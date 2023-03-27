We swiped on 23 different brow gel formulas, evaluating how well they held brow hairs in a desired shape, and weighing in on everything from ease of application to the overall look delivered. It’s also worth mentioning that brow gels come in both clear and tinted varieties; for the purposes of our testing, we stuck with just non-colored ones.

To that point, they’re a great choice for almost everyone, no matter whether your brows are thick or sparse — and even more so given that they can easily be mixed and matched with other brow-enhancing formulas (more on that point later). They’re especially beneficial for those who have unruly brows, men included: “A brow gel can make for a more polished look, while still coming across as natural,” points out Tomy Rivero , a celebrity makeup artist who’s worked with Julia Garner and Jessica Simpson.

There’s certainly no shortage of brow makeup out there, but in this saturated category, brow gels fill a unique space and offer distinct benefits that its counterparts don’t. They can both hold brow hairs in place and be used to manipulate the shape of your natural brow, explains Katie Mellinger , a fashion and celebrity makeup artist who works with Emma Watson. By using it to brush the hair up, it can also create the appearance of fullness and volume, she adds.

Sure, some of us may be more genetically blessed than others when it comes to eyebrows, but we have yet to meet someone who doesn’t need at least a little bit of product to perfect their arches.

Best Overall Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Anastasiabeverlyhills.com View On Dillards.com Pros Contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing chamomile extract

Both full and mini sizes available

Dries down quickly, without any reside, flaking, or waxy feel Cons No tinted options There wasn’t an area in which this crowd-pleaser didn’t deliver, pulling in a perfect score in every testing category. We appreciated how well it tamed errant hairs on thick brows while still looking natural. The feel was a huge attribute as well — lightweight with no flakes or stickiness and a lasting hold that didn’t feel stiff. Another pro was the dry down time. The gel took about three minutes to set, which allowed us enough time to brush through a few times to get the look we wanted; it was perfect for applying or adding more product. The only minor drawback? It only comes in this clear version that we tested, so if you are looking to add some color to your arches, you’ll need to do so via another product. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: .26 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Hydrates and soothes People / Tamara Staples

Best Budget e.l.f. Clear Brow & Lash Mascara 4.8 Target View On Target View On CVS View On Elfcosmetics.com Pros Doubles as a mascara

One dip in the tube picks up the perfect amount for one brow

Thinner formula allows for buildable coverage Cons Does weigh down brows a bit compared to others we tested

Best Natural Look NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue Laminating Setting Gel 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On CVS Pros Stays put for up to 16 hours

Smaller, rounded spoolie makes precise application very easy

Both waterproof and transfer-proof Cons Does take several minutes to fully set in place Don’t be fooled by the name. This formula boasts a surprisingly light consistency, though is still extremely effective when it comes to keeping hairs in place; it’s both waterproof and transfer-proof, lasting up to 16 hours. We were especially big fans of the smaller, rounded spoolie brush, which we found to be perfect for grabbing the exact right amount of product and evenly depositing it through thicker, arched brows. To that point, it’s also buildable — even when two coats were applied, it still didn’t flake or leave hairs stiff or crunchy, and still felt comfortable on the skin. It was especially ideal for creating defined yet completely natural-looking brows. Also nice: It comes in four tinted versions as well, should you want to add a bit more color if that suits you. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: .17 oz. | Shades: Clear, Taupe, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Black | Additional benefits: Lasts up to 16 hours People / Tamara Staples

Best for Sensitive Skin Glossier Boy Brow 4.5 Glossier View On Amazon View On Glossier.com View On Sephora Pros Both dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested

Additional conditioning ingredients keep hair moisturized

Free of fragrance and alcohols Cons Left some flakes as it dried Even though this technically isn’t a brow gel per se (the brand refers to it as a “creamy wax” and “grooming pomade”), we found that it still delivered great hold. In fact, we were surprised at how much product was packed onto the tiny spoolie and how it was able to get into every little area to perfectly coat and stamp the brows down into place. It did get a slight ding for the visible flakes that showed up as the product dried down. (However, once those flaked off, there was no noticeable residue.) Brow-boosting effects aside, this is also a choice pick for all skin types. The formula is free of potentially drying or irritating alcohol and fragrance, and is both ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested. It also contains moisturizing ingredients — oleic acid and lecithin — to keep hair conditioned and healthy. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: .11 oz. | Shades: Clear, Blonde, Auburn, Brown, Black | Additional benefits: Contains conditioning ingredients; dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested People / Tamara Staples

Best Lightweight Kosas Air Brow Fluff & Hold Treatment Gel 5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com View On Revolve Pros Contains ingredients that help promote thicker, healthier hair

Plant-based fibers help make brows look fuller

Effectively holds brow hairs firmly in place Cons Potential for flaking after a few hours, especially if you apply too much product

No tinted options If you haven't had luck with other brow gels in the past, this option from Kosas may offer some hope. As the name suggests, it has an airy texture that was nearly undetectable — it didn't feel like we were wearing anything on our brows. Still, it effectively holds eyebrow hairs firmly in place, even if you rub your fingers over them. The applicator — which has a flat side for fluffing and tapered point for shaping — is another winning attribute. However, we found that it can tend to pick up and deposit too much product, resulting in visible flaking a few hours in. Wiping off the excess on the side of the tube makes for a better overall result. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: .13 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Contains hair-strengthening and thickening ingredients People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

Best Multi-Use NYX Professional Makeup Control Freak Eyebrow Gel 4.7 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target Pros Not at all sticky, waxy, or flaky

Sets quickly (within a minute)

Doubles as a mascara Cons May be challenging to get an adequate amount of product onto the brush, which affects application

No tinted options A clear brow gel is a fairly multi-functional product in and of itself, but this takes it one step further; the non-sticky formula can also work as a clear mascara to define and add shine to lashes. As far as brows go, though, we liked the nearly undetectable feel that wasn’t waxy or flaky, and that set brow hairs firmly in place in less than a minute. The only drawback was when it came to application: We found it difficult to get enough of the product onto the brush, which in turn made for an uneven application and distribution when we went to brush it through our brows. Price at time of publish: $7 Size: .317 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Can also be used as a clear mascara

Best for Beginners Milk Makeup Kush Clear Brow Gel 4.2 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Milkmakeup.com View On Sephora Pros Hemp-derived cannabis seed oil and aloe extract keep hairs moisturized

Lightweight texture doesn’t leave hair feeling stiff or flaky

Sets quickly (but not too quickly that you don't have enough time to shape) Cons Hold is not as strong for thick brows

No tinted options Even brow gel newbies will find this winner easy to use. Its small applicator is perfect for precise swiping, and also prevents you from gooping on too much at one time. (Though you may need more than one coat for complete coverage, particularly if your brows are a bit thicker.) Once the gel set, we noted that there was no visible flaking. To that point, while it does set quickly, it’s not so instantaneous that you don’t have enough play time to create your desired shape, a boon for beginners who are just figuring out how to work with a brow gel. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: .15 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Contains conditioning ingredients People / Tamara Staples

Best Waxy Gel W3ll People Expressionist Clear Brow Gel 5 Target View On Ulta Pros Creamy, wax-based formula is nice and moisturizing

Spoolie applicator delivers the exact right amount of product

No flaking or unwanted residue Cons Softer level of hold may not be enough for thicker brows

No tinted options We were big fans of how easy this was to apply and use. Credit the applicator, which we laud for being the perfect size to grab just the right amount of product — no double dipping required. Because this is more of a wax-gel hybrid, it is worth calling out that this doesn’t deliver crazy intense hold, though it’s still enough to set your desired shape. There was also no flaking or unwanted residue, and while it did take a few minutes to set, we actually liked that it gave us some play time to figure out our preferred brow shape. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: .24 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Contains moisturizing ingredients People / Tamara Staples

Best Long-Wearing MAC Brow Set 5 MAC View On Dillards.com View On Maccosmetics.com View On Macy's Pros Stays put for up to eight hours

Ophthalmologist-tested, a boon for those with sensitive eyes

Sweat- and humidity-resistant Cons Spoolie does have a tendency to pick up a little too much product

No tinted options When you need a brow look that will last all day, this is the gel to try. Both sweat- and humidity-resistant (hello, summer days), it boasts an impressive eight-hour staying power. During testing, we loved how well it molded and shaped our brows. (It also scored perfect marks in every testing category.) One coat was sufficient, although we did notice that even though it set immediately, we could still layer on more if we wanted — without it getting crunchy, stiff, or flaky. Price at time of publish: $14 Size: .28 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Sweat- and humidity-resistant

Best Hydrating Kimiko The Brow Sensei 5 Kimiko View On Kimikobeauty.com View On Shen-beauty.com View On Verishop.com Pros Delivers great hold while providing a natural, hydrated look

No fragrance, which is great for those with sensitive skin or eyes

Firm but flexible formula Cons Sets super quickly, which may not be ideal for brow gel novices

No tinted options As a general rule of thumb, ‘gel’ and ‘hydrating’ don’t often go hand-in-hand. Many of our winning formulas are the exception to that rule, but none more so than this one. Thanks to the addition of ingredients such as vitamin E and castor oil, it leaves hairs with plenty of hydration, something that was specifically called out during the testing process. The gel made our brows feel quite natural, even hydrated, and delivered the ideal amount of hold — firm, but flexible enough to still feel natural — and perfect for taming any unruly hairs. Just keep in mind that it does set quickly (in about 30 seconds in our experience) and it is fairly expensive. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: .07 oz. | Additional benefits: Contains growth-enhancing and strengthening plant peptides People / Tamara Staples

Best Soft Hold Ami Colé Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel 5 Ami Cole View On Amicole.com View On Sephora View On Thirteenlune.com Pros Double-sided spoolie creates either more detailed or fluffier brows

Tube opening removes excess gel off of the applicator

Results in an undetectable look with no flakes Cons Does feel a bit sticky upon initial application

More than one coat may be needed

No tinted options Brow gels can do more than give you a dramatic, laminated look. Case in point: This top contender which gave us that fluffy, natural appearance we were looking for, even when we swiped on three or four coats. Don’t be worried if it goes on a bit sticky; it dries in less than a minute and then has an undetectable look with no flakes. The unique spoolie, with both short and long bristles, is also a nice feature. We felt like the length of the bristles on the longer side was great — we easily got the product on the hairs from root to tip — while the short side is ideal for the wispy ends of brows. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: .17 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional benefits: Contains plant-based nourishing and antioxidant-rich ingredients People / Tamara Staples

Best Matte Finish Makeup By Mario Master Hold Brow Gel 5 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com View On Sephora Pros Long-lasting and waterproof formula

dual-sided spoolie effectively deposits product and combs through hairs

Comfortable, non-sticky wear Cons Tube is on the smaller side with not a large amount of product, particularly given the price point

Intense hold is more suited for thicker brows

No tinted options Gels typically have a shinier finish. That’s partially why this winner, with its completely matte effect, is all the more noteworthy. It is definitely better for those who prefer a more intense hold and really want their brows not budge. While some eyebrow gels leave your brows drooping within a matter of minutes, found that this excelled at keeping our desired shape in place. We also liked how comfortable and non-sticky it felt despite the matte texture and strong hold, although we did notice it may sometimes leave behind a tiny amount of visible film. But it was a standout in the application category, thanks to a dual-sided spoolie that effectively deposits product and combs through hairs. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: .1 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional Benefits: Waterproof People / Tamara Staples

Best Investment Hourglass Arch Volumizing Brow Shaping Gel 5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bluemercury.com Pros Stiffer bristles in two varying lengths

Doesn’t flake or leave hairs feeling stuff

Top-notch hold Cons Expensive, especially given the small tube

No tinted options Pricey but worth it, this brow gel earned perfect scores in every testing category. With both short and long bristles on the spoolie — and ones that are stiffer than usual — this worked well for applying different amounts of product on different parts of the brow as needed. The hold was also top-notch; soft enough that the hairs still felt touchable and could be moved, without being plastered to the skin, yet firm enough to hold any shape and tame errant hairs. We just wish the tube were a bit bigger, especially for the steeper price, and some tinted options would be nice, too. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: .1 oz. | Shades: Clear People / Tamara Staples

Best with Biotin Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Shaping Eyebrow Gel 4.7 Thrive Causemetics View On Thrivecausemetics.com Pros Contains strengthening biotin and nourishing vitamin B5

Doesn’t flake or feel crunchy, even after applying multiple coats

Lightweight, non-sticky formula Cons May not provide adequate hold for longer, thicker brows

No tinted options Just like biotin is good for the hair on your head, so too is it good for brow hairs, helping to strengthen them and ultimately make them appear fuller and thicker. To that point, if your arches are already thick or long, this may not be the best option for you. During testing, we called out that it took three coats in order to achieve the desired level of hold for thick brows. Still, we did appreciate that it was lightweight, non-sticky, and never left behind any residue, even after multiple layers were applied. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: .12 oz. | Shades: Clear | Additional Benefits: Contains biotin People / Tamara Staples

