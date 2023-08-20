15 Breathable Underwear That Are Both Practical And Cute

Our favorites start at around $3 a pair

By Nikita Charuza
Published on August 20, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Breathable Underwear for Women

People / David Hattan

There’s a reason a reliable pair of breathable underwear is a staple in everyone’s underwear drawer. While there are spaces in said drawer for different types of options ranging from sexy lingerie to a versatile no-show style, there’s nothing better than having a pair of cotton underwear that’s soft, reliable, and most importantly, breathable. 

Owning a pair of breathable underwear in the right material is not only great from a comfort perspective but also from a hygiene perspective — these materials are specifically designed to not only be a buffer between your clothing and your skin, but also to wick away moisture to help prevent infections.

Dr. Sara Twogood, a board-certified OB/GYN in Los Angeles and co-founder of Female Health Education, let us know what we should be looking for when it comes to choosing the best breathable underwear on the market today. Most importantly, she explains that cotton is the best natural fiber because it’s ideal for wicking moisture away to keep you dry: “Cotton is the most breathable material,” she tells us. “Synthetic materials like polyester are the least breathable.” Cotton is absorbent but also airy, meaning it wicks away moisture and encourages airflow, wheres as thicker synthetic fabrics trap in heat and moisture, which could lead to yeast infections. This also helps cut down on irritation as well as odor and bacterial growth.

If you’re searching for the best breathable options to refresh your underwear collection (while simultaneously keeping you fresh), check out the options we’ve listed below.

Our Top Picks
Hanro Invisible Cotton Full Brief at Zappos
Jump to Review
ThirdLove Organic Cloud Cotton Hipster at Thirdlove.com
Jump to Review
Skims Cotton Rib High-Waisted Briefs at Nordstrom
Jump to Review
Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton Bikini at Zappos
Jump to Review
Hanes Ultimate High-Waisted Brief at Hanes.com
Jump to Review
Uniqlo Midrise Briefs at Uniqlo.com
Jump to Review
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikinis at Amazon
Jump to Review
Larken The Hi-Rise Brief at Shoplarken.com
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
Fruit of the Loom Plus Fit for Me Breathable Brief Panty at Fruit.com
Jump to Review
Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong at Aloyoga.com
Jump to Review

Hanro Invisible Cotton Full Brief

Bloomingdale's HANRO Invisible Cotton Full Brief

Bloomingdale's
View On Zappos View On Barenecessities.com View On Bloomingdales

Want a pair of full-coverage briefs that are still seamless under a figure-hugging outfit? These Hanro Invisible Cotton Full Briefs will do the trick. The thin, breathable fabric won't leave you with panty lines and you can choose to wear whatever you please without the extra headache of worrying about what’s visible. 

Price at time of publish: $25

Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: Cotton and elastane | Care Instructions: Machine wash, line dry

ThirdLove Organic Cloud Cotton Hipster

ThirdLove Organic Cloud Cotton Hipster

ThirdLove
View On Thirdlove.com

This cotton underwear is called "cloud" for a reason — it’s super lightweight and comes in an organic cotton material that’s even softer than regular cotton. The organic material is also ideal for those with sensitive skin who are easily irritated.

Price at time of publish: $22

Sizes: XS- 3XL | Fabric: Organic cotton and spandex | Care Instructions: Hand-wash cold, lay flat to dry

Skims Cotton Rib High-Waisted Briefs

Skims Cotton Rib High-Waist Briefs

Skims
View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com

Kim Kardashian knew what she was doing when she created these ultra-comfortable high-waisted briefs. They’re definitely worth the hype with their stretch-cotton material and a practical elastic band that’s inspired by traditional men’s boxers. 

Price at time of publish: $14 (orig. $20)

Sizes: XXS-4XL | Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% spandex  Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, cool iron, do not dry clean

Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton Bikini

Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton Bikini

Eberjey
View On Zappos View On Eberjey.com View On Herroom.com

Eberjey makes the coziest pajamas — so, of course, it makes sense that they would also make comfortable underwear too. The Pima cotton material makes them ultra-breathable and its even hypoallergenic so it’s perfect for those with sensitive skin. 

Price at time of publish: $30

Sizes: XS-XL |  Fabric: 47% pima cotton, 46% cotton, 7% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash cold

Hanes Ultimate Women's High-Waisted Brief

Hanes Ultimate Women's High-Waisted Brief

Hanes
View On Hanes.com View On Kohls.com

Hanes underwear is a staple for a lot of people because of its practicality and accessibility. The moisture-wicking fabric of this particular offering keeps you cool and dry and they come in so many different colors, prints, and designs to switch things up. It doesn’t hurt that you can buy a pack of six for $16, making each one come out to around $3. 

Price at time of publish: $16 (orig. $26)

Sizes: S-3XL | Fabric: 100% cotton |  Care Instructions: Machine wash cold

Uniqlo Midrise Briefs

Uniqlo Midrise Briefs

Uniqlo
View On Uniqlo.com

Uniqlo is known for making the best basics such as their fan-favorite Heattech thermal clothing, which is why you know their underwear will be just as hype-worthy. These affordable mid-rise cotton undies lay seamlessly on your skin and also offer full coverage. 

Price at time of publish: $8

Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% spandex |  Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold

Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini 3-Pack

Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton 3-Pack Bikini

Calvin Klein
View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Barenecessities.com

It wouldn’t be an underwear story without Calvin Klein being a part of the conversation. These cotton undies come with the brand’s iconic logo along the elastic waistband, a fully lined gusset, and full coverage. Better yet, the cotton-stretch fabric is ultra breathable for added comfort.

Price at time of publish: $19 (orig. $30)

Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 90% cotton, 10% elastane | Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold

Larken The Hi-Rise Brief

Larken Hi-Rise Brief

Larken
View On Shoplarken.com

This writer is a huge fan of these Larken’s hi-rise briefs because they are so comfortable and soft. I’ve been on the hunt for something that’s not only breathable but also super gentle on my stomach since I had a C-section last year. Even after healing, I’ve continued to wear them because of how comfortable they are. They are ultra-stretchy and soft thanks to its modal blend, and I love that its non-elastic waistband doesn’t dig in. 

Price at time of publish: $16

Sizes: XS-2XL | Fabric: 96% modal rayon, 4% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Best Budget

Fruit of the Loom Plus Fit for Me Breathable Cotton-Mesh Brief Panty

Fruit of the Loom Breathable Plus-Size Panties

Fruit of the Loom
View On Fruit.com

Searching for an affordable option that comes in multiple cute colorways? These Fruit of the Loom Breathable Plus-Size Panties come in a lightweight fabric that provides optimal airflow that prevents you from feeling overheated. They’re designed to fit your curves and you don’t have to worry about the elastic waistband moving around because they stay in place. 

Price at time of publish: $19 for 6

Sizes: 9-13 | Fabric: 91% cotton, 5% polyester, 4% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong

Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong

Alo
View On Aloyoga.com

If you’re looking for a thong that’s invisible, breathable, and feels like second-skin, this Alo Yoga Airbrush Invisible Thong should be your pick. It comes in a variety of colors ranging from bold hues like pink to neutral tones like beige and black. It’s also a great option for working out!

Price at time of publish: $18

Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: Ultra-light version of the brand's signature Airbrush fabric (87% polyester and 13% spandex blend) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low, low iron. Do not dry clean

Thinx Period Proof Sport Panties

Thinx Period Proof Sport Panties

Thinx
View On Amazon View On Carewell.com View On Fsastore.com

This underwear is a great breathable option specifically for when you're menstruating. The inner lining is made out of a very absorbent fabric that’s actually designed to be worn while you have your monthly flow. Its sporty design was created to be exercise-ready so you can move better without worrying about leakage in the slightest. It has moderate back coverage and is machine-washable (though we suggest hand-washing before tossing in with the rest of your laundry load). 

Price at time of publish: $35

Sizes: XS-4XL | Fabric: Body: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane; body liner: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash or machine wash cold on a delicate cycle and hang dry

On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Hip G Thong Underwear

On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Thong

On Gossamer
View On Barenecessities.com View On Bloomingdales View On Freshpair.com

Lace-trimmed thongs may not sound like an "everyday" undergarment, but this particular offering is especially soft and stretchy that you might reconsider. Sure, the cute design will win you over, but it’s the practicality that really sets them apart. You can also buy the matching bras for a full set, too.

Price at time of publish: $20

Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 94% cotton, 6% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash separately, cold water, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, line dry

Stripe & Stare The Original Knicker

Stripe &amp; Stare The Original Knicker

Stripe & Stare
View On Stripeandstare.com

These are by far my favorite choice because they come in so many dainty prints. I pretty much own all of the gorgeous flower prints and the days of the week set is the perfect dose of nostalgia. The material is also made from 95% biodegradable Tencel micro modal, a sustainable fabric that breaks down under industrial, home, soil, and marine conditions. And in terms of breathability, Tencel modal features a smooth surface to absorb and release moisture more efficiently.

Price at time of publish: $23

Sizes: XS - 4XL | Fabric: 95% biodegradable Tencel micro modal | Care Instructions: Wash in a net bag in a cold cycle or by hand. Dry flat and avoid tumble drying

Natori Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs

Natori Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com

These Natoria French-cut style briefs are super flattering and come in a wonderful selection of hues ranging from a soft baby blue to a dark coal hue. They are made from a high-quality Pima cotton material which is mixed with spandex to give you just the right amount of stretch. It also comes with a delicate lace border which is just one of the many reasons shoppers rave about this style.

Price at time of publish: $20

Sizes: XS-XXL | Fabric: 94% pima cotton, 6% Lycra spandex with 84% nylon, 16% spandex lace | Washing Instructions: Hand-wash, line dry

Cosabella Giulia Boyshort

Cosabella Giulia Boyshort

Cosabella
View On Cosabella.com

Cosabella makes the best lace thongs in the game, and their Giulia boy shorts are just as comfortable and cute. This style features an Italian lace-trim waistband that’s delicate yet practical. 

Sizes: S-XL | Fabric: 93% modal, 7% elastane | Care Instructions: Delicate wash, lay flat to dry

Things To Consider When Buying Breathable Underwear

Material 

When choosing breathable underwear, the most important deciding factor is the material composition. “Synthetic materials like polyester are the least breathable. This is why cotton underwear is recommended,” Dr Twogood reveals. Some other breathable materials include silk, modal, and viscose. Make sure you take the time to read the label before making a purchase. 

Style

If you have a specific underwear style that you’re drawn to, the good news is that there isn’t necessarily a specific style you should be opting for over the other. “This is a personal preference,” Dr. Twogood explains. “The important part is that the fit is comfortable and that the style does not rub or irritate areas of the body (especially the genitals and [inner backside]).” Ultimately, you should just choose a style that makes you feel the most comfortable.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • How often should you replace underwear?

    When it comes to how often you should be replacing your underwear, Dr. Twogood says that it depends on use. "It's time to replace underwear when the elasticity is compromised because that affects fit," she explains. "Small holes or stretches in the fabric, depending on where they are, can compromise the fabric too. Other than that, as long as they are laundered between uses, there is no medical reason to replace underwear frequently.”

  • How does underwear material affect vaginal health?

    “Should all women wear 100% cotton underwear? Probably,” says Dr. Twogood. “However, some people are more prone to vulvar and vaginal irritation and infections than others for a variety of reasons. If underwear is not 100% cotton but the person has no gynecologic concerns, then I don't recommend they switch. However, for people prone to vulvar and vaginal infections like yeast, sometimes this simple switch can make a big difference.”

Take Our Word For It

Nikita Charuza is a freelance beauty and fashion editor with almost a decade of experience and is the founder of the "happy headcare" line Squigs Beauty. For this story, she interviewed Sara Twogood, MD, a board certified OB/GYN in Los Angeles and co-founder of Female Health Education. Before making her final selections, she took a look at hundreds of reviews to find out which were the most highly-rated breathable underwear to help determine the best products included in this roundup.

Related Articles
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20
fuzzy slippers tout
These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon
Target wardrobe basics sale
Target's Sale on Women's Clothes Starts at Just $3 — but It Ends in 48 Hours
Bandolier Sale Tout
Celebrities Keep Carrying These Pretty and Practical Phone Cases, and Now They're on Sale for Up to 80% Off
Tory Burch Private Sale Tout
At Tory Burch's Summer Sale, the Best Shoes, Bags, and Clothes Are Up to 73% Off
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot Tout
Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall
Gigi Hadid Get the Look: Button-Downs
Gigi Hadid Wore a Fall-Ready Version of the Blouse Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer — Get the Look from $18
Amazon Secret Summer Sweater Section Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale
Best Plus Size Bras For Women of 2023
The 23 Best Plus Size Bras for Women That Are Both Supportive and Comfortable
Early Fall Fashion Deals Tout
Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off
Celebs Green Pants Roundup
Kate Middleton, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Are Wearing These Neutral Pants That Are an Alternative to Jeans
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free tout
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free