If you’re searching for the best breathable options to refresh your underwear collection (while simultaneously keeping you fresh), check out the options we’ve listed below.

Dr. Sara Twogood, a board-certified OB/GYN in Los Angeles and co-founder of Female Health Education, let us know what we should be looking for when it comes to choosing the best breathable underwear on the market today. Most importantly, she explains that cotton is the best natural fiber because it’s ideal for wicking moisture away to keep you dry: “Cotton is the most breathable material,” she tells us. “Synthetic materials like polyester are the least breathable.” Cotton is absorbent but also airy, meaning it wicks away moisture and encourages airflow, wheres as thicker synthetic fabrics trap in heat and moisture, which could lead to yeast infections. This also helps cut down on irritation as well as odor and bacterial growth.

Owning a pair of breathable underwear in the right material is not only great from a comfort perspective but also from a hygiene perspective — these materials are specifically designed to not only be a buffer between your clothing and your skin, but also to wick away moisture to help prevent infections.

There’s a reason a reliable pair of breathable underwear is a staple in everyone’s underwear drawer. While there are spaces in said drawer for different types of options ranging from sexy lingerie to a versatile no-show style, there’s nothing better than having a pair of cotton underwear that’s soft, reliable, and most importantly, breathable.

Fruit of the Loom Plus Fit for Me Breathable Brief Panty at Fruit.com

Hanro Invisible Cotton Full Brief Bloomingdale's View On Zappos View On Barenecessities.com View On Bloomingdales Want a pair of full-coverage briefs that are still seamless under a figure-hugging outfit? These Hanro Invisible Cotton Full Briefs will do the trick. The thin, breathable fabric won't leave you with panty lines and you can choose to wear whatever you please without the extra headache of worrying about what’s visible. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: Cotton and elastane | Care Instructions: Machine wash, line dry

ThirdLove Organic Cloud Cotton Hipster ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com This cotton underwear is called "cloud" for a reason — it’s super lightweight and comes in an organic cotton material that’s even softer than regular cotton. The organic material is also ideal for those with sensitive skin who are easily irritated. Price at time of publish: $22 Sizes: XS- 3XL | Fabric: Organic cotton and spandex | Care Instructions: Hand-wash cold, lay flat to dry

Skims Cotton Rib High-Waisted Briefs Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Kim Kardashian knew what she was doing when she created these ultra-comfortable high-waisted briefs. They’re definitely worth the hype with their stretch-cotton material and a practical elastic band that’s inspired by traditional men’s boxers. Price at time of publish: $14 (orig. $20) Sizes: XXS-4XL | Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% spandex Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, cool iron, do not dry clean

Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton Bikini Eberjey View On Zappos View On Eberjey.com View On Herroom.com Eberjey makes the coziest pajamas — so, of course, it makes sense that they would also make comfortable underwear too. The Pima cotton material makes them ultra-breathable and its even hypoallergenic so it’s perfect for those with sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 47% pima cotton, 46% cotton, 7% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash cold

Hanes Ultimate Women's High-Waisted Brief Hanes View On Hanes.com View On Kohls.com Hanes underwear is a staple for a lot of people because of its practicality and accessibility. The moisture-wicking fabric of this particular offering keeps you cool and dry and they come in so many different colors, prints, and designs to switch things up. It doesn’t hurt that you can buy a pack of six for $16, making each one come out to around $3. Price at time of publish: $16 (orig. $26) Sizes: S-3XL | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold

Uniqlo Midrise Briefs Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Uniqlo is known for making the best basics such as their fan-favorite Heattech thermal clothing, which is why you know their underwear will be just as hype-worthy. These affordable mid-rise cotton undies lay seamlessly on your skin and also offer full coverage. Price at time of publish: $8 Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold

Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini 3-Pack Calvin Klein View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Barenecessities.com It wouldn’t be an underwear story without Calvin Klein being a part of the conversation. These cotton undies come with the brand’s iconic logo along the elastic waistband, a fully lined gusset, and full coverage. Better yet, the cotton-stretch fabric is ultra breathable for added comfort. Price at time of publish: $19 (orig. $30) Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 90% cotton, 10% elastane | Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold

Larken The Hi-Rise Brief Larken View On Shoplarken.com This writer is a huge fan of these Larken’s hi-rise briefs because they are so comfortable and soft. I’ve been on the hunt for something that’s not only breathable but also super gentle on my stomach since I had a C-section last year. Even after healing, I’ve continued to wear them because of how comfortable they are. They are ultra-stretchy and soft thanks to its modal blend, and I love that its non-elastic waistband doesn’t dig in. Price at time of publish: $16 Sizes: XS-2XL | Fabric: 96% modal rayon, 4% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Best Budget Fruit of the Loom Plus Fit for Me Breathable Cotton-Mesh Brief Panty Fruit of the Loom View On Fruit.com Searching for an affordable option that comes in multiple cute colorways? These Fruit of the Loom Breathable Plus-Size Panties come in a lightweight fabric that provides optimal airflow that prevents you from feeling overheated. They’re designed to fit your curves and you don’t have to worry about the elastic waistband moving around because they stay in place. Price at time of publish: $19 for 6 Sizes: 9-13 | Fabric: 91% cotton, 5% polyester, 4% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong Alo View On Aloyoga.com If you’re looking for a thong that’s invisible, breathable, and feels like second-skin, this Alo Yoga Airbrush Invisible Thong should be your pick. It comes in a variety of colors ranging from bold hues like pink to neutral tones like beige and black. It’s also a great option for working out! Price at time of publish: $18 Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: Ultra-light version of the brand's signature Airbrush fabric (87% polyester and 13% spandex blend) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low, low iron. Do not dry clean

Thinx Period Proof Sport Panties Thinx View On Amazon View On Carewell.com View On Fsastore.com This underwear is a great breathable option specifically for when you're menstruating. The inner lining is made out of a very absorbent fabric that’s actually designed to be worn while you have your monthly flow. Its sporty design was created to be exercise-ready so you can move better without worrying about leakage in the slightest. It has moderate back coverage and is machine-washable (though we suggest hand-washing before tossing in with the rest of your laundry load). Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes: XS-4XL | Fabric: Body: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane; body liner: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash or machine wash cold on a delicate cycle and hang dry

On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Hip G Thong Underwear On Gossamer View On Barenecessities.com View On Bloomingdales View On Freshpair.com Lace-trimmed thongs may not sound like an "everyday" undergarment, but this particular offering is especially soft and stretchy that you might reconsider. Sure, the cute design will win you over, but it’s the practicality that really sets them apart. You can also buy the matching bras for a full set, too. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: XS-XL | Fabric: 94% cotton, 6% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash separately, cold water, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, line dry

Stripe & Stare The Original Knicker Stripe & Stare View On Stripeandstare.com These are by far my favorite choice because they come in so many dainty prints. I pretty much own all of the gorgeous flower prints and the days of the week set is the perfect dose of nostalgia. The material is also made from 95% biodegradable Tencel micro modal, a sustainable fabric that breaks down under industrial, home, soil, and marine conditions. And in terms of breathability, Tencel modal features a smooth surface to absorb and release moisture more efficiently. Price at time of publish: $23 Sizes: XS - 4XL | Fabric: 95% biodegradable Tencel micro modal | Care Instructions: Wash in a net bag in a cold cycle or by hand. Dry flat and avoid tumble drying

Natori Bliss Cotton French Cut Briefs Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com These Natoria French-cut style briefs are super flattering and come in a wonderful selection of hues ranging from a soft baby blue to a dark coal hue. They are made from a high-quality Pima cotton material which is mixed with spandex to give you just the right amount of stretch. It also comes with a delicate lace border which is just one of the many reasons shoppers rave about this style. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: XS-XXL | Fabric: 94% pima cotton, 6% Lycra spandex with 84% nylon, 16% spandex lace | Washing Instructions: Hand-wash, line dry