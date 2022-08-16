Best Overall: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Bed in Shag Fur Best Friends by Sheri View On Amazon View On Bestfriendsbysheri.com View On Chewy

Who It’s Good For: This plush bed is ideal for dogs who like to burrow, curl up, and snuggle down into material. Basically, if your dog is always nestled in pillows and blankets and likes a good cuddle, this bed is perfect.

Who It’s Not Good For: It’s not ideal for dogs who only prefer to lay stretched out.



As one of the most popular pet beds, the donut soothes animals by providing plush comfort, a solid border — which provides a head rest and sense of protection — and a faux-fur material that’s perfect for snuggling. For many dogs who need their bed to be a refuge, this circular fluffy bed is exactly that. While this bed is primarily for dogs who like to curl up, there are many dogs who sleep in different positions throughout the day, so if your dog lays stretched out sometimes, and curls up other times, it could still be a good fit!

“We got our puppy the famous donut bed and then bought her another one when she outgrew the first. She absolutely loves it!,” says commerce writer Madison Yauger. “As a high energy breed (springer spaniel), she’s always moving, but when she’s ready to lie down, she will nap in this bed for hours. She’s a tough chewer, but has yet to do any damage or even chew on the shag material. Usually she curls up in a ball, but occasionally she’ll just sprawl across it, so it’s definitely versatile.”

Some extra features include the plush filling which can allow some relief for dogs that have joint pain and need some orthopedic support. And to help you out, especially when buying this bed for a puppy — it’s completely machine washable and dryer safe, so fret not if your dog is accident-prone. It comes in a range of sizes and calming colors so you can find the best option for your dog and your home.

“This bed has 100-percent helped with our dog’s separation anxiety,” said Yauger. “We watch her on the Furbo when we’re gone, and she always just goes to her bed and snuggles up until we get back.”

