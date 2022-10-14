We can’t think of anything cuter than a cat in costume. With Halloween right around the corner, we pulled together some of this year’s best costumes so you can pick the right one for your festive feline. Cats and clothing do not always go so well together, but if your feline will tolerate a festive getup, the cuteness can be overwhelming – just ask Kate Beckinsale.

If they can't tolerate an adorable outfit, it's best to give up your costume mission as soon as your cat shows signs of distress. "Watch for early and subtle [behavioral] changes, such as a change in the position of their ears (no longer up, but off to the side or flat down on their head), flicking of their tails, and piloerection (hair raised)," says Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, DVM, medical director of Behavior Vets of New York. "If you see this, it's best to stop the costume party, as your cat is saying 'please stop." She adds that many cats modeling costumes on social platforms or websites have likely been through extensive training to do so. In other words, don't expect your Mr. Whiskers to smile nicely for the camera the first time you try to dress him up.

Dr. Marissa SanFilippo, DVM, MS of Small Door Veterinary in New York also cautions against elaborate costumes for most cats. "However, some cats don't mind wearing a little bandana or bowtie, which could be Halloween themed and quite festive," she says. But you should still take precautions with spirited accessories. "I'd advise not leaving the costume on for long periods of time and ensuring that they're supervised for the duration," she adds.



The good news is that costumes come in all shapes and sizes, including show-stopping ensembles for well-trained cats with big personalities and minimally invasive pieces for our more resistant friends. Whether you’re looking to dress your cat from head to toe or you’re just looking for a distraction on the internet, we’ve got you covered.

These are the top 30 Halloween costumes for cats of 2022. Enjoy.