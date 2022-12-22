There are also many excellent cordless vacuums, which give you more flexibility when there's no nearby outlet. We tested 20 models to help you narrow down your search, from handhelds and stick vacuums to corded and ultra-compact options. Several stood out for user-friendliness, maneuverability, portability, and overall effectiveness. But in the end, the Black+Decker 20V Flex Max was our favorite.

A vacuum is a non-negotiable tool for maintaining a clean car. But which one is best? Mint Cleaning co-founder Monika Scott is a fan of corded models since they won't die on you mid-way through your process. She also says to look for something with helpful attachments, like a crevice tool and a pet hair remover.

The suction is impressive, too. It sucked Cheerios out of deep crevices without any attachments and picked up hair and sand in a single pass. And since it's so powerful, the nozzle doesn't have to be right up against the surface to remove debris. We should note this vacuum is pretty loud, and the filter is tricky to clean. Still, the price is more than fair, considering its effectiveness.

We also liked the RidGid Hand Vacuum. The cordless design runs on a lithium-ion battery, which you'll have to buy separately , along with a charger. That said, the battery held up longer than all other cordless vacs we tried — it was still running after 25 minutes when our tester finished cleaning her car. And the dirt canister is larger than average, so you won't have to empty it mid-session.

This vacuum is pretty loud, so you won't be able to hear other people talking while it's running. Once our tester figured out where the release button was (it wasn't clearly labeled), she said emptying the dirt canister was a piece of cake. This Scorpion vacuum isn't perfect, but for such a reasonable price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend it.

For quick cleans, reach for the Dirt Devil Scorpion. This handheld vacuum cleaner has a 15-foot power cord, plus a beater bar head and a crevice tool for tackling various surfaces. Our tester said it picked up loose Cheerios and Goldfish crackers in one pass. And since it's just 3 pounds, maneuvering it doesn't require much elbow grease.

With such amazing suction, the CleanView Deluxe is very loud. Also, the dirt canister is a little tricky to empty due to the location of the door. But thanks to the 18-foot power cord, you won't have to change outlets to access a different part of your car. This vacuum is very reasonably priced for the quality, and it's compact enough to keep in your trunk.

The Bissell CleanView Deluxe was our favorite compact model that can tackle pet hair. It's just 10 x 8 x 5 inches and weighs less than 5 pounds. Our tester said this vacuum has "fantastic suction," especially considering the small size. While the included attachment was essentially useless, the main nozzle does an excellent job picking up dirt, hair, and crumbs.

Weighing a little over 7 pounds, our tester said it felt heavy after a few minutes. Still, we found it generally easy to maneuver. The only other thing to note is that it's pretty loud, but it's what you'd expect from such a powerful tool. This vacuum is priced higher than most handhelds, but ultimately, we think it's worth it.

For detailing, we recommend the Dewalt 20V Max. This powerful cordless vacuum comes pre-assembled, though you'll have to buy the battery separately. It promises to run for over 20 minutes on a full charge, and it was still going strong after 15 minutes when our tester completed her cleaning. It sucked up Cheerios and clumps of hair in only one pass, and the crevice tool was perfect for getting between the seats. It also has a HEPA filter and a larger-than-average dirt canister.

Our tester said it's easy to maneuver and picks up dirt and dry leaves without a fuss. While the attachments weren't very useful, the main component does great work. Considering the compact design, the canister holds quite a bit, so our tester cleaned her entire car before emptying it.

On a budget? The Anko DC gets the job done without breaking the bank. This handheld vacuum comes pre-assembled and weighs less than a pound and a half. While it's not cordless, it has a 15-foot power cord, so you'll never have to worry about it running out of batteries. Just a heads up, it only plugs into a car lighter socket, so you'll need an adapter if you want to plug it into a wall outlet.

The decently-sized dirt canister is easy to empty, thanks to a simple pop-out door, and the washable filter is a breeze to clean. One thing to note is that the Flex Max is relatively loud, but you'll still be able to hold a conversation while it's running. All things considered, we think this is a stellar car vacuum.

She said the suction power didn't falter the entire time and appreciated the lightweight design. (It's just over 5 pounds.) With a 4-foot hose, a pet hair attachment, and a crevice tool, this vacuum gets into all the nooks and crannies of the seats, dashboard, and floor. "Not even the hair was a problem for this one," our tester noted.

Earning perfect scores in nearly all our tests, the Black+Decker Flex Max is definitely the best vacuum for cleaning cars. It comes pre-assembled and charged, so you don't have to do anything to set it up. The cordless design runs on a lithium-ion battery and promises to last for 15 minutes on a full charge. And thanks to the powerful suction, it only took our tester eight minutes to vacuum out her whole car.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Car Vacuum

Size and Weight



The first thing to consider when buying a car vacuum is the size. You want something compact enough to fit into all the nooks and crannies of your vehicle. If it's small enough to store in your truck, even better. Your car vacuum should also be relatively lightweight and easy to maneuver with one hand since you'll be holding it up rather than pushing it like an upright model.



Cordless vs. Corded



There are a few types of car vacuums: handheld vacs, compact models with hoses, and stick vacuums. After you narrow it down to your preferred type, you'll want to consider whether you want a corded or cordless model. Cordless handheld vacs are a popular option, as they're generally small and lightweight. There are also cordless compact models with hoses, allowing you to reach into tight spaces at various angles. A stick vac (cordless or corded) can also work, especially if it has a handheld configuration.

With a corded vacuum, you won't have to worry about the battery dying, though you'll want to ensure the cord is long enough to reach your car from the outlet — 15 to 18 feet should suffice. Battery-powered vacuums are more portable, but they may only run for about 20 minutes before needing to be recharged.

Attachments



Pay attention to what attachments are included with your vacuum. Crevice tools are the most useful for cleaning cars, as they allow you to get into all the nooks and crannies of your vehicle. A pet hair tool can also come in handy for dog owners — our top pick, the Black + Decker 20V Max, comes with a helpful pet hair attachment. And some handheld vacuums have beater bar heads, which are nice for cleaning the floor and trunk of your vehicle.

Price



Car vacuums are available at a range of prices, so consider your budget before shopping around. Handheld models are typically more affordable than standard upright models, though they can still range anywhere from $25 to $150 or more.

When to Buy

Spring is often the best time to buy a car vacuum, as many retailers and manufacturers offer sales aligning with the spring cleaning trend. And since new models tend to release in June, last season's vacuums are usually available for a discount.

Holidays are also a good time to catch a sale, including the days surrounding Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. Big online shopping events like Prime Day and Cyber Monday are typically ripe with vacuum savings, too.

Frequently Asked Questions Which car vacuum has the strongest suction? Based on our tests, the Dewalt Max Cordless Hand Vacuum seemed to have the strongest suction. It sucks in air at a volume of 46 CFM (cubic feet per minute) and can pick up large, heavy debris ranging from Cheerios to drywall particles to small nails. The Black+Decker 20V Flex Max was a close second in terms of the best suction power.

Are bagless or bagged car vacuums better? Many of today's vacuums are bagless, especially handheld models used for cleaning cars. This means they have dirt canisters you empty instead of replacing the bag. Many folks find bagless vacs convenient and cost-effective, as you don't have to buy replacement bags. All of our recommended car vacuums are bagless.



Are expensive car vacuums worth it? Pricier car vacuums can definitely be worth the investment. For instance, the Dewalt Max was one of the most expensive models we tried, and it had the strongest suction power, plus a HEPA filter. Having said that, many budget-friendly handheld vacuums we tested worked well enough. They may not last as long or get every last particle on the first pass, but they get the job done.

How We Tested

Our editors selected 20 best-selling car vacuums to try first-hand. After unboxing them and evaluating the setup process, including assembly and charging, our testers used them to clean their own cars. They tried the various attachments and moved them around at different angles, noting the comfort, efficiency, and whether they could hear another person talking while the vacuums were running.

Each model was rated for ease of setup, effectiveness, maneuverability, portability, ease of emptying, noise level, and value. The car vacuums with the highest average scores were ultimately selected for this story.



What is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase

