cat doesn’t enjoy the top entry — like one finicky feline on our tester team — then the front entry is another option. Again, this litter box delivers with its discreetness, but if your cat only uses one entry, you might find this a bit expensive — though your cats will feel they deserve it. Price at time of publish: $89.95 Type: Flip top | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 20 x 16.75 x 15 inches | Weight: 7 lbs Maddy Newton__Brooke_Kane Things to Consider Before Buying a Litter Box Type There are a few types of litter boxes: open, hooded, and covered. Some also include doors or cut-outs for easy entry and exit. Cats like privacy, so hooded or covered litter boxes are a fan favorite, as long as they’re not too small — after all, your kitty does need room to turn around and comfortably do their business. Open litter boxes tend to be more affordable, but you may find yourself cleaning up litter from the surrounding floor. Many cat owners prefer a hood, like the one on the Catit Hooded Cat Pan to keep their cat’s business discreet. However, your cat will ultimately call the shots with the type of litter box he or she prefers. The good news is that with a bit of practice — and some patience on your part — your cat can get acclimated to a new litter box. Material All of the litter boxes on our list are made of plastic, which is easiest to keep clean. Our testers found that soap and water was all it took to get these boxes clean and smelling fresh again. Some litter boxes, like the ModKat Flip Litter Box come with a liner to make cleanup even easier. The Arm & Hammer Sifting Cat Litter Pan comes with a sifting pan that can also make it easy to keep things clean on a daily basis. Dimensions You’ll want a roomy enough box so that your cat won’t feel cramped when doing its business. It should be tall and wide enough that it can easily get in and turn around. The size of the Petphabet Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box should be big enough for your cat (or cats) liking. If your cat is smaller or has limited mobility and a litter box with a lower entry is required, try the Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan. How We Tested Our testers evaluated 20 of the best cat litter boxes on the market. They scored them based on ease of assembly, ease of cleaning, mess prevention, box design, scoop design (if one was included), and overall value. To test the litter boxes, the testers filled the litter box with cat litter per the box’s guidelines. They acclimated their cat(s) to the litter box. Each week, they scooped or sifted the kitty litter at least one or two times, though the actual schedule depended on the type of litter used and the cat involved. After a month of using each litter box, the testers cleaned the box as if they were going to pack or move it and recorded their findings. Kaya Abrahamson Frequently Asked Questions What size litter box does a cat need? “The general rule for box length is 1.5 times the length of cat from tip of nose to tip of tail,” says Dr. Zietz. He adds that when in doubt, a wider box is usually better so that there’s room for your cat to turn around and bury things effectively.However, be careful if you’re choosing one that has high walls. “Some smaller cats, kittens, and even older cats with mobility problems will not be able to climb into the box easily if it is too tall,” he adds. Do cats prefer open or closed litter boxes? “Most cats generally prefer larger open-type boxes,” says Dr. Zietz. “For some, they will be the better option if a cat tends to have increased anxiety when forced to go into a cornered space with only one exit point.” How many litter boxes are needed for multiple cats? “The general rule for total number of boxes is the number of cats in the home plus one,” says Dr. Zietz. So if you have two cats, you should have three litter boxes — and if you have one cat, it’s still a good idea to have two litter boxes on hand. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.