The 30 Best Halloween Costumes for Cats of 2022 Because your cat is just begging to dress up like a snail By Missy Boylan Published on October 14, 2022 03:27 PM We can't think of anything cuter than a cat in costume. With Halloween right around the corner, we pulled together some of this year’s best costumes so you can pick the right one for your festive feline. Cats and clothing do not always go so well together, but if your feline will tolerate a festive getup, the cuteness can be overwhelming – just ask Kate Beckinsale. If they can't tolerate an adorable outfit, it's best to give up your costume mission as soon as your cat shows signs of distress. "Watch for early and subtle [behavioral] changes, such as a change in the position of their ears (no longer up, but off to the side or flat down on their head), flicking of their tails, and piloerection (hair raised)," says Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, DVM, medical director of Behavior Vets of New York. "If you see this, it's best to stop the costume party, as your cat is saying 'please stop." She adds that many cats modeling costumes on social platforms or websites have likely been through extensive training to do so. In other words, don't expect your Mr. Whiskers to smile nicely for the camera the first time you try to dress him up. Dr. Marissa SanFilippo, DVM, MS of Small Door Veterinary in New York also cautions against elaborate costumes for most cats. "However, some cats don't mind wearing a little bandana or bowtie, which could be Halloween themed and quite festive," she says. But you should still take precautions with spirited accessories. "I'd advise not leaving the costume on for long periods of time and ensuring that they're supervised for the duration," she adds. The good news is that costumes come in all shapes and sizes, including show-stopping ensembles for well-trained cats with big personalities and minimally invasive pieces for our more resistant friends. Whether you’re looking to dress your cat from head to toe or you’re just looking for a distraction on the internet, we’ve got you covered. These are the top 30 Halloween costumes for cats of 2022. Enjoy. 8 Cat Beds That Double as Furniture Slow Your Roll: Frisco Snail Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It’s Good For This snail costume is great for slow-moving cats that are comfortable with a headpiece Who It’s Not Good For Cats who will be bothered by a bulky costume Can you imagine a snail with the zoomies? This affordable snail costume has two parts: a snail body and a fun head piece for maximum mobility. Price at time of publish: $15.99 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: Polyester, synthetic fabric Cat Cafe: WaffleStash Meowbucks Apron Etsy View On Etsy Who It's Good For The harness-like fit is perfect for cats who don’t like costumes Who It's Not Good For Those who need quick shipping This barista only serves glasses of milk. I mean, come on. This is adorable. Etsy always comes through with unique picks, and this cat costume is no exception. If your cat needs this outfit, order it now, since shipping takes a few extra days. Price at time of publish: $14.50 Size: S, M, L | Washable: Yes | Materials: Not listed Put a Cat on It: Wuff Meow Frightened Cat Pet Costume Walmart View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Cats who tolerate T-shirts Who It’s Not Good For Cats who need mobility to squeeze in small places There are no rules that say you can't dress as yourself for Halloween, so if you’re less into costumes, this t-shirt getup is a great festive alternative for your cat. Price at time of publish: $13.11 Size: M, L, XL, XXL | Washable: No | Materials: Cotton Pirates with Paws: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Pirate Dog and Cat Costume Target View On Target Who It's Good For Cats okay with sleeves Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats Match your cat and your dog with these adorable pirate suits from Target. It’s aaargh-guably the cutest costume you’ll find. (We had to say it.) Price at time of publish: $13 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL | Washable: Yes | Materials: Polyester Grandma Cat: Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It’s Good For Cats okay with sleeves Who It’s Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats It’s always cute when kids dress up as their grandparents, but it’s equally as cute when cats do, too. Price at time of publish: $9.59 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Hand wash with cold water | Materials: Polyester, Synthetic Fabric 19 Halloween Pet Costumes and Toys Under $20 No Thanks, I'll Play With These Instead: CiyvoLyeen 6 Halloween Catnip Toys Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Cats who are absolutely not wearing anything festive Who It’s Not Good For Cats sensitive to catnip If your cat is absolutely not into dressing up for the holiday, consider some Halloween-themed toys for your favorite feline instead. Price at time of publish: $17.99 Size: One Size | Washable: Not listed | Materials: Polyester, plush Yeehaw, Cowboy: Bootique Cowboy Costume for Cats Petco View On PETCO Who It’s Good For The harness-like fit is perfect for cats who don’t like costumes Who It’s Not Good For Cats who need mobility to squeeze in small places Kitty up! This non-invasive cowboy costume transforms your cat into a horse, and is perfect for cats who aren’t willing to cooperate with larger costumes. Price at time of publish: $7.50 Size: XS, S/M | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: Not listed Taco Cat: Frisco Taco Cat and Dog Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Food lovers Who It's Not Good For Cats who won’t tolerate a bulky costume If your cat will put with with a bulky costume, this taco suit from Chewy is sure to be a hit. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Hand wash cold | Materials: Not listed Pretty in Pink: Legendog Princess Cat Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Cats who don’t like invasive costumes Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats Dress your cat up as the princess she is year-round with this adorable pink tiara and neck piece. Price at time of publish: $13.99 Size: One size | Washable: N/A | Materials: Wool, Lace Witch's Sidekick: Bootique Witch Costume for Cats Petco View On PETCO Who It's Good For Cats who tolerate hats Who It's Not Good For Large cats If your cat will tolerate a hat, keep it classic with a witch’s hat and cape costume. Price at time of publish: $7.50 Size: XS, S/M | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: N/A A Little Pinch: Frisco Red Lobster Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Those looking for a built-in leash hole Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like a bulky costume If you have a cat who likes to pose — but doesn't love getting picked up — this is the costume for them. Price at time of publish: $8.48 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Hand wash cold | Materials: Polyester, Synthetic Fabric King of Rock 'n' Roll: Thrills & Chills Halloween Male Singer Dog & Cat Costume Petsmart View On PetSmart Who It's Good For Cats okay with sleeves Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats Have a chatty cat? Give them a microphone to show off their talent. Your cat might not look exactly like Elvis, but we bet they’ll love the spotlight in this outfit. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: Polyester Dracarys: Zelobely Dinosaur Wings for Dogs Cats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For The harness-like fit is perfect for cats who don’t like costumes Who It's Not Good For Cats who need mobility to fit in small spaces Transform your kitten into a ferocious, fire-breathing feline. Price at time of publish: $6.99 Size: One Size | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: Felt Killer Kitty: Frisco Front Walking Killer Doll Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Cats who don’t like full-body suits Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats If you’re into creepy Halloween costumes, look no further than this knife-wielding killer doll costume. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Hand wash cold | Materials: N/A Feeling Froggy: Magnolia0Bloom Frog Design Pet Hoodie Etsy View On Etsy Who It's Good For Cats who tolerate sweatshirts Who It's Not Good For Cats who overheat easily This cute and cozy cat hoodie comes in four different colors (pink, yellow, purple, green), so you can pick your cat’s favorite. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Washable: N/A | Materials: Polyester Keep It Casual: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Cat Leggings Target View On Target Who It's Good For Cats who won't tolerate a full-body costume Who It's Not Good For Very mobile cats, as they might slip off Keep it casual with these affordable, festive leg warmers if your cat isn't feeling a full-body costume or collar. Price at time of publish: $3 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, 1X | Washable: Hand was | Materials: Polyester 25 Adorable Halloween Costumes for Dogs The Doctor Will See You Now: DELIFUR Doctor Cat Costume Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those looking for a lightweight, non-invasive costume Who It's Not Good For Cats who weigh more than 16 pounds We all know how smart cats are. It’s about time we give them a medical degree. Price at time of publish: $9.59 Size: XS, S, M, L | Washable: N/A | Materials: Polyester Fiber Cupcake Cutie: PurrsAndStitches Cupcake hat for cats Etsy View On Etsy Who It's Good For Cats who prefer headpieces Who It's Good For Those who need quick shipping If your cat isn’t ready for a full-on costume, this cupcake headpiece is an adorable alternative. Price at time of publish: $16.49 Size: 8, 10, 12 inches | Washable: N/A | Materials: Handmade Knit Hat Bats n’ Cats: Bootique Bat Costume for Cats Petco View On PETCO Who It's Good For Cats who tolerate harnesses Who It's Not Good For Large Cats Nothing gets you in the spirit like a cat dressed as a bat. Plus, this costume is basically an eccentric collar, so your cat might actually wear it. Price at time of publish: $6.99 Size: XS, S/M | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: N/A King of The Jungle: EscoHandmade Cat Lion Mane Etsy View On Etsy Who It's Good For Cats who won’t wear a full-body costume Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats Take your cat back to its roots by dressing it as one of the most ferocious felines on the block. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: S, M, L | Washable: No | Materials: Imitation Felt, Wool, Woolen Thread Happy Cow: Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Cats who tolerate full-body costumes Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats Introducing the cutest cat on the farm: this cow cat. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: N/A A Beautiful Butterfly : Coppthinktu Butterfly Wings for Cats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those looking for a budget-friendly costume Who It's Not Good For Cats who need mobility to maneuver small spaces This non-invasive, budget-friendly costume is not lacking in cuteness. It may be especially well-suited for cats who like to climb high surfaces. Price at time of publish: $3.99 Size: One size | Washable: No | Materials: Felt Walking Werewolf: Frisco Front Walking Werewolf Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Cats who tolerate a full-body costume Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like headpieces Transform your feline into a werewolf with this furry, fuzzy, full-body suit. It also looks suspiciously like a scarecrow, so if you’re doing a Wizard of Oz theme ensemble, this would also work well. Price at time of publish: $9.59 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: N/A Set Sail!: NAMSAN Sailor Costume for Cats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Cats who won’t wear a full-body costume Who It's Not Good For Large cats Your cat might not like to swim, but they’ll be ready to set sail with this cute hat and bandana. Price at time of publish: $8.99 Size: Small | Washable: N/A | Materials: Polycotton A Perfect Pumpkin: Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Cats who don’t mind a full-body costume Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats There’s nothing wrong with a classic pumpkin costume for Halloween. This versatile costume will fit your cat or your dog — or you could get two to create your own little family pumpkin patch. Price at time of publish: $15.99 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL | Washable: Hand wash cold | Materials: N/A Catcula: StylieHandmade Dracula Cat Dog Costume Etsy View On Etsy Who It's Good For Cats who don’t like hats Who It's Not Good For Kittens or high energy cats who might get caught in the cape This dracula cape is perfect for cats who like to bear their fangs and hiss at their enemies. (But, again, if they are hissing at you when you try to put this cape on, don't force it.) Price at time of publish: $15.90 Size: One size | Washable: Yes | Materials: Cotton, Satin Stegosaurus: Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume Chewy View On Chewy Who It's Good For Cats who love costumes Who It's Not Good For Cats who won’t wear a full-body suit This dino suit is for the wild and feisty felines who make life feel a bit like Jurassic Park. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Washable: Spot clean only | Materials: N/A Surfing Squirrel: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Surfing Squirrel Rider Dog and Cat Costume Target View On Target Who It's Good For This harness-like costume is perfect for cats who don’t like full-body suits Who It's Not Good For Cats who need room to maneuver small spaces A squirrel surfing on your cat’s back? Why not! This costume would make a great accessory for any family dressing up as sea creatures or mermaids. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: XXS/XS, S/M, L/XL | Washable: Yes | Materials: Polyester Halloween Hat: AULUDA Cat Witch Cap Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Cats who don’t like clothing Who It's Not Good For Cats who don’t like hats If your cat has classic taste, they’ll love this festive and classy Halloween hat. Price at time of publish: $8.99 Size: One Size | Washable: Hand wash only | Materials: Polyester, Cotton Fight Night or Fright Night: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Boxer Dog and Cat Costume Target View On Target Who It's Good For Cats okay with sleeves Who It's Not Good For Kittens or high-energy cats who might get caught in the fabric This costume is for all the cats who like to swat, paw, and duck whenever anyone comes near them. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: XS, S, M, L, XL | Washable: N/A | Materials: N/A How to Pick the Right Halloween Costume for Your Cat Know What Your Cat Will Tolerate Dressing your cat up for Halloween should be a fun experience, so if it causes your cat stress, it’s not worth it. If you know that your cat doesn’t love clothing, choose a costume that resembles a collar or harness rather than a full-body suit. "However, even in this case, remember that cats can strangle themselves if their collar snags on something and they panic, so it's best if these collars are used only under strict supervision and removed if they are alone (even for a short period of time)," says Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, DVM, medical director of Behavior Vets of New York. In addition to the body part of the costume, think about whether your cat will be okay with a headpiece, large accessories on their backs, etc. If they’re going to fight you to put the costume on, then a Halloween costume for your cat might not be in the cards for you this year. Think About Size Just like human Halloween costumes, cat costumes come in a variety of sizes — from extra-extra-small to extra-large. Make sure the costume you choose fits your cat appropriately, since it could be uncomfortable or even dangerous if it’s too big or too small. Most retailers provide dimensions in the costume descriptions, so you can be sure to choose the right size. Match the Theme If you’re hosting friends or family for the holiday, consider matching your cat’s costume to your party’s theme or even your own costume. It doesn’t have to be an exact replica of your costume — your cat’s costume could be an addition to yours, such as a barista and a cappuccino, a sailor and a mermaid, Spongebob and Gary, or even a fun-colored collar that compliments your outfit – the possibilities are endless. Frequently Asked Questions What are the top Halloween costumes for cats? This year, costumes that make cats look like they are tiny humans standing up (like the pirate, doctor, and Elvis costumes on this list) are especially in demand. Costumes that are minimally invasive and easy-to-put-on, like this barista apron, are also popular picks. What are some funny cat costumes? A grumpy cat dressed up as another animal — such as a cow or a dinosaur is always a fun option, and the squirrel surfing on a cat’s back costume is sure to make you giggle. Is it safe for my cat to wear a costume? It’s probable that your cat isn’t used to wearing a costume, so be sure to keep an eye on them when they are dressed up. They could potentially snag the costume and injure themselves. "Additionally, cats also may try to ingest any strings or fabric off of the costume, which is potentially very dangerous for them," warns Dr. Marissa SanFilippo, DVM, MS of Small Door Veterinary in New York.Most costumes are meant for short-term wear, so be mindful of how long your cat has been wearing the costume, and remove it if they appear uncomfortable or anxious. Cat costumes are great for a few pictures, but it’s not a good idea to let your cat roam around in a costume all night. If you’re not sure about the safety of a costume, consult your veterinarian. Take Our Word For It Missy Schrott Boylan is an awarding-winning journalist who specializes in writing lifestyle and pet content. She has also written for The Spruce Pets, Apartment Therapy, and The Canine Review. Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor for PEOPLE, animal lover, and holiday spirit enthusiast added additional information and selections. 