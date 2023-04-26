We decided to take the long list of scrubs on the market head-on and test 29 popular products, from sugar formulas to chemical scrubs. Keep reading to discover the 15 scrubs that didn’t inflame our skin, took care of our dry patches, and left us feeling soft and smooth.

Because pure sugar granules from your cupboard can be far too jagged and abrasive on your skin, they should never be used on your face. Instead, these carefully formulated scrubs are made with pulverized ingredients that lightly slough the skin on your body to resurface your shining new layer underneath. “Body scrubs are intended to exfoliate and remove dry flakes and dull skin cells from the top layer of the skin, increasing luminosity, smoothness, and priming the skin for hydration with moisturizer,” says Dr. Rebecca Marcus, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Maei MD. This middle step between cleansing and moisturizer is a game changer, and one you should be incorporating into your self-care routine if you haven’t already.

There are few things that feel more luxurious than exfoliated skin and a close shave — and the best way to achieve this simple pleasure is by incorporating a body scrub into your shower routine. You may have DIY’d a scrub or two in your day with a combination of sugar and oil, but nothing beats the spa-like scents and long-lasting nourishment of the scrubs that we tested and approved. While you can surely go to the kitchen to whip up a quick exfoliating fix, neither us nor dermatologists recommend it.

Best Overall Nopalera Cactus Flower Exfoliant 5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Credo Beauty Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Effective at sloughing our skin without feeling abrasive or rough

Our skin looked noticeably smoother (and we weren’t left with strawberry legs!)

Small granules melted into our skin and evened out texture Cons There's nothing we didn't love about this body scrub! After testing this cactus flower exfoliant for two weeks, we can confidently say that this scrub has earned a permanent place on our shower shelf. Made from a nourishing, ground sugar mixture of prickly pear cactus and lightly fragranced with the refreshing scent of tangerine oil, this scrub was a delight to our weathered skin. Although thick with sugar crystals, this scrub never felt rough or damaging on our skin as we slathered ourselves in the shower. Instead, the granules seemed to effortlessly dissolve when brought into contact with our skin, leaving the hydrating safflower, jojoba seed, and tangerine oil to absorb into our skin and nourish the freshly exfoliated layer. While the scrub certainly felt oily in the shower, our skin never felt tacky nor did we ever leave the shower feeling unclean — a result of many other scrubs we tested that did not make our list of favorites. Instead, the oil slipped right off when rinsed in the water and our skin felt perfectly moisturized when toweled off afterwards, making us skip out on lotion entirely. Better yet, we noticed that our skin both looked and felt smoother to the touch, evening out our texture and definitely not leaving us with the small, red splotches of ingrown hairs (a.k.a. strawberry legs) that some other scrubs have caused us in the past. Our only complaint? That we don’t have more of this stuff, like, right now. Price at time of publish: $32 Star ingredients: Cactus flower, tangerine oil | Formulation: Sugar scrub | Size: 6 oz. | Fragranced: Yes The 21 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget Tree Hut Sugar Scrub 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Buttery formula keeps the sugar crystals from causing a mess

A little goes a long way, as one scoop covers an entire leg

Quality and quantity far surpass its low price tag Cons Screw cap can trap the granules, making it hard to close Smooth, hydrated skin, a closer shave than ever, and a scent that transports you to a scenic spa — all for $11? It sounds too good to be true, but that’s exactly what we experienced when we incorporated this budget-friendly product into our shower and skincare routine. We appreciated how easy (and generally mess-free) it was to scoop a dollop of this scrub into our hands thanks to its shea butter base mixed with exfoliating crystals and hydrating medley of fruit and nut oils. A little goes a long way, as just one scoop was able to effectively slough away the dead skin on one leg, from ankle to hip, before moving onto the next. Shaving was a breeze and honestly left us with smoother legs than ever before once we slathered on this scrub. Just be sure to wipe off the excess granules on the cap before screwing the lid back on. Price at time of publish: $10.99 Star ingredients: Mango fruit extract, shea butter | Formulation: Sugar scrub | Size: 18 oz. | Fragranced: Yes



Best Investment Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish Exfoliator 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Fresh.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Syrupy blend of brown sugar and plant oils left our skin feeling moisturized

Formula was non-abrasive, yet effective

Served as a great step before using self-tanner Cons Tub is a bit small, so we ran out of it pretty quickly Brown sugar may be in all of the desserts that you love, but did you know that it’s yummy for your skin, too? This exfoliant is made from brown sugar crystals and a delectable blend of several nut, seed, and citrus oils to make a scrub that not only sloughed away our dead skin, but loved on our newly surfaced skin, too. We appreciated that the grains weren’t too large, and therefore tough on our skin, and loved how rich and thick it felt when being massaged on our body under the water. The formula became syrupy when we slathered it on in the shower but rinsed right off when we were done, leaving our skin both looking and feeling hydrated. We even went on to try it before self-tanning, which ended up giving us a much more even look. We just wish that this tub was a little bigger, as we found ourselves running out of it fairly quickly. Price at time of publish: $67 Star ingredients: Brown sugar crystals, evening primrose, sweet almond, apricot kernel, and jojoba oils, ginseng root extract, peppermint | Formulation: Sugar scrub | Size: 14.10 oz. | Fragranced: Yes

Best for Sensitive Skin Necessaire The Body Exfoliator 4.5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On The Detox Market Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 4 /5

Exfoliation 4.5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 4.5 /5 Pros Ground up, fine consistency is gentle enough on irritable skin

Formula’s inclusion of charcoal, AHAs and BHAs are added skincare benefits

A little goes a long way Cons Scrub leaks into the cap, which can waste product What’s not to love about a scrub that not only works gently (yet effectively!) on your skin to slough away any roughness or dead cells, but one that’s chock full of skin-loving ingredients, as well? The Necessaire Body Exfoliator is made with bamboo charcoal, salicylic, and glycolic acids to soften and nourish your skin while evening out any pre-existing texture that you may have. We loved how gentle its ultra-fine formula was on our skin, making this a great option for people with sensitive complexions. You also don’t need more than a small dollop when using this scrub, as a little bit can cover a large area (but just be careful when you’re closing the cap, as the scrub has a tendency to leak and can create a mess). But if you want the scent and results of a spa treatment at home, then this is the scrub you need. Price at time of publish: $30 Star ingredients: Bamboo charcoal, salicylic acid, glycolic acid | Formulation: Charcoal scrub | Size: 6.1 oz. | Fragranced: Yes The 15 Best Face Masks for Glowing Skin in 2023

Best Non-Stripping Biossance Squalane + Enzyme Sugar Body Scrub 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Biossance.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 4.5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Very soft texture that still effectively exfoliates

Squeeze tube makes the job 10 times easier and less messy

Clean layerable scent lingers beyond the shower Cons On the pricier side (but the quantity inside makes it worthwhile) Packed with fruit enzymes and sloughing sugar crystals, this gentle scrub is the perfect mediator between an in-depth exfoliator and a delicate spa treatment. We loved the Biossance sugar body scrub for its soft, hydrating gel and delicate crystal formula, which blend harmoniously to create non-messy suds on our skin. It didn’t take more than a small amount dispensed onto our hands to get our legs fully lathered, and we’re awarding bonus points for its easy-to-squeeze bottle that makes application a breeze. While the price may be a bit high for some interested shoppers, we think the cost is well-justified for its surprisingly larger size tube and general effectiveness (after all, you don’t need much product to get results). For a scrub that evens your texture without stripping away your skin, this Biossance pick is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $28 Star ingredients: Squalane, pomegranate enzymes, sugar crystals | Formulation: Sugar scrub | Size: 6.76 oz. | Fragranced: Yes

Best for a Smooth Shave Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub 4.4 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Credo Beauty Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 4 /5

Exfoliation 4.5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 4 /5 Pros Lathers up nicely while still effectively exfoliating our skin

We thought the concoction of essentials oils and rose essence smelled spa-like

Left our skin moisturized post-shower Cons Left more oily residue on our skin than we would like compared to others we tested Body scrubs are not necessarily an essential step before shaving, but it sure does provide a closer shave (and a luxurious addition to your shower routine). This exfoliant from Osea is specially made for dry skin, as its combination of Dead Sea and Himalayan pink salts work together to slough away your dead skin cells without irritating or breaking the skin. We particularly loved how tenderly this aided our rough patches and prepped our skin for a close shave, leaving us with ultra-smooth legs by the end of our showers. While we appreciated how silky smooth our skin felt as a result of the scrub’s elements of safflower seed oil, shea butter, and olive oil blend, we did feel like the formula left us feeling a little more oily than we’d like. However, we think the smooth and stubble-free skin was worth the momentary oiliness. Price at time of publish: $48 Star ingredients: Dead Sea, Bolivian rose, and Himalayan pink salts, shea butter | Formulation: Salt scrub | Size: 12 oz. | Fragranced: Yes The 11 Best Razors for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Dermatitis Kiehls Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Body Polish 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Kiehls.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 4 /5 Pros Cream-infused formula helped keep our skin from drying out

Eradicated our patches of contact dermatitis

Not a rough product, even if you put some pressure behind it Cons There’s no travel size — but we want to bring this everywhere! According to Mayo Clinic, dermatitis is a “general term that describes a common skin irritation” — and it’s more common than you might think. Everything from small patches of dry skin to eczema can fall under the dermatitis umbrella, which makes a non-irritating body scrub like this one from Kiehl’s a go-to for people who want to gently nurse their dry spots back to life. This cream formula is engineered with shea and jojoba butters, sweet almond oil, honey, and soy milk to make this scrub a nourishing one while still working away at tough spots with the small granules mixed in. We loved the creamy consistency of this polish as we worked it into our skin and appreciated its gentle crystals that subtly sloughed away our flaky spots. Bonus points for its calming ingredients, which calmed down our inflamed skin within just a few days of use. Our only qualm? That it doesn’t come in a smaller size, because we never want to part with this scrub. Price at time of publish: $35 Star ingredients: Soy milk, honey, shea and jojoba butters, sweet almond oil | Formulation: Cream scrub | Size: 6.8 oz. | Fragranced: Yes

Best for Dry Skin Oui the People Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish 4.9 Oui the People View On Ouithepeople.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 4.5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Feels more like an exfoliating lotion than a scrub (which we love)

You don’t need much to get great results

Our skin felt soft as silk once we stepped out of the shower Cons One of the more expensive body scrubs we tested, especially for the size If you don’t quite have splotches of irritation like dermatitis but still experience dry skin, then the body polish from Oui The People is a great contender. This scrub is a delicate blend between lotion and exfoliator, coming out of the packaging as a thick lotion and thinning out into a hydrating scrub as it gets lathered up. We likened it to grains of salt as we sloughed off our dead skin, but felt as if we were putting moisture back simultaneously thanks to its thick, creamy consistency. Top it off with a little body oil and lotion afterwards to truly get the spa experience of your dreams. Dry-skinned beauty lovers will appreciate this scrub for its gentle work and hydrating properties, and will love it even more for its relaxing scent — though we did wish it did come with more product for the price and maybe even a few fragrances to choose from (although let’s face it, those of us blessed with dry skin don’t need extra irritants). Price at time of publish: $48 Star ingredients: Bamboo stem extract, lactic acid, squalane | Formulation: Cream scrub | Size: 4.2 oz. | Fragranced: Yes These Are the 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Sugar Scrub Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Target View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Consistency 4 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Formula lathers up well and feels both cleansing and exfoliating

Evened out our skin texture

Don’t need to moisturize afterwards Cons A little rougher than others we tested, which may not be ideal for those with more sensitive skin types One of our critiques during this test is that some of these scrubs have left a quite oily film on our skin, which keeps us from feeling totally clean. We were happy to discover that this was certainly not the case when it came to Ouai's sugar scrub, which lathered up nicely on our skin and left behind a soapy substance. This made it feel like we were not only scrubbing off dead skin cells, but really giving ourselves a good cleanse, as well. However, we did notice that sugar-crystal scrub was a bit rougher than others on our skin (without breaking skin or being harmful, of course) — which can also be attributed to its double purpose as a scalp scrub. But we don’t necessarily think this is a con for everyone, as people with tough skin on areas like their heels or elbows will appreciate the more heavy-duty (and actually exfoliating) results that gentler formulas may not grant you. Price at time of publish: $40 Star ingredients: Sugar, panthenol, glycerin, coconut oil | Formulation: Sugar scrub | Size: 8.8 oz. | Fragranced: Yes

Best Coffee Scrub SNP Cafferonic Body Scrub 4.8 Soko Glam View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Sokoglam.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 4 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Felt like a gentler alternative to sugar scrubs

Leaves behind a delicate cocoa butter scent

Our skin was left feeling significantly softer and smoother than before Cons Not exfoliating enough for rougher patches of skin Hi, yes — we’ll take our coffee in scrub form, please! This caffeinated exfoliant is made from pulverized arabica coffee beans and ground-up walnut shells, which is best for gentle scrubbing and the prevention of ingrown hairs (a blessing for the bikini-clad warmer months). We thought it had a creamy consistency when it was first applied to our skin, and then it slowly became transparent as it was slathered. It then became balmy, allowing the formula to hydrate our skin as the coffee grains sloughed away our dead cells. (Basically, this scrub was a lot easier to apply than some of the other grittier ones.) However, we do think you should go for a more grainy scrub to really work at those dry spots, as this formula is better for sensitive skin or those who want a more gentle exfoliation. Price at time of publish: $10 Star ingredients: Walnut shell powder, arabica coffee, hyaluronic acid | Formulation: Coffee scrub | Size: 6.1 oz. | Fragranced: Yes

Best Scent Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Credo Beauty Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 4 /5

Exfoliation 4 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros So moisturizing that we could forgo lotion afterward

Coconut and rose petal fragrance is divine

Feels justifiable to us as a shower-time splurge Cons Oils from this scrub left our tub pretty slippery If you want your shower to be your own personal spa, we’re right there with you — and the best way to get your space smelling the part is with the Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub. This body polish is infused with the natural scents of coconut and rose, crafting a whimsical fragrance when infused with the steam of your shower — and leaving you with buttery soft skin. We were satisfied with the sugar crystals that effectively worked at our skin while the coconut oil hydrated the new layer that was uncovered. The sweet floral aroma was left by Moroccan rose, which makes this product every bit worthy of your shower shelf. However, we do advise you to be careful as you step in and out of the shower after you use this scrub, as the oils can make your tub a little slippery. (You may need to do a quick clean after you use this one.) Price at time of publish: $40 Star ingredients: Sugar, virgin coconut oil, Moroccan rose | Formulation: Sugar scrub | Size: 8 oz. | Fragranced: Yes

Best for KP First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 4.5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Silt-like scrub allowed us to exfoliate as much as we wanted to without worrying about causing microabrasions

Also effective at targeting ingrown hairs

Even though we have traditionally reactive skin, we had zero irritation with this one Cons Doesn’t include a moisturizing component, which we would have appreciated If you’re looking for a way to gently improve your KP (or keratosis pilaris, a.k.a. “chicken” or “strawberry skin”), then you’re in luck. This KP-targeting body scrub from First Aid Beauty digs deep with its 10 percent AHA chemical exfoliants, resurfacing the skin without causing any tears or microabrasions due to physical, gritty granules. While we went into this a little nervous because our skin reacts easily to new products, we were enthralled by its healing results and gradual erasure of ingrown hairs after just a few weeks of using. Our skin both looked and felt better after we started incorporating this scrub into our shower routine, reducing our red spots (the aforementioned “strawberry skin”) and smoothing our texture with its simple formula. Plus it’s fragrance-free, making this a good option for people with sensitive skin who develop reactions to artificial (or natural) scents. We do wish this scrub came with a moisturizing component to make the product feel a bit silkier, but we just applied baby oil afterwards for easy re-hydration. Price at time of publish: $30 Star ingredients: 10% glycolic and lactic acids, pumice buffing beads, vitamin E | Formulation: Bead scrub | Size: 8 oz. | Fragranced: No

Best with AHA Kopari KP Body Bumps Be Gone with 10% AHA Clarifying Body Scrub 5 Kopari View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Koparibeauty.com Our Ratings Consistency 5 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 5 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros A little bit goes a very long way

Visibly decreased our keratosis pilaris after a few weeks

AHA chemical exfoliants are significantly more effective (and thicker to the touch) than others Cons Requires careful sun protection after use due to the glycolic and lactic acids Your idea of exfoliants may be sugar granules or coffee scrubs, but ingredients called AHAs in your beauty products are chemicals that, according to the FDA, activate the “shedding of the surface skin” (just without all the gritty ingredients). This scrub from Kopari features 10 percent AHA chemical exfoliants that target your dry (and/or KP-afflicted) skin and work to reduce the appearance of those little red bumps that can sprout up on your arms and legs. In fact, we noticed a significant change in the visibility of our KP after just a few weeks of slathering ourselves in this sudsy scrub, making it worth every penny of its (relatively affordable) $26 price. We appreciated the triple exfoliants in this scrub (volcanic sand, finely-ground coconut shells, and pumice), which definitely felt more physical to the touch, but never felt abrasive on our sensitive skin. All that we needed was a quarter-sized dollop to get the product foaming onto our skin, which saved us more of the product (and money) in the end. Its cleansing formula made us feel clean too, not just freshly sloughed. We do encourage users to be wary of time spent in the sun afterwards (or to at least layer up with SPF and sun-resistant clothing for at least a week after using this scrub), as the glycolic and lactic acids in this stuff can cause your skin to be more prone to sunburn. Price at time of publish: $26 Star ingredients: 5.5% glycolic acid, 4.5% lactic acid, volcanic sand, coconut shells, pumice, jojoba oil | Formulation: Chemical exfoliant | Size: 8.45 oz. | Fragranced: Yes The 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2023

Best Gentle Avène Gentle Body Scrub 4.5 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Aveneusa.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Consistency 4 /5

Distribution 5 /5

Exfoliation 4 /5

Skin Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Fine wax beads exfoliate our skin softly while the formula kept us from drying out or becoming inflamed

Suds up like a body wash, making us feel fresh and clean

Didn’t enflame or irritate our eczema-prone skin Cons We wish it had more of a sloughing effect for those rough patches Beauty lovers with sensitive, KP- or eczema-prone skin will love this gentle option from Avene. Its exfoliants are composed of two types of differently sized granules, made from biodegradable cellulose and jojoba wax beads, to effectively scrub your skin without causing any abrasions or irritation. We liked that its soap-like consistency bubbled up on our skin, making us feel like we’re getting a good cleanse in while we exfoliate (as some others made us feel a bit too oily). However, this doesn’t mean that this product was absent of oil, as its shea, camelina, and safflower oil concoction helped replenish our skin’s moisture as the wax beads gently sloughed away our surface skin, giving some TLC to the new layer underneath. We definitely appreciated its gentle work on our sensitive skin, but do wish it had a bit more grit for our rougher patches (however, you can just apply this scrub with a loofah or scrub mitt for a deeper slough). Price at time of publish: $24 Star ingredients: Cellulose, jojoba wax, shea oil, camelina oil, safflower oil, thermal spring water | Formulation: Bead scrub | Size: 6.7 oz. | Fragranced: Yes