The 7 Best Carpet Cleaners of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

After testing each cleaner on tough messes like wine and coffee, our top pick is the BISSELL JetScrub Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner . It impressed us with its stain removal abilities, and despite being an upright model, it’s compact, lightweight, and easy to operate.

However, there are lots of different carpet cleaners out there today, and they vary widely in size, shape, and price. When you’re browsing different models, you’ll want to consider factors like weight and portability, ease of use, and noise level. Naturally, a carpet cleaner’s effectiveness is also a key factor, so we tested 20 of today’s top-rated models to see how they perform on real-life stains.

“Regularly vacuuming your carpet is a great way to keep it surface-level clean, but doing a deeper clean annually with a carpet cleaner will help your carpets last longer and get rid of deep-rooted grime,” explains Bailey Carson, Home Expert at Angi . “Owning a carpet cleaner can be helpful if you have standard carpets that get dirty regularly or are especially prone to stains.”

Most people have some type of carpeting in their home, whether it’s wall-to-wall carpeting or just an area rug or two, and while you likely vacuum them on a regular basis, there comes a time when all rugs need a little extra TLC. That’s where carpet cleaners come in handy.

Best Overall: Bissell Jetscrub 25299 Upright Pet Carpet Cleaner 4.6 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Compact for an upright model

Good value

Superior stain removal

Simple operation Cons Water extraction could be better The BISSELL JetScrub Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner offers powerful cleaning abilities in a lightweight package. Its upright design saves you from having to scrub stains on your hands and knees, yet it’s easier to move around than the other upright carpet cleaners we tested. The appliance weighs just over 12 pounds, and our testers liked its narrow form, which features a collapsible handle, making it small enough to tuck into a closet for storage. This upright carpet cleaner from BISSELL has a clean water tank on the front and a dirty water collection tank on the back, and it’s easy to remove and pour down the drain after your cleaning session. Its “DirtLifter” brush head has 10 rows of bristles to pull dirt out of your rugs, and in our testing, the JetScrub Carpet Cleaner was able to remove potting soil, chocolate syrup, red wine, and coffee stains in just three passes, earning it a top spot in terms of performance. It’s extremely straightforward to operate this carpet cleaner. Our testers liked that there are just three buttons — Deep Clean, Express Clean, and CleanShot pretreater — and the unit is simple to clean thanks to its removable nozzle and brushroll. Our only complaint is that the carpet cleaner doesn’t do the best job extracting water out of the rug after cleaning, which means your floor coverings might take a few hours to dry. Price at time of publish: $267 Style: Upright | Dimensions: 44 x 15 x 10 inches | Weight: 12.34 pounds | Capacity: 0.375 gallons | Cord Length: 20 feet | Cleaning Path Width: 9.5 inches PEOPLE / Henry Wortock

Best Budget: Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus 4.7 Target View On Target View On Bissell.com View On Farmandfleet.com Pros Affordable

Cordless design

No water needed

Extremely lightweight Cons Short runtime

Not the most effective at stain removal It doesn’t get more user-friendly than the BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Plus, which also just happens to be the least expensive model we tested. This portable carpet cleaner weighs just three pounds, and it has a convenient cordless design that lets you tackle stains anywhere, even if there’s no outlet nearby. The Pet Stain Eraser Plus doesn’t require any water for operation — you just add cleaning solution into the tank, and you’re ready to go. Our testers loved that they were able to set up the cleaner in less than two minutes, and operating the unit was just as simple. Because it’s battery-powered, the Pet Stain Eraser Plus needs to be charged up before use, which usually takes around four hours. It can run for up to 15 minutes per charge, so it’s really best-suited for cleaning up small spills and stains — not scrubbing whole rugs. In our tests, the cleaner was able to fully remove coffee and wine stains, as well as most of the dirt stains. It wasn’t as effective on the chocolate sauce, which was still quite visible after cleaning, but overall, it’s tough to beat the portability, ease of use, and value of this compact cleaner. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Style: Portable | Dimensions: 17.75 x 5 x 8 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds | Capacity: 8 ounces | Cord Length: N/A | Cleaning Path Width: 3 inches PEOPLE / Henry Wortock

Best Splurge: Bissell Big PET PRO Carpet Cleaner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bissell.com Pros Large water tank

Easy to maneuver

Powerful stain removal

Hand tools for upholstery and stains Cons Heavy

Bulky to store For busy households or those with lots of carpeting, we recommend a heavy-duty model like the BISSELL Big Green Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, which will make it easy to clean large areas quickly. It’s an upright model with a large 1.75-gallon clean water tank, and while it does weigh more than 40 pounds, our testers said it was still easy to drive around the floor thanks to its large wheels. This heavy-duty carpet cleaner has eight rows of stiff bristles that help remove dirt, odors, and stains from your rugs, and in our tests, it was able to remove all four stains completely. The wine and coffee stains were gone after three passes with the machine, and while the dirt and chocolate stains did require a little extra scrubbing with the Tough Stain Tool, they eventually came out of the rug, leaving it fresh and clean. The machine also comes with an upholstery tool and a 9-foot hose that makes it easy to treat furniture, stairs, and any other surface that may have stains. The biggest downside of the BISSELL Big Green Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner is its sheer size. It’s heavy and bulky, and it’s going to take up quite a bit of space in storage. Plus, there’s no convenient way to stash its included accessories, but if you can find a good spot to park this machine when it’s not in use, we think the cleaning benefits are worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $442.99 Style: Upright | Dimensions: 43 x 11 x 21 inches | Weight: 44 pounds | Capacity: 1.75 gallons | Cord Length: 25 feet | Cleaning Path Width: 10.5 inches PEOPLE / Henry Wortock

Best Commercial: Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Ideal for large areas

Powerful stain removal

Good value for a commercial machine

Good water extraction Cons Bulky design



Very loud If you’re tired of renting a commercial carpet cleaner every year, it might be time to invest in a model for your home. In particular, we recommend the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner, which is actually a great value considering its size and cleaning abilities. It’s larger than standard upright models, weighing close to 40 pounds, but it has a 3-gallon water tank that allows you to clean large spaces without needing to refill. Plus, its 12.5-inch cleaning path allows you to cover more ground — ideal for rooms with wall-to-wall carpeting. As you might expect, our testers found this machine was slightly bulky to operate, and it takes some trial and error to figure out the best way to maneuver it around your home. However, it’s unbeatable when it comes to stain removal, passing all our tests with flying colors thanks to its powerful cleaning jets and vibrating scrub brushes. It also sucks up an impressive amount of water after cleaning, and our testers reported that the rug was dry again within two hours. The Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 is quite loud during use, so you won’t be able to watch TV or hold a conversation while you clean your rugs, but overall, it’s a worthwhile investment for homes with lots of carpeting that needs regular cleaning. Price at time of publish: $587.36 Style: Commercial | Dimensions: 36 x 21 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 39.5 pounds | Capacity: 3 gallons | Cord Length: 22 feet | Cleaning Path Width: 12.5 inches PEOPLE / Henry Wortock

Best Portable: BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner 3353 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Inexpensive

Easy to carry

Quiet during operation

Self-cleaning tool Cons Connections can leak

Not the most effective at stain removal The BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe is our top pick for a portable carpet cleaner. This compact model weighs less than 10 pounds when empty, and our testers liked that its handle makes it easy to move around — they were even able to carry it with just one hand! Not only is it small and lightweight, this portable carpet cleaner is also quite affordable, making it ideal for anyone who's shopping on a budget. Because of its portable design, this carpet cleaner only has a small 3-inch hand tool for cleaning. (In other words, it's not a model that you can use to clean wall-to-wall carpeting.) It's best suited for scrubbing spills and stains out of rugs, and during testing, it was able to remove the majority of the wine, coffee, and dirt stains. However, it was only able to remove about half of the chocolate stain. Our testers loved that the BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe was quiet during operation, but they did note that some of its connections can leak, especially when the machine is turned off. However, a benefit of this particular model is its self-cleaning tool, which makes it quick and easy to rinse out the hose after use and ensures it's ready to go for future cleaning sessions. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Style: Portable | Dimensions: 19.3 x 14.2 x 11.2 inches | Weight: 9.65 pounds | Capacity: 48 ounces | Cord Length: 15 feet | Cleaning Path Width: 3 inches PEOPLE / Henry Wortock

Best for Spot Cleaning: Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Retractable handle

Effective stain removal

Good water extraction

Rubber bristles capture pet hair Cons Hard to fill water tank

Louder than average When it comes to spot cleaning, the Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner was one of our top-performing models. It's a little larger than other portable cleaners, weighing over 18 pounds, but it has a convenient retractable handle, similar to a suitcase, that makes it a breeze to roll around your home. (It was one of our tester's favorite features!) The cleaner has a 0.5-gallon water tank that lets you work for longer before needing to refill, and the hand tool is equipped with rubberized bristles that help to capture loose pet hair and remove dirt and stains from carpeting. When put up against tough stains, the Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner did a superior job. It was able to tackle coffee and wine stains in just one pass, and the dirt and chocolate stains were fully removed after three passes — much faster than most other portable models. The water tank was still half full after cleaning all four stains, and the machine extracted enough liquid from the rug that it dried within two hours. However, we did find a few downsides to this machine. First, it's pretty loud, especially when compared to other portable models. Second, the water tank can be tricky to fill — the opening is on the bottom of the tank, but because the top is curved, you can't simply rest it on the counter or in your sink. Price at time of publish: $189.99 Style: Portable | Dimensions: 17.75 x 17.75 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 18.34 pounds | Capacity: 0.5 gallons | Cord Length: Not listed | Cleaning Path Width: Not listed PEOPLE / Henry Wortock