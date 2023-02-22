The 7 Best Bread Knives of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 20 bread knives, pitting those long blades against the tough crust of sourdough boules, the slimmer loaf of a baguette, and the more delicate skin of tomatoes. We evaluated the performance of the blades to see which ones could slice with ease and accuracy, along with scoring them on their design, size, value, and ability to clean up easily. Note that while some of the utensils on our best of bread knives list are billed as dishwasher safe, it is better to hand wash serrated knives to protect their blades.

“Serrated knives are better suited for some delicate items, like bread and tomatoes, as you don’t want to smush or crush the insides,” says Mat Schuster, chef and owner of Canela , a restaurant and wine bar in San Francisco. “A knife with teeth grabs the skins and crusts better than a smooth blade.”

Whether you’re slicing up a crusty sourdough boule or digging into your attempt at Lizzo’s vegan ice cream bread , it helps to have a sharp knife at the ready — but not just any sharp kitchen knife will do. The tool you need to cut even slices easily is a serrated bread knife.

Best Overall Zwilling Pro 9-inch Bread Knife Z15 Serration 5 Zwilling View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Unique serration pattern that slices bread easily

Lightweight but sturdy

Dishwasher safe, although hand-washing is recommended Cons A bit long for slicing smaller items It’s usually the bread itself, not the bread knife, that foodies get excited about. However, we never thought we'd be this excited about a bread knife — which is why it took the top spot on our list. We found that this knife did a great job on everything we tested — including cakes, chicken, and turkey in addition to different loaves of bread — though at 9 inches long, the blade may be too long to cut smaller items. Still, it did cut the tomato like it was whipped butter. Since it's lightweight and comfortable, it feels balanced in your hand. The knife has a unique serration pattern of scallops and points which make for a clean cut through the bread without tearing. Aside from excellent performance, the Zwilling Pro is also easy to clean. It’s billed as dishwasher safe, as are some others on this list, but hand-washing is always recommended for serrated bread knives to protect the blade. Price at time of publish: $139.95

Blade length: 9 inches | Handle length: 5 inches | Weight: 0.44 lbs. | Material: High-carbon stainless steel and polyacetal handle PEOPLE / Jeanne Clayton

Best Budget Tojiro F-737 Bread Slicer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Incredible value for its performance

Performs great for food like softer bread loaves, tomatoes, sandwiches, and squash Cons One of the longest knives on our list

Doesn't cut tougher loaves as well as others Looking for a bread knife that you don't have to spend too much bread on? The TOJIRO bread slicer fits the bill. The high quality of this bread knife for its approachable price is why we sing its praises. This knife feels extremely lightweight, nimble, and balanced. The TOJIRO is nearly 15 inches long in total, but we don't think it feels unwieldy. In fact, it’s already been a staple in our tester’s kitchen for a while, noting that they have used this bread knife for years and would buy another one in a heartbeat. According to our testing, the TOJIRO is a great go-to knife for a variety of kitchen tasks, from peeling butternut squash, slicing tomatoes and sandwiches, and sawing into baguettes. It’s also good for use with softer bread loaves, though if you're attempting to cut through a boule, you might want to try a heftier knife on our list. Price at time of publish: $38.45 Blade length: 10 inches | Handle length: 4.75 inches | Weight: 3.87 oz. | Material: High-carbon stainless steel blade and natural wood handle PEOPLE / Vicky Wasik

Best Splurge Global Sai Bread Knife 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Lightweight and ergonomic, with a comfortable thumb rest

Also cuts foods like tomatoes citrus fruits really well, too Cons Truly a splurge, so may not be the best choice for occasional home chefs We were impressed by this gorgeous knife that not only takes on bread, but tomatoes, citrus fruits, and any other tough-to-cut ingredients with ease. During testing, we found it ergonomic and very comfortable to hold, and though it's super lightweight, it is by no means flimsy. We liked the thumb rest for additional comfort it took on the large sourdough boule with no tearing, and it created incredibly thin tomato slices, too. While it received top marks across the board as far as its effectiveness and ease of use, it is indeed in our splurge category for a reason. If you don't need a serrated knife often or simply don't want to spend a ton on cutlery, it's understandable that you would want to look elsewhere on our list. Despite the high price tag, we don't hesitate to recommend its quality, durability, and impressively beautiful design. Price at time of publish: $189.95 Blade length: 9 inches | Handle length: 8.5 inches | Weight: 12 oz. | Material: Molybdenum, vanadium, and chromium steel blade

PEOPLE / Mary Hoban

Best Offset Shun Classic Offset 8.25-inch Bread Knife 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Ergonomic and easy to use, keeping your knuckles raised

Great for slicing both soft and tougher breads, as well as tomatoes Cons Pricey if you don’t need to use it often An offset knife is one where the blade is lower than the handle, resulting in a more ergonomic experience while cutting and slicing while elevating your hand so it doesn't touch the cutting surface. Despite other options, we chose the Shun Classic Offset as the best in this category. The knife feels balanced with a sturdy blade and handle that will fit comfortably in your hand. However, even though the offset style is meant for easier cutting, you might like a more traditional serrated bread knife. In terms of effectiveness, we never sliced tomatoes with such little effort, and when it came to bread, it sliced through that baguette and sourdough boule quite easily without tearing. Overall, we would absolutely recommend this knife to anyone for its high quality and aesthetically pleasing qualities, though we admit it is rather pricey for someone who doesn't need to use a serrated knife that often. Price at time of publish: $164.95 Blade length: 8.25 inches | Handle length: 7.25 inches | Weight: 8.8 oz. | Material: Damascus steel blade and pakkawood handle PEOPLE / Cameron Beall

Best for Sourdough Suncraft Seseragi Bread Knife 4.8 Milk Street View On 177milkstreet.com Pros Both right- and left-handed versions

Features three types of serrated blades for easy cutting Cons Handle might feel a bit too small if you have larger hands Left-handed home chefs, rejoice! There’s a knife made just for you, though right-handers will also find this knife to be superb for slicing into sourdough loaves. If you typically reach for the presliced bread at the supermarket, knowing how hard and even dangerous it is to crack that delicious crust without the correct knife, feel free to grab those sourdough boules from now on when you’ve got the Suncraft. The knife itself is comfortable to handle, though we did note the handle feels too small; if you've got larger hands, this could be a problem. Still, it did feel balanced during use. The knife is serrated using big and small waves. The big ones toward the tip of the blade are good for tougher crusts, while the smaller waves towards the handle are better for slicing tomatoes and other smaller items. During testing, we made quick work of a baguette without having to saw through it. Again, it’s all about having the right tool for the task. We truly never expected to fall in love with a bread knife, but we really do love this one. And at a mid-level price, we think you might, too. Price at time of publish: $69.95 Blade length: 8.7 inches | Material: Molybdenum Vanadium stainless steel blade and pakkawood handle PEOPLE / Katherine Polcari

Best for Baguettes Misen Serrated Knife 4.9 Misen View On Amazon View On Misen.com Pros Slimmer handle than other knives, which felt comfortable while testing

Available in four different colors Cons Harder to cut longer loaves since the blade is shorter than other knives A bread knife just for French baguettes? Bien sûr! We know it’s easy enough to slather on some butter or brie and bite into a baguette, but if you’re sharing or just want a slice, this serrated knife from Misen is key for cracking through that crust. We were impressed with the quality and functionality of this knife; whether you're experienced or a beginner in the kitchen, and have tiny or large hands, this is going to be a knife you will reach for again and again for various tasks. While the handle does feel hefty, the Misen is indeed slimmer and sleeker than other knives we tested, creating a comfortable feel for your hand the blade is shorter than others on our list. So while that makes for easier handling, especially when it comes to baguettes and other narrow breads, you might find it harder to cut through longer loaves. But if you’re all about those baguettes (or tomatoes!), know that you'll get clean, even slices without a lot of effort. If you don’t already have a serrated bread knife in your kitchen, we think you would be more than pleased with the quality and functionality of this option, especially if you always have a fresh baguette in your pantry. Price at time of publish: $70 Blade length: 8 inches | Handle length: 5.75 inches | Weight: 7.6 oz. | Material: High-carbon steel PEOPLE / Mary Hoban