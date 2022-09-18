The 8 Best Camping Chairs That We've Tested in 2022

We put 29 camping chairs to the test to see which offerings would make for the best trip, and eight options rose to the top. Based on comfort, durability, portability, and more, we picked our favorite chairs, from recliners to two-seaters, to make sure we provided a spread of the very best. Our top choice, the Kelty Lowdown Camping Chair , is made of high-quality materials and is super comfortable for extended lounging.

Founder of Pitchup.com, Dan Yates , is particular when it comes to camping chairs – and thinks you should be, too. “Apart from the obvious features of stable chair legs, a backrest, [a] bag to transport it, and [a] cup holder are huge bonuses,” Yates shared. Cup holders are a total perk in Yate’s eyes, as he later explains, “Wherever you’re camping, the ground is likely to be slightly uneven, which can result in a few spilled drinks if you leave them on the floor.”

A weekend in the woods is an idyllic escape for outdoor lovers, but having the right equipment is the key to enjoying your time away. Whether you’re a fan of ‘glamping’ like the Kardashians or prefer a classic down-to-earth experience, it’s essential to have comfy chairs to kick back and relax.

In fact, these testers were so excited about this chair that there were no mentions of improvements or wishful features. “We were downright giddy over this thing. [We] don't have a bad thing to say about it.”

Fit for two, the Kelty Low Loveseat is the perfect way to relax with a partner or friend after a long day outdoors. It comes with large, insulated cup holders that can hold drinks, as well as miscellaneous items like your keys or phone, and rolls up so that you can easily sling it over your shoulder when it’s time to head out. The steel framework ensures the durability and strength of this two-seater while the strong polyester fabric resists rips from pet claws, keeping your chair pristine for years to come. Our testers were impressed by the Kelty Loveseat, sharing that it feels “Nice and roomy for two people or even a pet… [and there’s] ​​enough leg support that you really feel like you're reclining.”

The only downside to this featherlike chair for our testers was the price, which felt high compared to some of the others on this list. However, the extreme ease of portability and durable material makes this chair worth the splurge if you see yourself getting lots of use out of it.

If you’re on the hunt for a chair that can fold up as small as an umbrella, then you’re in luck, because this ultralight Helinox Chair Zero does just that. The entirety of this chair weighs 1.2 pounds and can be compacted down into the size of a water bottle, meaning you can store it in the side pocket of your backpack with no problem. “[This is] the tiniest thing I ever did see,” our tester marveled. “[There are] no straps to carry, but it’s light and compact enough that you could fit it in some purses,” they shared after testing. Made with ripstop polyester to prevent wear and tear and aluminum alloy for durable yet lightweight frames, this chair is perfect to take on camping trips, to festivals, and even in your tote for a day in the park.

However, understandably, our testers did feel that the chair was heavy to carry in its sheath. Luckily it does come with backpack straps so you can carry the chair a little easier, but our testers hypothesized that it may be uncomfortable to carry for too long.

“I think this would be a buy-once situation,” our tester claimed after doing extensive tests on this chair’s durability. After drop tests, usage, and more, the Alps Mountaineering King Kong chair reigned as the most durable chair of the bunch. Built with powder-coated steel framework and heavy-duty polyester fabric, this foldable design was made for the long haul. Not only is the fabric super strong, but this chair can hold the most weight out of any of the chairs on this list with a capacity of up to 800 pounds.

Our tester raved over the easy setup, stating that they "loved how the fabric had rubber in the corners for where you attached the arms… It allowed the armature to click into place as opposed to just slipping into place.” No qualms were to be had with this easy-going chair, making it a dependable option for your next camping trip.

Available in four hues and accompanied by a tiny storage bag, this aerodynamic chair is perfect for camping trips where you want to travel light. The fabric is a netted polyester weave that allows for rain or spilled beverages to drain right through and is strong enough to comfortably recline with up to 300 pounds of weight. The elastic straps connecting this folding chair adjust with you as you decide how far forward or backwards you want to recline while taking in the nature around you.

Though the bag was a bit heavy to carry over the shoulder, our testers felt the additional weight was worth it due to the Kijaro’s stability and overall value. “I'd recommend this to car campers especially or anyone who generally needs a reliable folding chair,” our tester stated. “[It has] lots of pockets, [it’s] comfy, [and] sturdy.” And at this price, we'd call this chair an excellent value.

As one of the more traditional armchairs on this list, it makes sense why this winner was chosen as "best folding chair." At a reasonable price for this high-quality product, you can rest assured that your next camping experience will be more comfortable than ever, thanks to this chair’s breathable polyester design. Not to mention the extra features that come with this option, such as cup holders and side organizers to hold your phone and keys. Our testers described it as a "solid camp chair that would be comfy and last a while.”

The only downside to these nifty straps is that the bag is larger than many of the others, so it was slightly uncomfortable when carried on just one shoulder. However, this can be solved with a quick position shift to the backpack. The last big point our tester made was how durable it was, sharing that it was “Extremely difficult to knock over… [it's] very sturdy and stable. It feels like it'll last for years.” This is a chair that’s definitely worth the investment!

This camping chair from Yeti may look like your typical lawn chair, but its comfortable material and easily portable design makes it anything but. Made from a specialty "flexgrid" fabric, this material is manufactured to be ultra-durable due to its UV-resistance and ability to bear up to 500 pounds while contouring to the body. Another perk is the handy sheath that this chair can easily fold up into, which has versatile straps that can be worn cross-body or as a backpack for extra mobility. “It doesn't feel heavy on your back and is nice to have your hands free to carry other things,” our tester recorded after carrying the bag for a bit.

Though it didn’t win the category for "most lightweight," the Trekology is still an incredibly easy chair to unpack, repack, and transport due to its perforated fabric and thin frame. “[It’s] not as light as the ultra-lightweight options, but I think for its compact design, portability, and comfort, it's an insanely good value,” our tester shared.

This portable chair from Trekology is a great choice for amateur campers or those who just want to save a bit of money. The pop-up design of this chair is a fun switch-up from the traditional armchair, and the sheath can even be stowed away by attaching the storage bag to the support bars underneath. After our testers finished their evaluations and the price was revealed, they were blown away by the affordability. “This is an amazing value and would be great for someone looking for a less expensive option,” they mused.

Our tester also felt that the chair was easy to take in and out of its sheath, which came with “a nice carrying strap that made it comfortable to wear across the body." However, they noted that this chair was a bit heavier than some of the other chairs tested that day, but this was due to its heavy-duty materials that keep this model nicer for longer. Even throughout the drop tests (where the chair was folded and dropped from table-height), the Kelty remained scuff-free and intact. If you’re a campground fanatic, then this chair has your name written all over it.

This Kelty camping chair nabbed the "best overall" title for a number of reasons, first and foremost being its incredible comfort. Made from a quilted polyester and built low to the ground, this chair allows you to sprawl out while still staying off the ground. Our tester raved about how comfortable this chair was despite their previous concerns about its construction. “Being a tall person (5'11"), I did not think I would like getting in and out of the chair. However, once seated, I could stretch my legs out and feel as if I was lounging,” they shared.

Things to Consider When Buying a Camping Chair

Environment



Whether your adventures lead you to sandy beaches, wooded forests, or busy festivals, your surroundings make all the difference when it comes to selecting a camping chair that’s right for you. If you’re planning on taking this chair to the beach, you’ll want to make sure you’re not going for a textured material that will hold onto grains of sand after a long day of sunbathing. On the other hand, chairs that are intended for trails should be weather-resistant and rip-proof in case your pets are tagging along for the ride. For those situations where you foresee yourself carrying the chair long distances, you’ll want to keep your eyes choose a lightweight and portable option. (like the Helinox Chair Zero).

Durability



The level of durability your chair requires will differ depending on your travel plans and the amount of weight that the chair will hold, but it is nonetheless an important factor to consider. Heavy-duty polyester is a commonly used fabric in camping chairs, especially on this list, and can withstand a large amount of weight resistance. You may also want to invest in a chair with ripstop polyester (again, like the Helinox), which will elongate your chair’s shelf life if you have pets that like to lounge on them. The abrasion resistant quality of the chair’s frames and fabric is something that you should most definitely look into as you search for the right model.

Style



Not only should your chair be stylish (of course, an aesthetically pleasing chair is ideal), but it should be functional for your travels as well. Many chairs are foldable, making setup and takedown an easy process, but some of the chairs are recliners and others are two-seaters, which makes the style you gravitate towards imperative in your search. So whether you want to pull open the frames and plop down, kick back on elastic bungee cords, or cozy up with a partner, there’s a style of chair out there that’s just right for you.

People / Tamara Staples

How We Tested



Our testers tried out each chair in a five step process – first by setting it up, sitting, packing it up, carrying it around, and banging it up a little bit to test its durability. During this durability test, the chairs were plopped into like a tired camper after a long hike, folded up and dropped from table height, and evaluated based on their longevity. Once every test was completed, each was ranked on a scale of one to five (one being poor, five being excellent) on its ease of use, comfort, portability, durability and value. Then it was all repeated again for the next chair.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.