With this in mind, the PEOPLE Tested team set out to find the best bralettes — and found that these eight options are worth buying.

“A bralette is intended for ease and comfort,” Jené Luciani Sena, bra expert and author of The Bra Book, tells PEOPLE. Luciana Sena adds that these types of bras are often constructed from a super comfy material such as a seamless microfiber, don’t have wires or any hardwire that will dig into the body, and are designed to be pulled on over the head, rather than clasped in the back (though, this isn’t always the case). While they don’t always add support, lift, or shape, bralettes are one of the comfiest bra styles and therefore a must-have addition to your lingerie drawer when you want coverage without constriction. While many bralettes have the comfort thing down pat, they aren’t all equal, especially when considering material quality, support, shape, and style.

Bras aren’t always the most comfortable undergarments, however, if there’s one style that rarely feels restrictive, it’s the bralette. Known for its relaxed support and comfortable material, bralettes are a must for every underwear drawer, whether you wear them under loungewear or out on the town.

Those who prefer a bralette that doesn’t show under clothing will love the Bombas Ribbed Seamless Bralette, which features a scoop neckline, good coverage, and an overall seamless design. We love this bra because it feels a lot like a super-comfy sports bra, making it a good choice for lounge and casual wear such as T-shirts. For a bralette, the undergarment is also supportive and comfortable and the straps don’t dig into the skin, which we always appreciate. We do wish it had some padding or lining for light shaping, and the fuller coverage means it's not suited for plungier tops and dresses. But if you're just needing a comfortable option to wear under casual outfits, this seamless option will not disappoint.

Although the bra only comes in three sizes — and we recommend studying the size chart before selecting the best option for you — we found that it supported large busts well, especially since it’s so adjustable. Overall, we thought the bra was very versatile and would also be a close runner-up for the best everyday bra.

The Busty Bralette from Lively is our top pick for the best adjustable bralette because it features adjustable straps as well as an adjustable band that makes it easier to customize the fit. Additionally, the bra is lined so it provides light smoothing and shaping, too.

Brand has its own sizing, which requires you to study the size chart and know your updated measurements

Bralettes are known to not offer a lot of support — however, we found that the Commando Butter Soft Support Adjustable Bralette had more support compared to other styles (and the straps felt super secure when wearing). We also loved that the bralette has light padding for a shaping and smoothing effect and that it features a hook and eye clasp that is similar to traditional bras, making it easier to put on compared to sliding over your head. Although the bra doesn’t come in white or brighter colors, we loved that it comes in several nude tones plus classic black. While the bra is a bit pricier compared to others we tested, we feel like the well-designed straps and quality construction make the cost well worth it.

The Kalon Women’s 4 Pack Demi Padded Bralette which comes in a pack of four for under $35, which is a great value if you have small breasts and just need light support. While we don’t recommend this bra for large busts, we found that the support and padding worked perfectly for smaller busts and provided long-lasting comfort throughout the day. We also loved that the straps are adjustable for a more custom fit and that the pack of four bralettes comes in so many different colors, including five skin tone options. We did find that, over time, the bralette stretches out a little bit; however, the washer and dryer remedied that and it was good as new after a wash.

Whether you prefer the look of lace or want something you can layer under loose-fitted tank tops, the Wacoal Soft Sense Bralette is a gorgeous lacey option. The lace material is constructed from a soft, breathable, and stretchy nylon blend, which is ideal for comfortable bralettes . After testing several options, we found this bra to be the best lace option because of its supreme comfort and bra-like features, including a hook and eye band and adjustable straps, which make it very easy to slip into. Despite its v-neckline, the bra still boasts lots of coverage which helps balance the lace detailing and looks gorgeous under clothing (though the textured material can show through more fitted styles).

While its square neckline means the straps sit a little further on our shoulders than we like, it helps provide excellent coverage compared to other bralette designs. Additionally, the bralette also comes in extended DD alpha sizing, so if you have large busts but need a smaller band around the ribcage, you’ll still find a fantastic fit.

The Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Smooth Straight-Neck Lounge Bra is our top pick for the best smoothing bra, thanks to its bandeau-style silhouette and sleek material. Constructed from a recycled polyester blend, the bra wraps around the chest in a smooth, second-skin way while also providing a comfortable shaping effect with light padding.

Overall, we loved this bra and got a lot of use out of it throughout the testing period. It held up well in the wash and the bra never felt too restricting or like it was digging into our sides or shoulders. All in all, it’s the perfect everyday bralette.

For a comfortable and supportive everyday bralette, try this Triangle Bralette Bra from Calvin Klein (which you can score on Amazon Prime for free and fast shipping). The bralette is constructed from a stretch nylon material that is buttery soft and features removable padded cups for additional shaping. We love it because, even though it’s a bralette, it provides as much support as you can possibly get out of a bralette for a variety of breast sizes. The straps are a little on the long side — which might actually work well for some — but are also adjustable so you can achieve that perfect fit. The bra also comes in lots of different colors, and some colors even come in a racerback style if that is your preferred style.

Comes in lots of different colors, some of which are available in a racerback style

Since the bralette is more of a sports bra style, it doesn’t have adjustable straps which could be a cause of concern for some. However, we found that the straps didn’t dig into our shoulders or stretch out after many wears and washes. And while there's an excellent size range for alpha sizing, we did have some trouble figuring out which size would fit us best (and also found the sizing runs a bit small, which is good to keep in mind when ordering online).

After testing many bralettes, The Bliss Bralette from Harper Wilde topped our charts. This bra is constructed from a buttery soft microfiber material that smooths the surface of the skin and is undetectable under clothing. We love it because it has a thicker band under the breasts for lightweight support without the use of wires and its sports bra-like silhouette makes it all the more comfortable. Additionally, the straps boast ample support without digging into the skin and causing discomfort. Although it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that bras typically have for shaping and lifting, we found that it still felt comfortable and supportive, even on large breasts. The bra also held up nicely in the wash (even after tossing it in the dryer multiple times) which speaks to the overall quality of construction and material.

Things to Consider Before Buying Bralettes

High-Quality Fabric

Comfort is one of the key purposes of bralettes, so you want to ensure that the fabric meets your comfort needs. This often means materials that are lightweight, soft, breathable, and, in some cases, sweat-wicking, too. “A smooth quality nylon spandex (aka microfiber) will give you the best bang for your buck,” says Luciani Sena. Our top pick for the best bralette, the Harper Wilde The Bliss Bralette, is constructed from a buttery soft microfiber material that is lightweight, breathable, and feels almost like a second skin.

Size

Just like other bra styles, it’s important that a bralette fits and fits well — otherwise, it won’t be comfortable and, therefore, defeats the purpose. While some bralettes come in more traditional cup and band sizing, most come in alpha sizing. Because of this, consulting the size chart on a brand’s website is essential for finding the right size, especially since sizes might vary across different brands. It’s also worth reviewing any product reviews for real-world insight into how true to sizing a bra really is.

Support

Bralettes aren’t known for their support, however, that doesn’t mean you can’t find it. Luciana Sena says to ask yourself how supportive you want and need a bralette to be and keep in mind that bralettes don’t usually have wires, so fabric and design are key. “Those with larger busts will want to look for a higher spandex content for more support,” says Luciana Sena, adding that spandex offers support while nylon offers softness. She recommends looking at the tags and product descriptions for detailed information on how much stretch a material has.

Versatility

When shopping for bralettes, Annette Bourne, a bra expert with over 20 years of experience, says to look for options with versatility for styling purposes. “Depending on the style, bralettes may also be worn as layering pieces under sheer blouses and shirts,” she explains. With this in mind, lace options such as the Wacoal Soft Sense Bralette are nice to have on hand since they provide that bralette comfort with elevated style. Options with subtle details like the LIVELY The Busty Bralette are also excellent for layering.

How We Tested

When searching for the best bralettes, we researched dozens of styles and then chose 16 bralettes to test over the course of two weeks to get an idea of how each bralette performed in real life. Throughout the testing period, we took thorough notes on things like how they initially fit, how they felt throughout the day, if they offered enough support, and if there were any adjustable elements to the bra. We also looked at how well the bralettes held up in the wash to get an idea of how (if at all) they wear over time, noting any difference in shape, size, or material after washing according to each bralette’s care instructions.

After the two-week period, we rated each bra on a 1 to 5 scale based on the following testing attributes: fit, support, comfort, adjustability, and quality. The bralettes that received the highest average scores earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.

Frequently Asked Questions Is a bralette better than a bra? For some, the answer is yes, while others — such as those who prefer more support, lift, and shape — the answer is not so much. “It’s really a matter of preference, but I personally love a bralette as long as it has a high spandex content so it offers support, and some built-in or removable thin cups for shaping,” says Luciana Sena. With that said, Bourne says that a bralette is not meant to replace your regular bra, but instead is an addition to your undergarment wardrobe, offering you more variety, depending on what you’re wearing, the occasion, and how comfortable you want to feel.



Should you size up or down in bralettes? “Bralettes typically run alpha sizing [small, medium, large, etc.] so you essentially will size up or down,” says Liciana Sena. As far as which way to go, she says it really depends on the bra design and the brand, since not every brand has exactly the same sizing. For a more snug fit, sizing down might offer the best support, however, make sure that the straps are adjustable so that you can slide them to the correct size and they don’t end up digging into your shoulders.

What is the best bralette fabric? According to Luciana Sena, the best bralette fabric is a high-quality nylon and spandex blend, which usually means microfiber. “Microfiber is what’s most often used because it’s really the most advanced fabric to give you the most comfort and support,” she explains. In addition to microfiber, many bralettes are constructed from lace and mesh which, although they might not give you enough support (depending on other design features, of course) are super pretty and create an opportunity to layer with your outfit.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best bralettes, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the insights from our PEOPLE Tested team’s experiences, carefully considering the material, comfort level, support level, and versatility. She also reached out to bra experts Jené Luciani Sena, author of The Bra Book, and Annette Bourne, stylist and lingerie fit specialist, to learn more about what makes a bralette the best, plus what to look for when shopping for bralettes. As a result, she put together this list of the best bralettes based on real-world testing.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.