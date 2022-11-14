The 24 Best Bomber Jackets of 2022 That Will Take Your Style to New Heights

Keep scrolling to discover PEOPLE's top picks of best bomber jackets for both men and women.

Whether you’re looking to give the trend a try or want to find that perfect bomber jacket that you’ll have in your wardrobe for years to come, we’re here to help. We researched dozens of bomber jacket styles, carefully considering design, durability, fabric, fit, and silhouette to find the best bomber jackets to buy.

Another great thing about a bomber jacket is that it’s the ultimate layering piece, especially in transitional seasons. “It can be worn in place of a sweatshirt or sweater, or even layered on top of them,” says Naina Singla , a style expert and wardrobe consultant.

“The versatility and range of the bomber jacket are what makes it such a great piece for your wardrobe,” says Melina Kemph , a stylist with clients such as Travis Kelce, Kevin Knox, and Denzel Ward. “Bomber, letterman, trench coat with bomber jacket sleeves — there are so many different iterations of the silhouette that allow for it to be worn as casual as activewear or dressed up for a night out." In addition to its versatility, Elysha Lenkin , a celebrity stylist who has worked with Tina Fey, Carrie Underwood, and Serena Williams, says it’s one of those items that never go out of style. “It’s a classic and will never be dated,” she explains.

Some wardrobe items are simply iconic, and the bomber jacket is no exception. Inspired by the so-called “flight jackets” of the United States Army from the World War I era, the insulated jacket was adopted by the fashion industry in the 1950s and has since seen become one of the most versatile jackets around.

Best Overall: Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Bomber Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a bomber jacket in a classic fit and neutral colors. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a bomber jacket with more of an oversized fit or more bolder color options. Overall, the Classic Bomber Jacket from Abercrombie is the stand-out pick. The jacket features a classic bomber fit, which is naturally a little oversized, but not as oversized as they come. The jacket is also filled with recycled polyester fibers, giving it a little bit of a sustainable edge with a polyester shell that is water-resistant, making it an excellent choice for the fall and spring seasons when the chance of rain is high. With its timeless relaxed fit and neutral colors, this jacket is incredibly versatile, too, and can be easily dressed up or down depending on your wardrobe needs. Price at time of publish: $120 Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Polyester, recycled polyester | Colors: Black, light brown, cream brown

Best Budget: H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket H&M View On Hm.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a good oversized bomber jacket in a neutral hue at a low price point. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a budget-friendly bomber jacket with a more tailored fit. Compared to other garment categories, jackets tend to come with a higher price tag — but not this bomber style. The Oversized Bomber Jacket from H&M is $40 for a jacket that looks and feels much more expensive. It features a lightly padded design, making it the perfect layer for chilly days and, although it comes in a more neutral light gray tone, the inside is lined in a gorgeous neon orange for a fun pop of color when unzipped. Since it has an oversized fit, the jacket layers comfortably over a thick hoodie or chunky sweater without feeling too restrictive. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: Light gray

Best on Amazon: URBANFIND Men's Slim Fit Lightweight Sportswear Bomber Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a value-friendly unisex bomber jacket that comes in tons of colors. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a bomber jacket with more padding for cooler weather. The best bomber jacket on Amazon is the URBANFIND Men's Slim Fit Lightweight Sportswear Bomber Jacket. Albeit a men’s jacket, this style could really work as a unisex option with its classic silhouette and color options. The jacket comes highly recommended by nearly 5,000 Amazon customers who rave about it for its fit, value, durability, and material. Some customers love it so much that they own it in several colors, too. The rave reviews plus the under-$45 price tag make it a total add-to-cart item for us. Price at time of publish: $33.99-$39.99 Size Range: S-XXL | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, blue, red, gray, khaki, purple, sky blue, avocado green, camo gray, coffee, army green, camp green, yellow



Best Black: Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket Alpha View On Alphaindustries.com View On Backcountry.com View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a classic black bomber jacket with a fantastic size range. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a black bomber jacket that isn’t padded. There’s nothing more timeless than a black bomber jacket—and the Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket delivers on our expectations. In addition to black, this padded bomber jacket comes in six incredible colors and an even more impressive size range, making it one of the most inclusive styles on our list, in addition to being the best black bomber jacket. The jacket is also fully reversible (so you essentially get two jackets in one) and is water-repellent, making it an excellent everyday pick for more rainy climates. Price at time of publish: $190 Size Range: XXS-5XL | Material: Nylon, polyester | Colors: Black, vintage gray, sage, blue, gunmetal, camo, khaki

Best Leather: Levi's Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a versatile bomber jacket that they can dress up for the office. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a genuine leather jacket style with a classic bomber shape. For a stylish spin on a classic leather bomber jacket, look no further than the Levi's Faux Leather Bomber Jacket. Made from polyurethane for a sleek faux leather material, this versatile jacket is ideal for everyday casual ensembles but is chic enough to wear with dress office attire. too. It features a point collar that gives it a nod to '70s style, plus elastic cuffs for that timeless bomber feel. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: Polyurethane | Colors: Biscotti, black, oyster

Best Oversized: COLLUSION Unisex Oversized Woven Bomber Jacket Asos View On Asos Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for an oversized bomber jacket with more unique details and lots of size options. Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers looking for an oversized bomber jacker in more classic colors, like black or army green. Oversized bomber jackets are always a good idea. For the best style, we love the COLLUSION Unisex Oversized Woven Bomber Jacket, which adds a little something extra with its double collar and two-tone design to the more traditional oversized look. This unisex bomber jacket is also under $100, making it a more wallet-friendly option, too. Plus, it has tons of functional pockets and a high collar, and padding for extra warmth. Price at time of publish: $98.90 Size Range: XXS-3XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: Beige

Best Cropped: Pilcro Cropped Bomber Jacket Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It's Good For Someone looking for a satin cropped bomber jacket with a relaxed fit and classic colorways. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a bomber jacket with more color options or in a different material or silhouette. If you're going for more of a cropped look, the Pilcro Cropped Bomber Jacket from Anthropologie is our favorite. This satin bomber jacket has a cropped silhouette that is short but not too short, giving it an added touch of versatility. And, much like a classic bomber design, it has a more relaxed fit, so it doesn't feel too tight, which can happen with more cropped jacket styles. The nylon jacket also comes in the most gorgeous mossy green and navy colors and is accented by large snap buttons with a zippered closure. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Nylon | Colors: Moss green, navy

Best Athletic: L.L.Bean Women’s 3-Season Bomber Jacket LL Beans View On Nordstrom View On L.L.Bean View On Lyst.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a bomber jacket made for outdoor adventures. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for an athletic bomber jacket with a sportier style or more size options than what's offered. For an athletic bomber jacket that is designed for outdoor adventures — but is still super stylish — the 3-Season Bomber Jacket from L.L.Bean is a must. Available in both women’s and men’s styles, this outdoorsy bomber jacket is made from recycled fabrics, comes in a few different color options, and is lined with super soft fleece for extra warmth. Plus, it’s designed as a lightweight wind and water-resistant jacket making it all the more versatile, too. Price at time of publish: $89 Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Recycled polyester fleece, recycled nylon, polyester, spandex, acrylic | Colors: Sienna clay, nautical navy, grey birch, black

Best Fleece: Banana Republic Cassia Sherpa Bomber Banana Republic View On Gapfactory.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a cozy bomber jacket with excellent fleece texture or those wanting one in petite sizing. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a fleece bomber jacket with a classic collar and hem. The beauty of a bomber jacket is that it can be found in tons of different fabrics and textures. For the best fleece option, we recommend the Banana Republic Cassia Sherpa Bomber. Boasting tons of amazing texture and a unique spin on the classic bomber jacket, this option is more like a cross between a bomber and a zip-up sweatshirt — only fuzzy. Instead of a thick banded hemline, it features a drawstring closure, and it forgoes the collar altogether for a more granddad shirt feel. It's also offered in petite sizes for those who are looking for a bomber with shorter dimensions. Price at time of publish: $120 Size Range: XXS-XXL (regular); XXS-XL (petite) | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: Cream, green

Best Quilted: Blank NYC Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket Lulus View On Amazon View On Lulus View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a lightweight quilted jacket with tons of color options at an approachable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a heavier quilted bomber jacket for winter or those needing other sizes than what's offered. There’s something so cozy about a quilted jacket, no mater how lightweight is actually is. This bomber jacket from Blank NYC is a mix between cozy quilted and a lightweight layer, making it the perfect transitional jacket. The lining is 100 percent cotton and the shell is 100 percent lyocell with a lived-in vintage jacket-type feel. It’s an ultra-soft, relaxed, and casual bomber jacket you’re bound to get a ton of wear out of. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XS-L | Material: Lyocell, polyester, cotton | Colors: Burnt sage, nutmeg, burgundy, canyon sunset, chai tea, sand drift, ocean eyes, and more

Best Herringbone: Bonobos The Italian Wool Bomber Bonobos View On Bonobos.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a tailored fit that goes well with smart and casual outfits. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a more relaxed fit or a more casual style. An excellent style for winter, the Bonobos The Italian Wool Bomber is constructed from 75 percent wool with a quilted inner lining for added warmth. Available in grey and green herringbone, the jacket is the perfect style for smart and casual looks with its structured silhouette. The jacket also features an eye-catching collar that adds to the tailored feel, plus interior pockets — similar to a suit jacket — to keep the outside as sleek as possible. Price at time of publish: $349 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: Wool, nylon | Colors: Green, gray



Best Hardware: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Exposed Pocket Bomber Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Karllagerfeldparis.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a bomber jacket with some slight edge and unique details. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for more subtle hardware detailing or a bomber in other colorways or fits. From fabric to lining, there are many ways to add detail to a bomber jacket. But, if you’re looking for something a little more subtle, hardware is where it’s at. For a bomber jacket with incredible hardware detailing, the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Exposed Pocket Bomber is our top pick. The jacket is made with shimmering silver zippers that are functional as well as fashionable (especially in the way they outline the oversized breast pockets), creating a nice contrast against the black satin fabric. Price at time of publish: $249 Size Range: XS-2XL | Material: Nylon, polyester, spandex | Colors: Black

Best Reversible: Scotch & Soda Printed Reversible Padded Bomber Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Scotch-soda.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a reversible bomber jacket with fun prints and colors. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a solid bomber jacket or needs more sizing options than what's offered. When shopping for reversible bomber jackets, you’ll typically see a solid-colored lining that can be worn inside-out for a more colorful style — but not with this jacket. The adorable Print Reversible Recycled Polyester Bomber Jacket from Scotch & Soda takes reversible to new heights with its variety of patterns and colors that truly create two jackets in one. Whether you choose the Combo J (our personal favorite) for a more springtime floral moment or the Combo R for a slightly edgier feel, you can get so much wear out of it. On top of that, the silky jacket is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, in case that is important to you. Price at time of publish: $198 Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Recycled polyester | Colors: Navy floral, lavender floral, mint floral

Best Varsity: Iets Frans Varsity Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a varsity-style jacket that doesn’t highlight a specific team. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a varsity jacket of their favorite team or wanting specific colors other than green. It’s hard to think about bomber jackets without thinking about varsity jackets. If you want a cool and sporty bomber jacket, the Iets Frans Varsity Jacket has that classic sports feel in a fashion-forward way. Featuring a blade collar and chenille letter patches, this lined bomber jacket is designed to look cool and keep you warm with its wool blend material and faux leather sleeves. It also has an oversized fit, so you can easily layer it over a hoodie for a day-off vibe. Price at time of publish: $124 Size Range: XS-L | Material: Polyester, wool, acrylic, nylon | Colors: Green

Best Puffer: UO Bestie Puffer Jacket UO View On Urban Outfitters Who It's Good For Someone looking for a fitted puffer bomber jacket or one with a fun print. Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a more oversized shape or more room for layering. If you love the bomber jacket shape, you can wear it all year long, thanks to styles like the UO Bestie Puffer Jacket, which gives the classic jacket style a cozy, puffed-up upgrade. Available in four colors — including a super fun floral print — this puffer bomber jacket is designed to keep you warm without sacrificing style, whether you're trekking it through the snow on your city work commute or cozying up post-weekend workout class. Price at time of publish: $109 Size Range: XXS-3XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black multi, black, pink, light gray

Best with Fur Collar: & Other Stories Nylon Bomber Jacket With Faux Fur Collar Asos View On Asos View On Stories.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a statement bomber jacket with an oversized fit and faux fur collar. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more fitted or cropped silhouette or those wanting a more monochromatic look. A fur collar is a fun way to make a statement with any jacket, especially a bomber jacket. We love the mix of sheen fabric with fluffy faux fur on this Nylon Bomber Jacket from & Other Stories. The oversized silhouette is slightly padded with a quilted lining for added cozy vibes, making it an excellent choice for layering in cold winter weather or as a more transitional piece for late fall. Price at time of publish: $179 Size Range: XS-L | Material: Modacrylic, polyester | Colors: Black

Best Wool: Oak + Fort Wool Blend Bomber Jacket Oak and Fort View On Oakandfort.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an elevated varsity jacket with a collared neckline with several color options. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a collarless neckline or anyone needing a different size than what's offered. Typically, you’ll find wool in more varsity-style bomber jackets. But, if athletics aren’t your thing but you still want a sporty nod the Wool Blend Bomber Jacket from Oak + Fort is a stylish choice. Designed from a wool blend fabric, and available in three chic colors (including a monochromatic cream that we are obsessed with), the layering jacket features a collared neckline for an elevated vintage feel and is sure to keep you warm in the uncertainty of transitional seasons. Price at time of publish: $168 Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Polyester, wool | Colors: Brown rice, beech, midnight navy

Best Satin: Straight to Hell Boogie Reversible Green and Copper Bomber Jacket Straight to Hell Apparel View On Straighttohellapparel.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a reversible satin bomber jacket with a wide range of size options. Who It's Not Good For People who want a more subtle satin style or prefers different colorways. Satin is another iconic bomber jacket fabric — and we adore this one from Straight to Hell. The Boogie Reversible Green and Copper Bomber Jacket has tons of amazing details, including different colored paneling, diamond chain stitching for a quilted look, and a fun striped trim down the sleeves. Additionally, It has a fitted yet relaxed feel and is the perfect lightweight jacket for every day, but also works well for a night out with its subtle glam aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $160 Size Range: XXS-4XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: Green/copper

Best Recycled: Cotton On The Bomber Jacket Cotton on View On Cottonon.com Who It’s Good For People looking for a jacket made from recycled materials in a classic oversized bomber style. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who likes more detail in their jackets or needs different sizes than what's offered. For a bomber jacket that is under $100 and made from recycled materials, Cotton On’s Bomber Jacket is an excellent pick. Available in three colors — including classic black and two hues of brown — the slightly oversized jacket features lining and filling made from 100 percent recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer waste. Despite its simple design, the eco-friendly bomber jacket has some subtle details we love, like the ring-shaped zipper pull and quilted placket. It’s an excellent everyday jacket and can even keep you warm enough on cold fall days. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Size Range: 12-20+ | Material: Recycled polyester | Colors: Rich taupe, rich brown, black

Best Dressy: Zara Sequin Bomber Jacket Zara View On Zara.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a show-stopping bomber jacket that can be dressed up. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers something a little more subtle for going out, or those who need more sizing options. When shopping for a jacket you can go out in, sequins are superior. The Zara Sequin Bomber Jacket is full of glitz and glam with its sparkling outer shell and comfortable elastic rib trim. The zip-up bomber jacket is a great way to dress up a casual ensemble, but would also look incredible over a sleek suit or silky dress for more formal events and occasions. Price at time of publish: $129 Size Range: S-XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black

Best Splurge: Super World The Super Puff Bomber Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It’s Good For Someone who needs a thick bomber jacket for frigid winter temperatures. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a more lightweight style or a longer silhouette. It’s always worth investing in a high-quality and durable jacket for winter. If you’re wanting a bomber jacket style to keep you cozy and stylish on frigid winter days, The Super Puff Bomber is worth every penny. This jacket features a cropped silhouette and is made from nylon and merino wool with responsibly sourced down and feather fill. Despite its functionality, the jacket is also stylish with its traditional bomber-style details, including the elastic cuffs, nylon facade, and classic color options (plus some). PEOPLE's Commerce Editor Erika Reals can attest to the quality of Super Puff coats — she owns multiple styles and they are her go-to puffers for those frigid days. Price at time of publish: $250 Size Range: 2XS-XL | Material: Nylon, merino wool, responsibly sourced down | Colors: Tea green, matte pearl, red willow, modern taupe, kelp, catalina, and more

Best with Hood: Topshop Faux Shearling Lined Hood Bomber Jacket Topshop View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Someone wanting a hooded bomber jacket with a cozy touch. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a classic black hooded bomber jacket, or a jacket with a built-in sweatshirt. Bomber jackets come in all sorts of styles, including a hooded silhouette that provides extra warmth and a more relaxed feel. If you want a style with a hood, we love the Topshop Faux Shearling Lined Hood Bomber Jacket. Made from a nylon and polyester blend, this oversized bomber jacket is slightly padded with a cozy shearling hood for extra warmth. It also has ruched accents on the sleeves for a touch of stylish detail, and it’s lined with orange fabric for a fun color pop when unzipped. Price at time of publish: $111 Size Range: 2-14 | Material: Nylon, polyester | Colors: Charcoal, light green

Best Velvet: Zara Velvet Bomber Jacket Zara View On Zara.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for an elegant spin on the classic bomber style. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants different colors or size options or those looking for a warmer coat for cold weather. Albeit a more casual outerwear style, fabric choice can completely transform a bomber jacket. For a more elevated option, velvet is the move. The Zara Velvet Bomber Jacket is our top pick for this category, not only because it has a stunning velvet fabric, but also because the eggplant color adds a subtle hint of color that is truly divine. Made from polyester with a little bit of stretch, the jacket features double zipper pulls so you can play with styling, classic welt pockets, and a comfortable and stretchy elastic trim at the collar, waist, and sleeve hems. Price at time of publish: $129 Size Range: S-XL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Colors: Dark eggplant