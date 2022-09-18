Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Camping Chairs That We've Tested in 2022 Every outdoors-y person should grab our winner from Kelty By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 18, 2022 04:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. PEOPLE / TAMARA STAPLES A weekend in the woods is an idyllic escape for outdoor lovers, but having the right equipment is the key to enjoying your time away. Whether you're a fan of 'glamping' like the Kardashians or prefer a classic down-to-earth experience, it's essential to have comfy chairs to kick back and relax. Founder of Pitchup.com, Dan Yates, is particular when it comes to camping chairs – and thinks you should be, too. "Apart from the obvious features of stable chair legs, a backrest, [a] bag to transport it, and [a] cup holder are huge bonuses," Yates shared. Cup holders are a total perk in Yate's eyes, as he later explains, "Wherever you're camping, the ground is likely to be slightly uneven, which can result in a few spilled drinks if you leave them on the floor." We put 29 camping chairs to the test to see which offerings would make for the best trip, and eight options rose to the top. Based on comfort, durability, portability, and more, we picked our favorite chairs, from recliners to two-seaters, to make sure we provided a spread of the very best. Our top choice, the Kelty Lowdown Camping Chair, is made of high-quality materials and is super comfortable for extended lounging. Below, the eight best camping chairs that PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kelty Lowdown Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Trekology Yizi Go Portable Camping Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Folding: Kijaro Dual Lock Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Recliner: Nemo Moonlight Reclining Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Durable: Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Helinox Chair Zero at Amazon Jump to Review Best Two-Person: Kelty Low Loveseat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Kelty Lowdown Chair 4.8 Kelty View On Amazon View On Kelty.com View On Moosejaw.com Pros Made with high-quality materials Comfortable for lounging Easy to get in and out of Cons On the larger side A bit heavy to carry This Kelty camping chair nabbed the "best overall" title for a number of reasons, first and foremost being its incredible comfort. Made from a quilted polyester and built low to the ground, this chair allows you to sprawl out while still staying off the ground. Our tester raved about how comfortable this chair was despite their previous concerns about its construction. “Being a tall person (5'11"), I did not think I would like getting in and out of the chair. However, once seated, I could stretch my legs out and feel as if I was lounging,” they shared. Our tester also felt that the chair was easy to take in and out of its sheath, which came with “a nice carrying strap that made it comfortable to wear across the body." However, they noted that this chair was a bit heavier than some of the other chairs tested that day, but this was due to its heavy-duty materials that keep this model nicer for longer. Even throughout the drop tests (where the chair was folded and dropped from table-height), the Kelty remained scuff-free and intact. If you’re a campground fanatic, then this chair has your name written all over it. Price at time of publish: $74.95 Material: Polyester, steel | Dimensions: 20 x 29 x 21.5 inches | Weight: 7.65 pounds | Weight capacity: 350 pounds People / Tamara Staples Best Budget: Trekology Yizi Go Portable Camping Chair 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Trekology.com Pros Quick and easy to set up Includes handy side pockets for storing gear Lightweight Easily transportable Cons Doesn’t have arm rests Editor's note: This exact model is not currently available, but a very similar option from the brand can be purchased on Amazon. This portable chair from Trekology is a great choice for amateur campers or those who just want to save a bit of money. The pop-up design of this chair is a fun switch-up from the traditional armchair, and the sheath can even be stowed away by attaching the storage bag to the support bars underneath. After our testers finished their evaluations and the price was revealed, they were blown away by the affordability. “This is an amazing value and would be great for someone looking for a less expensive option,” they mused. Though it didn’t win the category for "most lightweight," the Trekology is still an incredibly easy chair to unpack, repack, and transport due to its perforated fabric and thin frame. “[It’s] not as light as the ultra-lightweight options, but I think for its compact design, portability, and comfort, it's an insanely good value,” our tester shared. Price at time of publish: $51.99 Material: Polyester, aluminum alloy | Dimensions: 28 x 15.4 x 12 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Weight capacity: 300 pounds People / Tamara Staples Best Splurge: Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Yeti.com Pros Quick-drying thanks to perforated fabric Backpack-style carrying straps provide better mobility Very durable Hands-free carrying Cons Heavier for long treks This camping chair from Yeti may look like your typical lawn chair, but its comfortable material and easily portable design makes it anything but. Made from a specialty "flexgrid" fabric, this material is manufactured to be ultra-durable due to its UV-resistance and ability to bear up to 500 pounds while contouring to the body. Another perk is the handy sheath that this chair can easily fold up into, which has versatile straps that can be worn cross-body or as a backpack for extra mobility. “It doesn't feel heavy on your back and is nice to have your hands free to carry other things,” our tester recorded after carrying the bag for a bit. The only downside to these nifty straps is that the bag is larger than many of the others, so it was slightly uncomfortable when carried on just one shoulder. However, this can be solved with a quick position shift to the backpack. The last big point our tester made was how durable it was, sharing that it was “Extremely difficult to knock over… [it's] very sturdy and stable. It feels like it'll last for years.” This is a chair that’s definitely worth the investment! Price at time of publish: $300 Material: Flexgrid fabric, alloy steel | Dimensions: 43.3 x 10.2 x 8.3 inches | Weight: 13.3 pounds | Weight capacity: 500 pounds People / Tamara Staples Campers Love This $28 Amazon Foldable Chair Best Folding: Kijaro Dual Lock Chair 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros No-sag seat Dual locking system Two cup holders Convenient zipper pockets Cons Locking system can make it challenging to fold up the chair As one of the more traditional armchairs on this list, it makes sense why this winner was chosen as "best folding chair." At a reasonable price for this high-quality product, you can rest assured that your next camping experience will be more comfortable than ever, thanks to this chair’s breathable polyester design. Not to mention the extra features that come with this option, such as cup holders and side organizers to hold your phone and keys. Our testers described it as a "solid camp chair that would be comfy and last a while.” Though the bag was a bit heavy to carry over the shoulder, our testers felt the additional weight was worth it due to the Kijaro’s stability and overall value. “I'd recommend this to car campers especially or anyone who generally needs a reliable folding chair,” our tester stated. “[It has] lots of pockets, [it’s] comfy, [and] sturdy.” And at this price, we'd call this chair an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $39.97 Material: Diamond ripstop polyester, alloy steel | Dimensions: 26 x 35.5 x 37 inches | Weight: 9.4 pounds | Weight capacity: 300 pounds People / Tamara Staples Best Recliner: Nemo Moonlight Reclining Chair 4.7 REI View On Amazon View On REI Pros Adjustable side straps Customizable recline feature Seat conforms to any body Cons Must be assembled and disassembled to fit into its small storage case Available in four hues and accompanied by a tiny storage bag, this aerodynamic chair is perfect for camping trips where you want to travel light. The fabric is a netted polyester weave that allows for rain or spilled beverages to drain right through and is strong enough to comfortably recline with up to 300 pounds of weight. The elastic straps connecting this folding chair adjust with you as you decide how far forward or backwards you want to recline while taking in the nature around you. Our tester raved over the easy setup, stating that they "loved how the fabric had rubber in the corners for where you attached the arms… It allowed the armature to click into place as opposed to just slipping into place.” No qualms were to be had with this easy-going chair, making it a dependable option for your next camping trip. Price at time of publish: $149.95 Material: Polyester, aluminum | Dimensions: 26 x 20 x 20 inches | Weight: 1.14 pounds | Weight capacity: 300 pounds People / Tamara Staples Lounge All Year Long in Our Favorite Adirondack Chairs Best Durable: Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Alpsmountaineering.com Pros Extra-wide seat for added comfort Available in a variety of shades to fit any style Made to last Cons On the heavier side to carry long distances “I think this would be a buy-once situation,” our tester claimed after doing extensive tests on this chair’s durability. After drop tests, usage, and more, the Alps Mountaineering King Kong chair reigned as the most durable chair of the bunch. Built with powder-coated steel framework and heavy-duty polyester fabric, this foldable design was made for the long haul. Not only is the fabric super strong, but this chair can hold the most weight out of any of the chairs on this list with a capacity of up to 800 pounds. However, understandably, our testers did feel that the chair was heavy to carry in its sheath. Luckily it does come with backpack straps so you can carry the chair a little easier, but our testers hypothesized that it may be uncomfortable to carry for too long. Price at time of publish: $95.89 Material: 600D polyester, alloy steel | Dimensions: 20 x 38 x 38 inches | Weight: 13 pounds | Weight capacity: 800 pounds People / Tamara Staples Best Lightweight: Helinox Chair Zero 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On REI Pros Extremely durable Very compact chair Small enough to fit into a backpack Cons Chair must be assembled and disassembled to fit into its small storage case If you’re on the hunt for a chair that can fold up as small as an umbrella, then you’re in luck, because this ultralight Helinox Chair Zero does just that. The entirety of this chair weighs 1.2 pounds and can be compacted down into the size of a water bottle, meaning you can store it in the side pocket of your backpack with no problem. “[This is] the tiniest thing I ever did see,” our tester marveled. “[There are] no straps to carry, but it’s light and compact enough that you could fit it in some purses,” they shared after testing. Made with ripstop polyester to prevent wear and tear and aluminum alloy for durable yet lightweight frames, this chair is perfect to take on camping trips, to festivals, and even in your tote for a day in the park. The only downside to this featherlike chair for our testers was the price, which felt high compared to some of the others on this list. However, the extreme ease of portability and durable material makes this chair worth the splurge if you see yourself getting lots of use out of it. Price at time of publish: $129.95 Material: Ripstop polyester, DAC aluminum alloy | Dimensions: 20.5 x 19 x 25 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Weight capacity: 265 pounds People / Tamara Staples Best Two-Person: Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Kelty.com Pros Adjustable armrests for extra comfort Durable fabric withstands abrasions from pets and kids Weatherproof Cons Reclined backrest and low seat position might make it difficult for some to get out of the chair Fit for two, the Kelty Low Loveseat is the perfect way to relax with a partner or friend after a long day outdoors. It comes with large, insulated cup holders that can hold drinks, as well as miscellaneous items like your keys or phone, and rolls up so that you can easily sling it over your shoulder when it’s time to head out. The steel framework ensures the durability and strength of this two-seater while the strong polyester fabric resists rips from pet claws, keeping your chair pristine for years to come. Our testers were impressed by the Kelty Loveseat, sharing that it feels “Nice and roomy for two people or even a pet… [and there’s] enough leg support that you really feel like you're reclining.” In fact, these testers were so excited about this chair that there were no mentions of improvements or wishful features. “We were downright giddy over this thing. [We] don't have a bad thing to say about it.” Price at time of publish: $119 Material: 600D polyester, alloy steel | Dimensions: 44 x 31.5 x 23.5 inches | Weight: 15 pounds | Weight capacity: 400 pounds People / Tamara Staples Things to Consider When Buying a Camping Chair Environment Whether your adventures lead you to sandy beaches, wooded forests, or busy festivals, your surroundings make all the difference when it comes to selecting a camping chair that’s right for you. If you’re planning on taking this chair to the beach, you’ll want to make sure you’re not going for a textured material that will hold onto grains of sand after a long day of sunbathing. On the other hand, chairs that are intended for trails should be weather-resistant and rip-proof in case your pets are tagging along for the ride. For those situations where you foresee yourself carrying the chair long distances, you’ll want to keep your eyes choose a lightweight and portable option. (like the Helinox Chair Zero). Durability The level of durability your chair requires will differ depending on your travel plans and the amount of weight that the chair will hold, but it is nonetheless an important factor to consider. Heavy-duty polyester is a commonly used fabric in camping chairs, especially on this list, and can withstand a large amount of weight resistance. You may also want to invest in a chair with ripstop polyester (again, like the Helinox), which will elongate your chair’s shelf life if you have pets that like to lounge on them. The abrasion resistant quality of the chair’s frames and fabric is something that you should most definitely look into as you search for the right model. Style Not only should your chair be stylish (of course, an aesthetically pleasing chair is ideal), but it should be functional for your travels as well. Many chairs are foldable, making setup and takedown an easy process, but some of the chairs are recliners and others are two-seaters, which makes the style you gravitate towards imperative in your search. So whether you want to pull open the frames and plop down, kick back on elastic bungee cords, or cozy up with a partner, there’s a style of chair out there that’s just right for you. People / Tamara Staples How We Tested Our testers tried out each chair in a five step process – first by setting it up, sitting, packing it up, carrying it around, and banging it up a little bit to test its durability. During this durability test, the chairs were plopped into like a tired camper after a long hike, folded up and dropped from table height, and evaluated based on their longevity. Once every test was completed, each was ranked on a scale of one to five (one being poor, five being excellent) on its ease of use, comfort, portability, durability and value. 