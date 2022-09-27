The 9 Best Brow Growth Serums, According to Dermatologists and Trichologists

With that in mind, consider the best brow growth serums hand-picked by the pros.

Because so many factors can influence thinning brows, it can still be worth incorporating a brow growth serum into your routine — either to maintain your current arches or encourage healthy follicle growth.

However, thinning brows can also result from aging (through a similar mechanism to how hair on the head thins over the years, too). While brow serums won’t necessarily turn back time, they can encourage new growth — and help you retain the hair you do have. There are exceptions to this, however. “When the hair loss is permanent from either extensive tweezing, trauma, or medical condition, then serums will not bring it back,” says Deanne Robinson, MD , a dermatologist in Westport, CT.

Sometimes, that hair loss is temporary. “For example, hormonal imbalances or changes can cause brows to thin, which is often seen during pregnancy and menopause specifically,” says Dendy Engelman, MD , a dermatologist at Shafer Clinic in New York City. “Nutritional deficiencies, stress, and skin conditions can also contribute to thinning brows.”

While brow trends come and go, from skinny and precise shapes of the early aughts to bushy and bold à la Brooke Shields , shaping the brows requires having brows to shape in the first place. That’s where the best brow growth serums can help. Brows can thin for a lot of different reasons, from years of tweezing to chronic stress, which explains why thinning or sparse brows are so common.

Best Overall: RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who It's Good For Since it’s designed by an ophthalmologist and hypoallergenic, it’s great for anyone who has eye sensitivities. Who It's Not Good For It’s pricey, so not ideal for someone on a budget. While Revitalash is best known for its lash-growth serums—created by its founder, an ophthalmologist whose wife was then undergoing treatment for breast cancer—the brand has applied its innovative technology to the brows, too. The formula uses a proprietary BioPeptin Complex®, which includes peptides, lipids, green tea extract, and biotin to condition and protect fragile brow hairs. (For the uninitiated: “Peptides are a chain of amino acids that become proteins that help thicken the brow hairs,” says Dr. Robinson.) “It targets eyebrow aging to make eyebrows appear healthier, bolder, and more defined,” says Engelman. “It’s also great because it protects against breakage due to chemical and environmental stressors, making your brows stronger than ever.” It's also safe for tinted brows, and won't impact those with permanent or semi-permanent makeup (like microblading, for instance). Plus, the doe-foot applicator makes it a cinch to swipe on the brows. One user said she was skeptical of this product initially, but her eyebrows are thicker now than they have ever been thanks to RevitaBrow. Size: 3 mL | Active ingredient: BioPeptin Complex | Application: Once a day These Are the 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022

Best Overall, Runner-Up: Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Who It's Good For It’s relatively affordable compared to other options, making it great if you’re looking to spend less, and the formula is also ophthalmologist-tested for safety. Who It's Not Good For It has a super-fine brush that can make application tricky if you have shaky hands. Brow serums tend to be pricey—think triple digits for most—so at $73, this brow serum is a relative bargain. And it’s jam-packed with all sorts of nourishing ingredients for healthy brow growth. “I recommend GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum as an OTC option because it’s infused with vitamins and antioxidants that work to promote healthier-looking brows over time,” says Engelman. You’ll also find the usual skincare-minded suspects in here, too, like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, for extra hydration. Thanks to these active ingredients, “the formula conditions your brow hairs to create a fuller-looking brow, making the serum perfect for sparse, thinning or even over-plucked brows,” she says. Of course, consistency is key, and the tube holds just enough serum for four months’ worth of application (which is based on the length of brow hair’s growth cycle), although you might begin to see improvements around the six-week mark. Size: 3 mL | Active ingredient: L-Proline, hyaluronic acid | Application: Once a day The 7 Best Blue Light Glasses of 2022

Fastest Acting: Vegamour GRO Volumizing Brow Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com Who It's Good For It’s clinically proven to work quickly, so if you’re in a rush, it may be worth considering. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who can’t be consistent with the application, since it needs to be applied twice a day. Rather than conditioning the brows, this serum aims to stimulate the hair-growth process and stretch out the growth phase of the growth cycle. When this happens, New York City trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan says, “This makes the hair strands grow for longer than they typically would before ceasing to grow and eventually fall out.” This formula harnesses a combo of red clover and mung bean, which help regulate the growth factors that contribute to hair loss, as well as amino acids, which help encourage healthy follicle growth. The payoff: The brows will start to look thicker and fuller by around four weeks of consistent use. Size: 3 mL | Active ingredient: Peptides, red clover, mung bean | Application: Up to twice a day

Best Two-in-One: Maya Chia Power Fol Lash and Brow Multi-Correctional Growth Serum Credo Beauty View On Credo Beauty View On The Detox Market Who It's Good For It’s a good value, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free — making it ideal for animal lovers. Who It's Not Good For It’s a good value, but the price is still steep. If you’re targeting both lashes and brows, consider this dual-ended formula. (Hey, why not both?) On one end, it features a thin, super-fine tip to allow for application along the lash line; the other has a thicker brush to swipe the formula onto brows. To add volume to the brows, “this contains peptides and botanical extracts,” says Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. That includes the brand’s patent-pending Quadruple Peptide Complex formulation. Plus, it’s got the stats to back it up. “In an 8-week study conducted by a third-party, 90.9 percent of the participants reported significant growth.” Plus, she notes, it’s both vegan and certified by Leaping Bunny (which is the gold standard for cruelty-free certification). Size: 8 mL | Active ingredient: Quadruple Peptide Complex | Application: Up to twice a day The 10 Best Eyelash Curlers We Tested in 2022

Best for Sensitive Skin: Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Joeyhealy.com Who It's Good For It’s ideal for those with sensitivities since it’s free of parabens and fragrance, plus cruelty-free and vegan. Who It's Not Good For If you’re looking to spend less, this might not be the one for you. Who better than celebrity brow artist Joey Healy, who’s based in New York City, to formulate a brow growth serum? Better yet, it actually works: “It contains peptides and hydrolyzed wheat protein, as well as botanical extracts and vitamins A, C, and E,” Dr. King says, noting that it’s also paraben free. Those peptides are key since they’re responsible for strengtheninpg hair follicles. The formula also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as white tea, to soothe skin. On top of that, the vitamins “all support the hair at the surface as well as the skin beneath it,” says Dr. Robinson. That said, it’s the most expensive brow serum on this list, and the tube will last about two to three months. Size: 0.25 oz. | Active ingredient: Peptides, hydrolyzed wheat | Application: Twice daily for the first six weeks, then daily

Best Value: Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Riteaid.com Who It's Good For If you want a clinically proven option, look no further. Plus, the value can’t be beaten. Who It's Not Good For It can get messy, so it’s not a good idea if you want a quick, easy application. While it’s an off-label use of the hair-growth formula, research has found that good old Rogaine can help bolster the brows. In a study published in The Journal of Dermatology, “40 participants applied a 2 percent concentration to their brows over a period of 16 weeks,” says Dr. King. “At the end of the study, participants who used Rogaine saw better results overall.” Not only that, but the researchers concluded that Rogaine can be both safe and effective treatment for brow growth. That said, it’s still Rogaine, which means the application is different (and a little more involved) than your usual brow serum. You have to apply the foam to the brows and massage it in before letting it dry; while there’s also a liquid version of Women’s Rogaine that’s applied via a dropper, it may be more likely to run into your eyes. Size: Two 2.11 oz. cans | Active ingredient: Minoxidil | Application: Once a day

Best Prescription-Only: Latisse Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.03% Rory View On Hellorory.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants proven results — and is willing to go to a doctor to get a prescription. Who It's Not Good For It’s pretty expensive, so it’s not ideal for the person on the budget, and the need for a prescription can be inconvenient. Latisse Trial, Latisse How To, Editor Test Latisse, Eyelash Growth As with Rogaine, Latisse is FDA-approved only for eyelash growth, so swiping it onto the brows is technically an off-label use. It works a little differently than other brow serums, too. “Latisse is a prescription-strength formula that contains prostaglandin analogs, or bimatoprost, which work by manipulating the growth cycle to extend it, allowing more time for the hairs to grow in before resting and shedding,” says Dr. Robinson, who advises talking to your dermatologist about it before using. That said, it’s not usually covered by insurance unless you’ve lost your brows for medical reasons, like chemotherapy. (But even then, it can depend on your plan.) The upside is that you can use it on your lashes, too — and you can trust that it delivers results, since it’s been approved by the FDA to do just that. Size: 3 mL | Active ingredient: Bimatoprost | Application: Once a day These Brow Pencils Will Give You Fluffy, Natural-Looking Arches

Best Clean: MILK MAKEUP KUSH Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Milkmakeup.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants to enhance both brows and lashes — and loves clean ingredients. Who It's Not Good For It can take time to see an improvement, so if you want results ASAP, this might not be the one for you. While some botanical oils have been linked to hair growth (see: castor oil, which we’ll get to in a moment), they could be doing more harm than good, says Dr. Robinson. “Proceed with caution when it comes to oils,” she warns. “While they’re oftentimes ‘natural,’ they can also be comedogenic — leading to acne in the area or even clogged pores, which could actually inhibit hair growth.” Rather than relying on the slick stuff, then, this serum deploys hemp-derived cannabis seed extract (which both hydrates and soothes skin) as well as a proprietary peptide blend, which can help promote thicker hairs. It's also infused with aloe and quinoa to nourish the hair follicles, making for a formula that's 94 percent natural. Size: 3.5 mL | Active ingredient: Hemp-derived cannabis sativa extract, peptides | Application: Twice a day