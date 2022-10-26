The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2022

Keep reading to find your next go-to pair of boyfriend jeans that will keep you looking effortlessly cool year-round.

According to the personal selections of celebrity stylists and denim experts (and a bit of our own research), we compiled a list of the best boyfriend jeans to take the guesswork out of your jeans shopping.

“For me, it’s all about the weight of the denim and how it feels,” muses KJ Moody , celebrity stylist to Beyoncé. “The creases are sharp and [jeans] lay flatter with the heavier weight.” But fabric and feel are only half the battle, as the silhouette and style of your prospective boyfriend jeans will not only differ to everyone based on personal taste, but fit, as well. “We love a super long denim for that chic, laidback look — the epitome of the boyfriend jean,” shares celebrity stylist duo Danielle and Alix , who work with the likes of Lindsey Lohan. “We also look at the material of the denim, and how comfortable it will be for all-day wear. We like our jeans to feel like sweatpants." We couldn’t agree more.

Let’s not kid ourselves — shopping for jeans can be difficult. Between sizing, denim wash, style and more, it can feel next to impossible to find your perfect pair. But boyfriend jeans are the happy medium for those on the denim search — serving as both a sleek style that complements all body types and a slouchy enough fit to be comfortable for everyday activities (yet cool enough to be dressed up, as well). Take it from the troops of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber who style these effortless pairs of jeans for everything from off-duty model looks to errand runs — you simply need a pair in your closet.

Best Everyday: L.L.Bean Vintage Indigo Boyfriend Jeans LL Bean View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a no frills, no fuss boyfriend jean that toes the line between baggy and slim. Who It’s Not Good For The shopper looking for a super baggy, slouchy pant. Boyfriend jeans should be slouchy, but not falling off of you,;thick, but not uncomfortable; and clean-cut, without looking too pristine…a tough game to play when zeroing in on that perfect pair for everyday wear. These L.L.Bean jeans are a summation of all of these qualities, having the high-quality, yet comfortable organic cotton fabric that the ideal pair does, a slouchy-straight fit and several wash options to achieve the look you’re going for. The brand’s signature indigo shade is a big player here, coming in three different shades and one faded rinse, with a hand-sanded texture for “lived-in appeal.” This pair is a great way to inch yourself into the world of boyfriend jeans, as many styles nowadays are extremely oversized and can be daunting to the denim newbie. If skinny jeans were your thing a few years back, then this pair will be the perfect flotation device into the sea of baggy pants that we see today. This pair has a waistline that’s not completely high-rise, but definitely not low-rise — hugging the hips right at their natural curve with a fit that’s designed for comfort and a slightly loose fit around the lower thigh to ankle — offering some breathing room while still showing off your shape. Though these may not be the ones you’re looking for if you want to take the super-baggy, low-rise route, this is a dependable pair for everyday life — allowing you to dress these jeans down with a stylish sneaker and casual top or up the ante with a pair of heels and a sleek top for a night out. For the price, quality, and longevity of these vintage-inspired boyfriend jeans, we can confidently say that this is the right pair for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $99 Washes: Light Indigo, Vintage Indigo, Washed Indigo, Faded Rinse | Size range: 0-16 | Material: 98% organic cotton 2%, Lycra elastane | Specifications: Hand-sanded, distressed, five pockets, button, zip fly

Best Classic: Levi’s 501 Original Fit Women’s Jeans Levi's View On Amazon View On Levi.com Who It’s Good For The traditional denim-lover who values high quality and timeless design. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a stretchy pair of jeans. When it comes to denim, there’s hardly any brand that can compete with the longstanding legacy and quality of the Levi 501s, and the Original Fit Women’s Jeans are no exception. The 501 is quite literally the original pattern for all jeans in existence today, making this the ideal choice for fashion naturalists. This classic, sturdy style is artfully designed to hug the waist and upper thighs and loosely taper off into a slouchier fit from the knees down, resulting in one of the swankier silhouettes in the “boyfriend” style. As a silhouette that will never go out of style, this slim yet baggy jean is sleek choice that can complement a casual outfit nicely while also having the immense capacity to be dressed up thanks to its high-quality fabrication. But due to its purely cotton makeup, the fabric has next to no give, which may not be ideal for all shoppers. If you want a comfy fit but also a pair you could relax and hang out in, you may want to try on a pair in-store before committing. Classic doesn’t always equal comfortable — but you can rely on these lasting practically forever. Price at time of publish: $108 Washes: Athens, Troy Horse, Luxor Last, Worn In Medium Indigo, Deconstructed Light Indigo, Worn in Dark Indigo, Deep Breath, Dark Brown Garment Dye | Size range: 23-34 (waist); 30, 32 (length) | Material: 100% cotton | Specifications: Non-stretch, button fly, five pockets 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Petite Shoppers

Best Budget: ASOS Design Baggy Organic Cotton Blend Boyfriend Jeans Asos View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For The cost-conscious shopper who wants to try out this style without spending a fortune. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who’s looking for stiff, high-quality denim. Boyfriend jeans have always been (and will always be) in style, but we don’t always have the flexibility to spend upwards of $100 on every pair that we purchase. If you’re wanting to try a new style without breaking the bank, we recommend this pair from ASOS Design, a low-rise, slouchy-fit with rips in the knees and thighs (and subtle distressing around it). The denim is a light wash that can be worn any time of year and dressed up or down depending on the occasion, with a lived-in fade that makes you wonder if these jeans could be vintage. Wide-legged and low-slung, these jeans are a trendy and fun piece for anyone to try — but the slashed rips and super-slouchy fit might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Keep in mind that this is a more comfortable pair of jeans, which is perfect for lounging or everyday activity, but won’t be the high-end, long-lasting denim you may be searching for. Price at time of publish: $50 Wash: Light Blue | Size range: 24-36 (waist) | Material: 59% organic cotton, 41% cotton | Specifications: Distressed, low-rise, five pockets

Best Splurge: R13 Boyfriend Jeans Shopbop View On Amazon View On Shopbop.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a high-end, excellent quality pair of denim that doesn’t look over-the-top expensive. Who It’s Not Good For The shopper who’d like to buy a more cost-effective pair. For a pair that screams lived-in yet polished, look no further than the R13 Boyfriend Jeans. This relaxed yet slim-fit style has a flattering silhouette for any body type and still has a bit of give to the structure to allow for movement. But if you’re still riding the ripped hem train from a few years ago (we can’t say we blame you) then you’ll really love this pair for its delicately distressed hemlines on the back panels of the jeans. Think business in the front, party in the back. This pair has the perfect amount of wear and tear for someone who wants a more casual jean that feels edgy but still has the potential to be dressed up. There are a few small distressed details on the front panels and back pockets that add to the jeans’ rustic feel without taking away from its pristine tailoring. However, if clean-cut denim is more your style, then you may not gravitate towards this pair — and if you’re looking to save a pretty penny, then they may not be for you, either. But if you want to invest in denim that can serve as an heirloom later in life (and if you’re looking to break into the ripped denim scene in an elevated manner), then you couldn’t pick a better pair than these R13s. Price at time of publish: $425 Wash: Bain | Size range: 23-31 (waist) | Material: 100% cotton | Specifications: Shredded holes and distressed hem, antiqued rivets, button, zip fly, five pockets The 20 Best Jeans of 2022 for Curvy Women | by PEOPLE

Best Dressy: Studio Nicholson Akerman Washed Denim Pant Studio Nicholson View On Studionicholson.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a more elevated style of boyfriend jeans that is stylist-approved. Who it’s Not Good For Shoppers looking for comfortable, affordable, and more size-inclusive jeans. Contrary to popular belief, boyfriend jeans don’t have to be just for casual outings. You can easily dress up in a beautifully tailored pair of loose-fitting jeans to take a dressier spin on this typically slouchy style. This particular pant from Studio Nicholson features a curved-leg design and sloped side seams to sculpt its shape in an elegantly loose way. Moody pens this pant as his favorite because of his love for “heavyweight denim that has a structure” and a clean, high-end wash. With its bell-curved silhouette, tapered hemline and sleek, high waist, we can see why this pair is stylist-approved. As this pair of jeans is made from a sturdy cotton blend, we can expect a stiffer and heavier feel than most — a quality we’d look for in a high-end pair of dress pants, but not necessarily for denim we’d lounge around the house in. Another note to be aware of is the lack of diversity in size — ranging from only a US size 2 to 10. If you’re looking to pick up jeans that can be worn for everyday errands (and you wear a size smaller or larger than what's offered), then you may want to go for a softer, more malleable pair, whereas these structured pants are made for more upscale outings. And if you love this particular style but don’t want to spend a fortune, you can try this similar style that we’re loving from Banana Republic. Price at time of publish: $395 Wash: Indigo | Size range: 2-10 | Material: Cotton and reused cotton blend, recycled polyester | Specifications: High waist, curved leg design, twisted side seams, two slanted front pockets, two welt back pockets, zip fly, back hanging hook

Best Distressed: Agolde ‘90s Jeans Free People View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve View On Shopbop.com Who It’s Good For The shopper who wants a sophisticated pair of ripped jeans. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers their jeans intact and tightly tailored. We can’t have a roundup of the best jeans without adding our favorite pair of ripped jeans — the Agolde ‘90s Jeans, a denim brand that's beloved by celebrities like Whitney Port and Camila Cabello. This luxe pair of light wash jeans has a sculpting yet slouchy silhouette, framing the hips and waist nicely then tapering out past the hips for maximum comfort and movement. But the standout details on these jeans are the exaggerated rips at the knees, which edge up the otherwise clean-cut jeans and are then softened up by the peppering of distressed denim around the holes. While ripped jeans may not be the favored style for everyone, we know there’s a breadth of shoppers, including ourselves, that still love the design. Agolde’s ‘90s Jeans toe the line between sophistication and ruggedness by adding a smattering of rips and distressing at the knees but keeping the rest of the silhouette tailored, a juxtaposition that allows this pair to be easily dressed up or down. The next time you’re on the hunt for a go-to pair of ripped jeans, you won’t be able to get this pair from Agolde out of your mind. Price at time of publish: $198 Wash: Tranced, Wander, Vagabond, Scheme | Size range: 24-34 (waist) | Material: Cotton | Specifications: High-rise, five pockets, knee rips, distressing, button, zip fly

Best Washes: G-Star Arc 3D Boyfriend G-Star View On G-star.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a wide variety of washes to choose from and a unisex fit. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who is looking for a more stretchy or a less-expensive pair. Okay, so you’ve finally decided on the style of jeans that you like (boyfriend, obviously). Now, how do you possibly choose the right wash? Fear not, for the G-Star Arc 3D Boyfriend has a total of 24 color options for you to choose from — all in the same mid-rise, loose-fit style, just with a plethora of washes and distressing to play with. From artfully discolored indigo jeans to midnight raw denim, there’s a shade that will catch the eye of even the toughest critic. To further add to the party, these G-Star’s are unisex — consisting of a mid-waistline, lower inseam, tapered hemline and gender-free size guide to outfit everyone in the casually-cool boyfriend style. But the designers ask you to opt for your normal jeans size for the true boyfriend fit or to size down for a higher waist and more slim fit. If you’re like Danielle and Alix and prefer to wear longline jeans, you may not vibe with the ankle-length cut of this style (although this style has four inseam options to choose from). However, this tapered edge is a feature specifically tailored to their genderless design, resulting in a capri-like cut. This makes it easy to style with booties, heels and sneakers, which is a styling element you should keep in mind while shopping. Having a range of shades to choose from is one of the best things a denim lover could ask for — so if there’s a wash you’ve been searching for for quite some time, we think there’s a good chance you’ll find it here. And if you want to explore similar budget-friendly styles with lots of washes to tote, you can check out this pair from Abercrombie & Fitch. Price at time of publish: $180 Wash: Faded Harbor, Faded Cascade Restored, Faded Charcoal, Faded Santorini, Faded Carbon, Sun Faded Air Force Blue, Sun Faded Ice Fog Destroyed, and more | Size range: 23-33 (waist) | Material: 55% cotton, 45% organic cotton | Specifications: Asymmetric hemlines, dropped crotch, five pockets, button, zip fly

Best Loose-Fit: Good American Good '90s Loose Denim Good American View On Nordstrom View On Endclothing.com View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For The shopper looking for a super oversized fit and inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants stretchy jeans or more color options. Popularized by Khloé Kardashian, the Good 90’s Loose Denim from Good American are the perfect pair for that effortless everyday outfit that you’re always seeing celebrities rocking. Danielle and Alix love this style for the “flattering waist, loose fit around the legs, and a light vintage-inspired wash” — all of the makings for the dream boyfriend jeans. This low-slung style hits right above the hips and droops around the ankles, channeling that cool-girl style that you undoubtedly see all over your Instagram feed. The jeans can be bought in your usual size to achieve that low-rise look or size down to get a higher waist and slimmer fit, making these jeans extremely versatile to style (but the designers recommend sizing down). While these jeans may look comfy, they don’t quite have the softness and stretch that they may appear to. Due to their 100 percent cotton fabrication, these jeans have little to no stretch and may be quite rigid when you first take them home. But no need to worry — not only do these jeans get better with age (i.e. they will mold to your shape), but the stiffness in jeans always means that the fabric is fabulous and can last for years. While the initial feel may not be the softest thing you’ve ever encountered, it will become your best friend for its powers of preservation, suave structure, and unbeatable style. Price at time of publish: $155 Wash: Blue725 | Size range: 00-26 | Material: 100% cotton | Specifications: High rise, button, zip fly, five pockets

Best Slim Fit: Rag & Bone Dre Low Rise Boyfriend Neiman Marcus View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Someone who wants to rock a looser jean without losing too much shape. Who It’s Not Good For The shopper who is looking for a “trendier” pair of denim or wanting a lower price point. Straight-leg styles are about as classic as it gets when it comes to denim, and that’s no exception for boyfriend jeans, either. The Dre Low Rise Boyfriend from Rag & Bone features a mid-rise waistline and relaxed fit from the hips to the ankles, resulting in a fairly straight design that leaves room for movement all throughout the legs. Its medium wash makes this slim-fit boyfriend jean the perfect transitional piece, as the color stays fairly ambiguous to any season’s color palette. Trusty and reliable as a good pair of jeans can be, this Rag & Bone pair is one that you can keep in your closet for years. While the classics are ole reliable, there’s a demographic of fashionistas who prefer trendier pieces to the same old, same old. If you’re the type of shopper who likes to hop on the bandwagon when a new style comes into town, you may not be particularly drawn to this traditional pair. However, there’s something to be said about a good staple, and this particular pair of boyfriend jeans is perfect for a capsule wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $225 Washes: Julienne, Emory, Ash | Size range: 23-34 (waist) | Material: 99% cotton, 1% Lycra | Specifications: Low rise, five pockets, button, zip fly

Best High-Rise: ÉTICA Tyler Vintage Straight Etica Denim View On Eticadenim.com View On Fahertybrand.com View On Verishop.com Who It’s Good For Someone who appreciates a production process that uses recycled materials and less water. Who it’s Not Good For The shopper who wants more of a low-rise, slouchy style. Different waistline heights are in a constant rotation when it comes to fashion, and as timeless as jeans are, it’s no surprise that they adopt these trend cycles as well. The high-rise jean is a classic silhouette, but it is modernized by the boyfriend cut, which we loved in these Tyler jeans. This style tapers in at the waist to define your shape and hugs your hips to outline those curves, relaxing below the hips and keeping the legs free to move comfortably. Though the clean hemlines of the jeans taper in slightly at the ankle, they still keep the air of ease about them and don’t detract from the wider-leg style, but instead create more of a shape for the upper leg. While high-rise jeans may not be for everyone, they are for a large demographic of shoppers, and are worth trying on while you search for the perfect pair (you never know, they may just hug you in all of the right places). The fashion pendulum is swinging between high and low-rise pants in today’s day and age, but everyone knows that true style is wearing whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable — because as long as you feel great in it, everyone will think you look it, too. Tuck a bodysuit into this medium-wash, high-rise pair for a look that will both be proportionally pleasing (think small top, larger jeans) and versatile enough to dress up for a night out after a morning of brunch. Price at time of publish: $188 Wash: Julienne | Size: 24-32 (waist) | Material: 77% cotton, 23% Refibra Tencel | Specifications: High-rise, five pockets, button, zip fly

Best Low-Rise: GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend Revolve View On Fwrd.com View On Revolve Who It’s Good For Anyone who favors a low-slung waistline. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who appreciates the figure-hugging silhouette of high-waisted jeans. If oversized isn’t quite your vibe and low-rise pants scream your name, then we’ve found the perfect combination for you. The Bella Low Rise Boyfriend from GRLFRND are the perfect early aughts-inspired jeans that feel nostalgic but current all at the same time with their slouchy (but not too baggy) silhouette and hip-grazing waistline. This faded, medium-wash style tapers in at the hemline to further accentuate the relaxed fit around the legs, creating that “boyfriend” look that we all know and love. Pair these pants with a cropped baby tee and shoulder purse and you’ll look every bit the teenage dream that the 2000s embraced. While low-rise pants may be back in style now, they were a terrifying revival that many were hesitant to allow back into the fashion rotation — but as we know, history repeats itself. Not everyone will embrace the low-rise look with open arms, which is why it’s vital to know the other styles that are available to you if this look isn’t your jam (i.e. high-rise, mid-rise). But if you’re feeling like taking a daring step with this throwback style, then the Bella Low Rise jeans are the way to go. Price at time of publish: $225 Wash: Gramercy Park | Size range: 23-32 (waist) | Material: 100% cotton | Specifications: Low-rise, five pockets, button, zipper fly, light distressing