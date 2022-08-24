We Tested the Best Body Makeup for Even Skin All Over

Though advertised as waterproof, when sprayed with water it took on a somewhat greasy consistency (so maybe just don’t wear this one to the beach!). However, once it dried, this body makeup went back to its original consistency and didn’t run at all. Our tester only wished there was slightly more “opaqueness”, but you can build this one, it just might take a few extra layers.

“As a professional makeup artist that has worked on countless bodies backstage for well over 20 years — one of the most versatile products I carry with me is MAC Studio Radiance Face & Body Foundation,” Blair says. “It’s a water-based product that contains various types of silicones which create excellent skin adhesion as well as long wear. It also is extremely buildable — upon initial application, it provides a veil of coverage, however the more layers you apply, the [more opaque] the coverage becomes.”

This sheer foundation acts more like a tint upon first application, but can be built upon to add extra coverage. Our tester loved the “super lightweight” feel, and noticed very little transfer during our tests. “It offers a glowing natural skin like finish that can also be set with powder depending on what type of finish you are looking to create,” says Blair.

During the transfer test, this body makeup held up as well, staying in place and looking “just as great after exposure to water.” It also didn’t transfer to the towel at all. Overall, this is a good product for travel needs as its small size and cream stick design makes it easily portable.

She did struggle with finding a seamless match, and of the existing 10 shades, there is only that errs on the darker end of the spectrum. However, as far as coverage, the ultra-pigmented formula did completely veil our tester’s arm tattoos.

If you’re planning a getaway and still want your skin to look smooth and even while you travel, then this body makeup stick should be the first thing you pack. It's perfect for touching up small areas (like the "concealer" name suggests) or spot-treating throughout the day. Like the previous Dermablend product, you can enjoy up to 16 hours of transfer-resistant staying power so long as it's set with the brand's setting powder. On top of its portability and longevity, the overall application is incredibly smooth. Our tester noted that this stick “is pretty lightweight and felt creamy upon application.”

Things to Consider Before Buying Body Makeup

Coverage



Body makeup, like face makeup, can have a totally different appearance depending on how much product you use. “Coverage relates to the amount of light or skin you can see through the product. Think about how nylons look on the legs versus tights,” says Blair. If you’re looking for a complete coverup of imperfections such as tattoos, scars, veins, or acne, you’ll want a full coverage formula. Our picks from Dermablend, Estée Lauder, Black Opal, and Dior will provide ample coverage for unwanted marks. For a lighter option that evens out skin tone and provides a glow, the winners from Fenty, MAC, and Lux Unfiltered would be a better choice.



Ingredients



When looking at any makeup products you should keep in mind how the ingredients will interact with your skin. If you’re looking for body makeup to cover up acne, then products with oils might perpetuate the issue. Comparatively, to cover skin conditions like psoriasis, you want to make sure there aren’t any ingredients that will further irritate the skin or cause flare ups.



Shades & Texture



Not unlike the face, when you apply body makeup, you want it to look natural and blend well with your skin tone. “When you are putting together an entire look, the face, shoulders, decolletage, arms, and legs should all have a similar texture,” says Blair. She reflects on the '90s trend of a “flawless matte face up against exposed skin with a natural skin finish” and how it gave an appearance of “a floating head or mismatched body parts.”

In order to create a seamless finish, you have to be consistent with shades and texture. In terms of shades, Blair says, “When it comes to shade matching, often our bodies are a bit darker than our face.” But in order to create a balanced tone, she suggests mixing some of the body foundation in with your facial makeup to bring some additional color to your face (which might not see as much sun as your legs!).

Placement



The placement of the makeup might also influence which kind you get. If you’re looking for a coverall that can generally smooth out skin tone and texture, it might be best to use a lightweight body makeup that can be easily dispersed across different areas of the body like legs, arms, elbows, and the face. Whereas with specific problem areas, a thicker body makeup might provide better coverage and be more easily applied (rather than all over).

Frequently Asked Questions How should you prep your skin for body makeup? Just like you would prep your face before applying makeup, you need to do the same for your body. “Exfoliating and moisturizing your skin is going to help with the evenness of application of your makeup and longevity of wear,” says Blair. So be sure to exfoliate while you’re in the shower, and then moisturize the areas you’ll be applying the product.

What are the best tools for applying body makeup? “As with most body products, your hands can be great tools,” Blair adds. She suggests warming up the body makeup with your hands by rubbing them together — especially with more sheer products like the MAC radiance foundation. “The more friction you add to the formula, the more whipped the texture becomes which helps create additional coverage when layering,” she says.

Comparatively, for thicker and more full coverage products, you can also use a large fluffy brush in circular motions to cover larger areas, Blair says. And just like your facial skin, setting with powder can help makeup stay on your body throughout the day.

Where are the most common places to wear body makeup? Generally, the most popular spots to apply body makeup are the arms, legs, and collarbone (basically the most commonly exposed skin). A lot of people use body makeup to cover up old scars and tattoos, as well as prominent veins — but it can also be applied to even out one’s skin tone. Sheer products like Fenty’s Body Sauce and Lux Unfiltered Blurring Body Glow can also create a little shine for your body. Trickier areas are your back (in which case you might phone a friend for assistance) and underarms (which should be avoided if possible due to streakiness).

PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

How We Tested Body Makeup



To find the best makeup for all parts of your body, we tested 18 of the most popular body makeup brands. Considering the feel, coverage, and resistance to transfer and water, we narrowed the list to the best eight body makeup products to give your skin a smooth appearance.

Our testers arrived for the day with clean skin (no lotions, makeup, or other products) and then selected a shade that best matched their skin tone. They then did something we all tell kids not to: they drew on themselves with a pen (adult art class!). Applying a pea-sized drop of product over the pen marks, the testers blended the makeup with a sponge or brush to see how well it covered the pen. They weighed the feel (lightweight? smooth? sticky? heavy?) and coverage level to see how much texture and color it blurred out. Then, they simulated a transfer test by rolling the applied makeup against a clean white towel to see if it stained. They also sprayed the area with water to see if the makeup ran or stayed in place. They tested hands, arms, and legs with the same tests to see how well the makeup held up on different parts of the body.

What Is People Tested?



We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

