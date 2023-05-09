Keep on reading to discover the 8 best cat carriers to help your feline friend feel relaxed wherever you go.

We took to our PEOPLE Testing labs to try out some of the most popular cat carriers on the market with the help of our kitten scientists (we’re currently petitioning for teeny tiny lab coats for each of them). A lot of factors go into choosing the right cat carrier for you and your pet pal: size, material, and function are just a few of the variables that we took into consideration in our testing process.

There are a few things that can help your pet feel relaxed in their carrier: a soft, padded lining, lots of ventilation, or even expandable sides that can give them more space to stretch out and take a cat nap. “What I look for in a cat carrier is something that allows my cat to be most comfortable, even at the vet clinic,” Dr. Andrea Tu, veterinarian and resident of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, tells PEOPLE. Dr. Tu also stresses the importance of choosing a carrier with sturdy construction, so you can feel confident that your cat is transported safely.

Transporting a cat is about as simple as filing their nails — by that, we mean not simple. And no one likes stressing out their favorite feline by forcing them into a cat carrier that they dislike, a process which usually leaves behind a few scratches. That’s why it's vital to find a cat carrier that your pet can feel comfortable in — and we’re here to help.

Best Overall Petseek Extra Large Cat Carrier 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Sturdy construction, with locking zippers and a collapsable metal frame

Folds down to be almost flat for easy storage

Comes with padded, machine-washable pet bed insert

Fit our two large cats comfortably Cons One of the largest designs we tested, which may not be necessary for a small cat There are plenty of good reasons for us to dub the Petseek Extra Large cat carrier as the best of them all: its sleek design, roomy interior, and secure finishings are just a few of the carrier’s best qualities. But without a doubt, our favorite thing about the Petseek cat carrier is how much our cats seem to love it. Our two large cats could fit into this carrier without a word (or meow) or complaint from either of them. It also comes with a machine-washable pet bed that sits in the bottom of the carrier to make it extra comfortable for your furry besties. While this carrier is large enough to fit two feline friends, it also folds down flat, so it doesn’t need to take up a lot of storage space (we think you could easily slip it into the back of a standard closet). And, of course, our pets’ safety is always top of mind when picking out any product for them. That’s why we love that this carrier has locking zippers, a secure metal frame, and a strap to secure the carrier to a car seatbelt to ensure it won’t slide around while you drive. After inspecting the cat carrier and putting it to good use with two large cats, we think that the quality holds up. It both looks and feels more expensive than it is, with thoughtful finishes and a tidy design. Plus, it has both a standard top entry and an unzippable mesh side panel so that you can lift your cats out yourself or allow them to enter and leave as they please. Although it folds down to be pretty much flat, the Petseek Extra Large cat carrier is about 2 feet by 1.5 feet, so if you have a small cat and you’re looking for something compact to carry them around in, this carrier might not be suited for you. But, if you’re on the hunt for a cat carrier that is roomy enough for multiple cats and has a high-quality design that prioritizes your kitty’s safety, then we think that the Petseek is worth much more than its reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $68.96 Size: 24 x 16.5 x 16 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 55 pounds | Material: Polyester, mesh, steel People / Dylan Thompson

People / Dylan Thompson



Best Budget Frisco Two Door Top Load Plastic Pet Kennel 4.6 Chewy View On Chewy Our Ratings Performance 4 /5

Portability 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Two top and front entry options made it easy for us to load our cats inside without a fight

Large enough to accommodate our 15-pound cat comfortably Cons Difficult to prop top entry door open The Frisco Two-Door Top-Load Kennel got one of the most glowing reviews that a carrier can get — we found our scardey-cat Maine Coon taking a peaceful nap inside the kennel of his own volition. Our 15-pound cat fit comfortably inside the carrier, which comes in bright pink and blue. For the most part, the Frisco carrier is a standard, basic carrier. It offers a traditional front-entry and a top-entry option. We found the top-entry option to be slightly too small to fit our 15-pound cat inside without him stopping himself with his feet on the lip of the carrier, but it was the perfect size to place some smaller kittens inside. The plastic walls of the carrier feel sturdy, but we did find that the top-entry option wouldn’t stay propped open on its own, which was the only real flaw in the construction that we could find. Overall, we think you get a little more than you pay for with this budget-friendly carrier — namely, sturdy ventilated siding and a somewhat-practical top-entry option. Price at time of publish: $38.18 Size: Small: 24 x 16.8 x 14.5 inches | Material: Plastic People / Jennifer Joanning

People / Jennifer Joanning



Best Hard Kennel Petmate Two-Door Top-Load Pet Kennel 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Performance 4.5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Top-entry option makes it easier to place a cat inside (while preventing escape)

Hard-sided design is sturdy, with perforated sides to maintain great airflow Cons Hard-sided carriers are more cumbersome to carry than soft ones The Petmate Two-Door kennel might look like a standard hard-sided carrier, but it stands out from the pack with its thoughtful design. Most notably, it includes a top-entry option, which makes it much easier to drop your cat inside. This is great news for parents of cats who are carrier-averse because it makes it more difficult for your kitty to escape out of the front door of the kennel once you put them inside. We were able to easily place two cats into this cat carrier and carry them to their veterinarian appointment without any issues. And, unlike some of the other hard kennels we’ve tested, this one has plenty of ventilation holes, which makes it much airier and more comfortable for your kitty. The ventilated design also makes this cat carrier surprisingly light, which makes it much easier to transport. Though it’s easier to transport than some other hard kennels, the Petmate carrier is still cumbersome to carry (as most hard-sided cat carriers are), but we also found it to be surprisingly lightweight for this type of carrier. Price at time of publish: $41.95 Size: 24 x 16.8 x 14.5 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 15 pounds | Material: Polyester, mesh, steel People / Jessica Juliao

People / Jessica Juliao

People / Jessica Juliao



Best Foldable SportPet Designs Foldable Travel Cat Carrier 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On PETCO Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Folds down to be nearly flat, which makes it easier to store than other hard-sided carriers

Very well-perforated design increases airflow

Carrier is large enough to fit two medium-sized cats comfortably Cons No top-entry options, so it might be a difficult entry process With a design that looks more like a futuristic purse than a kennel, the SportPet Designs cat carrier is full of delightful surprises. The most exciting thing about this carrier is that it folds down to be nearly flat, which solves the needless challenge of trying to find a spot to store a cumbersome kennel. Setting up this large, lightweight carrier was shockingly simple. And once the carrier is locked into place, it was big enough for us to fit two cats — an 8-pound adult and a smaller kitten — easily. The triangular design is also one of the best-ventilated cat carriers that we tested, with four side walls covered in air slots. While we love that this carrier can fold down to fit in the back of a closet easily, the triangular design also means that there’s no real top-entry option, so for cats who are prone to escaping cat carriers as soon as you place them in, this one might not be the best choice. But overall, we think this innovative carrier is absolutely worth a try for anyone who’s low on storage space. Price at time of publish: $44.62 Size: 23 x 18.75 x 17.25 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 35 pounds | Material: Plastic People / Emma Wenninger

People / Emma Wenninger

Most Comfortable Sherpa Original Deluxe Travel Bag Pet Carrier 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Quality 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Fuzzy sherpa lining was so comfortable that our cat chose this carrier as his new favorite nap spot

Soft side and light construction make it easy for us to carry around Cons Can only carry one cat comfortably Your kitty deserves to ride around in comfort — especially during moments that might be stressful for them, like going to the vet or traveling on a plane. This furry sherpa-lined carrier creates a soft and cozy environment for your feline friend, which can help them to relax and rest easier during travel. Our tester cat enjoyed the soft bed and chose to lie in it even when not being transported in the carrier. We found the carrier easy to lift and maneuver because of its soft sides and light construction. The Sherpa carrier held up well during all of our transport tests and offered a slew of features that made it feel high-quality: padded straps, a seat belt strap, a machine-washable liner, and mesh-ventilated sides, to name a few. The medium carrier can comfortably fit a cat up to 16 pounds (which would be a pretty dang large cat) but would probably be a tight fit for multiple cats. When you’ve arrived at your destination, the Original Deluxe carrier folds flat for convenient storage. Overall, if you plan to travel via airplane with your feline companion, this cozy cat carrier is a great choice to help put your cat at ease. Price at time of publish: $29.80 Size: Medium: 17 x 11 x 10.5 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 16 pounds | Material: Polyester, sherpa bed lining People / Jeanne Geer

People / Jeanne Geer



Best Splurge Away The Pet Carrier 5 Away View On Awaytravel.com Our Ratings Size 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 Pros Sleek design resembles a luxury duffle bag

Padded straps and removable Sherpa bedding make the carrier comfortable for both cats and their owners

High-quality, thoughtful details including retractable privacy screen, water-resistant lining, strap to secure the bag to Away luggage, and side pockets for cat accessories Cons Doesn’t fold down smaller for storage

The most expensive cat carrier we tested Yes, it’s true — the luxury travel brand Away sells a cat carrier that would please the fanciest of felines. As soon as we got our hands on the Away Pet Carrier, we could tell that it was artfully designed to stand out from the rest. Our kitty had the equivalent of a 5-star resort stay while relaxing inside the washable Sherpa bedding, and with the option to pull down a retractable privacy screen, our pet was able to take a cat nap in peace. It also offers both a top and front opening, which is a huge win in our book. Though it’s technically a soft-sided carrier, the nylon exterior is structured enough to mimic a hard-sided kennel. And, while you get the carrying ease of a soft-sided cat carrier, you can also have the peace of mind that comes with knowing that both the exterior and interior of the Away carrier are water-resistant for easy cleanup. We were impressed with the bag’s long, padded strap, which made carrying around our tester kitties painless. The one pain we did encounter was in attempting to store this carrier: although it’s somewhat soft-sided, it doesn’t compress down much for storage. But, the sleek black design looks so modern, we wouldn’t mind keeping it out for our house guests to marvel at, anyways. Now for the $225 question: Is it worth the price? Ultimately, that can only be determined by your preferences, but we can confidently say the Away Pet Carrier has a super luxe design that’s unlike any other carrier we’ve tested. Price at time of publish: $225 Size: 18.7 x 10.8 x 10.75 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 18 pounds | Material: Nylon, leather, sherpa lining People / Anna Popp

People / Anna Popp

People / Alessandra Amodio





Best Airline-Approved Maskeyon Airline Approved Pet Carrier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Four extendable sides gave our cat more room to stretch out comfortably

Removable shoulder strap and double side strap options make this carrier easier to transport than other ones we tested Cons Can’t be transported while the extendable sides are unzipped For kitties on the go, the Maskeyon Airline Approved Pet Carrier has all the bells and whistles to keep cats comfortable (try saying that five times fast). Perhaps the most innovative feature that this carrier offers is extendable sides that can be zipped down to allow your pet more room to stretch its legs while remaining safely inside the carrier. We tested this feature out while sitting in the waiting room at the vet’s office, and our cat stretched her body out in gratitude thanks to the extra space. The design features both top and front-entry options, with handy extras like a detachable shoulder strap, a collar clip, and a soft, machine-washable mat lining. The one important thing to note is that you can’t keep the extendable sides unzipped while carrying your pet, so it’s really only a useful feature once you’re stationary. But, for long stints in the airport or vet waiting room, the Maskeyon extendable carrier can give your pet more room to stretch out. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Size: 19.5 x 12 x 12 inches | Weight allowance: Up to 20 pounds | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Steel The 9 Best Airline-Approved Pet Carriers of 2023 for In-Cabin and Cargo Hold