Love them or hate them, bras are essential for making sure you stay supported through whatever life thoughts your way. Though, there are a lot of bras out there, each with different materials, construction, and levels of support. This makes the task of finding the perfect bra a bit difficult — and the task only becomes a quest when you’ve got a large bust. To help you start the new year off with a new bra, we’ve pulled together the best bras for larger busts that uplift and shape without sacrificing comfort.

Best Overall Goddess Women's Alice Underwire Full Cup Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It's Good For Shoppers looking to buy a full-coverage bra that is true-to-size and extends to an N cup Who It's Not Good For While the coverage it provides is excellent, this bra isn't available in as many colors as other picks on our list With over a thousand plus reviews on Amazon, it's easy to see why this true-to-size Goddess bra is a reviewer favorite. Not only does it come up to an N cup, but it boasts a comfortable fabric blend, and offers full coverage through bending, twisting, and turning. Because this bra supports from the bottom to the top with sturdy construction, you won't find yourself adjusting it throughout the day. What's more, the adjustable straps add to support, with no rolling or overflow, whatsoever. Spoilers: It's also under $100, what's not to love? Price at time of publish: $52 Band Sizes: 36-48 | Cup Sizes: G-N | Colors: Black, Nude | Materials: 57% nylon, 36% polyester, 7% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Budget Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for an affordable bra that washes well and offers exceptional lift and separation Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a special occasion bra with with embellishments, lace, or mesh detailing Some bras are pretty expensive. So expensive, it can discourage you from buying something new. However, you can rest easy knowing that this bra won’t leave you with any buyer’s remorse. Instead, it helps you stay within budget while offering a great amount of stretch, comfort, and support. But that’s not all: this bra is also durable — many reviewers say it holds up after several washes — and offers the right amount of lift and separation, so it’ll never look awkward or stiff underneath clothes. Now into the cart, it goes! Price at time of publish: $16.99 (orig. $39) Band Sizes: 36-48 | Cup Sizes: B-G | Colors: White, nude, sand shell, crystal grey, and more | Materials: 90% nylon, 10% spandex | Care: Hand wash only

Best Underwire Elomi Cate Full Cup Banded Bra Wacoal View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who It’s Good For Someone who is looking to purchase an underwire bra with an extensive size and color range Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers to wear wire-free bras or bralettes If you’re looking to part ways with the sagging bras that aren’t giving you enough lift, then get ready to fall in love with this full-coverage bra — it shapes, holds, and doesn’t skimp out on support. With a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon and over three thousand reviews, this bra gets a lot of praise for its phenomenal shade and sizing range. The largest cup size is JJ, and the band size goes up to 46. Plus, this bra also has the advantage of having high sides, so you’ll stay supported with no spillage along the way. Other reasons why this was our top underwire pick? This bra has durable straps that won’t strain or dig into the shoulders, making it great for those with back pain. Price at time of publish: $44.77 (orig. $59) Band Sizes: 34-46 | Cup Sizes: E-JJ | Colors: Tunis, Black, Alaska, Dark Copper, Camelia, Desert Rose, Hazel, and more | Materials: 54% polyester, 29% nylon polyamide, 17% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Strapless Lilyette Strapless Minimizer Bra Macy's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Anybody that is in the market for a strapless bra with a supportive band that reduces projection Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a bra that has supportive and adjustable straps When you’re big-chested, finding a decent strapless bra that lifts and supports without digging, slipping, or sliding is a struggle (sigh). However, before you write off strapless bras for good, Jené Luciani Sena, bestselling author of The Bra Book, says this bra is the answer to your prayers. “Here’s a strapless bra that comes up a 40 DD and is a minimizer designed to reduce projection,” she tells PEOPLE. “You can see by the design that it sits flush against the top of breasts, so there is no billowing out, and the band is nice and wide to accommodate larger busts.” Price at time of publish: $19.99 (orig. $48) Band Sizes: 32-40 | Cup Sizes: C-DD | Colors: Black, Body Beige | Materials: 88% nylon, 12% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Front Closure Glamorise Women's Plus Size Wonderwire Front Close Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Shoppers that want to buy a front-closure bra available in a vast color and size range Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a bra with a traditional hook and eye closure at the back This bra is a reviewer favorite on Amazon for a reason — it offers full coverage with an extensive size and color range (there are 63 options to choose from). The front closure of this bra is equally appreciated, as it helps keep breasts stay secure in the cups without popping open, so there will never be any embarrassing faux pas while wearing it. On top of all that, this bra has supportive straps that are wide, cushioned, and fully adjustable. And the best part? There is no stabbing (or poking) underwire at the band, so it’s the perfect bra to wear to work or to bed. Price at time of publish: $44.25 (orig. $59) Band Sizes: 34-50 | Cup Sizes: B-H | Colors: Floral print, blue, cappuccino, mocha, and more | Materials: 67% polyamide, 26% polyester, 7% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Pushup Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push Up Bra Curvy Couture View On Amazon View On Target View On Curvycouture.com Who It’s Good For Those who want a full-coverage push-up bra with lace detailing, supportive straps, and a nice size range Who It’s Not Good For Those who don’t like push-up bra styles You’ll never have to sacrifice style for comfort with this push-up bra, as it features a beautiful lace overlay (and a dangly rhinestone jewel) on the cups giving it a vintage-chic feel. If you were curious, this bra is also comfortable and supportive with an underwire band, lifting padded balconette pads, and luxe power mesh wings. Even the bra straps prioritize comfort, as they stay in place, are adjustable, and never bulge. Above all, the sizing opportunities this bra provides make it a keeper. The band goes up to 46 and the cups come up to H. Price at time of publish: $43.98 (orig. $60) Band Sizes: 32-46 | Cup Sizes: C-H | Colors: Bombshell nude and black | Materials: 74% nylon and 26% spandex | Care: Hand wash cold

Best Wireless Soma Embraceable Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra Soma View On Soma.com Who It’s Good For Someone who prefers a wireless bra with full-coverage cups and comfortable material Who It’s Not Good For Those who want a bra available in a higher size range The best wireless bra on our list is the Soma Embraceable Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra. Featuring deep, full-coverage cups, zero wiring, and comfortable fabric, this bra is supportive enough to wear to work, on your days off, or during light-impact workouts. We love that it forms to the body well, and there’s no bulging underneath clothes, or binding, pinching, or poking. The sturdy straps are another nice perk, plus the just-right price point hits the sweet spot. While it’s not as embellished as other bras on our list, its lightweight feel and durable construction make it stand above its other wireless counterparts. Essentially, if you’re looking to go wire-free for good, this is the one to do it. Price at time of publish: $44 Band Sizes: 34-44 | Cup Sizes: C-H | Colors: Warm Amber, Adobe Rose, Black, and Mochaccino | Materials: 81% nylon and 19% spandex | Care: Hand wash

Best Everyday Victoria’s Secret Bare Infinity Flex Bra Victoriaâs Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Who It’s Good For Anyone that wants to wear a comfortable bra with a gel underwire that is available in a nice size and color range Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a bra that offers thicker straps and heavier underwire The number of colors and sizes available makes this bra the top pick for the everyday category. The band goes up to 44, the highest cup size is G, and there are 11 colors to choose from. Because it is seamless, you can confidently wear this bra under T-shirts and thin shirts without worrying about it showing. The comfort is also worth writing home about — instead of traditional underwire, this bra uses a flexible gel, which lifts and supports without being uncomfortable to wear. The flexible fabric only adds to the comfort, as it fits snugly against the skin and stretches with your every move. Price at time of publish: $44.95 Band Sizes: 32-44 | Cup Sizes: B-G | Colors: Noir navy, black, vintage rose, toasted sugar, and more | Materials: 67% polyamide, 33% elastane | Care: Hand wash

Best Smoothing Felina Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra Felina View On Felina.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a minimizing bra that makes breasts appear smaller underneath clothing Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a bra with thicker, sturdier construction and extra padding You won’t feel like you’re in boob jail whenever you slip this bra on. Instead, you’ll think of it as your second skin. We love that this bra is true to size with high sides so that you won’t have spillage or awkward fits on your hands. The smoothing benefit is another highlight — a sleek front and back make the days of uni-boob faux pas history. Phew. Other reasons why this bra is our top choice for a smoothing bra? It’s gentle on the underarms, so there is no chafing, and the cups are nice and thick, which adds to the support. Price at time of publish: $45 Band Sizes: 32-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Warm Neutral, Black, Sleet, Sparrow, and more | Materials: 78% nylon, 22% spandex (cups); 70% nylon, 30% spandex (band) | Care: Hand wash

Best Balconette Chantelle Intimates Champs-Élysées Underwire Demi Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Chantelle.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For Someone who wants to wear a balconette-style bra with a true band and cup size Who It’s Not Good For While this bra is sexy and supportive, it’s not the best bra for high-impact activities “A balconette bra is great for any breast size because it sits in the chest with midway coverage and offers a push-up shape while not being a full push-up,” says lingerie specialist Annette Bourne. “Both young and older women wear them, so they're perfect for everyone!” As it supports and shapes with seamed cups, this Chantelle bra is a must-see balconette for anyone looking to rev up their bra collection. The band and cup are true to size, so you’ll only get the perfect fit. Not only that, this bra keeps things sexy with beautiful lace detailing, so it’s on track to become your soon-to-be-favorite date night staple. Price at time of publish: $115 Band Sizes: 32-38 | Cup Sizes: C-F | Colors: Cappuccino, Ivory, Black, Mahogany | Materials: Polyester, polyamide, and spandex | Care: Hand wash cold, dry flat

Best Mesh Negative Sieve Demi Bra 4.9 Negative View On Negativeunderwear.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a mesh bra with an airy light feel and comfortable support Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer more nipple coverage or a bra with lining Our top pick for the best mesh bra is the Sieve Demi Bra by Negative Underwear. Not only is it airy light and comes up to DDD, but it is another favorite of Bourne. "Mesh bras are lightweight and offer simple coverage, breathable, and have less restriction, but still hold and give you coverage," Bourne explains. "Sometimes mesh bras can make you look droopy since there's no lining. "However, this one shapes the breast well, and the fabric is strong and doesn't droop." Price at time of publish: $75 Band Sizes: 32-40 | Cup Sizes: B-DDD | Colors: Buff, Peach, Slate, Black | Materials: 74% polyamide (nylon), 26% elastane (spandex) | Care: Hand wash cold, dry flat

Best Lace Lively The Unlined Lace Bra Lively View On Wearlively.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a lace bra with a supportive underwire available in an extensive size range Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer to wear a bra with mesh detailing Maybe you’re more of a lace fan, and that’s okay. Besides, this gorgeous lacey number keeps things romantic with unlined lace and beautiful scalloped edges. It’s also a favorite of Rosie Mangiarotti, a fashion and garment expert and founder of Perkies, a line of unique sticky bras. “Given the numerous, popular, sheer top styles and trends in visible undergarments, lace bras are in,” Mangiarotti tells PEOPLE. “I love this one because it features a supportive underwire and goes up to a size 38 DDD.” Price at time of publish: $45 Band Sizes: 32-38 | Cup Sizes: A-DDD | Colors: Toasted Almond, Jet Black, Terracotta, and more | Materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex

Best Side-Support Cuup The Scoop Bra 5 Cuup View On Bloomingdales View On Shopcuup.com Who It’s Good For If you are in the market for a bra with a rounded leotard back, stretchy fabric, and a universally flattering silhouette Who It’s Not Good For This bra has a lighter underwire at the band, which may be a turnoff for those who want more lift and support “Cuup is best known for its high quality and variation in bra fabrics, all the while creating bras with excellent design and strong side support,” says Mangiarotti. “Cuup’s inclusive bra sizes range from a 30-44 band size and an A-H cup size and are made from incredibly soft and stylish fabrics.” This Cuup bra is no stranger to side support, as its rounded leotard back, stretchy fabric, and universally flattering silhouette successfully form to shape and provide support. The adjustable straps and three hook-and-eye closures offer security, and the lighter underwire causes no digging or poking. What’s more, there are 19 colors to choose from, so you can add plenty of bolds and basics to your collection. Price at time of publish: $78 Band Sizes: 30-44 | Cup Sizes: A-H | Colors: Blush, Black, Espresso, Sand, and more | Materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Care: Machine wash delicate or hand wash warm, lay flat dry

Best Minimizer SPANX Low Profile Cushioned Underwire Minimizer Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a timeless minimizer bra that provides plenty of coverage and support Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer to wear a bra with a more secure (tight-fitting) band Whatever outfit you’re wearing, it’s safe to say that a minimizer bra won’t spoil the fun—these wear smooth and are invisible underneath all kinds of tops, blouses, and dresses. While there are lots of minimizers to choose from, bras by Spanx are some of the best ones you can buy, according to Mangiarotti. “Spanx’s minimizer bras come in several styles and colorways and offer the finest support and coverage,” she says. Aside from coverage and support, this minimizer bra is comfortable to wear thanks to a thin fabric and unconstructed cups. It’s also available in four flattering tones so it will pair with all the basic undies in your collection. Price at time of publish: $72 Band Sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Champagne Beige, Very Black, Vintage Rose, and more | Materials: 82% nylon, 18% elastane | Care: Hand wash, dry flat

Best T-Shirt Elomi Women's Plus Size Bijou Underwire Banded Molded T-Shirt Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking to buy a comfortable T-shirt bra that supports, shapes, and prevents shoulder strap slippage Who It’s Not Good For Someone that likes a bra with padded cups and a more supportive underwire The best T-shirts are some of the comfiest wardrobe staples, so why not bring that same experience to your bra? After all, this one lifts and supports and is comfortable enough for everyday wear, says Bourne. “This bra sits underneath the bust line providing optimal support with minimal movement,” she tells PEOPLE. “Overall, it's a comfortable bra that lifts your bust and shapes you out. Plus, this bra features a J-shaped hook that prevents shoulder strap slippage.” Plus — it won't show any annoying bumps or ridges through your tee. Price at time of publish: $75 Band Sizes: 34-44 | Cup Sizes: E-H | Colors: Ash Rose, Black, Cayenne, Sand | Materials: 70% nylon, 30% elastane | Care: Hand wash, line dry

Best Scoop Bralette Chantelle Soft Stretch Scoop Padded Bralette Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Chantelle.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking to buy a padded bralette with thin shoulder straps and flexible fabric Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for an underwire bra (or bralette) that provides further support and lift A scoop-style bralette is smooth with plenty of support, so it’s the perfect bra for all your off-duty days. That said, Bourne suggests that this scoop bra by Chantelle rises above the rest. Yes, it is wireless, but this bralette has the advantage of being comfortable with thin shoulder straps and flexible fabric. “The padding and ease of use of this bra make it a step above its competition,” Bourne tells PEOPLE. “And its thin shoulder straps make it the perfect choice to wear with your favorite tank tops.” Price at time of publish: $62 Band Sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Black, Fox, Nude | Materials: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane | Care: Hand wash, dry flat

Best Plunging Wacoal Instant Icon Bralette Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com Who It's Good For Shoppers that want to buy a plunge bra with cross-dyed lace detailing, sturdy straps, and comfortable triangle cups. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers to wear a bra with an underwire at the band and full-coverage cups. If you're in the market for a sexy, plunging bra, here is one we think you'd like. This one has beautiful cross-dyed lace detailing with sturdy straps and comfortable triangle cups. "This is one of my favorite bras on the market," Bourne tells PEOPLE. "The Instant Icon has excellent band support with soft and beautiful lace. And it runs from small to 3XL, meaning it'll work for most body types." Price at time of publish: $32.07 (orig. $42) Band Sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Cafe Au Lait, Black/Eclipse, Provincial Blue/Angel Falls, Bridal Rose/Crystal Pink | Materials: 91% nylon, 9% Lycra spandex with 55% polyester, 36% nylon, 9% spandex contrast | Care: Hand wash

Best High-Impact Sports Bra Panache Women's Underwired Sports Bra 4.2 Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a high-impact sports bra with adjustable straps, comfortable fabric, three-hook fastening, and lightly padded cups Who It’s Not Good For Because this bra can handle high-impact activity, it may be too constricting to wear as an everyday bra If staying active is a priority this season, this is a great bra to tuck into your workout bag. Supportive with three-hook fastening at the back, this high-impact bra adequately supports breasts through all kinds of activity: running, HIIT exercises, and all your twists and upside-down yoga poses. The lightly padded cups add to the support by keeping breasts in place to prevent spillage. And this bra boasts breathable and comfortable fabric, so it’ll never cause chafing. The ability to fashion this bra in a racerback style is another perk — it offers additional lift and won’t be visible through your favorite racerback tanks. Price at time of publish: $52.97 (orig. $75) Band Sizes: 28-40 | Cup Sizes: D-J | Colors: Latte, White, Black, Grey Marl, and more | Materials: 44% polyamide, 41% polyester, 15% elastane | Care: Hand wash, line dry

Best Nursing Freya Pure Nursing Bra Bravissimo View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For New moms that are looking to buy a seamless nursing bra that is supportive and comfortable Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers that prefer a sports bra, wireless bra, or bralette “With nursing bras, you want support for engorged and swollen breasts, and this is even more challenging when you’re busty already,” Sena says. “This is why I like bras by Freya — they only make bras for bigger busts, so they have the science down pat.” And yes, new moms should be aware that underwired bras can pose the risk of pressing against the lymphatic system and causing mastitis — a painful inflammation of mammary glands—in some people, according to Sena. However, because larger breasts need support, she recommends this bra because it lifts without digging (or pressing) into the skin. “This one has Flexi wires, so it's less rigid, and also light foam cups,” she adds. “It’ll also provide plenty of support!” Price at time of publish: $52.50 (orig. $70) Band Sizes: 30-40 | Cup Sizes: D-HH | Colors: Beige, Black | Materials: 6% elastane, 62% nylon, and 32% polyester | Care: Hand wash only