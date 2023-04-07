We tested 22 cat brushes to help you narrow it down, including slickers, dematting tools, and boar hair brushes. Each option was evaluated for user-friendliness, effectiveness, cleaning requirements, quality, and value.

"Brushing your cat regularly can help prevent the formation of hairballs and mats, which can lead to discomfort or health problems," says Dr. Carling Matejka, DVM, veterinarian and spokesperson for Solid Gold. "It's important to choose a brush that is gentle on your cat's skin and doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation."

If you have a cat, finding loose hair all around your home is par for the course. A good cat brush can help control this issue, but that's not the only reason to get one.

Best Overall FURminator Undercoat deShedding Tool for Cats 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Grippy ergonomic design makes it easy to use

Loosens, removes, and detangles hair, thanks to its stainless steel teeth

Fur ejector button makes it easy to clean

Our cat actually enjoyed this brushing session Cons We couldn't find anything wrong with this brush Of all the options we tested, our favorite cat brush is the FURminator deShedding Tool. It has a grippy ergonomic handle and durable yet gentle stainless steel teeth that effortlessly loosen and remove all excess fur from your cat's coat while detangling matts. The design is super comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver. It's the perfect size and shape for reaching all around your pet's body, including larger areas and into smaller curves and contours. Cats seem to enjoy it too! The one we tested it on purred with delight and rolled over to have her tummy brushed. This cat brush removes an impressive amount of fur, so you can expect to see much less around your home. Thanks to the fur ejector button, it's also incredibly easy to clean, as the hair just comes right off. We loved this product and wouldn't change a thing about it. Price at Time of Publish: $19.90 (orig. $22) Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel People / Lisa Pezzuto

Best Budget HARTZ Groomer's Best Small Slicker Brush for Cats and Small Dogs 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 2 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comfortable, non-slip handle

Soft rubberized tips are effective at deshedding and detangling Cons Tricky to clean because you have to pull the hair out yourself On a budget? Go with the Hartz Groomer's Best Slicker. This cat brush has a sturdy, non-slip handle and medium-firm metal bristles with soft rubberized tips. During our tests, it was comfortable to hold and worked very well at loosening and removing excess fur. It's also good at detangling and getting rid of matts. One drawback is that this brush is kind of tricky to clean. Unlike other slicker-style tools, it doesn't have a self-release button, so you have to pull out the captured fur by hand. But for under $10, this effective product is a steal. Price at Time of Publish: $7.46 Dimensions: 9 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Bristle Material: Metal People / Christine Austin

Best for Long Hair Pet Republique Dematting Tool 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Dual-sided design for combing hair and removing loose fur

Comfortable and easy to maneuver in all areas

Good at loosening excess fur Cons Not ideal for dematting

Hair clings to static comb, so it requires some elbow grease to clean If you have a long-haired cat at home, go with the Pet Republique Dematting Tool. The dual-sided design has longer metal teeth on one side for combing through stubborn knots and shorter, smaller teeth on the other for removing loose fur. We found this brush sturdy, comfortable to hold, and generally easy to maneuver. While it wasn't great at removing existing matts, it glides through un-matted cat hair pretty effortlessly and does a good job loosening excess fur. Using the brush creates some static electricity, which makes the loose hair stick to the comb. This makes it somewhat tricky to clean, but you can get all the fur off with a little elbow grease. All things considered, this affordable tool is a great value. Price at Time of Publish: $11.59 Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 0.5 inches | Bristle Material: Metal People / Jennifer Joanning

Best for Short Hair Furbliss Brush for Grooming, Brushing and Bathing Dog & Cats 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros Easy to maneuver since you can hold it like a sponge

Soft and gentle silicone is very cat-friendly

Gathers all loose fur Cons Doens't comb out matts For short-haired cats, we recommend the Furbliss. This silicone grooming tool feels well-designed and not at all flimsy. Though it doesn't have a handle, we found it very easy to hold and maneuver. The silicone "bristles" are much gentler than metal-toothed models — based on their purring, we could tell how much the cats loved it. Though this brush doesn't comb out knots, it gathers up all the loose fur that would otherwise just fall off and end up around your home. You can expect a smoother, shiner coat after using it. It's also a breeze to clean — just wash it with soap and water, and you're good to go. Price at Time of Publish: $14.99 Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.5 x 1 inches | Bristle Material: Silicone People / Lisa Pezzuto The 10 Best Cat Trees of 2023, Tested by Cats

Best for Matted Fur Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Quality 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comfy rubberized handle makes it easy to hold

Gentle yet effective at removing knots

Retractable self-cleaning bristles Cons Too large for some cats

Bendable bristles Does your cat's hair get easily matted? Reach for the Hertzko Slicker Brush. This high-quality grooming tool has a comfy rubberized handle and stainless steel bristles. Gently yet effectively, it works through knots and picks up clumps of hair without tugging on your cat's skin. It's also incredibly easy to clean — just press the button to retract the bristles and release the captured hair. One thing to note is that it might be slightly too large for some cats, as well as for accessing smaller areas. Also, the bristles are pretty thin, so they likely bend easily, which could impact the effectiveness and potentially make it uncomfortably pokey for cats. Still, we think this product is a great value and definitely worth buying. Price at Time of Publish: $16.46 Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 3 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel People / Andrew Whalen

Best for Deshedding Aumuca Cat Brush for Shedding 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Penetrates deep into undercoat

Protective rubber tips keep your cat safe

Easy to clean, thanks to a one-button system Cons Too large for brushing some areas Looking for a deshedding tool? The Aumuca Cat Brush is your best bet. The solid, well-balanced handle feels comfortable and easy to hold, and the stainless steel bristles are curved at the perfect angle to penetrate into your cat's undercoat and remove all excess fur. We (and the cats we tested it on) also appreciate that the bristles have protective rubber tips to make them less pokey. Since the brush head is on the larger side, it's hard to access some areas, like the head, neck, and under the legs. But all in all, it did an excellent job of removing hair and debris from the undercoat. Cleaning was a piece of cake, too, thanks to the bristle-release button. Price at Time of Publish: $19.19 Dimensions: 8.5 x 4 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel People / Jeanne Geer

Best Slicker Depets Self Cleaning Slicker Brush 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Stainless steel bristles with protective rubber tips are perfectly spaced

Loosens and removes excess fur with ease

Self-cleaning design makes for easy hair removal Cons Too large for accessing some areas Depets makes our favorite slicker brush. This grooming tool has a comfy, grippy handle and stainless steel bristles with protective rubber tips. We found it easy to hold and maneuver, and although the large size makes it hard to access all areas, it moves pretty effortlessly through a cat's coat. With perfectly spaced bristles, this slicker brush does impressive work loosening and removing excess fur from the undercoat. Cleaning it was no problem, either. All you have to do is push the button on the back to retract the teeth, which releases the collected hair. All things considered, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend this product to any cat owner. Price at Time of Publish: $7.49 (orig. $15) Dimensions: 6 x 2 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel People / Alessandra Amodio

Best for Large Cats Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Cats 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comfortable grippy handle makes it easy to use

Large brush head ensures a quicker combing session

To clean, you just have to press one button Cons No protective beads on bristles The Safari Slicker Brush is the best option for large cats. This sizable tool has a sturdy feel and a comfortable grippy handle. The large head allows you to quickly brush your cat's entire body, and the stainless steel bristles do an excellent job of deshedding and removing loose fur. While the bristles don't have protective beads at the tips, they didn't seem to bother the cats we tested it on. After using this tool, you can expect your cat's coat to be shinier and softer. Thanks to the self-cleaning design, all you have to do is press a button to release the hair into the trash. In the end, we think the price is right on point. Price at Time of Publish: $19.99 Dimensions: 10.5 x 6.5 x 2.5 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel People / Lisa Pezzuto

Best Duo KALAMANDA Slicker Brush with Cat Hair Comb 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comb serves as a great backup tool to slicker brush

One-button cleaning system on the slicker

Great value for a set Cons Too large for some cats or areas This set from Kalamanda comes with a slicker-style brush and a comb, each with lightweight yet sturdy plastic handles and stainless steel teeth. The brush is on the larger side, so while it's great for the back and belly, it's not ideal for smaller areas — and it might be entirely too big for some cats. Still, it was effective at removing loose fur, knots, and dander. Plus, the comb is a great backup for places the brush may not be able to access, like the head, cheeks, and legs. Both tools are easy to clean — hair just pulls right out of the comb, and the brush has a "one-click cleaning" feature that instantly releases the fur with the press of a button. For less than $15, this cat grooming set is a stellar value. Price at Time of Publish: $11.99 Dimensions: 8.5 x 3 x 1 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel People / Elise Wojczyk Wang