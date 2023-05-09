Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Cat Carriers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Even the pickiest felines will warm up to these By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Instagram Twitter Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 08:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust Us What Is People Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Alessandra Amodio Transporting a cat is about as simple as filing their nails — by that, we mean not simple. And no one likes stressing out their favorite feline by forcing them into a cat carrier that they dislike, a process which usually leaves behind a few scratches. That’s why it's vital to find a cat carrier that your pet can feel comfortable in — and we’re here to help. There are a few things that can help your pet feel relaxed in their carrier: a soft, padded lining, lots of ventilation, or even expandable sides that can give them more space to stretch out and take a cat nap. “What I look for in a cat carrier is something that allows my cat to be most comfortable, even at the vet clinic,” Dr. Andrea Tu, veterinarian and resident of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, tells PEOPLE. Dr. Tu also stresses the importance of choosing a carrier with sturdy construction, so you can feel confident that your cat is transported safely. We took to our PEOPLE Testing labs to try out some of the most popular cat carriers on the market with the help of our kitten scientists (we’re currently petitioning for teeny tiny lab coats for each of them). A lot of factors go into choosing the right cat carrier for you and your pet pal: size, material, and function are just a few of the variables that we took into consideration in our testing process. Keep on reading to discover the 8 best cat carriers to help your feline friend feel relaxed wherever you go. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Petseek Extra Large Cat Carrier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Frisco Plastic Pet Kennel at Chewy Jump to Review Best Hard Kennel: Petmate Pet Kennel at Amazon Jump to Review Best Foldable: SportPet Designs Travel Cat Carrier at Amazon Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Sherpa Original Travel Bag Pet Carrier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Away The Pet Carrier at Awaytravel.com Jump to Review Best Airline-Approved: Maskeyon Airline Approved Pet Carrier at Amazon Jump to Review Best With Bubble Window: Halinfer Space Capsule Cat Backpack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Petseek Extra Large Cat Carrier 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Portability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Sturdy construction, with locking zippers and a collapsable metal frame Folds down to be almost flat for easy storage Comes with padded, machine-washable pet bed insert Fit our two large cats comfortably Cons One of the largest designs we tested, which may not be necessary for a small cat There are plenty of good reasons for us to dub the Petseek Extra Large cat carrier as the best of them all: its sleek design, roomy interior, and secure finishings are just a few of the carrier’s best qualities. But without a doubt, our favorite thing about the Petseek cat carrier is how much our cats seem to love it. Our two large cats could fit into this carrier without a word (or meow) or complaint from either of them. It also comes with a machine-washable pet bed that sits in the bottom of the carrier to make it extra comfortable for your furry besties. While this carrier is large enough to fit two feline friends, it also folds down flat, so it doesn’t need to take up a lot of storage space (we think you could easily slip it into the back of a standard closet). And, of course, our pets’ safety is always top of mind when picking out any product for them. That’s why we love that this carrier has locking zippers, a secure metal frame, and a strap to secure the carrier to a car seatbelt to ensure it won’t slide around while you drive. After inspecting the cat carrier and putting it to good use with two large cats, we think that the quality holds up. It both looks and feels more expensive than it is, with thoughtful finishes and a tidy design. Plus, it has both a standard top entry and an unzippable mesh side panel so that you can lift your cats out yourself or allow them to enter and leave as they please. Although it folds down to be pretty much flat, the Petseek Extra Large cat carrier is about 2 feet by 1.5 feet, so if you have a small cat and you’re looking for something compact to carry them around in, this carrier might not be suited for you. But, if you’re on the hunt for a cat carrier that is roomy enough for multiple cats and has a high-quality design that prioritizes your kitty’s safety, then we think that the Petseek is worth much more than its reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $68.96 Size: 24 x 16.5 x 16 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 55 pounds | Material: Polyester, mesh, steel People / Dylan Thompson People / Dylan Thompson Best Budget Frisco Two Door Top Load Plastic Pet Kennel 4.6 Chewy View On Chewy Our Ratings Performance 4/5 Portability 5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Two top and front entry options made it easy for us to load our cats inside without a fight Large enough to accommodate our 15-pound cat comfortably Cons Difficult to prop top entry door open The Frisco Two-Door Top-Load Kennel got one of the most glowing reviews that a carrier can get — we found our scardey-cat Maine Coon taking a peaceful nap inside the kennel of his own volition. Our 15-pound cat fit comfortably inside the carrier, which comes in bright pink and blue. For the most part, the Frisco carrier is a standard, basic carrier. It offers a traditional front-entry and a top-entry option. We found the top-entry option to be slightly too small to fit our 15-pound cat inside without him stopping himself with his feet on the lip of the carrier, but it was the perfect size to place some smaller kittens inside. The plastic walls of the carrier feel sturdy, but we did find that the top-entry option wouldn’t stay propped open on its own, which was the only real flaw in the construction that we could find. Overall, we think you get a little more than you pay for with this budget-friendly carrier — namely, sturdy ventilated siding and a somewhat-practical top-entry option. Price at time of publish: $38.18 Size: Small: 24 x 16.8 x 14.5 inches | Material: Plastic People / Jennifer Joanning People / Jennifer Joanning Best Hard Kennel Petmate Two-Door Top-Load Pet Kennel 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Performance 4.5/5 Portability 5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Top-entry option makes it easier to place a cat inside (while preventing escape) Hard-sided design is sturdy, with perforated sides to maintain great airflow Cons Hard-sided carriers are more cumbersome to carry than soft ones The Petmate Two-Door kennel might look like a standard hard-sided carrier, but it stands out from the pack with its thoughtful design. Most notably, it includes a top-entry option, which makes it much easier to drop your cat inside. This is great news for parents of cats who are carrier-averse because it makes it more difficult for your kitty to escape out of the front door of the kennel once you put them inside. We were able to easily place two cats into this cat carrier and carry them to their veterinarian appointment without any issues. And, unlike some of the other hard kennels we’ve tested, this one has plenty of ventilation holes, which makes it much airier and more comfortable for your kitty. The ventilated design also makes this cat carrier surprisingly light, which makes it much easier to transport. Though it’s easier to transport than some other hard kennels, the Petmate carrier is still cumbersome to carry (as most hard-sided cat carriers are), but we also found it to be surprisingly lightweight for this type of carrier. Best Foldable SportPet Designs Foldable Travel Cat Carrier 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On PETCO Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Portability 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 4/5 Pros Folds down to be nearly flat, which makes it easier to store than other hard-sided carriers Very well-perforated design increases airflow Carrier is large enough to fit two medium-sized cats comfortably Cons No top-entry options, so it might be a difficult entry process With a design that looks more like a futuristic purse than a kennel, the SportPet Designs cat carrier is full of delightful surprises. The most exciting thing about this carrier is that it folds down to be nearly flat, which solves the needless challenge of trying to find a spot to store a cumbersome kennel. Setting up this large, lightweight carrier was shockingly simple. And once the carrier is locked into place, it was big enough for us to fit two cats — an 8-pound adult and a smaller kitten — easily. The triangular design is also one of the best-ventilated cat carriers that we tested, with four side walls covered in air slots. While we love that this carrier can fold down to fit in the back of a closet easily, the triangular design also means that there’s no real top-entry option, so for cats who are prone to escaping cat carriers as soon as you place them in, this one might not be the best choice. But overall, we think this innovative carrier is absolutely worth a try for anyone who’s low on storage space. Most Comfortable Sherpa Original Deluxe Travel Bag Pet Carrier 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Portability 5/5 Quality 4/5 Value 4/5 Pros Fuzzy sherpa lining was so comfortable that our cat chose this carrier as his new favorite nap spot Soft side and light construction make it easy for us to carry around Cons Can only carry one cat comfortably Your kitty deserves to ride around in comfort — especially during moments that might be stressful for them, like going to the vet or traveling on a plane. This furry sherpa-lined carrier creates a soft and cozy environment for your feline friend, which can help them to relax and rest easier during travel. Our tester cat enjoyed the soft bed and chose to lie in it even when not being transported in the carrier. We found the carrier easy to lift and maneuver because of its soft sides and light construction. The Sherpa carrier held up well during all of our transport tests and offered a slew of features that made it feel high-quality: padded straps, a seat belt strap, a machine-washable liner, and mesh-ventilated sides, to name a few. The medium carrier can comfortably fit a cat up to 16 pounds (which would be a pretty dang large cat) but would probably be a tight fit for multiple cats. When you’ve arrived at your destination, the Original Deluxe carrier folds flat for convenient storage. Overall, if you plan to travel via airplane with your feline companion, this cozy cat carrier is a great choice to help put your cat at ease. Price at time of publish: $29.80 Size: Medium: 17 x 11 x 10.5 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 16 pounds | Material: Polyester, sherpa bed lining People / Jeanne Geer People / Jeanne Geer Best Splurge Away The Pet Carrier 5 Away View On Awaytravel.com Our Ratings Size 5/5 Quality 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Portability 5/5 Design 5/5 Pros Sleek design resembles a luxury duffle bag Padded straps and removable Sherpa bedding make the carrier comfortable for both cats and their owners High-quality, thoughtful details including retractable privacy screen, water-resistant lining, strap to secure the bag to Away luggage, and side pockets for cat accessories Cons Doesn’t fold down smaller for storage The most expensive cat carrier we tested Yes, it’s true — the luxury travel brand Away sells a cat carrier that would please the fanciest of felines. As soon as we got our hands on the Away Pet Carrier, we could tell that it was artfully designed to stand out from the rest. Our kitty had the equivalent of a 5-star resort stay while relaxing inside the washable Sherpa bedding, and with the option to pull down a retractable privacy screen, our pet was able to take a cat nap in peace. It also offers both a top and front opening, which is a huge win in our book. Though it’s technically a soft-sided carrier, the nylon exterior is structured enough to mimic a hard-sided kennel. And, while you get the carrying ease of a soft-sided cat carrier, you can also have the peace of mind that comes with knowing that both the exterior and interior of the Away carrier are water-resistant for easy cleanup. We were impressed with the bag’s long, padded strap, which made carrying around our tester kitties painless. The one pain we did encounter was in attempting to store this carrier: although it’s somewhat soft-sided, it doesn’t compress down much for storage. But, the sleek black design looks so modern, we wouldn’t mind keeping it out for our house guests to marvel at, anyways. Now for the $225 question: Is it worth the price? Ultimately, that can only be determined by your preferences, but we can confidently say the Away Pet Carrier has a super luxe design that’s unlike any other carrier we’ve tested. Price at time of publish: $225 Size: 18.7 x 10.8 x 10.75 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 18 pounds | Material: Nylon, leather, sherpa lining People / Anna Popp People / Anna Popp People / Alessandra Amodio Best Airline-Approved Maskeyon Airline Approved Pet Carrier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Portability 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Four extendable sides gave our cat more room to stretch out comfortably Removable shoulder strap and double side strap options make this carrier easier to transport than other ones we tested Cons Can’t be transported while the extendable sides are unzipped For kitties on the go, the Maskeyon Airline Approved Pet Carrier has all the bells and whistles to keep cats comfortable (try saying that five times fast). Perhaps the most innovative feature that this carrier offers is extendable sides that can be zipped down to allow your pet more room to stretch its legs while remaining safely inside the carrier. We tested this feature out while sitting in the waiting room at the vet’s office, and our cat stretched her body out in gratitude thanks to the extra space. The design features both top and front-entry options, with handy extras like a detachable shoulder strap, a collar clip, and a soft, machine-washable mat lining. The one important thing to note is that you can’t keep the extendable sides unzipped while carrying your pet, so it’s really only a useful feature once you’re stationary. But, for long stints in the airport or vet waiting room, the Maskeyon extendable carrier can give your pet more room to stretch out. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Size: 19.5 x 12 x 12 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 20 pounds | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Steel Best With Bubble Window Halinfer Expandable Space Capsule Cat Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Portability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros The backpack style makes this easier to carry than other options we tested Expands so that your cat can have room to sit comfortably once stationary Cons Small entrance door makes it difficult to put cat inside If you, like us, have ever wanted to show your cat the big beautiful world without putting them in the way of all its dangers, then let us introduce you to the Halinfer Expandable Cat Backpack. Our cats loved this backpack and chose to sit in it even when not traveling. We found it to be much easier to carry our 12-pound cat in this carrier than in any of the other carriers we tested. An added plus? Your cat will look like an adorable astronaut in the ventilated bubble chamber. One of the nifty features of the Halinfer carrier is that once you get to your destination, the carrier allows you to unzip the sides to make more room for your cat to roam while still enclosed in the safety of the carrier. But though our cats seemed to love it once they were inside the carrier, it was difficult to get them into it in the first place because of the small door opening. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Size: 27.5 x 12.5 x 16.5 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 20 pounds | Material: Anti-scratch mesh, plastic Things to Consider Before Buying a Cat Carrier Hard-sided vs. Soft-sided There are two standard options for traditional cat carriers: hard-sided and soft-sided. Both have their pros and cons, so it’s important to figure out which type of carrier is best for you and your cat before purchasing one. Dr. Tu tells PEOPLE that she prefers hard kennel carriers that are sturdy and stable. The downside to hard-sided carriers is that they often take up more storage space than soft-sided carriers, which can be compressed down. Soft-sided carriers might not be as sturdy as hard ones and can usually be more easily clawed through by nervous cats than hard carriers. Both hard and soft carriers can be safe for your pet, and Dr. Tu recommends checking out the Center for Pet Safety test result center to find a carrier that has been crash-tested and certified safe, like the Away Pet Carrier. Entry Points One common use for cat carriers is transporting a feline friend to the vet, which can be a nerve-wracking experience for anxious cats. For this reason, Dr. Tu recommends choosing a carrier that has both a front and top entry option because once the top is opened by the vet, “the cat is able to sit in the bottom of the carrier and still be associated with an area they feel comfortable in when they meet someone new.” This can help your cat feel safe and comfortable, even in stressful situations. The Petmate Two-Door Small Dog Kennel & Cat Kennel is one of our favorite carriers with two entry options. Weight Limit Cats come in a variety of sizes and weights, so it’s important to check the weight limit of any carrier that you choose before putting your cat inside. Generally, carriers can hold cats that are anywhere between 10 and 50 pounds, so make sure that you choose one that can safely hold your cat’s weight. People / Lydia Price How We Tested Cat Carriers To find the best cat carriers to help your cat feel safe and comfortable, we tested 31 of the best-selling options in our PEOPLE testing labs and took them home to test in the real world with our own cats. We began by assembling each carrier and making note of how difficult it was to put together straight out of the box. We inspected every visual aspect of the carrier, including zippers, doors, fasteners, and storage compartments. We then allowed our cats to approach the cat carriers, letting them interact with the carriers for up to an hour. Once our cats were somewhat comfortable with the carriers, we put our cats into the carriers for five minutes, noting how they reacted by observing their body language. If the cats resisted the cat carrier, we did not force them into it. We then picked up the carrier with our cats inside and walked around for 10 minutes, testing all of the handles and straps to ensure that they felt safe and sturdy. We continued to test the carriers over a two-week period in our homes, using the carriers to transport our cats for as long as they felt comfortable inside them. We finished by rating each carrier on a scale of 1 to 5 for each of the following attributes: performance, portability, quality, and value. In the end, our results led us to determine the 8 best cat carriers. Frequently Asked Questions How do I get my cat to feel comfortable in a cat carrier? This is one of the trickiest parts about transporting your feline friend because cats are often nervous while in motion, especially in new or unfamiliar environments. Dr. Andrea Tu tells PEOPLE that creating a comfortable, familiar environment can help your cat feel safe in a cat carrier. “Leave the carrier out at all times, allowing your cat to lie in it and make it smell like their safe spot,” Dr. Tu advises. “That way, the amount of stress they feel is much lower when you're actually moving them.” How often do I need to wash my cat carrier? According to Dr. Tu, the less that you can wash your cat carrier, the more comfortable your cat will actually feel in it. “You may not want to wash your carrier all the time because the smell is very important for the cat,” says Dr. Tu. “Cats aren’t as dependent on visual sights as we are. Cats are ridiculously far-sighted. They rely much more on smell, and if they don’t smell something that feels safe and recognizable, that can lead to a stressed out cat.” Of course, it’s still important to wash your carrier if your cat has an accident inside or if the carrier looks visibly dirty. How much should I spend on a cat carrier? Cat carriers come in a wide range of prices — from around $28 on the lowest end and up to $250 on the highest. While budget-friendly options can get the job done, you’re likely going to get more helpful features with a more expensive carrier, including pockets, straps, and removable/washable bedding. Why Trust Us Cai Cramer is a staff writer on the commerce team at PEOPLE. Cai currently fosters two adorable cats and has been a lifelong animal lover. To inform this story, Cai spoke with Dr. Andrea Tu, Medical Director of Behavior Vets of New York & Resident of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, to discuss what to look for (and what to avoid) in a pet carrier. Cai also relied on the results of real-world testers who tried the most popular cat carriers with their own cats. We took careful notes on each product's design, sturdiness, and ease-of-carry, as well as our cat's comfort level and behavior while inside the carrier. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.