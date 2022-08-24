Shopping We Tested the Best Body Makeup for Even Skin All Over Even your skin can wear Dior By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 03:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. PEOPLE / / JESSICA JULIAO Full coverage makeup shouldn’t have to stop at the neck. Whether you're looking to cover things like hyperpigmentation, scars, or tattoos, or just want an even skin tone all over, body makeup can transform your skin, creating a smooth, airbrushed finish. Even Schitt’s Creek makeup artist Lucky Bromhead previously told PEOPLE that she uses body makeup on the actresses in the show, “extending the sun-kissed look on Catherine O’Hara’s shoulders and arms” to create balance on the skin. Kim Kardashian also revealed in an Instagram post that she uses body makeup to help cover her ongoing psoriasis, saying “I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade.” We tested 18 different body makeup products to see which felt the best on our skin, covered the most effectively, and stayed on (despite contact with clothes and water during our tests), all factors that pros suggest you look for when making a purchase. “When it comes to buying body makeup — long wearing, transfer resistant, waterproof, and buildable coverage are some definite attributes to look for,” MAC senior national makeup artist Keri Blair tells PEOPLE. We found that the Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation deserves the most high praise because it covered everything beautifully, providing a smooth, lightweight finish and a huge shade range that works with various undertones. Out of all the body makeups we tried, these eight are the ones we’re adding to our beauty stash. RELATED: Kim Kardashian Covers Up 'Major Sunburn' on Cleavage Using Body Makeup: See Before & After Pics Our Top Picks Best Overall: Dior Face & Body Foundation at Sephora Jump to Review Best Budget: Black Opal Black Opal 0.5 Ounce Total Coverage Face and Body Concealer Hazelnut at Amazon Jump to Review Best Full Coverage: Dermablend Makeup Foundation at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sheer Coverage: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint at Ulta Jump to Review Best Long Lasting:: Estée Lauder Foundation For Face and Body SPF 15 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for a Radiant Glow: Lux Unfiltered Blurring Body Glow at Luxunfiltered.com Jump to Review Best Shade Range: MAC Face and Body Sheer Foundation at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Travel: Dermablend Body Foundation Stick at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation 4 Sephora View On Sephora View On Dior.com View On Ecosmetics.com Pros Lightweight feel Full coverage finish 40 different shades Cons Somewhat expensive Designer doesn’t always guarantee high quality, but in the case of Dior’s Backstage Face & Body Foundation, paying a little more does get you a better value. Earning a flawless 5-star rating in every single test, this body makeup provided full coverage that felt airy on the skin and stayed locked in place. Our tester compared it to the popular Fenty body foundation, and said “it was so smooth [and] extremely lightweight.” She loved that it’s available in so many shades (40!), and provided full coverage. “It covered my arm, veins, and everything in between,” she said. “And with my body having neutral undertones, it [can] help those who have both warm and cool undertones.” During the resistance tests, this body makeup didn’t transfer any product to a white towel when rubbed against it, and didn’t come off even when sprayed with water. “It did feel like I was wearing a powder, but there was no transfer,” our tester said. “It completely stayed in place with no creases or smudges. [I’m] totally impressed!” And with regards to the water test, “Water beaded up on the product as I suspected it would, but everything stayed in place.” Overall, we think this is an ideal body makeup because a little goes a long way, and as a medium coverage foundation, you can apply it lightly or build it up for a fuller coverage look. Though the price is higher than some on our list, this makeup is a good value for what you’re paying. We agree with our tester that there’s “absolutely nothing” we would change about this pick. Coverage: Medium, buildable Formula: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, oily Shades: 40 Best for: Face or body Size: 1.6 oz / 50 mL PEOPLE / JESSICA JULIAO Best Budget: Black Opal 0.5 Ounce Total Coverage Face and Body Concealer Hazelnut Amazon View On Amazon View On Blackopalbeauty.com View On Riteaid.com Pros Wide availability Highly-pigmented formula for coverage Budget-friendly price Cons As this is designed for melanin-rich skin, it is not suitable for all skin tones Developed by a dermatologist, this concealer from Black Opal is designed for melanin-rich skin and provides a rich coverage. While it's a matte formula that's even capable of covering tattoos, our tester found the product to overall not feel too heavy. “The product is lightweight, but you can [still] feel something is on the skin,” said our tester. Infused with nourishing minerals, this will feel as good on your skin as it looks. The tester added that the “ultra-pigmented formula covered everything,” while noting that the shade range could be a little more varied. During our resistance tests, this body makeup did not transfer onto the towel or come off when sprayed with water. Considering its durability, smooth finish, wide availability, and budget-friendly price, we think this is a great product. Coverage: Full Formula: Liquid Skin Type: All skin types, darker skin tones Shades: 7 Best for: Face and body Size: 0.5 oz PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best Full Coverage: Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup Foundation 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Dermablend.com Pros Ample coverage for masking veins, scars, and more Lightweight and smooth feel Cons Transferred slightly As one of the most popular body makeup brands, Dermablend’s Leg and Body Makeup Foundation is ideal for covering tattoos, scars, veins, stretch marks... you name it. With SPF 25, this formula also provides sun protection throughout the day. And if you're worried about something full-coverage drying out your skin, it's actually packed with moisturizing ingredients to nourish your complexion while it sits. Our tester loved the feel of this product, saying “It is not greasy, heavy, sticky, or chalky,” and that she could “run [her] hands across [her] arm with ease.” She found a perfect shade match with this product and was able to build and blend the makeup up to full coverage. She could still see a faint trace of her veins and scars, but found the makeup blended seamlessly onto her arm. Our tester noticed little to no transfer when she brushed against the white towel, but when she heavily wiped her arm there was some transfer. However, when you use this makeup in tandem with the Dermablend Setting Powder, it should set more thoroughly and have less risk of transfer. “The makeup did not run at all when I spritzed it,” she added in reference to the water test. With a near perfect score, good coverage, and durability, this product is a good pick for covering any unwanted marks. Coverage: Full, buildable Formula: Liquid Skin Type: Normal Shades: 12 Best for: Legs and body Size: 3.4 fl oz / 100 mL PEOPLE / JESSICA JULIAO Best Sheer Coverage: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com Pros Lightweight feel Provides a shimmery finish Evens out skin tone Cons It’s somewhat expensive While Rihanna’s glow might come from the radiance of supreme talent and charisma, we can try to replicate it through Fenty beauty — and this Body Sauce Luminizing Tint is a good place to start. “It’s velvety on the skin!” exclaimed our tester, admiring the smooth and lightweight feel. Made with a blend of babassu oil and vitamin E, this formula also acts as a form of skincare — helping with inflammation, surface wounds, and certain skin conditions. The coverage is sheer, so it didn’t entirely cover our tester’s tattoo, but it blended beautifully and covered her arm in a fine shimmery glow. This makeup passed our resistance tests with little effort, locking into place without smudging or wiping away. “It transferred very little [to the towel] and stayed on my skin — I am impressed,” our tester said. She thinks it would “come in handy for those who sweat a lot, and it’s easy to apply.” It doesn’t have a huge shade range, and the price is a touch high, but it delivers on the promise of smooth glowing skin. “It gave me what I needed and I would actually purchase it,” said our tester. “Well done, Fenty!” Coverage: Sheer, light Formula: Liquid Skin Type: All skin types Shades: 7 Best for: Body Size: 3.21 oz / 95 mL PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best Long Lasting:: Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation For Face and Body SPF 15 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Pros Long-lasting coverage Provides some skincare benefits Cons The shade range isn’t very diverse For a body makeup that will last all day, look no further than Estée Lauder’s camouflage foundation. Made with a blend of aloe leaf extract, soybean oil, and linoleic acid (known to help inflammation), this makeup also provides some of the nourishment of skincare products. “The body foundation was pretty lightweight and dried to a matte finish when brushed on the skin,” said our tester, adding that in one pass, it “covered [her] arm tattoo.” This product thoroughly passed our resistance tests, proving its durability against contact with materials like the white towel and water via our spray bottle. She said she was “impressed with this product’s water resistance,” and added “despite soaking up my arm, the body foundation did not budge.” The only caution is that while the product comes in 12 shades, there aren’t many options for darker skin tones. “I had a hard time finding a shade that matched my warm undertone,” the tester said. She also advised using a dense brush since the product is rather thick. Coverage: Full Formula: Liquid Skin Type: All skin types Shades: 15 Best for: Body and face Size: 1 oz PEOPLE / TAMARA STAPLES Best for a Radiant Glow: Lux Unfiltered N.10 Blurring Body Glow 5 View On Luxunfiltered.com Pros: Provides a skin glow Lightweight feel Long lasting Decent coverage for a sheer product Cons: Sparkle finish might not be for everyone If you’re looking for a subtle bronze glow, this tint will be the first thing you reach for. “It doesn’t have shades, [but rather] a glimmer,” our tester observed. That’s because this formula dries clear, so it doesn’t need to shade match, but will add a subtle shimmer to your body regardless of your skin tone. The shimmer is so light, our tester couldn’t even feel it on her skin once it dried. “I used a conservative amount and it covered about half of my forearm. It didn’t transfer at all on the white towel,” she said. It also didn’t run when she spritzed her arm with water. With ingredients like shea butter, squalane, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin C, this product is extremely hydrating, which only adds to the glow effect on your skin. “If there was anything I would change, it would be to name it a shimmer instead of glow,” said our tester due to the level of sparkle in this product. Regardless of what it’s called, this body makeup will give you the subtle bronze glow of summer all year long. Coverage: Sheer Formula: Liquid Skin Type: All skin types Shades: N/A Best for: Face and body Size: 6.8 fl oz PEOPLE / JESSICA JULIAO Best Shade Range: MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation 4 MAC View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Maccosmetics.com Pros: Lightweight feel Diverse shade range Cons: Not very water-resistant This sheer foundation acts more like a tint upon first application, but can be built upon to add extra coverage. Our tester loved the “super lightweight” feel, and noticed very little transfer during our tests. “It offers a glowing natural skin like finish that can also be set with powder depending on what type of finish you are looking to create,” says Blair. “As a professional makeup artist that has worked on countless bodies backstage for well over 20 years — one of the most versatile products I carry with me is MAC Studio Radiance Face & Body Foundation,” Blair says. “It’s a water-based product that contains various types of silicones which create excellent skin adhesion as well as long wear. It also is extremely buildable — upon initial application, it provides a veil of coverage, however the more layers you apply, the [more opaque] the coverage becomes.” Though advertised as waterproof, when sprayed with water it took on a somewhat greasy consistency (so maybe just don’t wear this one to the beach!). However, once it dried, this body makeup went back to its original consistency and didn’t run at all. Our tester only wished there was slightly more “opaqueness”, but you can build this one, it just might take a few extra layers. Coverage: Sheer Formula: Liquid Skin Type: All skin types Shades: 30 Best for: Body and face Size: 1.7 oz PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best for Travel: Dermablend Quick Fix Body Foundation Stick 5 Courtesy of Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Dermstore Pros: Lightweight feel Transfer and water-resistant Good coverage with pigmented formula Cons: Hardly any dark shades If you’re planning a getaway and still want your skin to look smooth and even while you travel, then this body makeup stick should be the first thing you pack. It's perfect for touching up small areas (like the "concealer" name suggests) or spot-treating throughout the day. Like the previous Dermablend product, you can enjoy up to 16 hours of transfer-resistant staying power so long as it's set with the brand's setting powder. On top of its portability and longevity, the overall application is incredibly smooth. Our tester noted that this stick “is pretty lightweight and felt creamy upon application.” She did struggle with finding a seamless match, and of the existing 10 shades, there is only that errs on the darker end of the spectrum. However, as far as coverage, the ultra-pigmented formula did completely veil our tester’s arm tattoos. During the transfer test, this body makeup held up as well, staying in place and looking “just as great after exposure to water.” It also didn’t transfer to the towel at all. Overall, this is a good product for travel needs as its small size and cream stick design makes it easily portable. Coverage: Full Formula: Cream stick Skin Type: All skin types Shades: 10 Best for: Body Size: 0.42 oz PEOPLE / TAMARA STAPLES Things to Consider Before Buying Body Makeup Coverage Body makeup, like face makeup, can have a totally different appearance depending on how much product you use. “Coverage relates to the amount of light or skin you can see through the product. Think about how nylons look on the legs versus tights,” says Blair. If you’re looking for a complete coverup of imperfections such as tattoos, scars, veins, or acne, you’ll want a full coverage formula. Our picks from Dermablend, Estée Lauder, Black Opal, and Dior will provide ample coverage for unwanted marks. For a lighter option that evens out skin tone and provides a glow, the winners from Fenty, MAC, and Lux Unfiltered would be a better choice. Ingredients When looking at any makeup products you should keep in mind how the ingredients will interact with your skin. If you’re looking for body makeup to cover up acne, then products with oils might perpetuate the issue. Comparatively, to cover skin conditions like psoriasis, you want to make sure there aren’t any ingredients that will further irritate the skin or cause flare ups. Shades & Texture Not unlike the face, when you apply body makeup, you want it to look natural and blend well with your skin tone. “When you are putting together an entire look, the face, shoulders, decolletage, arms, and legs should all have a similar texture,” says Blair. She reflects on the '90s trend of a “flawless matte face up against exposed skin with a natural skin finish” and how it gave an appearance of “a floating head or mismatched body parts.” In order to create a seamless finish, you have to be consistent with shades and texture. In terms of shades, Blair says, “When it comes to shade matching, often our bodies are a bit darker than our face.” But in order to create a balanced tone, she suggests mixing some of the body foundation in with your facial makeup to bring some additional color to your face (which might not see as much sun as your legs!). Placement The placement of the makeup might also influence which kind you get. If you’re looking for a coverall that can generally smooth out skin tone and texture, it might be best to use a lightweight body makeup that can be easily dispersed across different areas of the body like legs, arms, elbows, and the face. Whereas with specific problem areas, a thicker body makeup might provide better coverage and be more easily applied (rather than all over). Frequently Asked Questions How should you prep your skin for body makeup? Just like you would prep your face before applying makeup, you need to do the same for your body. “Exfoliating and moisturizing your skin is going to help with the evenness of application of your makeup and longevity of wear,” says Blair. So be sure to exfoliate while you’re in the shower, and then moisturize the areas you’ll be applying the product. What are the best tools for applying body makeup? “As with most body products, your hands can be great tools,” Blair adds. She suggests warming up the body makeup with your hands by rubbing them together — especially with more sheer products like the MAC radiance foundation. “The more friction you add to the formula, the more whipped the texture becomes which helps create additional coverage when layering,” she says.Comparatively, for thicker and more full coverage products, you can also use a large fluffy brush in circular motions to cover larger areas, Blair says. And just like your facial skin, setting with powder can help makeup stay on your body throughout the day. Where are the most common places to wear body makeup? Generally, the most popular spots to apply body makeup are the arms, legs, and collarbone (basically the most commonly exposed skin). A lot of people use body makeup to cover up old scars and tattoos, as well as prominent veins — but it can also be applied to even out one’s skin tone. Sheer products like Fenty’s Body Sauce and Lux Unfiltered Blurring Body Glow can also create a little shine for your body. Trickier areas are your back (in which case you might phone a friend for assistance) and underarms (which should be avoided if possible due to streakiness). PEOPLE / Tamara Staples How We Tested Body Makeup To find the best makeup for all parts of your body, we tested 18 of the most popular body makeup brands. Considering the feel, coverage, and resistance to transfer and water, we narrowed the list to the best eight body makeup products to give your skin a smooth appearance. Our testers arrived for the day with clean skin (no lotions, makeup, or other products) and then selected a shade that best matched their skin tone. They then did something we all tell kids not to: they drew on themselves with a pen (adult art class!). Applying a pea-sized drop of product over the pen marks, the testers blended the makeup with a sponge or brush to see how well it covered the pen. They weighed the feel (lightweight? smooth? sticky? heavy?) and coverage level to see how much texture and color it blurred out. Then, they simulated a transfer test by rolling the applied makeup against a clean white towel to see if it stained. They also sprayed the area with water to see if the makeup ran or stayed in place. They tested hands, arms, and legs with the same tests to see how well the makeup held up on different parts of the body. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies