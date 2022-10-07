The pick of the litter for our PEOPLE Tested team is the Catit Hooded Cat Pan , which allows cats plenty of privacy while keeping your home tidy and sanitary. Dr. Zietz notes that plastic boxes are typically the easiest to clean, which is why you’ll find that all the boxes on our list are indeed made from plastic.

Need some assistance in creating your own litter box buffet at home? Our PEOPLE Tested team has done a lot of the leg work for you. We tested 20 litter boxes in order to find the best cat litter box that’s purr-fect (we had to say it) for your pet.

It might be a bit of trial and error when it comes to finding the best litter box for your feline’s needs, says Dr. Bryce Zietz, DVM and Team Veterinarian at Fuzzy , a digital pet care company. He suggests setting up a range of options in box styles, sizes, and litter types for two weeks. “Think of it as a litter box buffet,” he says. If your cat(s) use more than one litter box, you might have to extend the trial to see which comes out as a clear winner.

Your cat might think they’re the center of the universe, but they still need you to clean out their litter box. If you’re a devoted cat parent like Alison Brie and Dave Franco , you’ll want to find the best cat litter box that’s easy for your favorite felines to do their business and easy for you to clean.

Best Overall: Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan 5 Chewy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros Door allows for more privacy

Handle for easy carrying

Built-in bag anchor makes it easy to clean Cons Your cat may have to get used to the door

A bit pricey You need your privacy when you’re doing your business, and so does your cat. The Catit scores the top spot on our best cat litter box list because it has both a hood and a door to cover up your cat’s business, but you can easily remove both when it’s time to clean the box. It also has a built-in bag anchor, making it even easier to scoop out old litter and add new. In addition, you can add the included carbon filter to keep odors at bay. If you’ve got a cat who likes to kick up litter, the front door on this box does an excellent job of keeping the litter in the litter box and not on your floors. “I love the handle for carrying the box because it makes it easy to transport,” our tester said. If your cat is not used to a door on a litter box, it might take a bit of time for them to get used to it, as it did for one of our tester’s kitties. It’s worth the time, though, because our tester said that the door helped contain their cat's mess and odor. Overall, this litter box got top scores across the board due to its high quality and great value. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Type: Covered pan | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 22.44 x 19.69 x 18.31 inches | Weight: 1.7 lbs. Maddy Newton__Brooke_Kane

Best Budget: Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Easy to clean

Made from recycled materials

Excellent value, especially for a multi-cat household Cons Must sift the pan, which may not be your preferred method

Not great for high-kicking cats Skip the scooping with this affordable Arm & Hammer sifting pan, which is actually made up of three boxes: one sifting and two regular. The whole system is made from recycled materials, so this is an eco-friendly option for cat owners. It has Microban protection to prevent bacteria from forming and causing odors, so it’s a win for your household, too. Our tester was surprised at how easy it was to clean this box. There was some concern that the holes in the sifting tray would become clogged, but that wasn’t the case. However, one feline tester did seem to kick out more litter than usual after jumping out of the box, so this might not be the best choice if you’ve got a high-kicking cat. There’s a bit of a learning curve if you’re not used sifting or having this many pans, but overall, our tester found it functional and a good value. The tester did say that it’s best for cat owners “who aren’t afraid to get a bit closer to the product,” so keep this in mind before you purchase. Price at time of publish: $16.88 Type: Sifting | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 8 inches | Weight: Not listed Alicia Long 8 Cleaning Products on Amazon That Remove Pet Pee, Fur, and More

Best Design: Tuft and Paw Cove Litter Box 4 Tuft and Paw View On Tuftandpaw.com Pros Most attractive litter box we tested

Comes with a lightweight scoop

Walls can be removed for easier cleaning

Cons Priciest litter box on our list

Scoop holder tends to trap litter “This litter box is really pretty (if that's a thing),” raved our tester. Not only is it pretty, but it’s also easy to keep clean — just remove the walls and wipe it out. The high sides kept most of the litter in, though there still was a bit of litter tracking from our cat tester. The human tester appreciated having the litter scoop attached to the box — it’s a handy feature to begin with, but the scoop is also sturdy, which is even better. The tester did note, however, that litter did get into the scoop holder, which was harder to clean out. Aesthetics do come with a higher price tag, which is indeed the sticking point with this one. It might be a splurge if you’ve got just one cat, but if you’ve got multiple cats or would simply prefer a more generic-looking litter box, consider another option on our list. Price at time of publish: $199 Type: Open | Material: Plastic with rubber base | Dimensions: 6.5 x 16 x 26 inches | Weight: Not listed Lindsay Boyers

Best Low-Entry: Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Pros Great for small or senior cats

Rubber grips make it easy to move

Back wall is high enough to contain the litter

Cons Doesn’t have a cover

Plastic is a bit shiny for something that should be more discreet Your cat is a lucky champ indeed with this low-entry cat litter pan that’s a particularly good choice for smaller cats or cats with limited mobility. “This litter box is great for cats who need space in their litter,” said our tester. They found the easy entry and exit space especially good for their senior cat — but it was also perfect for their younger cat. While the front is low enough to allow your cat to step in rather than jump in, there’s a high back wall that helps the box contain the litter. The plastic pan is large and easy to clean, plus it has rubber grips on the side that make it easy to move the box whenever and wherever you need it. There’s no lid for this cat litter box and the tester did note with some dismay that the plastic is shiny, so it might not work if you’re looking for something more discreet. Still, if you are looking for a low-entry litter box for cats with limited mobility, this is the box for you. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Type: Pan | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 25 x 16.75 x 9 inches | Weight: 3.31 lbs Lesly Bernal The 7 Best Pet Cameras of 2022 | PEOPLE Tested

Best Large: Petphabet Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box 4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Truly jumbo size

Easy to clean

Comes in four colors Cons Lid is clear, so it doesn’t really keep things discreet

Your cat might feel a bit exposed

Our tester thought this Petphabet litter box “does a great job at containing the litter!” The jumbo size makes it a good choice for larger cats because they’ve got plenty of room to move around. Plus, it’s easy to clean this Petphabet cat litter box with soap and water once you remove the lid. “I like the lid,” the tester said. “It attaches well to the base of the box.” There are extra latches in case one snaps off, though this was not the case during testing. This litter box comes in bright colors like teal and purple, though there is a light gray color if you want something a little more discreet. Unlike others on this list that have hoods and lids, this one is clear. Depending on how much your cat likes his or her privacy and how much you want to keep your litter box hidden, the clear lid might not work for you. At the end of the day, this is really just a large plastic box with a clear lid, so it might feel a bit pricey if your cat is not super picky. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Type: Covered | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 25 x 19 x 17 inches | Weight: 3.12 lbs. Alicia Long

Best for Easy Cleaning: Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Cat Litter Box System 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Petcarerx.com Pros Liner pads for easy cleaning

Pellets are very effective

Whole system is a “game changer” according to our tester Cons Only one of the three versions of the box is covered

You’ll need to keep pads on hand “This system is worth every dollar” raves one of our testers about the Purina Tidy Cats litter box system. While cleaning out your cat’s litter box might not be high on your list of favorite household tasks, this litter box is much easier to clean than others. One tester noted that the litter box stays cleaner longer, and the pellets are “the best possible litter.” Though it’s easier to clean — a “game changer” according to a tester — you might find that you won’t have to clean it nearly as often, which is indeed a great value. This Purina system features a BREEZE System Starter Kit that comes with a litter box, litter pellets, and pads. The pads are disposable and lock in moisture well enough to last for up to a week per cat. The litter pellets are anti-tracking, so you can expect to see far less dust and tracking around the box. It has a drawer that easily slides out so you can remove the pad. This system comes in three different versions — an open model, one with a hood, and a larger open model that has higher walls. Price at time of publish: $42.98 Type: Open | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 16.5 x 21 x 10.5 inches | Weight: 9.3 lbs. Kaya Abrahamson Gifts for Cats for National Cat Day