The 20 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023 That Offer Ultimate Comfort and Support

We love the Goddess Alice Underwire Full Cup Bra, which is goes all the way up to cup size N

Courtney Leiva
Courtney Leiva joined the PEOPLE team as a writer in 2022.

Published on April 21, 2023 05:53 PM

The Best Bras for Large Busts

People / David Hattan

Love them or hate them, bras are essential for making sure you stay supported through whatever life thoughts your way. Though, there are a lot of bras out there, each with different materials, construction, and levels of support. This makes the task of finding the perfect bra a bit difficult — and the task only becomes a quest when you’ve got a large bust. To help you start the new year off with a new bra, we’ve pulled together the best bras for larger busts that uplift and shape without sacrificing comfort.

From strapless (yes, really) to underwire to smoothing bras, keep reading for PEOPLE's top picks, based on expert insight and our own research.

Best Overall:
Goddess Underwire Full Cup Bra at Amazon
Best Budget:
Playtex Wireless Bra at Amazon
Best Underwire:
Elomi Cate Full Cup Banded Bra at Amazon
Best Strapless:
Lilyette Strapless Minimizer Bra at Amazon
Best Front Closure:
Glamorise Wonderwire Front Close Bra at Amazon
Best Pushup:
Curvy Couture Bra at Amazon
Best Wireless:
Soma Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra at Soma.com
Best Everyday:
Victoria’s Secret Flex Bra at Victoriassecret.com
Best Smoothing:
Felina Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra at Felina.com
Best Balconette:
Chantelle Intimates Underwire Demi Bra at Nordstrom
Best Overall

Goddess Women's Alice Underwire Full Cup Bra

Goddess Women's Alice Underwire Full Cup Bra

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers looking to buy a full-coverage bra that is true-to-size and extends to an N cup

Who It’s Not Good For

  • While the coverage it provides is excellent, this bra isn’t available in as many colors as other picks on our list

With over a thousand plus reviews on Amazon, it’s easy to see why this true-to-size Goddess bra is a reviewer favorite. Not only does it come up to an N cup, but it boasts a comfortable fabric blend, and offers full coverage through bending, twisting, and turning. Because this bra supports from the bottom to the top with sturdy construction, you won’t find yourself adjusting it throughout the day. What’s more, the adjustable straps add to support, with no rolling or overflow, whatsoever. Spoilers: It’s also under $100, what’s not to love? 

Price at time of publish: $52

Band Sizes: 36-48 | Cup Sizes: G-N | Colors: Black, Nude | Materials: 57% nylon, 36% polyester, 7% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Budget

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers looking for an affordable bra that washes well and offers exceptional lift and separation

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those looking for a special occasion bra with with embellishments, lace, or mesh detailing

Some bras are pretty expensive. So expensive, it can discourage you from buying something new. However, you can rest easy knowing that this bra won’t leave you with any buyer’s remorse. Instead, it helps you stay within budget while offering a great amount of stretch, comfort, and support. But that’s not all: this bra is also durable — many reviewers say it holds up after several washes — and offers the right amount of lift and separation, so it’ll never look awkward or stiff underneath clothes. Now into the cart, it goes!

Price at time of publish: $16.99 (orig. $39)

Band Sizes: 36-48 | Cup Sizes: B-G | Colors: White, nude, sand shell, crystal grey, and more | Materials: 90% nylon, 10% spandex | Care: Hand wash only

Best Underwire

Elomi Cate Full Cup Banded Bra

Elomi Cate Side Support Bra

Wacoal
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target
Who It’s Good For

  • Someone who is looking to purchase an underwire bra with an extensive size and color range

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone who prefers to wear wire-free bras or bralettes

If you’re looking to part ways with the sagging bras that aren’t giving you enough lift, then get ready to fall in love with this full-coverage bra — it shapes, holds, and doesn’t skimp out on support. With a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon and over three thousand reviews, this bra gets a lot of praise for its phenomenal shade and sizing range. The largest cup size is JJ, and the band size goes up to 46. Plus, this bra also has the advantage of having high sides, so you’ll stay supported with no spillage along the way. Other reasons why this was our top underwire pick? This bra has durable straps that won’t strain or dig into the shoulders, making it great for those with back pain.

Price at time of publish: $44.77 (orig. $59)

Band Sizes: 34-46 | Cup Sizes: E-JJ | Colors: Tunis, Black, Alaska, Dark Copper, Camelia, Desert Rose, Hazel, and more | Materials: 54% polyester, 29% nylon polyamide, 17% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Strapless

Lilyette Strapless Minimizer Bra

Lilyette Strapless Minimizer Bra

Macy's
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anybody that is in the market for a strapless bra with a supportive band that reduces projection

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone who prefers a bra that has supportive and adjustable straps

When you’re big-chested, finding a decent strapless bra that lifts and supports without digging, slipping, or sliding is a struggle (sigh). However, before you write off strapless bras for good, Jené Luciani Sena, bestselling author of The Bra Book, says this bra is the answer to your prayers. “Here’s a strapless bra that comes up a 40 DD and is a minimizer designed to reduce projection,” she tells PEOPLE. “You can see by the design that it sits flush against the top of breasts, so there is no billowing out, and the band is nice and wide to accommodate larger busts.” 

Price at time of publish: $19.99 (orig. $48)

Band Sizes: 32-40 | Cup Sizes: C-DD | Colors: Black, Body Beige | Materials: 88% nylon, 12% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Front Closure

Glamorise Women's Plus Size Wonderwire Front Close Bra

Glamorise Women's Plus Size Wonderwire Front Close Bra

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers that want to buy a front-closure bra available in a vast color and size range

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone who prefers a bra with a traditional hook and eye closure at the back

This bra is a reviewer favorite on Amazon for a reason — it offers full coverage with an extensive size and color range (there are 63 options to choose from). The front closure of this bra is equally appreciated, as it helps keep breasts stay secure in the cups without popping open, so there will never be any embarrassing faux pas while wearing it. On top of all that, this bra has supportive straps that are wide, cushioned, and fully adjustable. And the best part? There is no stabbing (or poking) underwire at the band, so it’s the perfect bra to wear to work or to bed. 

Price at time of publish: $44.25 (orig. $59)

Band Sizes: 34-50 | Cup Sizes: B-H | Colors: Floral print, blue, cappuccino, mocha, and more | Materials: 67% polyamide, 26% polyester, 7% elastane | Care: Hand wash only

Best Pushup

Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push Up Bra

Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push Up

Curvy Couture
View On Amazon View On Target View On Curvycouture.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those who want a full-coverage push-up bra with lace detailing, supportive straps, and a nice size range

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who don’t like push-up bra styles

You’ll never have to sacrifice style for comfort with this push-up bra, as it features a beautiful lace overlay (and a dangly rhinestone jewel) on the cups giving it a vintage-chic feel. If you were curious, this bra is also comfortable and supportive with an underwire band, lifting padded balconette pads, and luxe power mesh wings. Even the bra straps prioritize comfort, as they stay in place, are adjustable, and never bulge. Above all, the sizing opportunities this bra provides make it a keeper. The band goes up to 46 and the cups come up to H. 

Price at time of publish: $43.98 (orig. $60)

Band Sizes: 32-46 | Cup Sizes: C-H | Colors: Bombshell nude and black | Materials: 74% nylon and 26% spandex | Care: Hand wash cold

Best Wireless

Soma Embraceable Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra

Soma Embraceable Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra

Soma
View On Soma.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Someone who prefers a wireless bra with full-coverage cups and comfortable material

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who want a bra available in a higher size range

The best wireless bra on our list is the Soma Embraceable Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra. Featuring deep, full-coverage cups, zero wiring, and comfortable fabric, this bra is supportive enough to wear to work, on your days off, or during light-impact workouts. We love that it forms to the body well, and there’s no bulging underneath clothes, or binding, pinching, or poking. The sturdy straps are another nice perk, plus the just-right price point hits the sweet spot. While it’s not as embellished as other bras on our list, its lightweight feel and durable construction make it stand above its other wireless counterparts. Essentially, if you’re looking to go wire-free for good, this is the one to do it. 

Price at time of publish: $44

Band Sizes: 34-44 | Cup Sizes: C-H | Colors: Warm Amber, Adobe Rose, Black, and Mochaccino | Materials: 81% nylon and 19% spandex | Care: Hand wash

Best Everyday

Victoria’s Secret Bare Infinity Flex Bra

Victoria&acirc;s Secret Bare Infinity Flex Bra

Victoriaâs Secret
View On Victoriassecret.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone that wants to wear a comfortable bra with a gel underwire that is available in a nice size and color range

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those looking for a bra that offers thicker straps and heavier underwire

The number of colors and sizes available makes this bra the top pick for the everyday category. The band goes up to 44, the highest cup size is G, and there are 11 colors to choose from. Because it is seamless, you can confidently wear this bra under T-shirts and thin shirts without worrying about it showing. The comfort is also worth writing home about — instead of traditional underwire, this bra uses a flexible gel, which lifts and supports without being uncomfortable to wear. The flexible fabric only adds to the comfort, as it fits snugly against the skin and stretches with your every move. 

Price at time of publish: $44.95

Band Sizes: 32-44 | Cup Sizes: B-G | Colors: Noir navy, black, vintage rose, toasted sugar, and more | Materials: 67% polyamide, 33% elastane | Care: Hand wash

Best Smoothing

Felina Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

Felina Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

Felina
View On Felina.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone who wants a minimizing bra that makes breasts appear smaller underneath clothing

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone who wants a bra with thicker, sturdier construction and extra padding

You won’t feel like you’re in boob jail whenever you slip this bra on. Instead, you’ll think of it as your second skin. We love that this bra is true to size with high sides so that you won’t have spillage or awkward fits on your hands. The smoothing benefit is another highlight — a sleek front and back make the days of uni-boob faux pas history. Phew. Other reasons why this bra is our top choice for a smoothing bra? It’s gentle on the underarms, so there is no chafing, and the cups are nice and thick, which adds to the support.

Price at time of publish: $45

Band Sizes: 32-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Warm Neutral, Black, Sleet, Sparrow, and more | Materials: 78% nylon, 22% spandex (cups); 70% nylon, 30% spandex (band) | Care: Hand wash

Best Balconette

Chantelle Intimates Champs-Élysées Underwire Demi Bra

Chantelle Intimates Champs-&Atilde;lys&Atilde;&copy;es Underwire Demi Bra

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Chantelle.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue
Who It’s Good For

  • Someone who wants to wear a balconette-style bra with a true band and cup size

Who It’s Not Good For

  • While this bra is sexy and supportive, it’s not the best bra for high-impact activities

“A balconette bra is great for any breast size because it sits in the chest with midway coverage and offers a push-up shape while not being a full push-up,” says lingerie specialist Annette Bourne. “Both young and older women wear them, so they're perfect for everyone!” As it supports and shapes with seamed cups, this Chantelle bra is a must-see balconette for anyone looking to rev up their bra collection. The band and cup are true to size, so you’ll only get the perfect fit. Not only that, this bra keeps things sexy with beautiful lace detailing, so it’s on track to become your soon-to-be-favorite date night staple. 

Price at time of publish: $115

Band Sizes: 32-38 | Cup Sizes: C-F | Colors: Cappuccino, Ivory, Black, Mahogany | Materials: Polyester, polyamide, and spandex | Care: Hand wash cold, dry flat

Best Mesh

Negative Sieve Demi Bra

4.9
Negative Sieve Demi Bra

Negative
View On Negativeunderwear.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Someone shopping for a mesh bra with an airy light feel and comfortable support

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who prefer more nipple coverage or a bra with lining

Our top pick for the best mesh bra is the Sieve Demi Bra by Negative Underwear. Not only is it airy light and comes up to DDD, but it is another favorite of Bourne. “Mesh bras are lightweight and offer simple coverage, breathable, and have less restriction, but still hold and give you coverage,” Bourne explains. “Sometimes mesh bras can make you look droopy since there's no lining. “However, this one shapes the breast well, and the fabric is strong and doesn't droop.” 

Price at time of publish: $75

Band Sizes: 32-40 | Cup Sizes: B-DDD | Colors: Buff, Peach, Slate, Black | Materials: 74% polyamide (nylon), 26% elastane (spandex) | Care: Hand wash cold, dry flat

Best Lace

Lively The Unlined Lace Bra

Lively The Unlined Lace Bra

Lively
View On Wearlively.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers looking for a lace bra with a supportive underwire available in an extensive size range

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who prefer to wear a bra with mesh detailing

Maybe you’re more of a lace fan, and that’s okay. Besides, this gorgeous lacey number keeps things romantic with unlined lace and beautiful scalloped edges. It’s also a favorite of Rosie Mangiarotti, a fashion and garment expert and founder of Perkies, a line of unique sticky bras. “Given the numerous, popular, sheer top styles and trends in visible undergarments, lace bras are in,” Mangiarotti tells PEOPLE. “I love this one because it features a supportive underwire and goes up to a size 38 DDD.”

Price at time of publish: $45

Band Sizes: 32-38 | Cup Sizes: A-DDD | Colors: Toasted Almond, Jet Black, Terracotta, and more | Materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex

Best Side-Support

Cuup The Scoop Bra

5
Cuup The Scoop Bra

Cuup
View On Bloomingdales View On Shopcuup.com
Who It’s Good For

  • If you are in the market for a bra with a rounded leotard back, stretchy fabric, and a universally flattering silhouette

Who It’s Not Good For

  • This bra has a lighter underwire at the band, which may be a turnoff for those who want more lift and support

“Cuup is best known for its high quality and variation in bra fabrics, all the while creating bras with excellent design and strong side support,” says Mangiarotti. “Cuup’s inclusive bra sizes range from a 30-44 band size and an A-H cup size and are made from incredibly soft and stylish fabrics.” This Cuup bra is no stranger to side support, as its rounded leotard back, stretchy fabric, and universally flattering silhouette successfully form to shape and provide support. The adjustable straps and three hook-and-eye closures offer security, and the lighter underwire causes no digging or poking. What’s more, there are 19 colors to choose from, so you can add plenty of bolds and basics to your collection. 

Price at time of publish: $78

Band Sizes: 30-44 | Cup Sizes: A-H | Colors: Blush, Black, Espresso, Sand, and more | Materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Care: Machine wash delicate or hand wash warm, lay flat dry

Best Minimizer

SPANX Low Profile Cushioned Underwire Minimizer Bra

SPANX Low Profile Cushioned Underwire Minimizer Bra

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Barenecessities.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers looking for a timeless minimizer bra that provides plenty of coverage and support

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who prefer to wear a bra with a more secure (tight-fitting) band

Whatever outfit you’re wearing, it’s safe to say that a minimizer bra won’t spoil the fun—these wear smooth and are invisible underneath all kinds of tops, blouses, and dresses. While there are lots of minimizers to choose from, bras by Spanx are some of the best ones you can buy, according to Mangiarotti. “Spanx’s minimizer bras come in several styles and colorways and offer the finest support and coverage,” she says. Aside from coverage and support, this minimizer bra is comfortable to wear thanks to a thin fabric and unconstructed cups. It’s also available in four flattering tones so it will pair with all the basic undies in your collection. 

Price at time of publish: $72 

Band Sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Champagne Beige, Very Black, Vintage Rose, and more | Materials: 82% nylon, 18% elastane | Care: Hand wash, dry flat

Best T-Shirt

Elomi Women's Plus Size Bijou Underwire Banded Molded T-Shirt Bra

Elomi Women's Plus Size Bijou Underwire Banded Molded T-Shirt Bra

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Someone looking to buy a comfortable T-shirt bra that supports, shapes, and prevents shoulder strap slippage

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone that likes a bra with padded cups and a more supportive underwire

The best T-shirts are some of the comfiest wardrobe staples, so why not bring that same experience to your bra? After all, this one lifts and supports and is comfortable enough for everyday wear, says Bourne. “This bra sits underneath the bust line providing optimal support with minimal movement,” she tells PEOPLE. “Overall, it's a comfortable bra that lifts your bust and shapes you out. Plus, this bra features a J-shaped hook that prevents shoulder strap slippage.” Plus — it won't show any annoying bumps or ridges through your tee.

Price at time of publish: $75

Band Sizes: 34-44 | Cup Sizes: E-H | Colors: Ash Rose, Black, Cayenne, Sand | Materials: 70% nylon, 30% elastane | Care: Hand wash, line dry

Best Scoop Bralette

Chantelle Soft Stretch Scoop Padded Bralette

Chantelle Soft Stretch Scoop Padded Bralette

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Chantelle.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone looking to buy a padded bralette with thin shoulder straps and flexible fabric

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone looking for an underwire bra (or bralette) that provides further support and lift

A scoop-style bralette is smooth with plenty of support, so it’s the perfect bra for all your off-duty days. That said, Bourne suggests that this scoop bra by Chantelle rises above the rest. Yes, it is wireless, but this bralette has the advantage of being comfortable with thin shoulder straps and flexible fabric. “The padding and ease of use of this bra make it a step above its competition,” Bourne tells PEOPLE. “And its thin shoulder straps make it the perfect choice to wear with your favorite tank tops.” 

Price at time of publish: $62

Band Sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Black, Fox, Nude | Materials: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane | Care: Hand wash, dry flat

Best Plunging

Wacoal Instant Icon Bralette

Wacoal Instant Icon Bralette

Nordstrom
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers that want to buy a plunge bra with cross-dyed lace detailing, sturdy straps, and comfortable triangle cups.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone who prefers to wear a bra with an underwire at the band and full-coverage cups. 

If you’re in the market for a sexy, plunging bra, here is one we think you’d like. This one has beautiful cross-dyed lace detailing with sturdy straps and comfortable triangle cups. “This is one of my favorite bras on the market,” Bourne tells PEOPLE. “The Instant Icon has excellent band support with soft and beautiful lace. And it runs from small to 3XL, meaning it’ll work for most body types.” 

Price at time of publish: $32.07 (orig. $42)

Band Sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-G | Colors: Cafe Au Lait, Black/Eclipse, Provincial Blue/Angel Falls, Bridal Rose/Crystal Pink | Materials: 91% nylon, 9% Lycra spandex with 55% polyester, 36% nylon, 9% spandex contrast | Care: Hand wash

Best High-Impact Sports Bra

Panache Women's Underwired Sports Bra

4.2
Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Bare Necessities
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those looking for a high-impact sports bra with adjustable straps, comfortable fabric, three-hook fastening, and lightly padded cups

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Because this bra can handle high-impact activity, it may be too constricting to wear as an everyday bra

If staying active is a priority this season, this is a great bra to tuck into your workout bag. Supportive with three-hook fastening at the back, this high-impact bra adequately supports breasts through all kinds of activity: running, HIIT exercises, and all your twists and upside-down yoga poses. The lightly padded cups add to the support by keeping breasts in place to prevent spillage. And this bra boasts breathable and comfortable fabric, so it’ll never cause chafing. The ability to fashion this bra in a racerback style is another perk — it offers additional lift and won’t be visible through your favorite racerback tanks. 

Price at time of publish: $52.97 (orig. $75)

Band Sizes: 28-40 | Cup Sizes: D-J | Colors: Latte, White, Black, Grey Marl, and more | Materials: 44% polyamide, 41% polyester, 15% elastane | Care: Hand wash, line dry

Best Nursing

Freya Pure Nursing Bra

Freya Pure Nursing Bra

Bravissimo
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com
Who It’s Good For

  • New moms that are looking to buy a seamless nursing bra that is supportive and comfortable

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Shoppers that prefer a sports bra, wireless bra, or bralette

“With nursing bras, you want support for engorged and swollen breasts, and this is even more challenging when you’re busty already,” Sena says. “This is why I like bras by Freya — they only make bras for bigger busts, so they have the science down pat.” And yes, new moms should be aware that underwired bras can pose the risk of pressing against the lymphatic system and causing mastitis — a painful inflammation of mammary glands—in some people, according to Sena. However, because larger breasts need support, she recommends this bra because it lifts without digging (or pressing) into the skin. “This one has Flexi wires, so it's less rigid, and also light foam cups,” she adds. “It’ll also provide plenty of support!”

Price at time of publish: $52.50 (orig. $70)

Band Sizes: 30-40 | Cup Sizes: D-HH | Colors: Beige, Black | Materials: 6% elastane, 62% nylon, and 32% polyester | Care: Hand wash only

Best Unlined

Le Mystere Sheer Seduction Seamless Bra

Le Mystere Sheer Seduction Seamless Bra

Bare Necessities
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those wanting a wire-free bra that excels in providing stretch, support, and comfort

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Shoppers that prefer bras with supporting underwire at the band

Since unlined bras forgo underwire and foam cups, you’ll want to pay close attention to the materials, straps, cups, and the band, Sena explains. “The fabric should have some stretch, but also a higher spandex/lycra content for added support,” she tells PEOPLE. “I also prefer wider straps, so you don’t get shoulder dig-ins from the weight of heavy breasts. A wider band (with three to four hooks/eyes) and a fuller coverage cup will also help.” Because this bra boasts stretchy nylon and spandex fabrics and extends to a high cup range, it’s Sena’s top choice for an unlined bra. All the standout features are there, right down to the flexible fabric. “This bra goes up to 38G, and it's a stretch microfiber, which means it has a high spandex content,” she adds.

Price at time of publish: $54.08 (orig. $64)

Band Sizes: 32-38 | Cup Sizes: B-G | Colors: Black, Natural | Materials: 75% nylon and 25% spandex | Care: Hand wash, line dry

How to Pick the Right Bras for Large Busts

Size and Fit

While bra shopping, you’ll want to prioritize styles that fit comfortably with plenty of coverage to boot. However, if you are unsure of your size, and aren’t sure how you’ll find it, it’s best to consult a trained professional, according to Jessica Pfister of DREAMFIT Intimates. “Bra fitting is an art, not a science, and every bra varies from one to the next,” Pfister says. “A fitter will know how to get you into the correct bra that will make you look and feel fabulous!” If you're confident about your bra size, it's still wise to double check each brand's size charts for the specific bra to crosscheck it will be a good fit for you. The bras with the most extensive cup and band options (versus a standard S/M/L/XL+ scale) are naturally going to provide a more perfect fit.

Style

Figuring out what style of bra to get wholly depends on your needs and what issues you need addressed, especially if you have large busts. Bras for large busts must be supportive in order to help reduce back pain and provide the right amount of coverage and adjustability. For an everyday bra, we suggest Victoria's Secret's Infinity Flex Bra because of its flexible, wireless design and a material that molds to your body and bust over time. If you're needing a strapless bra for a specific dress or top, we recommend the Lilyette Tailored Strapless Minimizer Bra. Other bra styles include balconettes, mesh, wired and wireless, sports bras, minimizers, and more — they all provide different benefits and solutions, so be sure you're choosing the correct bra style for your specific needs.

Price

Bras really run the gamut in terms of price point, but luckily there are high-quality, supportive options on both ends of the spectrum. For budget-friendly picks, we recommend the Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, which can be purchased on Amazon for $17, as well as the Lilyette Tailored Strapless Minimizer Bra, available on Amazon for $20. If you're up for a splurge, the Chantelle Intimates Champs-Élysées Underwire Demi Bra is as gorgeous as it is comfortable.

  • What type of bra is best for a wide set?

    “Finding the best-fit bra for wide-set breasts — a.k.a. east-west breasts — can be a challenge,” says Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle, a multi-brand lingerie retailer. “That said, it’s best to get fitted with a professional fit specialist,” Palep says. “Finding the right bra size always ensures that you get the right fit.”

  • Are underwired bras better for large breasts?

    “Underwire bras can offer more support, lift, and give shape to larger cup sizes,” Palep tells PEOPLE. “Not only do underwire bras give a lift to larger breasts, but also a rounder shape. These are a good choice for styling under fitted tops and blouses.”

  • Which bra is best for heavy breasts to look smaller?

    You’ll want to choose a bra with contoured, full-coverage cups and light padding to make heavier breasts look smaller, says Palep. “A full-coverage cup will not only give you shaping benefits but will also cover more breast tissue and encapsulate breasts completely,” she explains. “Also, look for bras without heavy padding — the extra padding will only add more heaviness to your breasts. Finally, choose cups that are smooth and contoured, like microfiber.”

Courtney Leiva is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as The Daily Beast, Buzzfeed, HuffPost, and more. When researching the best bras for larger busts, Courtney spoke with several industry experts about the standout features (straps, cups, bands, etc.) to consider in a bra as you shop. She also conducted research by looking at various bra styles and details and analyzing the fit, support, and function of each.

